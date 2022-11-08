Saka Sushi & Asian Cuisine Saka Sushi & Asian Cuisine

  • Home
Saka Sushi & Asian Cuisine

No reviews yet

83-34 Parsons Blvd

Jamaica, NY 11432

Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Crunch
Miso Soup

Soup

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.25

Seafood Soup （ L ）

$10.95

Mix Seafood, tofu, fish cake, kani

Clear Soup

$3.25

Egg Drop Soup

$3.50

Vegetable Soup

$3.99

Salad

Garden Salad

$3.95

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato and ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Japanese green seaweed salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$5.95

Avocado Salad

$6.95

Fresh cut avocado, garden fresh salad, ginger dressing

Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$6.95

With Spicy Mayo

Rainbow Salad

$12.95

Chunk fish & mixed salad, chef special sauce

Kitchen App

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Steamed fresh soy bean, Sea salt

Vegetable Spring Roll ( haru maki)

Vegetable Spring Roll ( haru maki)

$4.95

Golden fried, Japanese spring roll

Shrimp Shumai (6 pcs)

Shrimp Shumai (6 pcs)

$5.95
Gyoza

Gyoza

$5.95

Chicken Pan fried dumpling

Veg. Gyoza

Veg. Gyoza

$5.95

French Fries

$5.95

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.95

Garlic butter

Scallion Pancake (4pcs)

Scallion Pancake (4pcs)

$6.95

Fried Chicken Wings (5pcs)

$6.95

Spicy Rock Shrimp

$8.95

Deep fried rock shrimp w. spicy creamy sauce

Age Tofu

$5.25
Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$9.95
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$8.95

2pcs fried shrimp & 4pcs vegetable

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$6.95

7 pcs mixed vegetable

Chicken Tempura Appetlzer

$7.95

Spicy Edamame

$6.95
Chicken Yakitori

Chicken Yakitori

$5.95
Takoyaki ( 6 pcs)

Takoyaki ( 6 pcs)

$7.95

Salmon Kama

$11.99

Hamachi Kama

$13.99

Osaka Duck Roll

$10.99

Chicken Karaage

$8.98

Soft Shell Crab

$12.99

Bake Mussel

$10.99

Kaki Fry

$12.99

Fried Oyster

Salmon Belly Yakitori ( 2 pcs )

$7.99

Classic Roll

AAC Roll

$5.95

Asparagus Roll

$4.95
Avocado Cucumber Roll

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.50
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$4.95

Crunchy Tofu Avo Roll

$6.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Mango Avocado Cucumber

$5.95

Mango Avocado Roll

$5.50

Mango Roll

$4.50

Oshinko Roll

$4.95

Peanut Avo Roll

$5.50

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.50

Vegetable Roll

$5.50

oshinko, kampyo, yamagobo, avocado, cucumber, lettuce

Alaskan

$6.50

Salmon, cucumber, avocado

Salmon Avocado

$6.50
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$5.95

Spicy Salmon Crunch

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Crunch

$6.50

Spicy White Tuna Crunch

$7.50

Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$5.95

White Tuna Scallion

$5.50

White Tuna Roll

$5.95

White Tuna Avo. Roll

$5.50

White Tuna Cucumber

$5.50

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Tuna Mango Roll

$6.50

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail Scallion

$6.95

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$6.95

Boston

$6.50

Shrimp, boston lettuce, cucumber, mayo

California

California

$5.95

Crab meat, cucumber, avocado

Chicken Tempura Roll

$6.95

Eel Avocado Roll

$6.50

Eel Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Kani roll

$5.50
Philadelphia

Philadelphia

$7.25

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & cucumber

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.50

Salmon Tempura Roll

$7.50

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$5.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, caviar, asparagus

Spicy Kani Crunch

$7.50

Spicy Mango Shrimp

$6.50

Tokyo

$6.50

Crab meat, shrimp, crunchy & mayo

White Fish Tempura

$7.50

Yummy

$7.95

Spicy California

$6.50

Cooked Salmon Avo Roll

$7.50

Futo Maki

$6.50

Chef Special Roll

100 Roll

100 Roll

$13.95

Spicy crunchy tuna, cucumber w. shrimp, avocado, tobiko & scallion on top & spicy mayo crunchy

Crazy Dragon Roll

$14.95

In: shrimp tempura & cucumber Out: avocado, spicy kani, masago with spicy mayo

Crazy Salmon Roll

$13.95

Spicy salmon crunch avocado, topped with black pepper salmon served w. spicy mayo, scallion

Crazy Tuna Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna crunch avocado, topped with black pepper tuna served w. spicy mayo, scallion

Dancing Eel Roll

$14.95

Spicy kani crunch inside, topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce

Dee Roll

$14.95

tuna, white fish , avocado inside, spicy salmon, white tuna, jalapeno on top. chef’s special sauce

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$13.95

Eel, cucumber, topped with avocado, caviar, eel sauce

Godzilla Roll

$12.95

Island Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna avocado inside, top w. fresh shrimp, chef’s special sauce

Mango Hawaii Roll

$12.95

Salmon, avocado inside, topped w. mango, and mango sauce

Out of Control Roll

$13.95

Spicy crunch tuna, topped with eel, avocado, caviar, scallion, tuna, salmon, white fish

Parsons Roll

Parsons Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna crunchy topped w. tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crunchy & chef sauce

Rainbow Naroto

$13.95

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Kani, Avo inside Wrapped with Cucumber

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, topped with tuna salmon, white fish and avocado

Saka Special Roll

$13.95

spicy crunchy tuna topped w. white tuna, tuna, avocado

Snow Mountain Roll

$14.95

Spider Roll

$12.95

Unicorn Roll

$13.95

Crispy shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with spicy salmon, avocado served w. mild spicy sauce

Volcano Roll

$12.95

Crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna crunchy

Winter Roll

$14.95

Spicy crab, avocaodo, tuna topped w. salmon, seaweed salad & spicy mayo on top

Saka Pumpkin Roll

Saka Pumpkin Roll

$14.95

Inside : Crispy Pumpkin, Avo, Mango Top: Spicy Tuna Crunch, Spicy Salmon Crunch and Crispy mini Ball Wrapped with Soy Bean Papper

Sushi Bar Entree

California Dinner

$16.50

3 California rolls

Maki Combo

Maki Combo

$16.50

California roll, tuna roll & salmon roll

Vegetable Maki Combo

$15.50

Spicy Maki Combo

$16.95

spicy California roll, spicy tuna roll & spicy salmon roll

Sushi Dinner

$21.95

8 pcs Chef’s choice assorted sushi & 1 tuna roll or California roll

Tri-color Sushi Combo

$22.95

9 pcs sushi + 1 spicy salmon roll Choose 3 from the following (no repeat): • 3 salmon • 3 tuna • 3 shrimp • 3 white tuna • 3 kani • 3 yellowtail

Tri-color Sashimi Combo

$24.95

15 pcs sashimi + sushi rice Choose 3 from the following (no repeat): • 5 salmon • 5 tuna • 5 white tuna • 5 yellowtail

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$26.95

10 pcs sashimi, 5 pcs sushi & 1 California roll

Entrée from Kitchen

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$14.95
Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$14.95

Teriyaki Tofu & Vegetable

$14.95

Teriyaki Mix Vegetable

$14.95
Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.95

Teriyaki Steak

$17.95

Teriyaki Shrimp

$16.95

Teriyaki Salmon

$17.95

Mixed Vegetable Tempura

$14.95

Chicken Vegetable Tempura

$15.95

Shrimp Vegetable Tempura

$16.95
Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$15.95

Hibachi Vegetable

$15.95
Hibachi Chicken

Hibachi Chicken

$17.95

Hibachi Steak

$18.95

Hibachi Shrimp

$18.95

Hibachi Salmon

$18.95

Noodle & Fried Rice

Saka Fried Rice

$12.95

Crabmeat Fried Rice

$8.95

Vegetables Fried Rice

$7.95
Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Beef Fried Rice

$11.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.95

Saka(chicken, crabmeat shrimp) Fried Rice

$12.95

Crabmeat Fried Rice

$8.95

Noodle Soup Shrimp Tempura

$13.95

Noodle Soup Chicken

$12.95

Noodle Soup Shrimp

$12.95

Noodle Soup Seafood

$14.95

Noodle Soup Beef

$13.95

Stir Fried Veg Udon or Soba

$11.95
Stir Fried Chicken Udon or Soba

Stir Fried Chicken Udon or Soba

$12.95

Stir Fried Shrimp Udon or Soba

$12.95

Stir Fried Beef Udon or Soba

$13.95

Sushi or Sashimi A La Carte

Salmon

Salmon

$2.95

Kani

$2.95

Smoked Salmon

$2.95

Eel

$2.95

Flying Fish Roe

$2.95

Shrimp

$2.95

Tuna

$2.95

White Tuna

$2.95

Inari (tofu skin)

$2.25

Zumidai (red snapper)

$2.95

Squid

$2.95

Tamago(egg)

$2.25

Surf Clam

$2.95

Octopus

$2.95

Yellowtail

$2.95

Smoked Salmon

$2.95

Side Order

White Rice

$2.75

Brown Rice

$2.75

Sushi Rice

$3.75

Spicy Mayo (2oz)

$1.00

Eel Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce(2oz)

$1.00

Ginger Dressing (2oz)

$1.00

Sriracha Chili Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Dumpling Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Katsu Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Yuzu Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Tempura Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Special Roll Combo $42

Choose any three special , $42 only

Chef Special Roll Combo $42

$42.00

SAKA POKE BOX

Served w.Sushi Rice seaweed salad, kani, cherry tomato, seasame seed, avocado & cucumber,w. chef special sauce

Tuna Poke Bowl

$12.95

Salmon Poke Bowl

$12.95

Shrimp Poke Bowl

$12.95

white Fish Poke Bowl

$12.95

Crab Meat Poke Bowl

$11.95

Sushi Bar Appetizer

Baby Tako Appetizer

$5.99

Sushi Appetizer(5 pcs)

$9.95

5 pcs assorted sushi

Sashimi Appetizer(5 pcs)

$9.95

5 pcs of assorted fish

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$12.95

Tuna Tataki

$13.99

sliced seared tuna, onion, avocado, scallion, masago, served with ponzu sauce

Fish Don

served with soup or salad

Salmon Don

$19.99

9 salmon, ikura on rice

Tuna Don

$21.99

9 pcs tuna, ikura on sushi rice

Triple Color Don

$22.99

3 pcs tuna, 3 pcs salmon, 3 pcs yellowtail , ikura on sushi rice

Eel Don

$20.99

eel, seaweed salad, osinko, cherry tomato, on sushi rice

Chirashi Don

$23.95

9 pcs assorted sashimi, oshinko, kani, shrimp & seaweed salad

Dinner Bento

Dinner Bento Chicken Teriyaki

$17.59

Dinner Bento Beef Teriyaki

$18.95

Dinner Bento Salmon Teriyaki

$18.95

Dinner Bento Shrimp Teriyaki

$17.95