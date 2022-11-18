St. Felix Hollywood

* Slider Trio

$17.99

Set of 3 Sliders on Breadbar Artisan Brioche Buns. Choice of Protein for the Set: (3) AMERICAN WAGYU BEEF Sliders with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Savory Grilled Onions, Blue Cheese, Roma Tomato, Butter Lettuce, & House-Made 1000 island OR (3) BRAISED SHORT RIB Sliders with Slow roasted house-made braised beef short ribs, Chipotle aioli, Roma tomato, & wild arugula OR (3) SPICY FRIED CHICKEN with Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken Breast Topped with Slaw, Tabasco Butter and Pickled Jalapeños OR (3) IMPOSSIBLE BURGER Sliders with Grilled Impossible Burger with Roma Tomato, Butter Lettuce, & House-Made 1000 Island * SEAFOOD IS PREPARED IN THIS KITCHEN. PLEASE ALERT YOUR SERVER OF ANY FOOD ALLERGIES & PRE-EXISTING MEDICAL CONDITIONS BEFORE ORDERING - ALL MEAT IS COOKED TO MEDIUM TEMP IF NOT SPECIFIED