- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- Sake Cafe Sushi Bar & Grill
Sake Cafe Sushi Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
19179 Blanco Rd #101
San Antonio, TX 78258
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
YAKI MESHI 🍚
Vegetable Fried Rice
Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok with a soy sauce mixture of egg, onions, peas, green beans, carrots, and corn.
Chicken Fried Rice
Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok with a soy sauce mixture of chicken, egg, onions, peas, green beans, carrots, and corn.
Beef Fried Rice
Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok with a soy sauce mixture of beef, egg, onions, peas, green beans, carrots, and corn.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok with a soy sauce mixture of shrimp, egg, onions, peas, green beans, carrots, and corn.
Combo Fried Rice
Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok with a soy sauce mixture of chicken, shrimp, beef, egg, onions, peas, green beans, carrots, and corn.
Seafood Fried Rice
Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok with a soy sauce mixture of shrimp, scallop, fish cake, calamari, egg, onions, peas, green beans, carrots, and corn.
PLAIN FRIED RICE
Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok.
YAKISOBA 🍜
DON BURI 🍛
SOUP 🍲
Miso Soup
Add wonton .50¢
Vegetable Soup
Add grilled chicken $5.00 Add grilled shrimp $6.00 Steamed fresh vegetables and green seaweed in rich lobster broth.
Seafood Soup
Mixed seafood, shrimp, green mussel, jumbo scallops and squid in rich lobster broth.
Seafood Ramen Noodle Soup
Fusion noodle soup with mix seafood, shrimp, green mussel, jumbo scallop, squid and fish cake.
SUKIYAKI UDON NOODLE SOUP
VEGETABLE UDON NOODLE SOUP
TEMPURA UDON NOODLE SOUP
LARGE MISO SOUP
KITCHEN 🍳
Kareagi Chicken
Marinated chicken touch fried crispy, flamingly sautéed in special hot sauce. Served with miso soup, salad, steamed rice & gyoza.
Sesame Kareagi
Marinated chicken touch fried crispy, flamingly sautéed with sesame sauce. Served with miso soup, salad, steamed rice & gyoza.
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled marinated chicken breast in teriyaki sauce
Chicken Katsu
Crispy fried chicken breast in Japanese panko crumb with katsu sauce
Pork Katsu
Crispy fried pork in Japanese panko crumb with katsu sauce
Grilled Tuna Teriyaki
Fresh Hawaiian ahi tuna (sashimi grade), seasoned with Japanese spice and grilled to perfection
Salmon Teriyaki
Sashimi grade salmon grilled than brushed with glaring teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Teriyaki
Grilled jumbo shrimp, seasoned in Japanese spices and teriyaki marinade
Steak Teriyaki
Angus ribeye, brushed with garlic pepper in teriyaki sauce
Steak & Shrimp Teriyaki
Angus Ribeye grilled to perfection with grilled shrimp
Sea Island Combination
Lobster Tail, Angus Ribeye and grilled shrimp
Beef Yasai
Sautéed with assorted vegetables in brown sauce. Served with miso soup, salad, steamed rice & gyoza.
Chicken Yasai
Sautéed with assorted vegetables in brown sauce. Served with miso soup, salad, steamed rice & gyoza.
Shrimp Yasai
Shrimp sautéed with assorted vegetables in brown sauce. Served with miso soup, salad, steamed rice & gyoza.
Combo Yasai
Shrimp, chicken and beef sautéed with assorted vegetables in brown sauce. Served with miso soup, salad, steamed rice & gyoza.
BEEF TERIYAKI
sd veggies
BOATS & PLATTERS ⛵
Sushi Deluxe
Chef's choice of 10 pieces of sushi and spicy tuna roll.
Chirashi
15 pieces of fresh sashimi grade fish on top of sushi rice, seaweed salad and cucumber as a garnish 3 pieces cut (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna and octopus)
Sashimi Deluxe
18 chef choice pieces of the finest sashimi
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
Assorted 8 pieces of sashimi and 8 pieces of sushi with Philadelphia roll
Sushi/Sashimi Boat
8 pieces of sushi and 12 pieces of sashimi with spider roll and chef's special roll
Bali Hai Boat
12 pieces of sushi and 6 pieces of sashimi with unagi roll and chef's special roll
House Boat
Assorted 12 pieces of sashimi and 15 pieces of sushi with spider roll, spicy tuna roll and chef's special roll
APPETIZERS 🍤
Shrimp Tempura
Lightly Breaded, deep fried shrimp in tempura batter served with honey plum wine sauce.
Calamari Frito
Sushi grade squid in tempura batter, bathed in fried soy bean oil served with honey plum wine sauce.
Vegetable Tempura
Lightly breaded, deep fried onion rings, broccoli, potato and sweet potato in a sweet tempura batter served with tempura sauce.
Combination Platter
Vegetable tempura and shrimp tempura served with honey plum wine sauce.
Jalapeño Poppers
Lightly breaded deep fried jalapeño, spicy crab, cream cheese and avocado in tempura batter brushed with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shell crab brushed with spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce.
Gyoza (Dumpling)
Steamed or pan fried pork dumpling served with cold dipping sauce.
Spring Rolls
Mixed vegetables wrapped in thin spring roll paper then gently deep fried.
Oysters Tempura
Fresh oysters breaded then fried to perfection, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Edamame
Steamed soy bean in a pod, seasoned with salt.
USUZUKURI SAMPLER
AHI TUNA TOWER
GARLIC PEPPER TUNA
TUNA TATAKI
JAPANESE NACHOS
DESSERTS🍨
Green Tea Ice Cream
Red Bean Ice Cream
Tempura Ice Cream
STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM IN A BUTTERY POUND CAKE BLANKET TEMPURA BATTERED AND DEEP FRIED
Mochi Ice Cream (3 )
Ice cream coated with sweet rice (Vanilla, green tea, strawberry) 3 per order
Banana Tempura
New York Cheesecake
Rich and creamy new York style cheese cake on top of a crispy graham cracker crust
Brownie Sunday 💖🍨
SIDE ORDERS 🍽️
REGULAR ROLLS 🍥
Alamo Roll
Spicy yellowtail, cream cheese and jalapeño in tempura style
California Roll
Avocado, cucumber, crab
Crazy Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped in soy bean paper
Crunchy Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber and masago rolled in tempura flakes
Delicato Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado in tempura style topped with spicy crab
Greenbay Roll
Spicy crab, cream cheese inside topped with avocado and flakes
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado
Rocky Roll
Crab meat tempura, cream cheese and avocado in tempura style
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber with eel sauce
Spicy Crab Roll
Shredded crab in spicy sauce
Spicy Crawfish Roll
Fresh crawfish, jalapeño and green onion in spicy sauce
Spicy Salmon Roll
Chopped salmon and avocado in spicy sauce
Spicy Scallop Roll
Fresh chopped seared scallop mix with chives and spicy sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll
Chopped tuna and cucumber in spicy sauce
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Chopped yellowtail and cucumber in spicy sauce
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado and masago with rice inside
Sumo Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, salmon and white tuna wrapped in soy bean paper
Tiger Eye Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapeño
Unagi Roll
Eel, cream cheese and cucumber
Vegetable Roll
Asparagus, carrot and cucumbers
CUCUMBER ROLL
Tuna Maki
HANDROLLS 🌯
California Hand Roll
Traditional one-piece cone shaped hand roll with avocado, cucumber, crab and sesame seeds.
Vegetable Hand Roll
Traditional one-piece cone shaped hand roll with Asparagus, carrot and cucumbers
Crunchy Hand Roll
Traditional one-piece cone shaped hand roll with Spicy crab, cucumber and masago rolled in tempura flakes
Philadelphia Hand Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Traditional one-piece cone-shaped hand roll with Chopped tuna and cucumber in a spicy sauce with sesame seeds
Spicy Crab Hand Roll
Shredded crab in spicy sauce
Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll
Chopped yellowtail and cucumber in spicy sauce
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
Fresh chopped seared scallop mix with chives and spicy sauce
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
Chopped salmon and avocado in spicy sauce
Spicy Crawfish Hand Roll
Fresh crawfish, jalapeño and green onion in spicy sauce
Rocky Hand Roll
Crab meat tempura, cream cheese and avocado in tempura style
Alamo Hand Roll
Spicy yellowtail, cream cheese and jalapeño in tempura style
Delicato Hand Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado in tempura style topped with spicy crab
Unagi Hand Roll
Eel, cream cheese and cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber with eel sauce
Spider Hand Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado and masago with rice inside
Crazy Hand Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped in soy bean paper
Sumo Hand Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, salmon and white tuna wrapped in soy bean paper
Tiger Eye Hand Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapeño
SIGNATURE ROLLS 🏅
Alaskan Roll
Spicy king salmon, crab meat and avocado inside topped with Alaskan king crab
Alkin Roll
Fresh ahi tuna, salmon, yellowtail, spicy crab, cucumber and avocado rolled in a thin rice paper
Batosai Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado in tempura style topped with spicy tuna
BECKY ROLL
Blanco Cross Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese topped with fresh tuna and spicy crab meat
Caterpillar Roll
Eel, cucumber and cream cheese inside with eel and avocado on top
Denpasar Moon Roll
Spicy tuna, fresh mango and avocado topped with seared tuna garnished with shredded crab
DOMO ARIGATO
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside with eel and avocado on the outside topped with masago
Green Shadow Roll
(No rice) Smoked salmon, spicy crab. cream cheese, avocado and asparagus roll in thin cucumber sheet
Hawaiian Kona Roll
Chopped ahi tuna in spicy sauce with fresh yellowtail topped with poke tuna salad with mango
House Roll
Hawaiian ahi tuna, salmon, yellowtail, mango and avocado splashed with tobiko caviar on the outside
Imperial Lobster Roll
Lobster tail tempura in Japanese panko breadcrumbs with shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber rolled in tobiko on the outside
Jimbaran Bay Roll
Chopped fresh yellowtail in spicy sauce, cucumber and scallions inside topped with fresh yellowtail touch with chef's special sauce
Konomi Roll
Seared scallop, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado topped with eel and tobiko with eel sauce
Longhorn Roll
Fresh ahi tuna, salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with shrimp, avocado, garnished with shredded crab and tempura flakes
Love Roll
Spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado topped with fresh tuna in heart shape style
Lucky Roll
Seared tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado topped with salmon, fresh shrimp, tobiko, masago and tempura flakes
Mi Amor Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy tuna, Avocado. and Tempura flakes topped with salmon, shrimp masago, tobiko, and jalapenos. Drizzled with eel sauce, spicy mayo sauce and sriracha.
Pacific Roll
Spicy king salmon, fresh ahi tuna avocado and cucumber topped with white tuna
Pink Lady Roll
Ahi tuna in spicy sauce, shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber topped with fresh salmon
Rainbow Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber and avocado inside topped with salmon, tuna yellowtail, fresh shrimp & avocado
Rasta Roll
Spicy yellowtail, king crab, avocado and cucumber topped with salmon, tuna avocado and tempura flakes
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, cucumber inside topped with fresh seared tuna, tempura flakes and tobiko
Sake Café Roll
Spicy tuna, fresh salmon, avocado and jalapeño in tempura style topped with spicy crawfish
Sakura Roll
King crab, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, white fish and bonita flakes. Drizzled with house made spicy mayo, eel sauce, honey wasabi, tobiko and masago
San Antonio Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado and cream cheese topped with fresh salmon and ahi tuna garnished with spicy crab
Scandinavian Roll
Spicy crab, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado inside topped with smoked salmon
Shaggy Dog Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese and cucumber topped with crab meat, masago with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Spicy Girl Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and avocado topped with fresh mango, fried crawfish and spicy sweet sauce
Spicy Kita-Kita Roll
Seared fresh jumbo scallop, crunchy flakes and scallions inside with assorted fresh fish, tuna, salmon, yellowtail and white tuna
Spurs Roll
Spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, cucumber, crunchy flakes topped with spicy crab, eel, tobiko and scallions
Sweet Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado topped with spicy crab and tobiko
Tasmanian Roll
Fresh king salmon with spicy sauce and avocado, topped with fresh tasmanian king salmon, garnished with spicy crab
Yummy-Yummy Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese, cucumber topped with seared tuna and jalapeño
SUSHI 🍣
SASHIMI🐟
Ahi Tuna Sashimi (4 )
Salmon Sashimi (4 )
Yellowtail Sashimi (4 )
White Tuna Sashimi (4 )
Eel Sashimi (4 )
Smoked Salmon Sashimi (4 )
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi (4 )
Octopus Sashimi (4 )
Scallop Sashimi (4 )
Squid Sashimi (4 )
Crab Stick Sashimi (4 )
Snow Crab Sashimi (4 )
Shrimp Sashimi (4 )
Mackerel Sashimi (4 )
ROE🥚
SALAD 🥗
SIDE SALAD
HOUSE GARDEN SALAD
Iceberg lettuce with thinly sliced carrots and a fresh house made ginger dressing.
CUCUMBER SALAD
Cucumbers with a house made spicy Hawaiian sauce (fruity blend of island citrus )
SEAWEED SALAD
Seaweed and cucumbers.
SQUID SALAD
Seaweed, squid and cucumber.
SEAWEED & SQUID SALAD
HAWAIIAN MADAKO TAKO SALAD
Fresh boiled octopus, avocado, orange, mango, green onion, cucumber and crab with a house made Hawaiian dressing mix.
SPICY TUNA SALAD
Sashimi grade tuna, lettuce, cucumber and avocado in a house made spicy sauce.
SPICY SEAFOOD SALAD
Sashimi grade fish mixed with lettuce, cucumber and avocado in spicy sauce.
SPICY "CUCUMBER" SAUCE
KITCHEN
KARAAGE CHICKEN LUNCH
SESAME KARAAGE LUNCH
VEGETABLE YASAI LUNCH
CHICKEN YASAI LUNCH
BEEF YASAI LUNCH
SHRIMP YASAI LUNCH
BEEF YASAI LUNCH
COMBO YASAI LUNCH
CHICKEN TERIYAKI LUNCH
BEEF TERIYAKI LUNCH
SHRIMP TERIYAKI LUNCH
SALMON TERIYAKI LUNCH
TUNA TERIYAKI LUNCH
PORK KATSU LUNCH
CHICKEN KATSU LUNCH
SHRIMP TEMPURA LUNCH
VEGETABLE YAKISOBA LUNCH
CHICKEN YAKISOBA LUNCH
BEEF YAKISOBA LUNCH
SHRIMP YAKISOBA LUNCH
COMBO YAKISOBA LUNCH
SUSHI BAR
BEER
WINE
LA MARCA PROSECCO
JOSH CHARDONNAY
KJ CHARDONNAY
VILLA MARIA SAUVIGNON BLANC
DAOU SAUVIGNON BLANC
SANTA MARGHERITA PINOT GRIGIO
NOBLE VINES 152 PINOT GRIGIO
ROBERT MONDAVI PINOT NOIR
ROBERT MONDAVI MERLOT
JOSH CABERNET SAUVIGNON
DAOU CABERNET SAUVIGNON
HAKUTSURU PLUM WINE
SAKE
SAKE BOMB/TREE/FLIGHT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
19179 Blanco Rd #101, San Antonio, TX 78258