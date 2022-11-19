Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saint Germain Brewing Company

8000 Hwy 70E

Saint Germain, WI 54558

Appetizer

Käse und Wurst (Cheese and sausage)

$20.00

3 types of bold cheese and sliced sausages, paired with our house made mustard sauces and Bavarian pretzel bits.

Brew Haus Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$16.00

Warmed 16oz. Giant Bavarian pretzel served with beer cheese and select in house made sweet/spicy mustards.

Käsebruch (Cheese curds)

$10.00

Select cheddar cheese curds, made right here in Wisconsin. Breaded with our own in-house made breading. Deep fried and served with a choice of ketchup, ranch or sweet/spicy mustards

Panierte Kartoffelscheiben (Breaded Potato Slices)

$12.00

We start with freshly par baked potatoes, sliced, then double dredged in our handmade spiced breading mix. Deep fried golden brown and served with a choice of ketchup, ranch or sweet/spicy mustards.

Hush Puppies

$11.00

Made from corn meal and select spices and seasonings. Our handmade, deep fried hush puppies that are sure to amaze. Served with a choice of ketchup, ranch or sweet/sour mustard.

Hand Breaded Chicken Strips

$14.00

We start off with three large strips of chicken, breaded and deep fried, for breaded chicken strips like you’ve never had before. Served with a choice of ketchup, ranch or sweet/sour mustards.

Waffle Fries & Ketchup

$5.00

Pretzel Bites

$4.00

Sandwiches

SGBC Beer Braut

$10.00

Locally sourced Bratwurst served on a Sheboygan hoagie, topped with Bavarian style kraut and our signature mustard.

SGBC Smashburger

$12.00

SGBC Pub Burger

$14.00

Pizza

Saint G Pub Pizza

$16.00

A 12” hand tossed ultimo crust with our house seasoned tomato sauce. Your choice of pepperoni or sausage. Covered in a generous amount of Bacio cheese.

Bar Trash Barbaque Chicken Pizza

$16.00

A 12” hand tossed ultimo crust, layered with sweet/tangy barbecue sauce, big chunks of grilled chicken. Covered with Bacio cheese and smoked mozzarella

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Ultimate Thin Series

$14.00

Deserts

Candied Bacon

$8.00

Our candied bacon is wonderfully salty and sweet. With crispy edges and a crackly crust from the caramelized sugar. Totally addictive!

Spiced Pretzel Dulce De Leche

$6.00+

Off Menu Specials

Loaded Chili

$5.00+

Specialties

Currywurst

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8000 Hwy 70E, Saint Germain, WI 54558

Directions

