Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Saint The Saint

review star

No reviews yet

2633 Gaston Ave

Dallas, TX 75226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


APPETIZERS

PADRON PEPPERS

$13.00

RICOTTA

$16.00

ARANCINI

$20.00

STEAK TARTARE

$21.00

TUNA CRUDO

$19.00

1/2 DOZEN OYSTERS

$21.00

DOZEN OYSTERS

$42.00

PROSCIUTTO

$17.00

CAVIAR

$28.00

ADD ARANCINI PIECE

$5.00

ADD CAVIAR PIECE

$7.00

SQUASH BLOSSOM

$15.00

SALADS

WEDGE

$16.00

CAESAR

$14.00

FAVA BEAN

$14.00

PASTAS

CARAMELLE

$26.00

PAPPARDELLE

$28.00

RAVIOLI

$34.00

TORTELLINI

$26.00

STEAK & CHOPS

FILET

$54.00

LAMB SHANK

$48.00

NY STRIP

$85.00

PORK CHOP

$42.00

TOMAHAWK

$175.00

VEAL CHOP

$64.00

BAVETTE

$64.00

SIDES

CREAMED SPINACH

$13.00

ROASTED MUSHROOMS

$14.00

POTATO PUREE

$12.00

ITALIAN FRIES

$12.00

BROCCOLINI

$13.00

ASPARAGUS

$13.00

MAC-N-CHEESE

$15.00

DESSERT

AMARETTI CHEESECAKE

$15.00

PISTACHO BUDINO

$14.00

ITALIAN SUNDAE

$16.00

LEMON PANNA COTTA

$14.00

COMPOSED DISHES

QUAIL PICCATA

$36.00

SCALLOPS

$38.00

BRANZINO

$42.00

SAINT BURGER

$22.00

ADD-ONS

GORGONZOLA RAVIOLO

$12.00

CONFIT GARLIC

$4.00

CIPPOLINI ONIONS

$5.00

POACHED FARM EGG

$5.00

FOIE GRAS BUTTER

$9.00

SCALLOP Add On

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Saint Italian Steakhouse, Lower Gaston, Dallas, TX

Website

Location

2633 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75226

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Green Light Social - Dallas - GLS Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
2625 Floyd St. Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Cheapsteaks - 2613 Elm St
orange starNo Reviews
2613 Elm St. DALLAS, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Tiki Loco Deep Ellum
orange starNo Reviews
2639 Elm St STE #100 Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Deep Ellum
orange starNo Reviews
2556 Elm Street Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
The Green Room
orange starNo Reviews
2715 Elm St Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Postino South Tempe
orange star4.7 • 150
2639 Main St Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Lakewood
orange star4.5 • 4,759
1904 Skillman Street Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston