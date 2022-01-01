Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Saint Argyles Cajun Kitchen & Pirogue Sales

No reviews yet

421 US-377

Argyle, TX 76226

Popular Items

Kids Catfish Basket
Gumbo (Bowl)
Popcorn Shrimp

Appetizers

Gumbo (Cup)

$6.95

Gumbo (Bowl)

$9.95

Hushpuppies

$6.95

Chef's Favorites

Chicken St. Charles

$14.95

Catfish Etouffee

$15.95

Seafood Pasta

$15.95

Red Beans & Rice

$11.95

Etouffee

$9.95

Baskets

Chicken Tenders (3)

$12.95

Catfish (1)

$13.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.95

Combeaux

$14.95

Po'Boys

Chicken

$12.95

Catfish

$13.95

Shrimp

$14.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Caesar Salad - Salmon

$20.95

Caesar Salad - Shrimp

$17.95

Caesar Salad-Chicken

$16.95

Greek Salad

$12.95

Greek Salad - Chicken

$16.95

Greek Salad - Salmon

$20.95

Greek Salad - Shrimp

$17.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$18.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Grilled Fish

Catfish

$14.95

Salmon

$19.95

Redfish

$24.95

U12 Shrimp

$21.95

Sides

Broccolini

$3.95

Cream Corn

$3.95Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Red Beans & Rice

$3.95

Sauteed Spinach

$3.95

Side Fries

$3.95

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Potatoes

$3.95

Side Rice

$3.95

Maple Butter

$1.25

JAL. Jelly

$1.25

Side Hushpuppies

$3.95

Kids Menu

Pirogue Pasta

$6.95

Kids Tender Basket

$6.95

Kids Shrimp Basket

$7.95

Kids Catfish Basket

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Desserts

Beignets (3)

$3.95Out of stock

Add-on

ADD Andouille

$6.99

ADD Catfish

$6.99

ADD Salmon

$8.99

ADD Chicken

$4.99

ADD Shrimp

$6.99

ADD Ranch

ADD Cocktail

ADD Tartar

ADD Horseradish

Pirogue Sales

Pirogue Boat

$803.77

GIFT CARDS

$5.00

$5.00

$10.00

$10.00

$15.00

$15.00

25.00

$25.00

50.00

$50.00

100.00

$100.00

Cocktails

Half Gallons

$35.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

St. Argyle’s Cajun Kitchen & Pirogue Sales is steeped in a sweet romance of the many flavors of the Louisiana Bayou. Located in the heart of Argyle, Texas on U.S. Highway 377, St. Argyle’s serves down-home Louisiana cooking to bring folks together to celebrate great music, delicious food and good times! We provide rustic and hearty dishes based on recipes passed down from generations of loving cooks. With a menu that includes fresh seafood, po boys, etouffee, gumbo, red beans and rice, and much more, all of our dishes are made to order and ALL of our sauces and batter is made from scratch daily.

Website

Location

421 US-377, Argyle, TX 76226

Directions

