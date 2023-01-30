A map showing the location of Sajoma Latin Fusion 1600 West Osceola ParkwayView gallery

Sajoma Latin Fusion 1600 West Osceola Parkway

1600 West Osceola Parkway

Kissimmee, FL 34741

DEPOSIT

$300 Down Payment - RSVP Deposit

$300.00

Soft Drinks

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

COKE ZERO

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

GINGER-ALE

$3.50

FANTA ORANGE

$3.50

MINUTEMAID LEMONADE

$3.50

HI-C FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50

WATER

BOTTLED JUICE

$4.00

FRESH JUICE

$4.00

FRESH LEMONADE

$5.00

COFFEE

HOT TEA

$3.50

ICE TEA

Bottled Water

Lg Perrier Sparkling

$7.50

Sm Perrier Sparkling

$3.50

Lg Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.50

Sm Pellegrino Sparkling

$6.00

Lg Aqua Panna Still

$6.00

Sm Aqua Panna Still

$3.00

Voss

$7.00

Fiji

$3.50

Mocktails

Mock Piña Colada

$12.00

Mock Mojito

$9.00

Mock Margarita

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1600 West Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741

