St. Pizza 1152 Magazine St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Your Lower Garden District slice shop, serving New Orleans-style Pizza and Hoagies off the Mississippi.
Location
1152 Magazine St , Suite 103, New Orleans, LA 70130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
4.6 • 1,011
1200 Magazine St NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
View restaurant
Fat Boy Pantry - NOLA - Lower Garden District
No Reviews
1302 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurant