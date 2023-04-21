Main picView gallery

Brewery Saint X

1188 Girod Street

New Orleans, LA 70130

Popular Items

Turkey BLT
Smoked Chicken Wings
Cobb Salad

StX To Go Beverage

To Go Beer

Saint X Struttin', Helles Lager (16 oz. Can)

$5.00+

Helles Lager / 5.0% / 42° / 16 oz Brewed with Single Origin German Malt (Andechs)

Saint X Broken Flowers, German Pilsner (16 oz. Can)

$5.00+

Bavarian-Style Pilsner / 5.0% / 16 oz. Hopped with German-Grown Saaz (Elbe Salle Region)

Saint X Swarm, Dark Lager (16 oz. Can)

$5.00+

Czech-Style Tmavy Dark Lager / 4.8% / 16 oz. Brewed with a Blend of Bohemian Floor-Malted Barley

Saint X Electric Mayhem, Hazy IPA (16 oz. Can)

$6.00+

Hazy IPA / 7.0% / 48° / 16 oz Hopped with Citra; Dry-Hopped with Riwaka

Saint X Rain Mountain, Hazy Double IPA (16 oz. Can)

$6.00+

Hazy Double IPA / 8.0% / 48° / 16 oz. Hopped with Galaxy; Dry-Hopped with Nelson Sauvin

StX Food

Snacks

Beef Fat Fries

$8.00

Tallow-Fried with Comeback Sauce

Daily Charcuterie

$10.00

Housemade Selection Seasonal Pickles, Beer Mustard & Crackers

Boudin Balls

$9.00Out of stock

Hot Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Spicy Fried Green Tomatoes with Ranch

Smoked Chicken Wings

$13.00

Buffalo, Barbecue or Lemon Pepper

Smoked Gulf Fish Dip

$12.00

Fresh Herbs & Crab Boil Potato Chips

Rabbit Liver Pate

$14.00

Crawfish Bread

$15.00

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Thigh with Iceberg & Tartar Sauce on Brioche

Saint X Cheeseburger

$16.00

Two House Ground Patties with American Cheese, Pickles & Fancy Sauce on Brioche

Eggplant Sandwich

$15.00

Poached Gulf Shrimp with White Remoulade, Spring Mix & Fried Green Tomato on French

Smoked Roast Beef Po Boy

$15.00

Beef Cheek Debris, Pickled Peppers, Shredded Lettuce, & Horseradish Cream Cheese on French

Turkey BLT

$14.00

Smoked Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ham-Mayo on Potato Bread

Shrimp Remoulade

$16.00

cold poached tail-on shrimp, remoulade, dill, lemon & bay spice

Salads

Baby Lettuces with Raw, Grilled & Pickled Local Veggies, Ricotta Salata & Champagne Vinaigrette
Cobb Salad

$14.00

Baby Lettuces with Housemade Bacon Bits, Blue Cheese, Chives, Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes & Avocado Ranch

Red Cabbage Salad

$12.00

Mint, Cilantro, Spicy Peanuts, Crispy Shallots & Coconut-Lime Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Little Gem Lettuces with Parmesan, Fried Saltines & Caesar Dressing

Chopped Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Steakhouse Plates

Chicken Milanese

$21.00

Sweet Tea-Brined & Rubbed with Sichuan Lemon Pepper Served with Fries or a Salad

Roasted Gulf Fish

$23.00

Daily Catch with NOLA-Style Barbecue Sauce Served with Fries or a Salad

Smoked Beef Cheeks

$25.00

Oak-Smoked with Salsa Verde Served with Fries or a Salad

Smoked Pork Belly

$27.00

Desserts

Fried Bread Pudding

$8.00

Vanilla Panna Cotta

$8.00

Brunch Drinks

Devil Moon Bloody Mary

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Cider

Austin East Dry Cider

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Brewery Saint X, located at the corner of Girod and Loyola on the ground floor of The Odeon at South Market, will feature a full array of craft beer styles, focusing especially on classic German and British offerings, with a nod toward traditional lager brewing and cask ale production along with hop-forward ales and experimental sours.

1188 Girod Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

