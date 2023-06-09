Saint & Second Belmont Shore
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Saint & Second brings to life all the craft and quality we want to share with our home town: a chef-inspired, come-as-you-are destination with creative, locally-sourced seasonal cuisine, organic cocktails, hundreds of curated whiskies, works by California artists and a spirit of community and hospitality. Welcome to your new corner hangout. It’s been decades in the making. -- The Hofman Family
Location
4828 E 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
