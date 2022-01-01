Saint Michael's Catholic Church
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Large Catholic community with AMAZING fish fries! Come check out out! Friday 4:30pm to 8pm
3705 Stone Lakes Dr., Jeffersontown, KY 40299
