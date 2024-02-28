Restaurant info

Saints + Council delivers a focused, seasonally appropriate menu that connects with local farmers and requires everything to be produced in a chef-driven environment. Modern-American offerings with an emphasis on smoked, braised and confit meats accompanies our three different menus: brunch, lunch, and dinner! The name represents the highest and best in all of us - the desire to fulfill all that we were meant to be. It’s not just good friends coming together, though it is good friends coming together. It’s friends coming together to lift each other up, to spur one another onto greatness in a world that has experienced weariness and discouragement.