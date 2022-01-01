Saint Argyles Cajun Kitchen & Pirogue Sales

Restaurant info

St. Argyle’s Cajun Kitchen & Pirogue Sales is steeped in a sweet romance of the many flavors of the Louisiana Bayou. Located in the heart of Argyle, Texas on U.S. Highway 377, St. Argyle’s serves down-home Louisiana cooking to bring folks together to celebrate great music, delicious food and good times! We provide rustic and hearty dishes based on recipes passed down from generations of loving cooks. With a menu that includes fresh seafood, po boys, etouffee, gumbo, red beans and rice, and much more, all of our dishes are made to order and ALL of our sauces and batter is made from scratch daily.

