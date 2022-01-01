Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Saka Sushi & Asian Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh Asian cuisine served in the neighborhood of Queens NYC! We have dishes from sushi and sashimi to teriyaki and udon, and aim to provide the most authentic taste to your table. We hope to see you around!
Location
83-34 Parsons Boulevard, Queens, NY 11432
Gallery