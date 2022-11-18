Restaurant header imageView gallery

St. Felix Hollywood

1,605 Reviews

$$

1602 N Cahuenga

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Order Again

Signature Cocktails

Cucumber Dilettante

Cucumber Dilettante

$15.50

Muddled Cucumber, Dill, St. Germaine, Tito’s Vodka

Firecracker

Firecracker

$14.99

Muddled Jalapéno, Lime, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Cranberry, Finlandia Grapefruit Vodka

Desperado

Desperado

$15.50

Crushed Red Bell Pepper, Mint, Orange Bitters, Lime, Herradura Silver Tequila

Mezcal Desperado

$15.99
Winchester

Winchester

$16.50

Buffalo Trace Bourbon & Amaro Nonino (Italy) w/Orange Zest & Chocolate Bitters

Stockholm Syndrome

Stockholm Syndrome

$15.50

Rosemary, Mint, Strawberries, Fresh Lime, Pomegranate, Martin Miller English Gin

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$13.99

Goslings Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime, Tito's Vodka

Moscow Mezcal Mule

Moscow Mezcal Mule

$14.99
Saint Felix Mojito

Saint Felix Mojito

$14.99

Traditional: Mint, Fresh Lime, Club Soda, Concierge Rum Raspberry: Berries, Mint, Fresh Lime, Club Soda, Cruzan Raspberry Rum

Watermelon Martini

Watermelon Martini

$14.99
Sangria Glass

Sangria Glass

$13.50

Abuelita Rosa’s Award Winning Especial Red Sangría Homemade Recipe

Harry Mary

Harry Mary

$15.99

St. Felix Signature Bloody Mary Mix, Beef Jerky, Tito’s Vodka

HAPPY HOUR SPECIALS

Boiler Maker

Boiler Maker

$9.99

Miller Lite & Your Choice of a shot of House Spirits - Tequila, Whiskey, or Vodka

Jack Apple Mule

$9.99

Jack Daniel’s Apple Whiskey Flavored Moscow Mule w/Gosling’s Premium Ginger Beer

99's Margarita

$9.99

- Traditional, Peach or Dodger Blue

House RED GLS

$9.99

Glen Ellen Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (Sonoma, California)

House WHITE GLS

$9.99

Glen Ellen Reserve Chardonnay (Sonoma, California)

Ménage à Trois GLS

$9.99

Seductive Floral Italian Prosecco Sparkling Wine

Miller Lite Buckeye Bucket

Miller Lite Buckeye Bucket

$25.00

American Lager

Vizzy Hard Seltzer Buckeye Bucket

$25.00
Sangria Pitcher

Sangria Pitcher

$39.99

Abuelita Rosa’s Award Winning Especial Red Sangría Homemade Recipe

Risotto Balls

$6.99

Sicilian style Arancini di Riso Imported from Italy, touch of California White Wine, Portabella Mushrooms, Fresh Shredded Parmesan Cheese served w/Roasted Bell Pepper Coulis & Garlic Aioli * VEGETARIAN ITEM

Truffle Popcorn

$5.99

White Truffle Oil, Fresh Roseli Parmesan Cheese, Hot Butter, Pinch of Salt & Sugar

House Cut Chips & French Onion Dip

House Cut Chips & French Onion Dip

$6.99

Fresh Hand-Cut Gold Peruvian Potato Chips. Accompanied by El Jefe’s Homemade Carmelized French Onion Dip

Beers

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.99

American Lager

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder IPA

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder IPA

$7.50

IPA (Seattle Washington)

Peroni Lager

Peroni Lager

$7.50
Modelo

Modelo

$7.50

Mexican Pale Lager

Vizzy

Vizzy

$7.50

Hard Seltzer

Blue Moon Belgian White

Blue Moon Belgian White

$7.50

Witbier

Athletic Upside Dawn NA

Athletic Upside Dawn NA

$7.50

Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale

Wine by the Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon: Robert Hall Paso Robles

Cabernet Sauvignon: Robert Hall Paso Robles

$14.99

Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo County, California)

Malbec: Kaiken GLS

Malbec: Kaiken GLS

$12.99

Malbec - Kaiken Clasico (Mendoza, Argentina)

Pinot Noir: Sunny with a Chance of Flowers

$12.99

Zero Sugar, Low Calorie. (Monterey, CA)

Pinot Grigio: Ruffino Lumina GLS

Pinot Grigio: Ruffino Lumina GLS

$11.99

Pinot Grigio Ruffino Lumina (Atesino delle Venezie, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy)

Chardonnay: Shannon Ridge GLS

Chardonnay: Shannon Ridge GLS

$11.99

High Elevation Collection (Lake County, CA)

Sauvignon Blanc: Line 39

Sauvignon Blanc: Line 39

$12.50

Vibrant Citrus Notes (Lake County, CA)

Tres Chic Rose

Tres Chic Rose

$12.99

Le Grand Courtage 'Tres Chic' Rose (Vin de France)

Kenwood Yulupa Sparkling GLS

Kenwood Yulupa Sparkling GLS

$11.99

Sparkling Wine Kenwood Yulupa Cuvée Brut (Sonoma, California)

Sparkling Rose: Gruet GLS

Sparkling Rose: Gruet GLS

$14.99

Gruet Brut Rose Sparkling Wine - Methode Champenoise

Soup

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

Traditional chicken tortilla soup with shredded chicken, topped with tortilla strips, sour cream, pico de gallo, and avocado.

SAINT’S SPECIALS

The Lomo Saltado

The Lomo Saltado

$24.99

South American Chifa Style Dish with a Japanese/Peruvian/St Felix Hollywood Shuffle! Marinated Angus Elkhorn Steak, Roma Tomatoes, Papas Fritas, Garlic, Red Onion, Cumin on a bed of Sushi Rice.

Shared Plates

* Slider Trio

* Slider Trio

$17.99

Set of 3 Sliders on Breadbar Artisan Brioche Buns. Choice of Protein for the Set: (3) AMERICAN WAGYU BEEF Sliders with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Savory Grilled Onions, Blue Cheese, Roma Tomato, Butter Lettuce, & House-Made 1000 island OR (3) BRAISED SHORT RIB Sliders with Slow roasted house-made braised beef short ribs, Chipotle aioli, Roma tomato, & wild arugula OR (3) SPICY FRIED CHICKEN with Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken Breast Topped with Slaw, Tabasco Butter and Pickled Jalapeños OR (3) IMPOSSIBLE BURGER Sliders with Grilled Impossible Burger with Roma Tomato, Butter Lettuce, & House-Made 1000 Island * SEAFOOD IS PREPARED IN THIS KITCHEN. PLEASE ALERT YOUR SERVER OF ANY FOOD ALLERGIES & PRE-EXISTING MEDICAL CONDITIONS BEFORE ORDERING - ALL MEAT IS COOKED TO MEDIUM TEMP IF NOT SPECIFIED

* Veggie Slider Trio

* Veggie Slider Trio

$16.99Out of stock

Set of 3 Sliders on Breadbar Artisan Brioche Buns. GRILLED VEGGIE Sliders with Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, spinach, goat cheese, & house-made pesto mayo * SEAFOOD IS PREPARED IN THIS KITCHEN. PLEASE ALERT YOUR SERVER OF ANY FOOD ALLERGIES & PRE-EXISTING MEDICAL CONDITIONS BEFORE ORDERING - ALL MEAT IS COOKED TO MEDIUM TEMP IF NOT SPECIFIED

Jorge's Tacos Especiale

Jorge's Tacos Especiale

$14.99

Tacos Served on Corn Tortillas. Your Choice of Veggie , Marinated Chicken or Cubano Pork with Pickeld Red Pepper Relis, Avocado Crema, Salsa Roja, Shredded Cabbage, and Grated Gouda

Vegan Tacos Especiale

Vegan Tacos Especiale

$13.99

4 Tacos Served on Corn Tortillas.

Thai Deviled Eggs

Thai Deviled Eggs

$10.99

Our Unique Twist to the Classic Egg Mimosa with a Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce (*contains peanuts)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.99

Crispy Sprouts Tossed in a Tangy Lemon Kale Pesto Sprinkled with Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese

Buffalo Cauliflower GAME

Buffalo Cauliflower GAME

$13.99

Gluten Free Crispy Cauliflower Basted in Our Signature Bloody Mary Mix. Served with House Made Blue Cheese Dressing

* Malaysian-Style Steak Skewers

* Malaysian-Style Steak Skewers

$16.99

Soy and Chile Marinated Angus Elkhorn Steak Served with Chipotle Aioli and House Made Buttermilk Ranch * SEAFOOD IS PREPARED IN THIS KITCHEN. PLEASE ALERT YOUR SERVER OF ANY FOOD ALLERGIES & PRE-EXISTING MEDICAL CONDITIONS BEFORE ORDERING - ALL MEAT IS COOKED TO MEDIUM TEMP IF NOT SPECIFIED

St. Felix Infamous Fries

$10.99

Garlic Parmesan or Sweet Potato Fries Served with Ketchup and Choice of 1 Dipping Sauce Roasted Garlic Aioli, Chipotle Aioli or House Made Buttermilk Ranch

El Jefe's Nachos

El Jefe's Nachos

$14.99

Fresh fried tortilla chips, white & yellow cheddar cheese, jalapeños, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & black bean corn salsa

* Magic City Ceviche

* Magic City Ceviche

$16.50

Whitefish prepared in a spicy Peruvian-style citrus marinade with avocado, mango, cilantro, pickled onions, & a hint of cream. Served with a side of tortilla chips. * SEAFOOD IS PREPARED IN THIS KITCHEN. PLEASE ALERT YOUR SERVER OF ANY FOOD ALLERGIES & PRE-EXISTING MEDICAL CONDITIONS BEFORE ORDERING - ALL MEAT IS COOKED TO MEDIUM TEMP IF NOT SPECIFIED

Full Order Hollywood Swingin' Wings

Full Order Hollywood Swingin' Wings

$27.99

Our Wing Sauce Features a Hint of Smokey Flavor with a Spicy Kick from Our St. Felix Signature Bloody Mary Mix. 12 Wings, Comes with Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

1/2 Order Hollywood Swingin' Wings

1/2 Order Hollywood Swingin' Wings

$14.99

Our Wing Sauce Features a Hint of Smokey Flavor with a Spicy Kick from Our St. Felix Signature Bloody Mary Mix. 6 Wings, Comes with Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

Signature Dishes

Braised Beef Short Ribs

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$21.99

Slow-Cooked Boneless Short Ribs with Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes and Grilled Spring Onions

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$14.50

4 Cheeses Blended with a Touch of Nutmeg and Paprika, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Peas Tossed in Pasta Shells

Blackened Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

Blackened Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$22.99

Blackened Chicken Breast Over a Bed of Fettuccini in a Creamy Parmesan Sauce

Chipotle Shrimp Pasta

Chipotle Shrimp Pasta

$22.99

Cajun Spiced Blackened Shrimp Over a Bed of Fettuccini in a Creamy Parmesan Sauce

Angel Hair Pasta Marinara

Angel Hair Pasta Marinara

$15.99

Angel Hair Pasta with Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese and a Hint of Garlic in Marinara Sauce

* Saint Felix Signature Burger

* Saint Felix Signature Burger

$16.99

Choice Ground Beef w/Short Rib & Brisket Blend with Bacon Aioli & Grilled Onions on a pretzel roll or a Bread Bar Brioche bun. Comes with Hand-Cut Chips and French Onion Dip ADD Smoked Bacon 3.5 ADD Blue Cheese or Cheddar 1.5 * SEAFOOD IS PREPARED IN THIS KITCHEN. PLEASE ALERT YOUR SERVER OF ANY FOOD ALLERGIES & PRE-EXISTING MEDICAL CONDITIONS BEFORE ORDERING - ALL MEAT IS COOKED TO MEDIUM TEMP IF NOT SPECIFIED

Impossible Signature Burger (Plant Based)

Impossible Signature Burger (Plant Based)

$17.99

Served with White Cheddar, Grilled Onion and 1000 Island Spread on a pretzel roll or Breadbar brioche bun. Comes with Hand-Cut Chips and French Onion Dip

Wildfire Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Crispy Hot Chicken Breast with our Signature Blood Mary Mix, Louisiana Lightening Hot Sauce, Avocado, Butter Lettuce and Paprika Aioli on a Breadbar Artisan Brioche Bun

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$14.99

St. Felix Signature Vegan Bowl With Red And White Quinoa, Sunflower Seeds, Black Beans & Grilled Corn Salsa, Chopped Spinach, Cherry Tomato, Salsa Roja, Lime, Vinagrette & Avocado

The Damn Yankee Fried Chicken & Waffles GAME

The Damn Yankee Fried Chicken & Waffles GAME

$20.99

Succulent Fried Chicken served over a stack of Waffles Drizzled in Tabasco Butter Served w/Maple Syrup

Salads

St. Felix House Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Peas & Cucumbers in House Balsamic Vinnegrette

Bleu Salad

Bleu Salad

$16.99

Fresh Baby Arugula, Blueberries, Candied Walnuts,Roasted Red Pepper, Red Grape Tomatoes & Blue Cheese Crumbles, House-Made Champagne Vinnegrette & Treviso Spears

Chopped Dino Kale Salad

Chopped Dino Kale Salad

$16.99

Dino kale w/quinoa, pink lady apples, candied walnuts, avocado, dried cranberries, pine nuts & Parmesan dressing (contains nuts)

Desserts

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.99

2 Premium Chocolate Chunk Cookies w/Chef’s Line Chocolate Ice Cream Center drizzled in Chocolate Sauce & Powdered Sugar

Cookie Monster

$9.99

Chef’s Selection of 4 Gourmet Assorted Cookies - Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Peanut Butter, Rocky Road

L.A. Churro Waffle

L.A. Churro Waffle

$14.99

St Felix’s Award Winning Unique Dessert Waffle Spin. Los Angeleno style - topped w/Nutella, Cinnamon Sugar, Carmel Sauce, Strawberries, & Fresh Whipped Cream Served w/Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Chef's Line Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.99

Wine Bottles

Cabernet Sauvignon: Robert Hall Paso Robles BTL

Cabernet Sauvignon: Robert Hall Paso Robles BTL

$55.00

Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo County, California)

Malbec: Kaiken BTL

Malbec: Kaiken BTL

$45.00

Malbec - Kaiken Clasico (Mendoza, Argentina)

Chardonnay - Sharnnon Ridge BTL

Chardonnay - Sharnnon Ridge BTL

$39.99

High Elevation Collection (Lake County, CA)

Pinot Grigio: Ruffino Lumina BTL

Pinot Grigio: Ruffino Lumina BTL

$39.99

Pinot Grigio Ruffino Lumina (Atesino delle Venezie, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy)

Sauvignon Blac: Line 39 BTL

Sauvignon Blac: Line 39 BTL

$39.99

Vibrant Citrus Notes (Lake County, CA)

Sparkling Rose: Gruet BTL

Sparkling Rose: Gruet BTL

$55.00

Gruet Brut Rose Sparkling Wine - Methode Champenoise

Kenwood Yulupa Sparkling BTL

Kenwood Yulupa Sparkling BTL

$39.99

Sparkling Wine Kenwood Yulupa Cuvée Brut (Sonoma, California)

Tres Chic Rose BTL

Tres Chic Rose BTL

$39.99

Le Grand Courtage 'Tres Chic' Rose (Vin de France)

Corkage

$25.00

All our food items are prepared fresh

and made by order.

Thank you for your patience!

Shirts & Masks

St. Felix Pride T-shirt

St. Felix Pride T-shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1602 N Cahuenga, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

St. Felix image
St. Felix image

