Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
No reviews yet
2104 Lyons Avenue
Houston, TX 77020
Divide and Conquer
Chips and Lawnmower Queso
Welcome to Texas, shorty. Queso made with our Lawnmower Beer. Served with Hatch Chile.
Them Wings
You're grown as hell and don't need the man telling you how to snack. Thusly, we offer two versions: Jerk and Fire Emoji. Also plain if you simply can't hang.
Pretzels
These two soft pretzels, served with house mustard and Santo Queso, are the stuff dreams are made of - if your dreams involve water, grain, and yeast.
Veggies and Smoky Hummus
Broccoli, Cauliflower, Cucumber, and Baby Carrot served with hummus that's been spiked with smoked paprika.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Roasted mushroom caps stuffed with pork and herbed cream cheese. Topped with Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs
Pizza
Major Mushroom
Trumpet, White Beech, Hon-Shimeji, Maitake, Portabello, and Button Mushrooms. Topped with a swazzle of Truffle Oil and a sprankling of herbs.
Pepperoni Pizza
Classic Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza, Parsley for color.
Margherita
Traditional style Margarita with Olive Oil, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Basil.
The Cheese Pizza
Art Car Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Greek Chicken & Spinach Pizza
aka - The Stamos - grilled chicken thigh, parmesan cream, spinach, garlic and shallot, sun dried tomato, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and feta cheeses, parsley and lemon
Mucho Meatcho
Italian sausage and ham made right here, pepperoni, onions, peppers, olives, fennel, and arugula. Aka The Supreme Clientele.
Vegan Sausage Pizza
House made Vegan Sausage, Art Car Red Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, House Mushroom Blend, and Fresh Basil.
Der Valkyrie
H-Town Pils Pizza Dough, House Amber Ale Mustard Base, Sliced Bratwurst, House Sauerkraut and Shredded Mozzarella
Sandwiches
The Drive Thru
Classic fried chicken breast with pickles. Always available...even on Sundays.
Amber Ale Bratwurst
Housemade bratwurst on a pretzel roll with sauerkraut and our own Amber Ale Mustard.
Bishop’s Burger
Two Beef Patties on our house made bun with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, arugula, and pickles. Add a patty for $4. Add bacon and/or extra cheese for a dollar each.
Crawfish Roll
Crawfish salad on the butteriest of challah rolls. It's like a lobster roll but with crawfish.
Fire Emoji Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast with Fancy Lawnmower sriracha sauce, blue cheese crumbles, house pickles, and coleslaw on our housemade bun.
Veggie Burger
Morning Star Veggie Patty along with House made burger buns, tomato, arugula, pickles, red onion and cheddar cheese.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken on home made focaccia with fresh mozzarella, pickled green tomatoes with preserved lemon mayo.
Cuban Sandwich
Our house cured ham and slow roasted pork on a Slow Dough roll with swiss cheese, house pickles, and Amber Ale Mustard.
Falafel Wrap
Fresh House Made Falafel, Smoky Hummus, Romaine Lettuce, and Grilled Vegetables (zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, red bell pepper). All of this wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.
Jerk Shrimp Banh Mi
Grilled Jerk Marinated Shrimp on a Toasted Baguette with Cucumber, Jalapeno, Pickled Carrots, Daikon, Cilantro and Bangbang Sauce.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork with Cole Slaw, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onions, and Skillsauce on a Toasted Pretzel Bun.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad, sprouts, tomato, red onion and cucumber on a buttery croissant.
Muffaletta
Burger Special
SUPER SCHNITZEL SANDWICH
Entrees
Steak Frites
Teres Major (which is cut from just below the front leg of the cow) grilled to order and served with Hop Butter and fries.
Fish & Chips
Deep Fried Atlantic Cod with Fries, Tartar Sauce, and Lemon.
Birria Tacos
3 corn tortilla tacos, stuffed with slow braised beef and oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of silky consomme and a healthy dash of chopped onion and cilantro.
The Sausage Plate
One Brat, One Kielbasa, Braised Red Cabbage, Warm German Potato Salad, House Kraut, and House Mustard.
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, and yes, anchovies in the dressing.
The Big Greek Salad
Romaine, feta, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, pita croutons, pepperoncini peppers, and dolmas.
Crunchy Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Thigh, Green Apple, Jicama, Spiced Pecan, Cucumber, Green Goddess Dressing, and Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Sides
French Fries
The humble potato turned up to 11.
Carolina Fries
Pulled Pork and SkillSauce
Texan Fries
Lawnmower Queso Blanco and House Pickled Jalapenos.
Chili Cheese Fries
Extra Pretzel
One additional Hot Slow Dough Pretzel.
Potato Salad
Home made Red Potato Salad.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine base with parmesan cheese. House made Caeser Dressing. (does contain anchovies)
Side Salad
Romain lettuce, red onion, roasted tomatoes. House made dressings: Blue Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette, Ranch Dressing, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Pulled Pork
Side Falafel
Side Spiced Pecans 4 oz.
Side Raw Veggies
Side Fried Egg
Sauces
Ale Wagger Mustard 2 oz.
Balsamic Vinaigrette 2 oz.
Blue Cheese Dressing 2 oz.
Caesar Dressing 2 oz.
Crystal Hot Sauce 2 Oz.
Fire Emoji 2 oz.
Garlic Aioli 2 oz.
Green Thai 2oz
Hatch Chile Salsa 2 Oz.
Honey Mustard 2 Oz.
Lemon Vinaigrette 2 oz.
Marinara 2oz
Mayonaise 2 oz.
Ranch Dressing 2 oz.
Skill Sauce 2 Oz.
Yellow Mustard 2 oz
Malt Vinegar 2oz
Green Goddess 2oz
Truffle Oil 2oz
Root Beer Sauce 2 oz.
Peachanero 2oz.
Balsamic Vinaigrette 4 oz.
Blue Cheese Dressing 4 oz.
Fire Emoji 4 oz.
Garlic Aioli 4 oz.
Ranch Dressing 4 oz.
Lawnmower Queso 4 oz.
Marinara 4oz
Lemon Vinaigrette 4 oz.
Hummus 4 oz.
Tartar Sauce 4 Oz
Remoulade 4 Oz
Hatch Chili Salsa 4 Oz.
16 Oz Wing Sauce
16 Oz Salad Dressing
16 Oz Mustard
Desserts
Ice Cream
Churro Pretzel
Tres Leches Cake
Popsicle
Chai Cheesecake
Chocolate Soufflé Cake
Sort of airy, sort of not. It’s not too easy to describe the texture of this l’il guy but the flavor is very easy to describe and that description would be heavy duty chocolate. We’ve decided to top it with chocolate’s longtime companion, tart cherries. Incidentally, this one pairs very well with our darker and maltier beers so throw caution to the wind and give it a go-round.
Bee Sting Cake
Also known as ‘Bee Sting Cake’, this German vergnügen is sure to please. There’s too much history behind this to go into here but it involves bakers fending off attackers by hurling beehives at them. No lie, bub. Anyhow, you may not have heard of this but I’m pretty sure you’ll like it. Try this with one of our ciders. It pairs well with all of them.
Pumpkinator Cheesecake
Beer & Cider TO-GO
Summer Pils 6-Pack
Art Car 12oz 6-Pack
A Hoppy American IPA featuring a blend of both new and old hop varieties from the Pacific Northwest. The nose is a blend of apricot, tropical fruit, and mango. The taste starts with a bitter blood orange that morphs into mangos and sweet tropical fruits. 7.1% ABV 55 IBU
Lawnmower 12oz 6-Packs
A true German-Style Kolsch. This beer is crisp and refreshing yet has a sweet malty body that is balanced by a complex citrus hop character. 4.9% ABV 18 IBU
H-Town Pils 6-Pack
H-Town Pils represents the evolution of lager and pilsner brewing at Saint Arnold and is a beer that represents the character of Houston - balanced, complex, and welcoming. H-Town Pils is a classic Bohemian-style pilsner. This beer exemplifies what we as brewers look for in one of our favorite styles: malt and hop flavor working together in harmony and creating balance from beginning to end. It is Our Ideal Lager for Our Ideal City.
500ml Bottle Russian Imperial Stout
Rich malty body full of coffee and chocolate flavors and a. spiciness derived from the combination of hops and high alcohol. 10.1% ABV 46 IBU
Root Beer 6-Pack
Saint Arnold Root Beer is made with Imperial Cane Sugar (absolutely no high fructose corn syrup) and lots of yummy (but secret) flavorings. The cane sugar gives it a sweetness and mouthfeel that cannot be achieved through corn syrup. The flavors explode in your mouth. The only way to improve on our Root Beer is to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Harmony 6-Pack
Juicy IPA 6-Pack
Tropical and citrusy, and bursting with Hops! 7.1% ABV and 44 IBU
Ginger Beer 6-Pack
Oktoberfest 6 Pack
Tarnation 6 Pack
Christmas Ale 6 Pack
A rich, copper colored, hearty ale perfect for the holiday season with a malty sweetness and spicy hop character. The generous use of five different malts is responsible for the full flavor and high alcohol level of this beer.
BTL 2022 Pumpkinator
BTL 2022 BB Pumpkinator
BTL 2022 Coffee BB Pumpkinator
BTL 2022 Rum Pumpkinator
BTL 2018 Pumpkinator
BTL 2019 Pumpkinator
BTL 2020 Pumpkinator
BTL 2021 Pumpkinator
BTL 2018 BB Pumpkinator
BTL 2019 BB Pumpkinator
BTL 2020 BB Pumpkinator
BTL 2021 BB Pumpkinator
BTL 2020 Cocoa BB Pumpkinator
BTL 2021 Vanilla BB Pumpkinator
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston, TX 77020