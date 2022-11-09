Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saints Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

131 Breckenridge Lane

Louisville, KY 40207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Wings
Medium Cheese Pizza

Slushees

Adult Slushies

Adult Slushies

Rotating frozen concoctions!

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

$8.00

Buttered and seasoned bread sticks served with a side of marinara.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Creamy blend of cheese, chicken, and buffalo sauce. Served with tortilla chips.

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Hand cut and double-dipped all-white meat chicken tenders with your choice of sauce.

Fried Banana Peppers

$8.00

Banana peppers rings lightly floured and fried. Served with a side of marinara.

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Cheese ravioli breaded and fried. Served with a side of marinara.

Small Cheesebread

$9.00

Homemade dough rolled thin, brushed with garlic butter and covered with cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Large Cheesebread

$12.00

Homemade dough rolled thin, brushed with garlic butter and covered with cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

They’re mozzarella sticks....

Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips piled high with our chili, onions, banana peppers, tomatoes, and homemade queso.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Creamy cheeses blended together with spinach and artichoke, baked then topped with freshly diced tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips.

Wings

$12.00

Juicy chicken wings rubbed with our house blend of seasoning then smoked to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce.

$8 Large Cheesebread Special

$8.00Out of stock

Soups/Salads

Chef Salad

$11.50

Turkey, ham, bacon crumbles, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Chicken Caesar

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, homemade Caesar dressing and croutons, Parmesan cheese. Dressing on side.

Chicken Spinach Salad

$10.50

Spinach, grilled chicken, apples, hard boiled egg, bacon crumbles, Parmesan cheese and Poppyseed dressing.

Greek Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, red peppers, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, pine nuts, tomatoes, feta cheese and our Greek dressing.

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing served on the side.

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Cliff's Mom's Chili

$6.00

Soup of The Day

$6.00Out of stock

Cucumber & Tomato Gazpacho

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$10.50

Served with a side of chips and house made BBQ sauce. Condiments available upon request.

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.00

Served with a side of chips and chipotle mayo. Condiments available upon request.

Halo Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Served with a side of chips. Condiments available upon request.

Impossible Burger

$12.00

Served fully dressed with a side of fries and ketchup. Condiments available upon request.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Served with a side of chips. Add a side of Giardiniera by request. Condiments available upon request.

Sicilian Hoagie

$10.50

Served with a side of chips and creamy Italian dressing. Condiments available upon request.

Signature Burger (Double)

$12.00

Served fully dressed with a side of fries and ketchup. Condiments available upon request.

Signature Burger (Single)

$7.00

Served fully dressed with a side of fries and ketchup. Condiments available upon request.

Turkey Hoagie

$10.00

Served with a side of chips and chipotle mayo. Condiments available upon request.

Entrees

Cajun Pasta

$14.00

Penne pasta tossed with grilled chicken, and Cajun sausage in a savory cream sauce. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Housemade alfredo sauce over rilled chicken and penne pasta. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Paleo Platter

$12.00

Choose our house-smoked chicken or pork, or grilled chicken breast and pair it with your choice of broccoli or fruit. BBQ sauce or chipotle mayo available.

Pasta Rosa

$14.00

A blend of our homemade marinara and Alfredo sauces over penne pasta, grilled chicken, and roasted garlic. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Kids Pasta, No Bread

$8.00

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

$10.00

Meat Supreme Calzone

$13.00

Ham, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Calzone

$12.00

Green peppers, tomatoes, green & black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Sides

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Veg Of The Day

$1.00

Side Fruit

$1.00

Side Dressing/Sauce

$0.50+

Side Bacon

$0.50

Side Banana Peppers

$0.50

Side Giardiniera

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

SD Garlic Bread

$1.00

SD Chips

$1.00

SD Ketchup

SD Celery

$0.50

SD Tortilla Chips

$1.00

SD Cajun Fries w/ Ranch

$2.50

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Want a lot of toppings? Go ahead - after your first THREE, they’re on us! Choose 3 from the first list, then go down to Complimentary Toppings for the rest!

Medium Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Want a lot of toppings? Go ahead - after your first THREE, they’re on us! Choose 3 from the first list, then go down to Complimentary Toppings for the rest!

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Want a lot of toppings? Go ahead - after your first THREE, they’re on us! Choose 3 from the first list, then go down to Complimentary Toppings for the rest!

Gluten Free Crust

$12.00

Specialty Pizza

SM-BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Seasoned chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the BBQ Mods menu to remove toppings!

SM-Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Seasoned chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Buffalo Mods menu to remove toppings!

SM-Chicken Ranch Pizza

$13.00

Seasoned chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Chicken Ranch Mods menu to remove toppings!

SM-Deluxe Pizza

$13.00

Ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Deluxe Mods menu to remove toppings!

SM-Meat Supreme Pizza

$13.00

Ground beef, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Meat Supreme Mods menu to remove toppings!

SM-Vegetable Pizza

$13.00

Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green black olives, mozzarella. Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green black olives, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Veggie Mods menu to remove toppings!

MED-BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Seasoned chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Use the BBQ Mods menu to remove toppings!

MED-Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Seasoned chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Buffalo Mods menu to remove toppings!

MED-Chicken Ranch Pizza

$18.00

Seasoned chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Chicken Ranch Mods menu to remove toppings!

MED-Deluxe Pizza

$18.00

Ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Deluxe Mods menu to remove toppings!

MED-Meat Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Ground beef, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Meat Supreme Mods menu to remove toppings!

MED-Vegetable Pizza

$18.00

Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green black olives, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Veggie Mods menu to remove toppings!

LG-BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Seasoned chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Use the BBQ Mods menu to remove toppings!

LG-Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Seasoned chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Buffalo Mods menu to remove toppings!

LG-Chicken Ranch Pizza

$23.00

Seasoned chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Chicken Ranch Mods menu to remove toppings!

LG-Deluxe Pizza

$23.00

Ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Deluxe Mods menu to remove toppings!

LG-Meat Supreme Pizza

$23.00

Ground beef, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Meat Supreme Mods menu to remove toppings!

LG-Vegetable Pizza

$23.00

Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green black olives, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Veggie Mods menu to remove toppings!

Flatbreads

Build Your Own Flatbread

$11.00

Greek Flatbread

$12.00

Spinach, kalamata olives, red peppers, capers, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella and feta cheeses with a drizzle of our Greek dressing.

Italian Meat Flatbread

$12.00

Ham, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, oven roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, chili oil, mozzarella cheese.

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, basil pesto, and mozzarella cheese.

Specials

Monday Special

$12.00Out of stock

Tuesday Special

$8.00

Wednesday Special

$8.00Out of stock
Thursday Special

Thursday Special

$11.00Out of stock

Friday Special

$12.00Out of stock

Saturday Special

$12.00Out of stock

Sunday Special

$7.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

WATER

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mello Yello

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Cream Soda

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Soda Pitcher

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Red

$5.00

Red Bull Orange

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Coconut

$5.00

Red Bull Plum

$5.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$5.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Hot Cocktails

Berry Into You

$7.50

Splash Of Love

$7.50

Rum Cha-Cha

$7.50

Choca-Cherry

$7.50

Watermelon Sugar Shot

$7.50

Hot & Skrewy

$7.00

Hot Apple Toddy

$7.00

Jack’s Orchard

$7.00

Peppermint Patty’s Older Sister

$7.00

White Hot Irish

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

White Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Black Tea, Decaffeinated

$4.00

Chai Tea

$4.00

Merch

The moment you’ve been waiting for - Saints is now selling our famous Halo Sauce as well as Saints gear!

Halo Sauce 8oz.

$5.00

Halo Sauce 16oz.

$8.00
Men’s T-Shirt

Men’s T-Shirt

$20.00
Men’s 3/4 Sleeve Shirt

Men’s 3/4 Sleeve Shirt

$20.00
Women’s T-Shirt

Women’s T-Shirt

$20.00
Women’s 3/4 Sleeve Shirt

Women’s 3/4 Sleeve Shirt

$20.00
Hoodie

Hoodie

$50.00
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$15.00
Beanie

Beanie

$18.00
Black T-Shirt, Unisex

Black T-Shirt, Unisex

$20.00
Lambeau Loft 3/4 Sleeve Shirt

Lambeau Loft 3/4 Sleeve Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Now offering TakeOut and Curbside Pick-up of our full menu! If you are looking to purchase a gift card, you can do so in the restaurant or online at https://www.toasttab.com/saintspizzapub/giftcards

Website

Location

131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

Directions

Gallery
Saints Pizza image
Saints Pizza image
Saints Pizza image
Saints Pizza image

