Sakanaya

403 East Green St.

Champaign, IL 61820

Popular Items

Gyoza
Salmon *
Shrimp Tempura Roll'

Chef Special

Toro Tartare Roll *

$25.00

spicy tuna* (raw), toro* (raw), jalapeno, cucumber, garlic, green onion, tobiko, and wasabi sauce

Seared Scallop Nigiri

$5.50

Seared Fatty Tuna Nigiri

$7.50

Seared Fatty Salmon Nigiri

$5.50

Seared Albacore Tuna Nigiri

$4.50

Hot Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

fried tofu with bonito & tempura sauce

Edamame (V)(GF)

Edamame (V)(GF)

$6.00

green soy beans

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.50

chicken & pork dumplings

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

green onion, tofu & wakame

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
$12.00

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$12.00
Shumai

Shumai

$8.00

shrimp dumplings​

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

diced octopus, bonito flakes, wasabi sauce, teriyaki sauce

Cold Appetizers

Aburi/Seared Nigiri *

Aburi/Seared Nigiri *

$18.00

fatty salmon, scallop, albacore tuna, fatty tuna

Big Apple *

Big Apple *

$12.00

salmon* (raw), crab, apple & avocado in cucumber (no rice)

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

crab, cucumber & avocado

Sashimi 8pc (GF) *

Sashimi 8pc (GF) *

$18.00

chef's choice 8pcs sashimi* (raw)

Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$8.00

2 pcs seared salmon nigiri with mixed onion

Takosu

Takosu

$12.00

octopus with vinegar sauce

Willis Tower *

Willis Tower *

$15.00

spicy tuna* (raw), crab mix, avocado, spinach crunch, sushi rice

Nigiri & Sashimi

Albacore Tuna *

$4.00

bincho * (raw)

Eel

$5.00

unagi

Egg

$3.00

tamago

Fatty Salmon *

$5.00

salmon otoro* (raw)

Fly Fish Roe *

$4.00

tobiko* (raw)

Fatty Tuna *

$7.00

otoro* (raw)

Octopus

$4.00

tako

Salmon *

$4.00

sake* (raw)

Salmon Roe *

$5.00

ikura* (raw)

Scallop *

$5.00

hotate* (raw)

Sea Urchin / Uni *

Sea Urchin / Uni *

$9.00Out of stock

hokkaido sea urchin* (raw)

Shrimp

$3.00

ebi

Smoked Salmon *

$4.00

(smoked)

Squid *

$4.00

ika* (raw)

Tuna *

$4.00

maguro* (raw)

White Tuna *

$4.00

escolar* (raw)

Yellow Tail *

$4.00

hamachi* (raw)

Classic Rolls

Alaskan (GF) *

Alaskan (GF) *

$10.00

salmon* (raw), avocado & cucumber

Avocado Roll (V)(GF)
$7.00

Avocado Roll (V)(GF)

$7.00
Cali Crunch

Cali Crunch

$9.00

california roll with crunch flakes

California

California

$8.00

crab mix, avocado & cucumber

Cucumber Roll (V)(GF)
$6.00

Cucumber Roll (V)(GF)

$6.00
Negi Hamachi (GF) *

Negi Hamachi (GF) *

$9.00

yellowtail* (raw), scallion

Negi O'Toro (GF) *

Negi O'Toro (GF) *

$10.00

fatty tuna* (raw)

Philadelphia * (GF)

Philadelphia * (GF)

$11.00

smoked salmon* (raw), avocado, cream cheese

Salmon Roll (GF) *

Salmon Roll (GF) *

$7.00

salmon*(raw)

Shrimp Tempura Roll'
$10.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll'

$10.00
Spicy Salmon *

Spicy Salmon *

$10.00

spicy salmon*, cucumber

Spicy Tuna *

Spicy Tuna *

$10.00

spicy tuna*, cucumber

Tuna Roll (GF) *

Tuna Roll (GF) *

$7.00

tuna*(raw)

Una-Q'

Una-Q'

$11.00

eel, cucumber

Vege Vege (V)

Vege Vege (V)

$8.00

avocado, cucumber, asparagus, oshinko

Sakanaya Signature Rolls

Boston *

Boston *

$18.00

yellowtail*(raw), spicy tuna*(raw), cilantro, eel, avocado

Champaign-Urbana

Champaign-Urbana

$15.00

deep-fried salmon with avocado & cream cheese

Crunch Munch

Crunch Munch

$15.00

shrimp & spicy crab with crunch flakes

Dragon

Dragon

$19.00

eel & shrimp tempura with avocado & spinach crunch

Dynamite *

Dynamite *

$18.00

spicy salmon*(raw), cucumber, seared spicy tuna, scallion, crunch flakes

Fuji Mountain *

Fuji Mountain *

$17.00

salmon*(raw), tuna*(raw), crab, avocado in soy paper

Gold Rush 1848

Gold Rush 1848

$20.00

eel, spicy crab & seared white tuna with avocado & gold flake

Kamikaze *

Kamikaze *

$15.00

salmon*(raw), spicy tuna*(raw) with cucumber & scallion

Naya

Naya

$21.00

eel, avocado, seared scallop, with tobiko & crunch

OMG

OMG

$16.00

shrimp & shrimp tempura with avocado

Playgirl *

Playgirl *

$17.00

tuna*(raw), shrimp tempura with avocado, crunch flakes & scallion

Rainbow *

Rainbow *

$18.00

spicy crab, avocado & cucumber with 4 kinds of fish*(raw) on top

Sakanaya *

Sakanaya *

$19.00

salmon*(raw), crab mix, seared scallop with avocado & bonito

Spider

Spider

$15.00

shrimp tempura, soft shell crab, avocado & masago

Sunset *

Sunset *

$15.00

tuna*(raw), cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber, crunch

VIP

VIP

$21.00

grilled salmon & lobster tempura with asparagus & onion

Volcano *

Volcano *

$20.00

deep fried with tuna, avocado, crab & topped with assorted fish*(raw) on top

Washington *

Washington *

$18.00

albacore tuna*(raw), spicy tuna*(raw), crab, cucumber, jalapeno, garlic chip

Yami (V)

Yami (V)

$14.00

sweet potato, avocado, cream cheese, sun-dried tomato, soy paper, crunch flakes

Yaya Roll

Yaya Roll

$12.00

deep fried roll with crab meat, cucumber, cream cheese, tamago, shitake mushroom

Sushi Combo Plates

I Love Salmon *

I Love Salmon *

$30.00

4pc sushi*(raw), 4pc sashimi*(raw), salmon roll*(raw) & spicy salmon roll*(raw)

I Love Sashimi *

I Love Sashimi *

$38.00

15pc chef's choice sashimi*(raw), chef's choice roll*(raw)

I Love Sushi (GF) *

I Love Sushi (GF) *

$34.00

10pc chef's choice nigiri*(raw), negi hamachi roll*(raw)

Sushi & Sashimi Combo *

Sushi & Sashimi Combo *

$37.00

5pc chef's choice nigiri*(raw), 9pc chef's choice sashimi*(raw), choice of classic roll*(raw)

Sushi Bar Entrees

Chirashi *

Chirashi *

$28.00

assorted sashimi*(raw), cooked vegetables over rice​. served with miso soup.

Hwe Dup Bop *

Hwe Dup Bop *

$24.00

assorted fresh fish*(raw) & vegetables over rice with chef's special sauce. served with miso soup and steamed rice.

Sake Don *

Sake Don *

$27.00

salmon*(raw) & vegetables over rice. served with miso soup.

Salmon Poke Bowl *

Salmon Poke Bowl *

$17.00

salmon*(raw), avocado, cucumber, edamame, radish, seaweed salad, wakame with sake-miso sauce. served with miso soup and rice.

Tuna Poke Bowl *

Tuna Poke Bowl *

$17.00

tuna*(raw), avocado, cucumber, edamame, radish, seaweed salad, wakame with yuzu teriyaki sauce. served with miso soup and rice.

Una Don

Una Don

$28.00

cooked eel & vegetables over rice. served with miso soup.

Kitchen Entrees

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$17.00

deep-fried chicken, vegetables with katsu sauce​. served with miso soup, salad and steamed rice.

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$22.00

seared chicken with house teriyaki sauce​. served with miso soup, salad and steamed rice.

Curry Katsu Don

Curry Katsu Don

$16.00

croquette, shrimp tempura and beef curry served over rice. served with miso soup and salad.

Gyudon

Gyudon

$19.00

thinly sliced beef and onions cooked in a sweet, soy based sauce and served on rice. served with miso soup and salad.

Don Katsu

Don Katsu

$17.00

deep-fried pork, vegetables with katsu sauce​​​​. served with miso soup, salad and steamed rice.

Salmon Katsu

Salmon Katsu

$23.00

deep-fried salmon, sauteed vegetables with teriyaki sauce. served with miso soup, salad and steamed rice.

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$24.00

seared salmon with house teriyaki sauce​. served with miso soup, salad and steamed rice.

Noodles

Beef Yaki Udon

Beef Yaki Udon

$18.00

stir-fried udon noodles with beef, vegetables

Chicken Yaki Udon

Chicken Yaki Udon

$16.00

stir-fried udon noodles with chicken, vegetables

Curry Katsu Udon

Curry Katsu Udon

$15.00

croquette, shrimp tempura and beef curry served over udon noodle

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Udon

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Udon

$17.00

pork-based spicy soy broth, shrimp tempura, dry yubu, dry seaweed, wakame

Side Sauce & Rice

Eel/Teriyaki Sauce
$1.00

Eel/Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00
Fresh Wasabi
$2.50

Fresh Wasabi

$2.50

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

Hwe Dup Bob Sauce
$1.00

Hwe Dup Bob Sauce

$1.00
Kitchen Rice
$3.00

Kitchen Rice

$3.00
Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$1.00
Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$3.50
Wasabi Mayo

Wasabi Mayo

$1.00

Soda & Tea

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Oi Ocha Green Tea
$4.50

Oi Ocha Green Tea

$4.50
Sparkling Lime Water
$3.00

Sparkling Lime Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sakanaya is a classy sushi and ramen restaurant right on campus that serves authentic Japanese ramen, sushi, and more in a cozy, yet chic environment.

Website

Location

403 East Green St., Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Sakanaya image
Sakanaya image
Main pic

