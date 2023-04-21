Brewery Saint X
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Brewery Saint X, located at the corner of Girod and Loyola on the ground floor of The Odeon at South Market, will feature a full array of craft beer styles, focusing especially on classic German and British offerings, with a nod toward traditional lager brewing and cask ale production along with hop-forward ales and experimental sours.
1188 Girod Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
