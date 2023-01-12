Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sake Cafe Sushi Bar & Grill

19179 Blanco Rd #101

San Antonio, TX 78258

YAKI MESHI 🍚

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.95

Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok with a soy sauce mixture of egg, onions, peas, green beans, carrots, and corn.

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok with a soy sauce mixture of chicken, egg, onions, peas, green beans, carrots, and corn.

Beef Fried Rice

$14.95

Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok with a soy sauce mixture of beef, egg, onions, peas, green beans, carrots, and corn.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.95

Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok with a soy sauce mixture of shrimp, egg, onions, peas, green beans, carrots, and corn.

Combo Fried Rice

$14.95

Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok with a soy sauce mixture of chicken, shrimp, beef, egg, onions, peas, green beans, carrots, and corn.

Seafood Fried Rice

$15.95

Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok with a soy sauce mixture of shrimp, scallop, fish cake, calamari, egg, onions, peas, green beans, carrots, and corn.

PLAIN FRIED RICE

$10.95

Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok.

YAKISOBA 🍜

Vegetable Yakisoba

$11.95

Stir-fry noodles prepared with egg, cabbage, slices of onion and carrots.

Chicken Yakisoba

$13.95

Beef Yakisoba

$14.95

Shrimp Yakisoba

$14.95

Combo Yakisoba

$14.95

Seafood Yakisoba

$15.95

Shrimp, Scallop, Calamari and fish cake.

Pain Yakisoba

$10.95

DON BURI 🍛

Katsu Don

$15.95

Breaded pork loin in Japanese panko crumb fried in soy bean oil and egg over rice.

Unagi Don

$14.95

Barbecue eel on a bed of sushi rice with seaweed salad and cucumber.

Ten Don

$13.95

Shrimp and vegetable tempura over rice.

SOUP 🍲

Miso Soup

$2.50

Add wonton .50¢

Vegetable Soup

$8.95

Add grilled chicken $5.00 Add grilled shrimp $6.00 Steamed fresh vegetables and green seaweed in rich lobster broth.

Seafood Soup

$15.95

Mixed seafood, shrimp, green mussel, jumbo scallops and squid in rich lobster broth.

Seafood Ramen Noodle Soup

$15.95

Fusion noodle soup with mix seafood, shrimp, green mussel, jumbo scallop, squid and fish cake.

SUKIYAKI UDON NOODLE SOUP

$15.95

VEGETABLE UDON NOODLE SOUP

$11.95

TEMPURA UDON NOODLE SOUP

$13.95

LARGE MISO SOUP

$6.00

KITCHEN 🍳

Kareagi Chicken

$15.95

Marinated chicken touch fried crispy, flamingly sautéed in special hot sauce. Served with miso soup, salad, steamed rice & gyoza.

Sesame Kareagi

$15.95

Marinated chicken touch fried crispy, flamingly sautéed with sesame sauce. Served with miso soup, salad, steamed rice & gyoza.

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast in teriyaki sauce

Chicken Katsu

$16.95

Crispy fried chicken breast in Japanese panko crumb with katsu sauce

Pork Katsu

$16.95

Crispy fried pork in Japanese panko crumb with katsu sauce

Grilled Tuna Teriyaki

$17.95

Fresh Hawaiian ahi tuna (sashimi grade), seasoned with Japanese spice and grilled to perfection

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.95

Sashimi grade salmon grilled than brushed with glaring teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Teriyaki

$17.95

Grilled jumbo shrimp, seasoned in Japanese spices and teriyaki marinade

Steak Teriyaki

$21.95

Angus ribeye, brushed with garlic pepper in teriyaki sauce

Steak & Shrimp Teriyaki

$27.95

Angus Ribeye grilled to perfection with grilled shrimp

Sea Island Combination

$37.95

Lobster Tail, Angus Ribeye and grilled shrimp

Beef Yasai

$15.95

Sautéed with assorted vegetables in brown sauce. Served with miso soup, salad, steamed rice & gyoza.

Chicken Yasai

$15.95

Sautéed with assorted vegetables in brown sauce. Served with miso soup, salad, steamed rice & gyoza.

Shrimp Yasai

$15.95

Shrimp sautéed with assorted vegetables in brown sauce. Served with miso soup, salad, steamed rice & gyoza.

Combo Yasai

$17.95

Shrimp, chicken and beef sautéed with assorted vegetables in brown sauce. Served with miso soup, salad, steamed rice & gyoza.

BEEF TERIYAKI

$17.95

sd veggies

$3.00

BOATS & PLATTERS ⛵

Sushi Deluxe

$28.95

Chef's choice of 10 pieces of sushi and spicy tuna roll.

Chirashi

$30.95

15 pieces of fresh sashimi grade fish on top of sushi rice, seaweed salad and cucumber as a garnish 3 pieces cut (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna and octopus)

Sashimi Deluxe

$32.95

18 chef choice pieces of the finest sashimi

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$33.95

Assorted 8 pieces of sashimi and 8 pieces of sushi with Philadelphia roll

Sushi/Sashimi Boat

$57.95

8 pieces of sushi and 12 pieces of sashimi with spider roll and chef's special roll

Bali Hai Boat

$58.95

12 pieces of sushi and 6 pieces of sashimi with unagi roll and chef's special roll

House Boat

$82.95

Assorted 12 pieces of sashimi and 15 pieces of sushi with spider roll, spicy tuna roll and chef's special roll

APPETIZERS 🍤

Shrimp Tempura

$10.95

Lightly Breaded, deep fried shrimp in tempura batter served with honey plum wine sauce.

Calamari Frito

$12.95

Sushi grade squid in tempura batter, bathed in fried soy bean oil served with honey plum wine sauce.

Vegetable Tempura

$9.95

Lightly breaded, deep fried onion rings, broccoli, potato and sweet potato in a sweet tempura batter served with tempura sauce.

Combination Platter

$14.95

Vegetable tempura and shrimp tempura served with honey plum wine sauce.

Jalapeño Poppers

$13.95

Lightly breaded deep fried jalapeño, spicy crab, cream cheese and avocado in tempura batter brushed with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Soft Shell Crab

$13.95

Deep fried soft shell crab brushed with spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce.

Gyoza (Dumpling)

$7.50

Steamed or pan fried pork dumpling served with cold dipping sauce.

Spring Rolls

$7.50

Mixed vegetables wrapped in thin spring roll paper then gently deep fried.

Oysters Tempura

$9.95

Fresh oysters breaded then fried to perfection, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Edamame

$5.95

Steamed soy bean in a pod, seasoned with salt.

USUZUKURI SAMPLER

$15.95

AHI TUNA TOWER

$15.95

GARLIC PEPPER TUNA

$14.95

TUNA TATAKI

$14.95

JAPANESE NACHOS

$11.99

DESSERTS🍨

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.95

Red Bean Ice Cream

$4.95

Tempura Ice Cream

$8.95

STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM IN A BUTTERY POUND CAKE BLANKET TEMPURA BATTERED AND DEEP FRIED

Mochi Ice Cream (3 )

$6.95

Ice cream coated with sweet rice (Vanilla, green tea, strawberry) 3 per order

Banana Tempura

$7.95

New York Cheesecake

$5.50

Rich and creamy new York style cheese cake on top of a crispy graham cracker crust

Brownie Sunday 💖🍨

$6.95

SIDE ORDERS 🍽️

SD Steam Rice

$2.50

SD Sushi Rice

$3.00

Shrimp Yakitori

$8.95

2 Bamboo skewers topped with teriyaki sauce

Beef Yakitori

$8.95

2 Bamboo skewers topped with teriyaki sauce

Chicken Yakitori

$7.95

2 Bamboo skewers topped with teriyaki sauce

Quail Egg

$2.50

REGULAR ROLLS 🍥

Alamo Roll

$11.95

Spicy yellowtail, cream cheese and jalapeño in tempura style

California Roll

$7.95

Avocado, cucumber, crab

Crazy Roll

$11.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped in soy bean paper

Crunchy Roll

$9.95

Spicy crab, cucumber and masago rolled in tempura flakes

Delicato Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado in tempura style topped with spicy crab

Greenbay Roll

$14.95

Spicy crab, cream cheese inside topped with avocado and flakes

Philadelphia Roll

$10.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado

Rocky Roll

$11.95

Crab meat tempura, cream cheese and avocado in tempura style

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber with eel sauce

Spicy Crab Roll

$9.95

Shredded crab in spicy sauce

Spicy Crawfish Roll

$10.95

Fresh crawfish, jalapeño and green onion in spicy sauce

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.95

Chopped salmon and avocado in spicy sauce

Spicy Scallop Roll

$11.95

Fresh chopped seared scallop mix with chives and spicy sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.95

Chopped tuna and cucumber in spicy sauce

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.95

Chopped yellowtail and cucumber in spicy sauce

Spider Roll

$11.95

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado and masago with rice inside

Sumo Roll

$11.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, salmon and white tuna wrapped in soy bean paper

Tiger Eye Roll

$10.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapeño

Unagi Roll

$10.95

Eel, cream cheese and cucumber

Vegetable Roll

$6.95

Asparagus, carrot and cucumbers

CUCUMBER ROLL

$5.95

Tuna Maki

$9.95

HANDROLLS 🌯

California Hand Roll

California Hand Roll

$5.95

Traditional one-piece cone shaped hand roll with avocado, cucumber, crab and sesame seeds.

Vegetable Hand Roll

$4.95

Traditional one-piece cone shaped hand roll with Asparagus, carrot and cucumbers

Crunchy Hand Roll

$6.95

Traditional one-piece cone shaped hand roll with Spicy crab, cucumber and masago rolled in tempura flakes

Philadelphia Hand Roll

$7.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.95

Traditional one-piece cone-shaped hand roll with Chopped tuna and cucumber in a spicy sauce with sesame seeds

Spicy Crab Hand Roll

$6.95

Shredded crab in spicy sauce

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$7.95

Chopped yellowtail and cucumber in spicy sauce

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$7.95

Fresh chopped seared scallop mix with chives and spicy sauce

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$7.95

Chopped salmon and avocado in spicy sauce

Spicy Crawfish Hand Roll

$7.95

Fresh crawfish, jalapeño and green onion in spicy sauce

Rocky Hand Roll

$6.95

Crab meat tempura, cream cheese and avocado in tempura style

Alamo Hand Roll

$6.95

Spicy yellowtail, cream cheese and jalapeño in tempura style

Delicato Hand Roll

$7.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado in tempura style topped with spicy crab

Unagi Hand Roll

$7.95

Eel, cream cheese and cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$7.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber with eel sauce

Spider Hand Roll

$7.95

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado and masago with rice inside

Crazy Hand Roll

$7.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped in soy bean paper

Sumo Hand Roll

$7.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, salmon and white tuna wrapped in soy bean paper

Tiger Eye Hand Roll

$7.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapeño

SIGNATURE ROLLS 🏅

Alaskan Roll

$19.95

Spicy king salmon, crab meat and avocado inside topped with Alaskan king crab

Alkin Roll

$15.95

Fresh ahi tuna, salmon, yellowtail, spicy crab, cucumber and avocado rolled in a thin rice paper

Batosai Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna, avocado in tempura style topped with spicy tuna

BECKY ROLL

$17.95

Blanco Cross Roll

$18.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese topped with fresh tuna and spicy crab meat

Caterpillar Roll

$16.95

Eel, cucumber and cream cheese inside with eel and avocado on top

Denpasar Moon Roll

$16.95

Spicy tuna, fresh mango and avocado topped with seared tuna garnished with shredded crab

DOMO ARIGATO

$17.95

Dragon Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside with eel and avocado on the outside topped with masago

Green Shadow Roll

$15.95

(No rice) Smoked salmon, spicy crab. cream cheese, avocado and asparagus roll in thin cucumber sheet

Hawaiian Kona Roll

$19.95

Chopped ahi tuna in spicy sauce with fresh yellowtail topped with poke tuna salad with mango

House Roll

$16.95

Hawaiian ahi tuna, salmon, yellowtail, mango and avocado splashed with tobiko caviar on the outside

Imperial Lobster Roll

$22.95

Lobster tail tempura in Japanese panko breadcrumbs with shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber rolled in tobiko on the outside

Jimbaran Bay Roll

$15.95

Chopped fresh yellowtail in spicy sauce, cucumber and scallions inside topped with fresh yellowtail touch with chef's special sauce

Konomi Roll

$18.95

Seared scallop, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado topped with eel and tobiko with eel sauce

Longhorn Roll

$16.95

Fresh ahi tuna, salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with shrimp, avocado, garnished with shredded crab and tempura flakes

Love Roll

$15.95

Spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado topped with fresh tuna in heart shape style

Lucky Roll

$15.95

Seared tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado topped with salmon, fresh shrimp, tobiko, masago and tempura flakes

Mi Amor Roll

$16.95

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy tuna, Avocado. and Tempura flakes topped with salmon, shrimp masago, tobiko, and jalapenos. Drizzled with eel sauce, spicy mayo sauce and sriracha.

Pacific Roll

$16.95

Spicy king salmon, fresh ahi tuna avocado and cucumber topped with white tuna

Pink Lady Roll

$16.95

Ahi tuna in spicy sauce, shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber topped with fresh salmon

Rainbow Roll

$15.95

Spicy crab, cucumber and avocado inside topped with salmon, tuna yellowtail, fresh shrimp & avocado

Rasta Roll

$16.95

Spicy yellowtail, king crab, avocado and cucumber topped with salmon, tuna avocado and tempura flakes

Red Dragon Roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, cucumber inside topped with fresh seared tuna, tempura flakes and tobiko

Sake Café Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna, fresh salmon, avocado and jalapeño in tempura style topped with spicy crawfish

Sakura Roll

$16.95

King crab, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, white fish and bonita flakes. Drizzled with house made spicy mayo, eel sauce, honey wasabi, tobiko and masago

San Antonio Roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado and cream cheese topped with fresh salmon and ahi tuna garnished with spicy crab

Scandinavian Roll

$16.95

Spicy crab, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado inside topped with smoked salmon

Shaggy Dog Roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese and cucumber topped with crab meat, masago with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Spicy Girl Roll

$17.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and avocado topped with fresh mango, fried crawfish and spicy sweet sauce

Spicy Kita-Kita Roll

$16.95

Seared fresh jumbo scallop, crunchy flakes and scallions inside with assorted fresh fish, tuna, salmon, yellowtail and white tuna

Spurs Roll

$16.95

Spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, cucumber, crunchy flakes topped with spicy crab, eel, tobiko and scallions

Sweet Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado topped with spicy crab and tobiko

Tasmanian Roll

$16.95

Fresh king salmon with spicy sauce and avocado, topped with fresh tasmanian king salmon, garnished with spicy crab

Yummy-Yummy Roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese, cucumber topped with seared tuna and jalapeño

SUSHI 🍣

Ahi Tuna (2 )

$6.95

Salmon (2 )

$6.95

Yellowtail (2 )

$6.95

White Tuna (2 )

$6.95

Eel (2 )

$7.95

Smoked Salmon (2 )

$6.95

Sweet Shrimp (2 )

$13.95

Octopus (2 )

$7.95

Scallop (2 )

$7.95

Squid (2 )

$6.95

Crab Stick (2 )

$5.95

Snow Crab (2 )

$8.95

Shrimp (2 )

$5.95

Mackerel (2 )

$5.95

HAMACHI KAMA

$9.99

UNI

$13.99

SASHIMI🐟

Ahi Tuna Sashimi (4 )

$10.95

Salmon Sashimi (4 )

$10.95

Yellowtail Sashimi (4 )

$10.95

White Tuna Sashimi (4 )

$10.95

Eel Sashimi (4 )

$11.95

Smoked Salmon Sashimi (4 )

$10.95

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi (4 )

$23.95

Octopus Sashimi (4 )

$11.95

Scallop Sashimi (4 )

$11.95

Squid Sashimi (4 )

$10.95

Crab Stick Sashimi (4 )

$8.95

Snow Crab Sashimi (4 )

$12.95

Shrimp Sashimi (4 )

$9.95

Mackerel Sashimi (4 )

$8.95

ROE🥚

Ikura Sushi (2 )

Ikura Sushi (2 )

$9.95

(Salmon Roe)

Tobiko Sushi (2 )

$7.95

(Flying fish Roe)

Masago Sushi (2 )

$7.95

(Smelt Roe)

Ikura Sashimi (2 )

$11.95

(Salmon Roe)

Tobiko Sashimi (2 )

$10.95

(Flying fish Roe)

Masago Sashimi (2 )

$10.95

(Smelt Roe)

SALAD 🥗

SIDE SALAD

$3.95

HOUSE GARDEN SALAD

$5.95

Iceberg lettuce with thinly sliced carrots and a fresh house made ginger dressing.

CUCUMBER SALAD

CUCUMBER SALAD

$6.50

Cucumbers with a house made spicy Hawaiian sauce (fruity blend of island citrus )

SEAWEED SALAD

SEAWEED SALAD

$7.95

Seaweed and cucumbers.

SQUID SALAD

SQUID SALAD

$8.95

Seaweed, squid and cucumber.

SEAWEED & SQUID SALAD

$10.95
HAWAIIAN MADAKO TAKO SALAD

HAWAIIAN MADAKO TAKO SALAD

$12.95

Fresh boiled octopus, avocado, orange, mango, green onion, cucumber and crab with a house made Hawaiian dressing mix.

SPICY TUNA SALAD

$12.95

Sashimi grade tuna, lettuce, cucumber and avocado in a house made spicy sauce.

SPICY SEAFOOD SALAD

SPICY SEAFOOD SALAD

$13.95

Sashimi grade fish mixed with lettuce, cucumber and avocado in spicy sauce.

SPICY "CUCUMBER" SAUCE

SPICY SAUCE

$0.50+

DRINKS 🥤

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

COFFEE

$2.50

HOT GREEN TEA

$2.95

ICED GREEN TEA

$2.95

ROUMONE JAPANESE SODA

$3.95

ICED TEA UNSWEET

$2.50

ICED TEA SWEET

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

16.9 oz

HOUSE FILTERED

KITCHEN

KARAAGE CHICKEN LUNCH

$12.95

SESAME KARAAGE LUNCH

$12.95

VEGETABLE YASAI LUNCH

$12.95

CHICKEN YASAI LUNCH

$12.95

BEEF YASAI LUNCH

$13.95

SHRIMP YASAI LUNCH

$14.95

BEEF YASAI LUNCH

$14.95

COMBO YASAI LUNCH

$14.95

CHICKEN TERIYAKI LUNCH

$12.95

BEEF TERIYAKI LUNCH

$13.95

SHRIMP TERIYAKI LUNCH

$13.95

SALMON TERIYAKI LUNCH

$14.95

TUNA TERIYAKI LUNCH

$14.95

PORK KATSU LUNCH

$12.95

CHICKEN KATSU LUNCH

$12.95

SHRIMP TEMPURA LUNCH

$13.95

VEGETABLE YAKISOBA LUNCH

$11.95

CHICKEN YAKISOBA LUNCH

$12.95

BEEF YAKISOBA LUNCH

$13.95

SHRIMP YAKISOBA LUNCH

$13.95

COMBO YAKISOBA LUNCH

$13.95

SUSHI BAR

COMBO A

$13.95

COMBO B

$13.95

COMBO C

$12.95

COMBO D

$13.95

COMBO E

$13.95

SAKE BENTO

$14.95

MAGURO BENTO

$14.95

UNAGI BENTO

$13.95

CHEF'S COMBO

$14.95

SAKE CAFE COMBO

$15.95

MINI CHIRASHI

$16.95

MINI COMBO

$18.95

BEER

KIRIN ICHIBAN 12OZ BOTTLE

$5.95

KIRIN LIGHT 12OZ BOTTLE

$5.95

SAPPORO PREMIUM 12OZ BOTTLE

$5.95

SAPPORO LIGHT 12OZ BOTTLE

$5.95

SAPPORO BLACK 22OZ CAN

$8.50

ASAHI SUPER DRY 12 OZ BOTTLE

$5.95

MICHELOBE ULTRA 12OZ BOTTLE

$4.95

WINE

LA MARCA PROSECCO

$12.00

JOSH CHARDONNAY

$7.00+

KJ CHARDONNAY

$13.00+

VILLA MARIA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$10.00+

DAOU SAUVIGNON BLANC

$17.00+

SANTA MARGHERITA PINOT GRIGIO

$17.00+

NOBLE VINES 152 PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00+

ROBERT MONDAVI PINOT NOIR

$6.00+

ROBERT MONDAVI MERLOT

$7.00+

JOSH CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$9.00+

DAOU CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$16.00+

HAKUTSURU PLUM WINE

$13.00+

SAKE

HOT SAKE

$10.95

MOONSTONE ASIAN PEAR GINJO

$16.00

AWA YUKI SPARKLING SAKE

$16.00

OZEKI PEACH SPARKLING SAKE

$15.00

HAKUTSURU DRAFT SAKE

$16.00

SHO CHIKU BAI NIGORI

$9.00+

SHO CHIKU BAI GINJO

$16.00

HAKUTSURU SAYURI NIGORI

$15.00

TY-KU SAKE

$22.00

BLACK & GOLD

$32.00

SAKE BOMB/TREE/FLIGHT

SAKE BOMB

$14.95

3 SHOT TREE

$6.00

5 SHOT FLIGHT

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
