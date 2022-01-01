Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2104 Lyons Avenue

Houston, TX 77020

Popular Items

Chips and Lawnmower Queso
Them Wings
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Divide and Conquer

Chips and Lawnmower Queso

Chips and Lawnmower Queso

$9.00

Welcome to Texas, shorty. Queso made with our Lawnmower Beer. Served with Hatch Chile.

Them Wings

Them Wings

$12.00

You're grown as hell and don't need the man telling you how to snack. Thusly, we offer two versions: Jerk and Fire Emoji. Also plain if you simply can't hang.

Pretzels

Pretzels

$10.00

These two soft pretzels, served with house mustard and Santo Queso, are the stuff dreams are made of - if your dreams involve water, grain, and yeast.

Veggies and Smoky Hummus

Veggies and Smoky Hummus

$9.00

Broccoli, Cauliflower, Cucumber, and Baby Carrot served with hummus that's been spiked with smoked paprika.

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Roasted mushroom caps stuffed with pork and herbed cream cheese. Topped with Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs

Pizza

Major Mushroom

Major Mushroom

$16.50

Trumpet, White Beech, Hon-Shimeji, Maitake, Portabello, and Button Mushrooms. Topped with a swazzle of Truffle Oil and a sprankling of herbs.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Classic Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza, Parsley for color.

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Traditional style Margarita with Olive Oil, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Basil.

The Cheese Pizza

The Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Art Car Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Greek Chicken & Spinach Pizza

Greek Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$16.50

aka - The Stamos - grilled chicken thigh, parmesan cream, spinach, garlic and shallot, sun dried tomato, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and feta cheeses, parsley and lemon

Mucho Meatcho

Mucho Meatcho

$17.00

Italian sausage and ham made right here, pepperoni, onions, peppers, olives, fennel, and arugula. Aka The Supreme Clientele.

Vegan Sausage Pizza

Vegan Sausage Pizza

$16.50

House made Vegan Sausage, Art Car Red Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, House Mushroom Blend, and Fresh Basil.

Der Valkyrie

Der Valkyrie

$16.50 Out of stock

H-Town Pils Pizza Dough, House Amber Ale Mustard Base, Sliced Bratwurst, House Sauerkraut and Shredded Mozzarella

Sandwiches

The Drive Thru

The Drive Thru

$14.00

Classic fried chicken breast with pickles. Always available...even on Sundays.

Amber Ale Bratwurst

Amber Ale Bratwurst

$14.00

Housemade bratwurst on a pretzel roll with sauerkraut and our own Amber Ale Mustard.

Bishop's Burger

Bishop’s Burger

$15.00

Two Beef Patties on our house made bun with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, arugula, and pickles. Add a patty for $4. Add bacon and/or extra cheese for a dollar each.

Crawfish Roll

Crawfish Roll

$16.50

Crawfish salad on the butteriest of challah rolls. It's like a lobster roll but with crawfish.

Fire Emoji Chicken Sandwich

Fire Emoji Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken breast with Fancy Lawnmower sriracha sauce, blue cheese crumbles, house pickles, and coleslaw on our housemade bun.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Morning Star Veggie Patty along with House made burger buns, tomato, arugula, pickles, red onion and cheddar cheese.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken on home made focaccia with fresh mozzarella, pickled green tomatoes with preserved lemon mayo.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Our house cured ham and slow roasted pork on a Slow Dough roll with swiss cheese, house pickles, and Amber Ale Mustard.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

Fresh House Made Falafel, Smoky Hummus, Romaine Lettuce, and Grilled Vegetables (zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, red bell pepper). All of this wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.

Jerk Shrimp Banh Mi

Jerk Shrimp Banh Mi

$16.50

Grilled Jerk Marinated Shrimp on a Toasted Baguette with Cucumber, Jalapeno, Pickled Carrots, Daikon, Cilantro and Bangbang Sauce.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork with Cole Slaw, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onions, and Skillsauce on a Toasted Pretzel Bun.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.50 Out of stock

Chicken salad, sprouts, tomato, red onion and cucumber on a buttery croissant.

Muffaletta

$15.00 Out of stock

Burger Special

$17.00 Out of stock

SUPER SCHNITZEL SANDWICH

$16.00 Out of stock

Entrees

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$26.00

Teres Major (which is cut from just below the front leg of the cow) grilled to order and served with Hop Butter and fries.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Deep Fried Atlantic Cod with Fries, Tartar Sauce, and Lemon.

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$15.00 Out of stock

3 corn tortilla tacos, stuffed with slow braised beef and oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of silky consomme and a healthy dash of chopped onion and cilantro.

The Sausage Plate

The Sausage Plate

$17.00 Out of stock

One Brat, One Kielbasa, Braised Red Cabbage, Warm German Potato Salad, House Kraut, and House Mustard.

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, and yes, anchovies in the dressing.

The Big Greek Salad

The Big Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine, feta, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, pita croutons, pepperoncini peppers, and dolmas.

Crunchy Chicken Salad

Crunchy Chicken Salad

$16.50

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Thigh, Green Apple, Jicama, Spiced Pecan, Cucumber, Green Goddess Dressing, and Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

The humble potato turned up to 11.

Carolina Fries

Carolina Fries

$9.00

Pulled Pork and SkillSauce

Texan Fries

Texan Fries

$9.00

Lawnmower Queso Blanco and House Pickled Jalapenos.

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00 Out of stock
Extra Pretzel

Extra Pretzel

$5.00

One additional Hot Slow Dough Pretzel.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00

Home made Red Potato Salad.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine base with parmesan cheese. House made Caeser Dressing. (does contain anchovies)

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

Romain lettuce, red onion, roasted tomatoes. House made dressings: Blue Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette, Ranch Dressing, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Pulled Pork

$4.00

Side Falafel

$3.00

Side Spiced Pecans 4 oz.

$4.00

Side Raw Veggies

$3.50

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Sauces

Ale Wagger Mustard 2 oz.

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette 2 oz.

Blue Cheese Dressing 2 oz.

$0.50

Caesar Dressing 2 oz.

Crystal Hot Sauce 2 Oz.

Fire Emoji 2 oz.

$0.50

Garlic Aioli 2 oz.

$0.50

Green Thai 2oz

$0.50

Hatch Chile Salsa 2 Oz.

$1.00

Honey Mustard 2 Oz.

$0.50

Lemon Vinaigrette 2 oz.

Marinara 2oz

$0.50

Mayonaise 2 oz.

Ranch Dressing 2 oz.

$0.50

Skill Sauce 2 Oz.

$0.50

Yellow Mustard 2 oz

Malt Vinegar 2oz

Green Goddess 2oz

Out of stock

Truffle Oil 2oz

$4.00

Root Beer Sauce 2 oz.

$0.50Out of stock

Peachanero 2oz.

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette 4 oz.

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing 4 oz.

$1.00

Fire Emoji 4 oz.

$2.00

Garlic Aioli 4 oz.

$1.00Out of stock

Ranch Dressing 4 oz.

$1.00

Lawnmower Queso 4 oz.

$4.00

Marinara 4oz

$1.00

Lemon Vinaigrette 4 oz.

$1.00

Hummus 4 oz.

$3.00

Tartar Sauce 4 Oz

$1.00

Remoulade 4 Oz

$1.00Out of stock

Hatch Chili Salsa 4 Oz.

$2.00

16 Oz Wing Sauce

$5.25

16 Oz Salad Dressing

$5.50

16 Oz Mustard

$5.25

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock
Churro Pretzel

Churro Pretzel

$10.00Out of stock
Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Popsicle

Out of stock

Chai Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Soufflé Cake

$8.00

Sort of airy, sort of not. It’s not too easy to describe the texture of this l’il guy but the flavor is very easy to describe and that description would be heavy duty chocolate. We’ve decided to top it with chocolate’s longtime companion, tart cherries. Incidentally, this one pairs very well with our darker and maltier beers so throw caution to the wind and give it a go-round.

Bee Sting Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Also known as ‘Bee Sting Cake’, this German vergnügen is sure to please. There’s too much history behind this to go into here but it involves bakers fending off attackers by hurling beehives at them. No lie, bub. Anyhow, you may not have heard of this but I’m pretty sure you’ll like it. Try this with one of our ciders. It pairs well with all of them.

Pumpkinator Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Beer & Cider TO-GO

Summer Pils 6-Pack

$9.99Out of stock
Art Car 12oz 6-Pack

Art Car 12oz 6-Pack

$9.99

A Hoppy American IPA featuring a blend of both new and old hop varieties from the Pacific Northwest. The nose is a blend of apricot, tropical fruit, and mango. The taste starts with a bitter blood orange that morphs into mangos and sweet tropical fruits. 7.1% ABV 55 IBU

Lawnmower 12oz 6-Packs

Lawnmower 12oz 6-Packs

$9.99

A true German-Style Kolsch. This beer is crisp and refreshing yet has a sweet malty body that is balanced by a complex citrus hop character. 4.9% ABV 18 IBU

H-Town Pils 6-Pack

H-Town Pils 6-Pack

$9.99

H-Town Pils represents the evolution of lager and pilsner brewing at Saint Arnold and is a beer that represents the character of Houston - balanced, complex, and welcoming. H-Town Pils is a classic Bohemian-style pilsner. This beer exemplifies what we as brewers look for in one of our favorite styles: malt and hop flavor working together in harmony and creating balance from beginning to end. It is Our Ideal Lager for Our Ideal City.

500ml Bottle Russian Imperial Stout

500ml Bottle Russian Imperial Stout

$12.00

Rich malty body full of coffee and chocolate flavors and a. spiciness derived from the combination of hops and high alcohol. 10.1% ABV 46 IBU

Root Beer 6-Pack

Root Beer 6-Pack

$6.00

Saint Arnold Root Beer is made with Imperial Cane Sugar (absolutely no high fructose corn syrup) and lots of yummy (but secret) flavorings. The cane sugar gives it a sweetness and mouthfeel that cannot be achieved through corn syrup. The flavors explode in your mouth. The only way to improve on our Root Beer is to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream!

Harmony 6-Pack

$9.99Out of stock
Juicy IPA 6-Pack

Juicy IPA 6-Pack

$11.99Out of stock

Tropical and citrusy, and bursting with Hops! 7.1% ABV and 44 IBU

Ginger Beer 6-Pack

$6.00

Oktoberfest 6 Pack

$9.99Out of stock

Tarnation 6 Pack

$9.99
Christmas Ale 6 Pack

Christmas Ale 6 Pack

$9.99

A rich, copper colored, hearty ale perfect for the holiday season with a malty sweetness and spicy hop character. The generous use of five different malts is responsible for the full flavor and high alcohol level of this beer.

BTL 2022 Pumpkinator

$10.00Out of stock

BTL 2022 BB Pumpkinator

$10.00Out of stock

BTL 2022 Coffee BB Pumpkinator

$11.00Out of stock

BTL 2022 Rum Pumpkinator

$16.00Out of stock

BTL 2018 Pumpkinator

$13.00Out of stock

BTL 2019 Pumpkinator

$13.00Out of stock

BTL 2020 Pumpkinator

$12.00Out of stock

BTL 2021 Pumpkinator

$11.00Out of stock

BTL 2018 BB Pumpkinator

$13.00Out of stock

BTL 2019 BB Pumpkinator

$12.00Out of stock

BTL 2020 BB Pumpkinator

$11.00Out of stock

BTL 2021 BB Pumpkinator

$11.00Out of stock

BTL 2020 Cocoa BB Pumpkinator

$12.00Out of stock

BTL 2021 Vanilla BB Pumpkinator

$12.00Out of stock

Cans (Copy)

Lawnmower Can

$4.61

Art Car Can

$4.61

H-Town Pils Can

$4.61

Oktoberfest Can

$4.61

Red Koozie

$4.61

Green Koozie

$4.61

Can Grip

$4.61
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston, TX 77020

Directions

