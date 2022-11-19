  • Home
Saints or Sinners? 5505 W 20th Ave Suite 124

No reviews yet

5505 W 20th Ave Suite 124

Edgewater, CO 80214

Order Again

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+Out of stock

Dark Roast - Powder Day 50/50 Brazil & Sumatra or Light Roast - Single Origin

Cafe au Lait

$3.50+

Drip coffee with 1/3 steamed milk

Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.75

Americano

$3.75+

Macchiato (3.5oz)

$4.00

Double shoot of espresso with a scoop of milk foam.

Cortado (4oz)

$4.25

Equal parts Espresso and steamed milk, like a Mini latte!

Cappuccino (6oz)

$4.50

Latte

$5.50+

Mocha

$6.00+

Tea & Other Drinks

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$2.95

Rotating Flavor, ask your barista

Fizzy Tea Can

$3.50

Chai Tea Latte

$5.75+Out of stock

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Freshly Pressed Juices

Orange Juice

$7.75Out of stock

Fresh Orange Juice

Green Juice

$7.95

Celery, lime, pineapple

Smoothies

Mango Mania

$6.95

Very Berry

$7.95

Acai Bowls

Devils Glow

Devils Glow

$9.95

Dragon fruit base topped with strawberry, blueberry, kiwi, chia, coconut flakes, granola, Agave nectar.

Holy Sinner

Holy Sinner

$9.95

Acai Topped with strawberry, bananas, blueberry, granola, chocolate chips, agave.

Angels Fix

$9.95

Mango and pineapple base topped with banana, strawberry, white chocolate chip, coconut flakes and almond chips.

Waffle Pops

Fresh Belgium waffles
Naked - Built your own

Naked - Built your own

$7.95

W/ powder sugar

Hallee Berry

Hallee Berry

$8.95

Belgian waffle with cream cheese base and your choice of fruit: strawberry or blueberry

Are you cerial?

Are you cerial?

$8.95

Belgian waffle with cream cheese base

Decadent Nutella

Decadent Nutella

$8.95

Belgian waffle with Nutella base, almond chips and strawberry

Choco-Loco

Choco-Loco

$8.95

Belgian waffle topped with your choice of white or dark melted chocolate, coconut flakes and banana.

Knocking on heaven door

Knocking on heaven door

$8.95

Belgian waffle with honey, whipped cream and your choice of two fruits : strawberry, blueberry, kiwi, banana.

Chicken & Waffle

$14.95

2 Belgian waffles with homemade chili maple syrup.

Waffle Turkey club

$12.95

2 Belgian waffles, swiss cheese, crispy bacon and house made aioli.

Ham & cheese

$12.95

2 Belgian waffles, cheddar cheese and ham

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Modern healthy and sweet eats

Location

5505 W 20th Ave Suite 124, Edgewater, CO 80214

Directions

