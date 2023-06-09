Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saint & Second Belmont Shore

review star

No reviews yet

4828 E 2nd Street

Long Beach, CA 90803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Dinner

For The Table

Gochujang Pork Belly

Gochujang Pork Belly

$19.00

Korean condiments, kimchi, scallion, pickled daikon, butter lettuce wraps

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Crispy shallots, Asian pear, frisée, yuzu, miso ranch

Grilled Jumbo Asparagus

Grilled Jumbo Asparagus

$18.00

Farmer’s cheese, speck , crispy grains, eggs mimosa

Ricotta Meatballs

Ricotta Meatballs

$18.00

Beef, pork, Bellwether Farms ricotta, San Marzano tomatoes, grilled Colossus bread

Charcuterie Board 2 Items

Charcuterie Board 2 Items

$16.00

Includes housemade blackberry fig compote, whole grain mustard, caper berries, sliced country bread

Charcuterie Board 3 Items

Charcuterie Board 3 Items

$19.00

Includes housemade blackberry fig compote, whole grain mustard, caper berries, sliced country bread

Charcuterie Board 4 Items

Charcuterie Board 4 Items

$22.00

Includes housemade blackberry fig compote, whole grain mustard, caper berries, sliced country bread

Crispy Cauliflower Tempura

Crispy Cauliflower Tempura

$14.00

Cauliflower tempura, sweet soy and dynamite sauces, furikake, scallions, masago

Citrus Cured Yellowfin

$22.00

Strawberry aguachile, avocado mousse, gooseberry pico, cucumber, crunchy quinoa

Fresh-Cut Truffle Fries

Fresh-Cut Truffle Fries

$15.00

Black truffle Gruyère fondue, duck fat, parmesan, chives

Smoked Salmon Dip

Smoked Salmon Dip

$19.00

House-smoked salmon, crème fraîche, everything bagel seasoning, Meyer lemon, espellete pepper, bagel chips

Mezze Plate

Mezze Plate

$14.00

Baba ghanoush, muhammara, Turkish honey-sweetened labne, roasted garlic flatbread

Mac & 'Shrooms'

$15.00

White cheddar, wild mushrooms, bread crumbs

Truffle & Artichoke FB

Truffle & Artichoke FB

$20.00

Artichoke, oven-dried tomato, ricotta, black truffle, truffle oil, Italian herbs, tomato sauce, Parmesan, parsley

Wild Mush & Sausage FB

$17.00

Italian sausage, thyme, hazelnut pesto, fontina, taleggio

Soups & Salad

Little Gem Caesar Salad

Little Gem Caesar Salad

$14.00

Little Gem lettuce, EVOO croutons, Caesar dressing, parmesan, black pepper

Little Gem Caesar Chicken

Little Gem Caesar Chicken

$24.00

Little Gem lettuce, EVOO croutons, Caesar dressing, parmesan, black pepper, Mary's Chicken Breast

Little Gem Caesar Salmon

Little Gem Caesar Salmon

$30.00

Little Gem lettuce, EVOO croutons, Caesar dressing, parmesan, black pepper, Skuna Bay Salmon

Farmer's Market Bowl

Farmer's Market Bowl

$18.00

Seasonal vegetables, brown rice, quinoa, black beans, pepitas, guajillo vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Iceberg, buttermilk dressing, red onion, cherry tomato, bacon gastrique, blue cheese, bacon, dill, chives

Farmer's Market Chicken

$26.00

Seasonal vegetables, brown rice, quinoa, black beans, pepitas, guajillo vinaigrette and chicken

Farmer's Market Salmon

$30.00

Seasonal vegetables, brown rice, quinoa, black beans, pepitas, guajillo vinaigrette and salmon

Mains

S&S Fish & Chips

S&S Fish & Chips

$23.00

Crispy haddock fillet, fresh-cut fries, tartar and cocktail sauces, sea salt, grilled lemon

Skuna Bay Salmon

$34.00

Basil brown butter, hazelnuts, green beans, crème fraîche mash

Baja Striped Bass

Baja Striped Bass

$36.00

Smoked sunchoke purée, Manila clams, leeks, fingerling potatoes, braised bacon, green garlic

Angus Filet Mignon

Angus Filet Mignon

$59.00

Sweet potato pavé, absinthe creamed spinach, king trumpet mushrooms, caramelized shallot jus

Smoked & Glazed Pork Chop

Smoked & Glazed Pork Chop

$36.00

Brussels sprouts, pecan, apple, ’nduja vinaigrette, dry-aged cheddar grits, avocado honey

Roasted Mary's Chicken

Roasted Mary's Chicken

$32.00

Half roasted chicken, cranberry mostarda, black garlic, creamed cornbread, Italian chicories, Aleppo pepper, soft herbs

Crostecei Risotto

Crostecei Risotto

$37.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, saffron, garlic aioli, basil

Burgers & Such

S&S Signature Burger

S&S Signature Burger

$24.00

Dry-aged Flannery Beef, thick-sliced bacon, crispy onions, Cabot white cheddar, horseradish cream, potato brioche. Served with seasoned Yukon potato chips, farm greens, or french fries.

Provoleta Sandwich

Provoleta Sandwich

$17.00

Seared provolone, grilled broccolini , pickled sweet pepper, Italian salsa verde, arugula, Colossus bread. Served with seasoned Yukon potato chips, farm greens, or french fries.

S&S Fish & Chips

S&S Fish & Chips

$23.00

Crispy haddock fillet, fresh-cut fries, tartar and cocktail sauces, sea salt, grilled lemon

Dessert

Brown Butter Cake

Brown Butter Cake

$12.00

Passion fruit, macadamia nuts, white chocolate, pineapple, coconut

Straw-Rubarb Hand Pie

$12.00

Fresh berries and rhubarb, flaky crust, sweet caramel, vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Budino

Chocolate Budino

$12.00

Amarena cherry caramel, feuilletine crunch, almonds, salted vanilla whip

Creamsicle

Creamsicle

$11.00

Vanilla arroz con leche, spring citrus, crispy rice, avocado honey

Soft Drinks

Non-Alc

7-up

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Served in a 16 oz cup

Badoit Sparkling Water

$9.00

Belmont Tea

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Evian Still Water

$9.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Served in a 16 oz cup

Juice

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Root Beer

$4.00

Café

Coffee

$4.50

Trinidad Fair Trade & Organic Coffee

Decaf

$4.50

Trinidad Fair Trade & Organic Decaf Coffee

Americano

$5.50

Vanilla Latte

$6.50

Housemade vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk

S&S Latte

$6.00

Latte

$5.50

Cafe Au Lait

$5.50

Trinidad Fair Trade & Organic Coffee with steamed milk

Cappuccino

$5.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.50

Saint Matcha Latte

$6.50

Matcha green tea, almond milk, agave nectar

Espresso Con Panna

$5.50

Campfire Coffee

$6.50

Café mocha topped with smoked sea salt

Espresso

$4.50

Double Espresso

$6.50

Double Espresso Con Panna

$7.50

Lemonade & Tea

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Served in a 16 oz cup

Belmont Tea

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Served in a 16 oz cup

Lemonade

$4.75

Served in a 16 oz cup

Lemonade Blue

$5.00

Served in a 16 oz cup

Lemonade Kale & Cucumber

$5.00

Served in a 16 oz cup

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Saint & Second brings to life all the craft and quality we want to share with our home town: a chef-inspired, come-as-you-are destination with creative, locally-sourced seasonal cuisine, organic cocktails, hundreds of curated whiskies, works by California artists and a spirit of community and hospitality. Welcome to your new corner hangout. It’s been decades in the making. -- The Hofman Family

Location

4828 E 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Let's Yolk About It
orange star5.0 • 127
4722 East 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Colossus - Long Beach
orange star5.0 • 24
4716 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Frosted Cupcakery
orange starNo Reviews
4817 E 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Pietris Bakery - 5000 E. 2nd Street
orange star4.5 • 1,739
5000 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Sushi Nikkei - Belmont Shore
orange starNo Reviews
5020 E 2ND ST Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Long Beach Tap House
orange star4.1 • 372
5110 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Fat Tomato Pizza
orange star4.6 • 2,875
2130 E Broadway Long beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
No reviews yet
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston