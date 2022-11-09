- Home
Saints Pizza
No reviews yet
131 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bread Sticks
Buttered and seasoned bread sticks served with a side of marinara.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy blend of cheese, chicken, and buffalo sauce. Served with tortilla chips.
Chicken Tenders
Hand cut and double-dipped all-white meat chicken tenders with your choice of sauce.
Fried Banana Peppers
Banana peppers rings lightly floured and fried. Served with a side of marinara.
Fried Ravioli
Cheese ravioli breaded and fried. Served with a side of marinara.
Small Cheesebread
Homemade dough rolled thin, brushed with garlic butter and covered with cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Large Cheesebread
Homemade dough rolled thin, brushed with garlic butter and covered with cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Mozzarella Sticks
They’re mozzarella sticks....
Nachos
Tortilla chips piled high with our chili, onions, banana peppers, tomatoes, and homemade queso.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy cheeses blended together with spinach and artichoke, baked then topped with freshly diced tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips.
Wings
Juicy chicken wings rubbed with our house blend of seasoning then smoked to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce.
$8 Large Cheesebread Special
Soups/Salads
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, bacon crumbles, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.
Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, homemade Caesar dressing and croutons, Parmesan cheese. Dressing on side.
Chicken Spinach Salad
Spinach, grilled chicken, apples, hard boiled egg, bacon crumbles, Parmesan cheese and Poppyseed dressing.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, red peppers, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, pine nuts, tomatoes, feta cheese and our Greek dressing.
House Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing served on the side.
Tomato Bisque
Cliff's Mom's Chili
Soup of The Day
Cucumber & Tomato Gazpacho
Sandwiches
BBQ Sandwich
Served with a side of chips and house made BBQ sauce. Condiments available upon request.
Grilled Chicken Club
Served with a side of chips and chipotle mayo. Condiments available upon request.
Halo Chicken Sandwich
Served with a side of chips. Condiments available upon request.
Impossible Burger
Served fully dressed with a side of fries and ketchup. Condiments available upon request.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Served with a side of chips. Add a side of Giardiniera by request. Condiments available upon request.
Sicilian Hoagie
Served with a side of chips and creamy Italian dressing. Condiments available upon request.
Signature Burger (Double)
Served fully dressed with a side of fries and ketchup. Condiments available upon request.
Signature Burger (Single)
Served fully dressed with a side of fries and ketchup. Condiments available upon request.
Turkey Hoagie
Served with a side of chips and chipotle mayo. Condiments available upon request.
Entrees
Cajun Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with grilled chicken, and Cajun sausage in a savory cream sauce. Served with a side of garlic bread.
Chicken Alfredo
Housemade alfredo sauce over rilled chicken and penne pasta. Served with a side of garlic bread.
Paleo Platter
Choose our house-smoked chicken or pork, or grilled chicken breast and pair it with your choice of broccoli or fruit. BBQ sauce or chipotle mayo available.
Pasta Rosa
A blend of our homemade marinara and Alfredo sauces over penne pasta, grilled chicken, and roasted garlic. Served with a side of garlic bread.
Kids Pasta, No Bread
Calzones
Sides
Build Your Own Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Want a lot of toppings? Go ahead - after your first THREE, they’re on us! Choose 3 from the first list, then go down to Complimentary Toppings for the rest!
Medium Cheese Pizza
Want a lot of toppings? Go ahead - after your first THREE, they’re on us! Choose 3 from the first list, then go down to Complimentary Toppings for the rest!
Large Cheese Pizza
Want a lot of toppings? Go ahead - after your first THREE, they’re on us! Choose 3 from the first list, then go down to Complimentary Toppings for the rest!
Gluten Free Crust
Specialty Pizza
SM-BBQ Chicken Pizza
Seasoned chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the BBQ Mods menu to remove toppings!
SM-Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Seasoned chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Buffalo Mods menu to remove toppings!
SM-Chicken Ranch Pizza
Seasoned chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Chicken Ranch Mods menu to remove toppings!
SM-Deluxe Pizza
Ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Deluxe Mods menu to remove toppings!
SM-Meat Supreme Pizza
Ground beef, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Meat Supreme Mods menu to remove toppings!
SM-Vegetable Pizza
Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green black olives, mozzarella. Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green black olives, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Veggie Mods menu to remove toppings!
MED-BBQ Chicken Pizza
Seasoned chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Use the BBQ Mods menu to remove toppings!
MED-Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Seasoned chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Buffalo Mods menu to remove toppings!
MED-Chicken Ranch Pizza
Seasoned chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Chicken Ranch Mods menu to remove toppings!
MED-Deluxe Pizza
Ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Deluxe Mods menu to remove toppings!
MED-Meat Supreme Pizza
Ground beef, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Meat Supreme Mods menu to remove toppings!
MED-Vegetable Pizza
Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green black olives, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Veggie Mods menu to remove toppings!
LG-BBQ Chicken Pizza
Seasoned chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Use the BBQ Mods menu to remove toppings!
LG-Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Seasoned chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Buffalo Mods menu to remove toppings!
LG-Chicken Ranch Pizza
Seasoned chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Chicken Ranch Mods menu to remove toppings!
LG-Deluxe Pizza
Ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Deluxe Mods menu to remove toppings!
LG-Meat Supreme Pizza
Ground beef, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Meat Supreme Mods menu to remove toppings!
LG-Vegetable Pizza
Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green black olives, mozzarella. Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Veggie Mods menu to remove toppings!
Flatbreads
Build Your Own Flatbread
Greek Flatbread
Spinach, kalamata olives, red peppers, capers, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella and feta cheeses with a drizzle of our Greek dressing.
Italian Meat Flatbread
Ham, salami, italian sausage, pepperoni, oven roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, chili oil, mozzarella cheese.
Margherita Flatbread
Roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, basil pesto, and mozzarella cheese.
NA Beverages
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
WATER
Ginger Beer
Gingerale
Grapefruit Juice
Lemonade
Mello Yello
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Cream Soda
Root Beer
Sprite
Arnold Palmer
Tea
Bottle Water
Coffee
Soda Pitcher
Virgin Mary
Red Bull
Red Bull Red
Red Bull Orange
Red Bull Yellow
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Coconut
Red Bull Plum
Red Bull Blueberry
Soda Water
Hot Cocktails
Merch
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Now offering TakeOut and Curbside Pick-up of our full menu! If you are looking to purchase a gift card, you can do so in the restaurant or online at https://www.toasttab.com/saintspizzapub/giftcards
131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207