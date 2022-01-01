Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Saka Sushi & Asian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

83-34 Parsons Boulevard

Queens, NY 11432

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyoza
Shrimp Tempura Roll
California

Soup

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.25

Soybean paste w. tofu, seaweed

Seafood Soup

$6.95

Mix seafood, mushroom, green pea

Clear Soup

$3.25

Egg Drop Soup

$3.50

Salad

Garden Salad

$3.95

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato and ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Japanese green seaweed salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$5.95

Avocado Salad

$6.95

Fresh cut avocado, garden fresh salad, ginger dressing

Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$6.95

With spicy Mayo

Spicy Tuna Avo. Salad

$12.95

Chunk tuna & mixed salad, chef special sauce

Kitchen App

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Steamed fresh soy bean, Sea salt

Vegetable Spring Roll ( haru maki)

Vegetable Spring Roll ( haru maki)

$4.95

Golden fried, Japanese spring roll

Shrimp Shumai (6 pcs)

Shrimp Shumai (6 pcs)

$5.95
Gyoza

Gyoza

$5.95

Chicken Pan fried dumpling

Veg. Gyoza

Veg. Gyoza

$5.95

French Fries

$5.95

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.95

Garlic butter

Scallion Pancake (4pcs)

Scallion Pancake (4pcs)

$6.95

Fried Chicken Wings (5pcs)

$6.95

Spicy Rock Shrimp

$8.95

Deep fried rock shrimp w. spicy creamy sauce

Age Tofu

$5.25
Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$9.95
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$7.95

2pcs fried shrimp & 4pcs vegetable

Tempura Vegetable Appetizer

$6.95

7 pcs mixed vegetable

Chicken Tempura Appetlzer

$7.95

Classic Roll

AAC Roll

$6.50

Asparagus Roll

$4.50
Avocado Cucumber Roll

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.50
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Mango Avocado

$5.50

Mango Avocado Roll

$5.50

Mango Roll

$4.50

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.50

Alaskan

$6.50

Salmon, cucumber, avocado

Salmon Avocado

$6.50
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$5.50

Spicy Salmon Crunch

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Crunch

$6.50

Spicy White Tuna Crunch

$6.50

Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$5.50

White Tuna Scallion

$5.50

White Tuna Roll

$5.50

White Tuna Avo. Roll

$5.50

White Tuna Cucumber

$5.50

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Tuna Mango Roll

$6.50

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Boston

$6.50

Shrimp, boston lettuce, cucumber, mayo

California

California

$5.50

Crab meat, cucumber, avocado

Chicken Tempura Roll

$6.95

Eel Avocado Roll

$6.50

Eel Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Kani roll

$5.50
Philadelphia

Philadelphia

$6.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & cucumber

Salmon Skin

$6.50

Salmon Tempura Roll

$7.50

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$5.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, caviar, asparagus

Spicy Kani Crunch

$6.50

Spicy Mango Shrimp

$6.50

Tokyo

$6.50

Crab meat, shrimp, crunchy & mayo

White Fish Tempura

$7.50

Yummy

$6.95

Chef Special Roll

100 Roll

100 Roll

$13.95

Spicy crunchy tuna, spicy crunchy white fish , cucumber w. spicy crunchy shrimp, avocado, tobiko & scallion on top

Aili Roll

$12.95

Spicy tuna crunch avocado, topped with crabmeat, caviar, mayo sauce

Crazy Dragon Roll

$14.95

In: shrimp tempura & cucumber Out: avocado, spicy kani, masago with special sauce

Crazy Salmon Roll

$13.95

Spicy salmon crunch avocado, topped with black pepper salmon served w. spicy mayo, scallion

Crazy Tuna Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna crunch avocado, topped with black pepper tuna served w. spicy mayo, scallion

Dancing Eel Roll

$14.95

Spicy kani crunch inside, topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce

Dee Roll

$14.95

tuna, white fish , avocado inside, spicy salmon, white tuna, jalapeno on top. chef’s special sauce

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$12.95

Eel, cucumber, topped with avocado, caviar, eel sauce

Godzilla Roll

$12.95

Island Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna avocado inside, top w. fresh shrimp, chef’s special sauce

Mango Hawaii Roll

$12.95

Salmon, avocado inside, topped w. mango, and mango sauce

Out of Control Roll

$13.95

Spicy crunch tuna, topped with eel, avocado, caviar, scallion, tuna, salmon, white fish

Parsons Roll

Parsons Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna crunchy topped w. tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crunchy & chef sauce

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, topped with tuna salmon, white fish and avocado

Saka Special Roll

$13.95

spicy crunchy tuna topped w. white tuna, tuna, avocado

Unicorn Roll

$13.95

Crispy shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with spicy salmon, avocado served w. mild spicy sauce

Volcano Roll

$12.95

Crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna crunchy

Winter Roll

$14.95

Spicy crab, avocaodo, tuna topped w. salmon, seaweed salad & spicy mayo on top

Snow Mountain Roll

$13.95

Sushi Bar Entree

California Dinner

$15.50

3 California rolls

Maki Combo

Maki Combo

$15.50

California roll, tuna roll & salmon roll

Vegetable Maki Combo

$15.50

Spicy Maki Combo

$16.95

spicy California roll, spicy tuna roll & spicy salmon roll

Sushi Dinner

$21.95

8 pcs Chef’s choice assorted sushi & 1 tuna roll or California roll

Tri-color Sushi Combo

$22.95

9 pcs sushi + 1 spicy salmon roll Choose 3 from the following (no repeat): • 3 salmon • 3 tuna • 3 shrimp • 3 white tuna • 3 kani • 3 yellowtail

Tri-color Sashimi Combo

$24.95

15 pcs sashimi + sushi rice Choose 3 from the following (no repeat): • 5 salmon • 5 tuna • 5 white tuna • 5 yellowtail

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$26.95

10 pcs sashimi, 5 pcs sushi & 1 California roll

Entrée from Kitchen

General Tso’s Chicken

General Tso’s Chicken

$15.95
Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$15.95

Teriyaki Tofu & Vegetable

$14.95

Teriyaki Mix Vegetable

$14.95
Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.95

Teriyaki Steak

$17.95

Teriyaki Shrimp

$16.95

Teriyaki Salmon

$17.95

Mixed Vegetable Tempura

$14.95

Chicken Vegetable Tempura

$15.95

Shrimp Vegetable Tempura

$16.95
Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$15.95

Hibachi Vegetable

$15.95
Hibachi Chicken

Hibachi Chicken

$17.95

Hibachi Steak

$18.95

Hibachi Shrimp

$18.95

Hibachi Salmon

$18.95

Noodle & Fried Rice

Saka fried rice

$12.95

Crabmeat Fried Rice

$8.95

Vegetables Fried Rice

$7.95
Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Beef Fried Rice

$11.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.95

Saka(chicken, crabmeat shrimp) Fried Rice

$12.95

Noodle Soup Shrimp Tempura

$13.95

Noodle Soup Chicken

$12.95

Noodle Soup Shrimp

$12.95

Noodle Soup Seafood

$14.95

Noodle Soup Beef

$13.95

Sushi or Sashimi A La Carte

Salmon

Salmon

$2.95

Crab Meat

$2.95

Smoked Salmon

$2.95

Eel

$2.95

Flying Fish Roe

$2.95

Shrimp

$2.95

3.50

Tuna

Tuna

$2.95

White Tuna

$2.95

Side Order

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Spicy Mayo (2oz)

$1.00

Eel Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce(2oz)

$1.00

Ginger Dressing (2oz)

$1.00

Sriracha Chili Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Dumpling Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Katsu Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Yuzu Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Tempura Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Special Roll Combo $29.95

Choose any three special , $29.95 only

Chef Special Roll Combo Org$42

$29.95

SAKA POKE BOX

Served w.Sushi Rice seaweed salad, kani, cherry tomato, seasame seed, avocado & cucumber,w. chef special sauce

Tuna Poke Bowl

$12.95Out of stock

Salmon Poke Bowl

$12.95

Shrimp Poke Bowl

$12.95

white Fish Poke Bowl

$12.95

Crab Meat Poke Bowl

$11.95

Dinner Bento

Dinner Bento Chicken Teriyaki

$17.59

Dinner Bento Beef Teriyaki

$18.95

Dinner Bento Salmon Teriyaki

$17.95

Dinner Bento Shrimp Teriyaki

$17.95

Dinner Bento Shrimp Tempura

$17.95

Dinner Bento Chicken Katsu

$17.59

Dinner Bento Vegetable Tempura

$16.95

Dinner Bento General’s Tso Chicken

$16.95

Dinner Bento Sesame Chicken

$16.95

Dinner Bento Sushi (5pcs)

$17.95

Dinner Bento Sashimi (9pcs)

$18.95

Chicken Tempura Dinner Bento Box

$17.59

Best Value Party Platter

Let the good time Rolls......

Tray A (8 Regular rolls) Org.$55

$36.00

2 California Roll, 2 salmon Roll, 2 spicy tuna Roll ,2 Shrimp Tempura Roll

Tray B (6 regular Rolls+2 special Rolls) org.$70

$52.00

1 Parson roll, 1 volcano roll, 1 shrimp tempura roll, 1 spicy tuna roll, 2 Tokyo roll, 2 eel cucumber roll

Tray C (8 regular roll +2 special Roll) Org.85

$60.00

2 spicy tuna, 2 spicy salmon, 2 spicy mango shrimp, 2 avocado cucumber roll 1 Dragon Roll & 1 Dancing Eel

Tray D (Sushi+ Sashimi + Rolls ) org$120

$90.00

20 pcs of chef’s choice assorted sushi, 30 pcs sashimi, 1 rainbow roll and 1 tuna roll

Tea

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$3.50
Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$4.75
Popping-Egg Jasmine Tea

Popping-Egg Jasmine Tea

$4.75

Hot Green Tea

$1.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Seltzer water

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Asian cuisine served in the neighborhood of Queens NYC! We have dishes from sushi and sashimi to teriyaki and udon, and aim to provide the most authentic taste to your table. We hope to see you around!

Website

Location

83-34 Parsons Boulevard, Queens, NY 11432

Directions

