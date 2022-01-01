Main picView gallery

Saints and Scholars 7726 Center Blvd SE #110

7726 Center Blvd SE #110

Snoqualmie, WA 98065

D - STARTERS

Caramelized Bacon

$8.00

oven roasted thick cut pork belly, chili flake, brown sugar

Sausage Roll

$14.00

house irish sausage in a puff pastry served with whole grain mustard and onion gravy

Lox & Spuds

$12.00

Cold smoked lox on a crispy leek and potato cake with herbed crème fraiche and chives

Pub Trio

$8.00

Wings

$15.00

Mussels

$18.00

D - SOUPS AND SALADS

Potato Leek Soup

$6.00+

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Baby Gem Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Bacon & Blue Salad

$16.00

D - SANDWICHES

Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$18.00

House Burger

$18.00

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

D - ENTREES

Salmon Entrée

$23.00

Chicken Entrée

$21.00

Ribeye

$38.00

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Shepherd's Pie

$22.00

Chicken & Leek Pie

$22.00

Bangers & Mash

$17.00

D - SIDES

Colcannon Side

$7.00

Cauliflower Cheese

$9.00

Brussels

$9.00

Rosemary Parm Fries

$7.00

SIDE Baby Gem

$7.00

SIDE Caesar

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

SIDE Fries

$6.00

D - KIDS MENU

Kid Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Mac

$8.00

Kid Noodles

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$8.00

D - DESSERTS

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Eton Mess

$10.00Out of stock

Cookie Skillet

$10.00

Crème Brulee

$10.00

Sundae

$6.00

Kid Sundae

$2.00

Employee Meals

EMP Baby Gem

$6.00

EMP Caesar Salad

$7.00

EMP Wings

$7.00

EMP Crispy Chx Sand

$8.00

EMP House Burger

$8.00

EMP Fish & Chips

$8.00

EMP Mac & Chz

$7.00

EMP Brussels

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Best little Irish Pub on the Eastside!

Location

7726 Center Blvd SE #110, Snoqualmie, WA 98065

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

