- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- Hollywood
- /
- St. Felix Hollywood
St. Felix Hollywood
1,605 Reviews
$$
1602 N Cahuenga
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Signature Cocktails
Cucumber Dilettante
Muddled Cucumber, Dill, St. Germaine, Tito’s Vodka
Firecracker
Muddled Jalapéno, Lime, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Cranberry, Finlandia Grapefruit Vodka
Desperado
Crushed Red Bell Pepper, Mint, Orange Bitters, Lime, Herradura Silver Tequila
Mezcal Desperado
Winchester
Buffalo Trace Bourbon & Amaro Nonino (Italy) w/Orange Zest & Chocolate Bitters
Stockholm Syndrome
Rosemary, Mint, Strawberries, Fresh Lime, Pomegranate, Martin Miller English Gin
Moscow Mule
Goslings Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime, Tito's Vodka
Moscow Mezcal Mule
Saint Felix Mojito
Traditional: Mint, Fresh Lime, Club Soda, Concierge Rum Raspberry: Berries, Mint, Fresh Lime, Club Soda, Cruzan Raspberry Rum
Watermelon Martini
Sangria Glass
Abuelita Rosa’s Award Winning Especial Red Sangría Homemade Recipe
Harry Mary
St. Felix Signature Bloody Mary Mix, Beef Jerky, Tito’s Vodka
HAPPY HOUR SPECIALS
Boiler Maker
Miller Lite & Your Choice of a shot of House Spirits - Tequila, Whiskey, or Vodka
Jack Apple Mule
Jack Daniel’s Apple Whiskey Flavored Moscow Mule w/Gosling’s Premium Ginger Beer
99's Margarita
- Traditional, Peach or Dodger Blue
House RED GLS
Glen Ellen Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (Sonoma, California)
House WHITE GLS
Glen Ellen Reserve Chardonnay (Sonoma, California)
Ménage à Trois GLS
Seductive Floral Italian Prosecco Sparkling Wine
Miller Lite Buckeye Bucket
American Lager
Vizzy Hard Seltzer Buckeye Bucket
Sangria Pitcher
Abuelita Rosa’s Award Winning Especial Red Sangría Homemade Recipe
Risotto Balls
Sicilian style Arancini di Riso Imported from Italy, touch of California White Wine, Portabella Mushrooms, Fresh Shredded Parmesan Cheese served w/Roasted Bell Pepper Coulis & Garlic Aioli * VEGETARIAN ITEM
Truffle Popcorn
White Truffle Oil, Fresh Roseli Parmesan Cheese, Hot Butter, Pinch of Salt & Sugar
House Cut Chips & French Onion Dip
Fresh Hand-Cut Gold Peruvian Potato Chips. Accompanied by El Jefe’s Homemade Carmelized French Onion Dip
Beers
Wine by the Glass
Cabernet Sauvignon: Robert Hall Paso Robles
Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo County, California)
Malbec: Kaiken GLS
Malbec - Kaiken Clasico (Mendoza, Argentina)
Pinot Noir: Sunny with a Chance of Flowers
Zero Sugar, Low Calorie. (Monterey, CA)
Pinot Grigio: Ruffino Lumina GLS
Pinot Grigio Ruffino Lumina (Atesino delle Venezie, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy)
Chardonnay: Shannon Ridge GLS
High Elevation Collection (Lake County, CA)
Sauvignon Blanc: Line 39
Vibrant Citrus Notes (Lake County, CA)
Tres Chic Rose
Le Grand Courtage 'Tres Chic' Rose (Vin de France)
Kenwood Yulupa Sparkling GLS
Sparkling Wine Kenwood Yulupa Cuvée Brut (Sonoma, California)
Sparkling Rose: Gruet GLS
Gruet Brut Rose Sparkling Wine - Methode Champenoise
Soup
SAINT’S SPECIALS
Shared Plates
* Slider Trio
Set of 3 Sliders on Breadbar Artisan Brioche Buns. Choice of Protein for the Set: (3) AMERICAN WAGYU BEEF Sliders with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Savory Grilled Onions, Blue Cheese, Roma Tomato, Butter Lettuce, & House-Made 1000 island OR (3) BRAISED SHORT RIB Sliders with Slow roasted house-made braised beef short ribs, Chipotle aioli, Roma tomato, & wild arugula OR (3) SPICY FRIED CHICKEN with Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken Breast Topped with Slaw, Tabasco Butter and Pickled Jalapeños OR (3) IMPOSSIBLE BURGER Sliders with Grilled Impossible Burger with Roma Tomato, Butter Lettuce, & House-Made 1000 Island * SEAFOOD IS PREPARED IN THIS KITCHEN. PLEASE ALERT YOUR SERVER OF ANY FOOD ALLERGIES & PRE-EXISTING MEDICAL CONDITIONS BEFORE ORDERING - ALL MEAT IS COOKED TO MEDIUM TEMP IF NOT SPECIFIED
* Veggie Slider Trio
Set of 3 Sliders on Breadbar Artisan Brioche Buns. GRILLED VEGGIE Sliders with Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, spinach, goat cheese, & house-made pesto mayo * SEAFOOD IS PREPARED IN THIS KITCHEN. PLEASE ALERT YOUR SERVER OF ANY FOOD ALLERGIES & PRE-EXISTING MEDICAL CONDITIONS BEFORE ORDERING - ALL MEAT IS COOKED TO MEDIUM TEMP IF NOT SPECIFIED
Jorge's Tacos Especiale
Tacos Served on Corn Tortillas. Your Choice of Veggie , Marinated Chicken or Cubano Pork with Pickeld Red Pepper Relis, Avocado Crema, Salsa Roja, Shredded Cabbage, and Grated Gouda
Vegan Tacos Especiale
4 Tacos Served on Corn Tortillas.
Thai Deviled Eggs
Our Unique Twist to the Classic Egg Mimosa with a Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce (*contains peanuts)
Brussels Sprouts
Crispy Sprouts Tossed in a Tangy Lemon Kale Pesto Sprinkled with Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese
Buffalo Cauliflower GAME
Gluten Free Crispy Cauliflower Basted in Our Signature Bloody Mary Mix. Served with House Made Blue Cheese Dressing
* Malaysian-Style Steak Skewers
Soy and Chile Marinated Angus Elkhorn Steak Served with Chipotle Aioli and House Made Buttermilk Ranch * SEAFOOD IS PREPARED IN THIS KITCHEN. PLEASE ALERT YOUR SERVER OF ANY FOOD ALLERGIES & PRE-EXISTING MEDICAL CONDITIONS BEFORE ORDERING - ALL MEAT IS COOKED TO MEDIUM TEMP IF NOT SPECIFIED
St. Felix Infamous Fries
Garlic Parmesan or Sweet Potato Fries Served with Ketchup and Choice of 1 Dipping Sauce Roasted Garlic Aioli, Chipotle Aioli or House Made Buttermilk Ranch
El Jefe's Nachos
Fresh fried tortilla chips, white & yellow cheddar cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & black bean corn salsa
* Magic City Ceviche
Whitefish prepared in a spicy Peruvian-style citrus marinade with avocado, mango, cilantro, pickled onions, & a hint of cream. Served with a side of tortilla chips. * SEAFOOD IS PREPARED IN THIS KITCHEN. PLEASE ALERT YOUR SERVER OF ANY FOOD ALLERGIES & PRE-EXISTING MEDICAL CONDITIONS BEFORE ORDERING - ALL MEAT IS COOKED TO MEDIUM TEMP IF NOT SPECIFIED
Full Order Hollywood Swingin' Wings
Our Wing Sauce Features a Hint of Smokey Flavor with a Spicy Kick from Our St. Felix Signature Bloody Mary Mix. 12 Wings, Comes with Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
1/2 Order Hollywood Swingin' Wings
Our Wing Sauce Features a Hint of Smokey Flavor with a Spicy Kick from Our St. Felix Signature Bloody Mary Mix. 6 Wings, Comes with Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
Signature Dishes
Braised Beef Short Ribs
Slow-Cooked Boneless Short Ribs with Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Spring Onions
Mac & Cheese
4 Cheeses Blended with a Touch of Nutmeg and Paprika, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Peas Tossed in Pasta Shells
Blackened Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Blackened Chicken Breast Over a Bed of Fettuccini in a Creamy Parmesan Sauce
Chipotle Shrimp Pasta
Cajun Spiced Blackened Shrimp Over a Bed of Fettuccini in a Creamy Parmesan Sauce
Angel Hair Pasta Marinara
Angel Hair Pasta with Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese and a Hint of Garlic in Marinara Sauce
* Saint Felix Signature Burger
Choice Ground Beef w/Short Rib & Brisket Blend with Bacon Aioli & Grilled Onions on a pretzel roll or a Bread Bar Brioche bun. Comes with Hand-Cut Chips and French Onion Dip ADD Smoked Bacon 3.5 ADD Blue Cheese or Cheddar 1.5 * SEAFOOD IS PREPARED IN THIS KITCHEN. PLEASE ALERT YOUR SERVER OF ANY FOOD ALLERGIES & PRE-EXISTING MEDICAL CONDITIONS BEFORE ORDERING - ALL MEAT IS COOKED TO MEDIUM TEMP IF NOT SPECIFIED
Impossible Signature Burger (Plant Based)
Served with White Cheddar, Grilled Onion and 1000 Island Spread on a pretzel roll or Breadbar brioche bun. Comes with Hand-Cut Chips and French Onion Dip
Wildfire Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Hot Chicken Breast with our Signature Blood Mary Mix, Louisiana Lightening Hot Sauce, Avocado, Butter Lettuce and Paprika Aioli on a Breadbar Artisan Brioche Bun
Quinoa Bowl
St. Felix Signature Vegan Bowl With Red And White Quinoa, Sunflower Seeds, Black Beans & Grilled Corn Salsa, Chopped Spinach, Cherry Tomato, Salsa Roja, Lime, Vinagrette & Avocado
The Damn Yankee Fried Chicken & Waffles GAME
Succulent Fried Chicken served over a stack of Waffles Drizzled in Tabasco Butter Served w/Maple Syrup
Salads
St. Felix House Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Peas & Cucumbers in House Balsamic Vinnegrette
Bleu Salad
Fresh Baby Arugula, Blueberries, Candied Walnuts,Roasted Red Pepper, Red Grape Tomatoes & Blue Cheese Crumbles, House-Made Champagne Vinnegrette & Treviso Spears
Chopped Dino Kale Salad
Dino kale w/quinoa, pink lady apples, candied walnuts, avocado, dried cranberries, pine nuts & Parmesan dressing (contains nuts)
Desserts
Ice Cream Sandwich
2 Premium Chocolate Chunk Cookies w/Chef’s Line Chocolate Ice Cream Center drizzled in Chocolate Sauce & Powdered Sugar
Cookie Monster
Chef’s Selection of 4 Gourmet Assorted Cookies - Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Peanut Butter, Rocky Road
L.A. Churro Waffle
St Felix’s Award Winning Unique Dessert Waffle Spin. Los Angeleno style - topped w/Nutella, Cinnamon Sugar, Carmel Sauce, Strawberries, & Fresh Whipped Cream Served w/Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Chef's Line Chocolate Ice Cream
Wine Bottles
Cabernet Sauvignon: Robert Hall Paso Robles BTL
Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo County, California)
Malbec: Kaiken BTL
Malbec - Kaiken Clasico (Mendoza, Argentina)
Chardonnay - Sharnnon Ridge BTL
High Elevation Collection (Lake County, CA)
Pinot Grigio: Ruffino Lumina BTL
Pinot Grigio Ruffino Lumina (Atesino delle Venezie, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy)
Sauvignon Blac: Line 39 BTL
Vibrant Citrus Notes (Lake County, CA)
Sparkling Rose: Gruet BTL
Gruet Brut Rose Sparkling Wine - Methode Champenoise
Kenwood Yulupa Sparkling BTL
Sparkling Wine Kenwood Yulupa Cuvée Brut (Sonoma, California)
Tres Chic Rose BTL
Le Grand Courtage 'Tres Chic' Rose (Vin de France)
Corkage
All our food items are prepared fresh
Shirts & Masks
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1602 N Cahuenga, Los Angeles, CA 90028