Saka Sushi & Asian Cuisine Saka Sushi & Asian Cuisine
83-34 Parsons Blvd
Jamaica, NY 11432
Popular Items
Soup
Salad
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato and ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Japanese green seaweed salad
Salmon Skin Salad
Avocado Salad
Fresh cut avocado, garden fresh salad, ginger dressing
Kani Salad
With Spicy Mayo
Rainbow Salad
Chunk fish & mixed salad, chef special sauce
Kitchen App
Edamame
Steamed fresh soy bean, Sea salt
Vegetable Spring Roll ( haru maki)
Golden fried, Japanese spring roll
Shrimp Shumai (6 pcs)
Gyoza
Chicken Pan fried dumpling
Veg. Gyoza
French Fries
Sauteed Broccoli
Garlic butter
Scallion Pancake (4pcs)
Fried Chicken Wings (5pcs)
Spicy Rock Shrimp
Deep fried rock shrimp w. spicy creamy sauce
Age Tofu
Crispy Calamari
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
2pcs fried shrimp & 4pcs vegetable
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
7 pcs mixed vegetable
Chicken Tempura Appetlzer
Spicy Edamame
Chicken Yakitori
Takoyaki ( 6 pcs)
Salmon Kama
Hamachi Kama
Osaka Duck Roll
Chicken Karaage
Soft Shell Crab
Bake Mussel
Kaki Fry
Fried Oyster
Salmon Belly Yakitori ( 2 pcs )
Classic Roll
AAC Roll
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Crunchy Tofu Avo Roll
Cucumber Roll
Mango Avocado Cucumber
Mango Avocado Roll
Mango Roll
Oshinko Roll
Peanut Avo Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Vegetable Roll
oshinko, kampyo, yamagobo, avocado, cucumber, lettuce
Alaskan
Salmon, cucumber, avocado
Salmon Avocado
Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Crunch
Spicy Tuna Crunch
Spicy White Tuna Crunch
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
White Tuna Scallion
White Tuna Roll
White Tuna Avo. Roll
White Tuna Cucumber
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Tuna Mango Roll
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
Yellowtail Scallion
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Boston
Shrimp, boston lettuce, cucumber, mayo
California
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado
Chicken Tempura Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Kani roll
Philadelphia
Smoked salmon, cream cheese & cucumber
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon Tempura Roll
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, caviar, asparagus
Spicy Kani Crunch
Spicy Mango Shrimp
Tokyo
Crab meat, shrimp, crunchy & mayo
White Fish Tempura
Yummy
Spicy California
Cooked Salmon Avo Roll
Futo Maki
Chef Special Roll
100 Roll
Spicy crunchy tuna, cucumber w. shrimp, avocado, tobiko & scallion on top & spicy mayo crunchy
Crazy Dragon Roll
In: shrimp tempura & cucumber Out: avocado, spicy kani, masago with spicy mayo
Crazy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon crunch avocado, topped with black pepper salmon served w. spicy mayo, scallion
Crazy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna crunch avocado, topped with black pepper tuna served w. spicy mayo, scallion
Dancing Eel Roll
Spicy kani crunch inside, topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce
Dee Roll
tuna, white fish , avocado inside, spicy salmon, white tuna, jalapeno on top. chef’s special sauce
Dragon Roll
Eel, cucumber, topped with avocado, caviar, eel sauce
Godzilla Roll
Island Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna avocado inside, top w. fresh shrimp, chef’s special sauce
Mango Hawaii Roll
Salmon, avocado inside, topped w. mango, and mango sauce
Out of Control Roll
Spicy crunch tuna, topped with eel, avocado, caviar, scallion, tuna, salmon, white fish
Parsons Roll
Spicy tuna crunchy topped w. tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crunchy & chef sauce
Rainbow Naroto
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Kani, Avo inside Wrapped with Cucumber
Rainbow Roll
Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, topped with tuna salmon, white fish and avocado
Saka Special Roll
spicy crunchy tuna topped w. white tuna, tuna, avocado
Snow Mountain Roll
Spider Roll
Unicorn Roll
Crispy shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with spicy salmon, avocado served w. mild spicy sauce
Volcano Roll
Crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna crunchy
Winter Roll
Spicy crab, avocaodo, tuna topped w. salmon, seaweed salad & spicy mayo on top
Saka Pumpkin Roll
Inside : Crispy Pumpkin, Avo, Mango Top: Spicy Tuna Crunch, Spicy Salmon Crunch and Crispy mini Ball Wrapped with Soy Bean Papper
Sushi Bar Entree
California Dinner
3 California rolls
Maki Combo
California roll, tuna roll & salmon roll
Vegetable Maki Combo
Spicy Maki Combo
spicy California roll, spicy tuna roll & spicy salmon roll
Sushi Dinner
8 pcs Chef’s choice assorted sushi & 1 tuna roll or California roll
Tri-color Sushi Combo
9 pcs sushi + 1 spicy salmon roll Choose 3 from the following (no repeat): • 3 salmon • 3 tuna • 3 shrimp • 3 white tuna • 3 kani • 3 yellowtail
Tri-color Sashimi Combo
15 pcs sashimi + sushi rice Choose 3 from the following (no repeat): • 5 salmon • 5 tuna • 5 white tuna • 5 yellowtail
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
10 pcs sashimi, 5 pcs sushi & 1 California roll
Entrée from Kitchen
General Tso's Chicken
Sesame Chicken
Teriyaki Tofu & Vegetable
Teriyaki Mix Vegetable
Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki Steak
Teriyaki Shrimp
Teriyaki Salmon
Mixed Vegetable Tempura
Chicken Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp Vegetable Tempura
Chicken Katsu
Hibachi Vegetable
Hibachi Chicken
Hibachi Steak
Hibachi Shrimp
Hibachi Salmon
Noodle & Fried Rice
Saka Fried Rice
Crabmeat Fried Rice
Vegetables Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Saka(chicken, crabmeat shrimp) Fried Rice
Crabmeat Fried Rice
Noodle Soup Shrimp Tempura
Noodle Soup Chicken
Noodle Soup Shrimp
Noodle Soup Seafood
Noodle Soup Beef
Stir Fried Veg Udon or Soba
Stir Fried Chicken Udon or Soba
Stir Fried Shrimp Udon or Soba
Stir Fried Beef Udon or Soba
Sushi or Sashimi A La Carte
Side Order
Special Roll Combo $42
SAKA POKE BOX
Sushi Bar Appetizer
Fish Don
Salmon Don
9 salmon, ikura on rice
Tuna Don
9 pcs tuna, ikura on sushi rice
Triple Color Don
3 pcs tuna, 3 pcs salmon, 3 pcs yellowtail , ikura on sushi rice
Eel Don
eel, seaweed salad, osinko, cherry tomato, on sushi rice
Chirashi Don
9 pcs assorted sashimi, oshinko, kani, shrimp & seaweed salad