Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

Bee Sting Cake

$8.00 Out of stock

Also known as ‘Bee Sting Cake’, this German vergnügen is sure to please. There’s too much history behind this to go into here but it involves bakers fending off attackers by hurling beehives at them. No lie, bub. Anyhow, you may not have heard of this but I’m pretty sure you’ll like it. Try this with one of our ciders. It pairs well with all of them.