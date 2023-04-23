Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sake Sushi Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

8691 9th Avenue

Port Arthur, TX 77642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Appetizers

Cravacado

$6.00

Edamame

$4.00

Spicy Edamame

$5.00

Onion Soup

$3.00
House Salad

House Salad

$4.00

Spicy Crab Salad

$5.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Crispy Soft-Shell Crab

$9.00
Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$11.00
Mama's Eggrolls (4)

Mama's Eggrolls (4)

$7.00
Baked Mussels

Baked Mussels

$9.00
Pan Dumplings

Pan Dumplings

$7.00
Fried Seafood Dumpling

Fried Seafood Dumpling

$7.00Out of stock
Tuna Tower

Tuna Tower

$11.00

K-Popper

$12.00
Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$11.00

Garlic Hamachi

$12.00

Hama Chi Kama

$10.00
Sake Buns

Sake Buns

$7.00+
Sake Tacos

Sake Tacos

$2.00
Chencho Salad

Chencho Salad

$12.00

Seaweed Only

$3.00

Sauteed

$5.00

Tempura (1pc)

$1.50

Eggroll (1pc)

$1.75

Large Onion Soup

$10.00

Tako Salad

$11.00

Tempura Basket

$9.00

Hibachi Rice & Lo Mein

Small Steamed Rice

$2.00

Small Fried Rice

$4.00

Large Fried Rice

$6.00

Small Lo Mein

$4.00

Large Lo Mein

$7.00

Single Selection

$7.00+

Double Selection

$12.00+
Triple Selection

Triple Selection

$15.00+

Main Courses

Served with a soup or salad, Grilled Vegetables, Lo Mein Noodles and your choice of Steamed or Fried Rice
Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$18.00

Teriyaki Shrimp

$20.00
Teriyaki Steak

Teriyaki Steak

$21.00
Teriyaki Scallop

Teriyaki Scallop

$23.00
Hibachi Fish

Hibachi Fish

$19.00
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$20.00
Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$23.00

Grilled Ahi Tuna

$22.00

Grill Specials

Served with soup or salad, Grilled Vegetables, Lo Mein Noodles and your choice of Steamed Rice or Fried Rice
Texan Special

Texan Special

$24.00

Sirloin Steak & Shrimp

Chef's Special

Chef's Special

$22.00

Chicken & Shrimp

Rocky's Choice

Rocky's Choice

$23.00

Sirloin Steak & Chicken

Ichiban Dinner

Ichiban Dinner

$26.00

Scallop & Tenderloin

Hibachi Chateau

Hibachi Chateau

$26.00

9oz Tenderloin w/ Garlic Butter

Sake Special

Sake Special

$26.00

Shrimp & Tenderloin

Seafood Special

$27.00

Calamari, Scallop & Shrimp

Bonsai Dinner

$32.00

Lobster & Tenderloin

Phe Phe Special

$31.00

Steak, Scallop & Shrimp

Seafood Lover

Seafood Lover

$34.00

Lobster, Scallop & Shrimp

Sushi Dinners

Served with soup and salad

Sushi A (5 pcs)

$14.00

Red Snapper, Salmon, Shrimp, Tuna, Yellow Tail & Tuna Roll

Sushi B (7pcs)

$17.00

Sushi A w/ Octopus & Squid

Sushi C (10 pcs)

$20.00

Sushi B w/ Mackerel, Salmon & Crabstick

Sashimi D (9 pcs)

$15.00

Salmon, Tuna & Yellowtail

Sashimi E (15 pcs)

$21.00

Sashimi D w/ Octopus & Red Snapper

Sashimi F (21 pcs)

$27.00

Sashimi E w/ Mackerel & Squid

Sashimi Phe Special

$18.00

Octopus, Salmon, White Tuna

Sushi Items

Eel (Unagi)

Eel (Unagi)

$12.00+
Tuna (Maguro)

Tuna (Maguro)

$12.00+
Yellowtail (Hamachi)

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$12.00+
White Tuna (Escolar)

White Tuna (Escolar)

$12.00+

Scallop Sushi w/ Rice (2pcs)

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$12.00+
Red Snapper (Tai)

Red Snapper (Tai)

$11.00+
Salmon (Sake)

Salmon (Sake)

$11.00+
Shrimp (Ebi)

Shrimp (Ebi)

$10.00+
Octopus (Tako)

Octopus (Tako)

$10.00+
Squid (Ika)

Squid (Ika)

$10.00+
Mackerel (Saba)

Mackerel (Saba)

$10.00+
Crab (Kani) Sushi w/ Rice (2pcs)

Crab (Kani) Sushi w/ Rice (2pcs)

$5.00

Smelt Egg (Masago) Sushi w/ Rice (2pcs)

$5.00

Sake Special Rolls

Chely Maki (10pcs)

Chely Maki (10pcs)

$14.00

Avocado, Crab Meat & Shrimp Tempura Topped w/ Yellowtail and Green Onion

Chencho Roll (10pcs)

Chencho Roll (10pcs)

$14.00

Spicy Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura & Avocado Wrapped in Soy Paper, Topped w/ Shrimp Salad and Lemon Slices & Nitro Sauce

Crobi II (10pcs)

Crobi II (10pcs)

$13.00

Combination of the Crunch Roll & Obi Roll

Saki Maki (10 pcs)

Saki Maki (10 pcs)

$14.00

Special Salad, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Seaweed, Dry Garlic and Cilantro

JC (10 pcs)

JC (10 pcs)

$15.00

Spicy Crabmeat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Nitro sauce, Topped with Tuna and White Tuna

JBS (10 pcs)

JBS (10 pcs)

$13.00

Avocado, Spicy Crabmeat, Soy Paper, Yellowtail, Salmon and Habanero Masago

Sweet Caroline (10 pcs)

Sweet Caroline (10 pcs)

$13.00

Crunch flake and Chicken, topped with spicy crabmeat

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Asparagus Roll (8 pc)

$6.00+

Fried Asparagus, Crab Meat and Avocado, wrapped w/ Soy Bean Paper (Handroll w/ Seaweed)

California Roll

California Roll

$6.00+

Crab Meat, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds and Masago

Cucumber Roll

$6.00
Chicken Roll

Chicken Roll

$6.00+

Fried Chicken Tempura, Crab Meat Topped with Sesame Seeds & Eel Sauce

Crunch Roll (10 pcs)

Crunch Roll (10 pcs)

$11.00

Fried Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Crunchy Tempura Batter Masago, Sesame Seeds & Eel Sauce

Dynamite Hand Roll

$6.00

Baked Scallops, Cucumber, Yamagobo and Kaiware w/ Spicy Mayonnaise

Eel Roll (8 pcs)

Eel Roll (8 pcs)

$6.00+

Baked Eel & Avocado topped w/ Sesame seeds and eel sauce

Fried Jalapeno Roll (6pcs)

Fried Jalapeno Roll (6pcs)

$5.00+

Fried Jalapeno

Hamachi Roll (6 pcs)

Hamachi Roll (6 pcs)

$6.00+

Fresh Yellowtail, Green Onion, Masago & Wasabi

Kilacrunh Roll

$12.00
Kamikaze Roll (8 pcs)

Kamikaze Roll (8 pcs)

$10.00
Kilauea Roll (6 pcs)

Kilauea Roll (6 pcs)

$10.00

Minute Roll (8 pcs)

$6.00+
Obi Roll (8 pcs)

Obi Roll (8 pcs)

$11.00
Philadelphia Roll (8 pcs)

Philadelphia Roll (8 pcs)

$6.00+
Rainbow Roll (8 pcs)

Rainbow Roll (8 pcs)

$13.00

Seattle Roll (8 pcs)

$10.00

Shrimp Roll (8 pcs)

$6.00+
Shrimp Tempura Roll (8 pcs)

Shrimp Tempura Roll (8 pcs)

$6.00+

Spicy Salmon Roll (8 pcs)

$6.00+
Spicy Tuna Roll (8 pcs)

Spicy Tuna Roll (8 pcs)

$6.00+
Spider Roll (6 pcs)

Spider Roll (6 pcs)

$6.00+

Texas Roll

$9.00
Tuna Roll (6 pcs)

Tuna Roll (6 pcs)

$6.00+
Volcano Roll (4 pcs)

Volcano Roll (4 pcs)

$9.00

Special Rolls

Ami Roll (8pcs)

Ami Roll (8pcs)

$13.00
Caliente Roll (8 pcs)

Caliente Roll (8 pcs)

$13.00
Caterpillar Roll (10 pcs)

Caterpillar Roll (10 pcs)

$11.00
Diablo Roll (10 pcs)

Diablo Roll (10 pcs)

$12.00
Dragon Roll (10 pcs)

Dragon Roll (10 pcs)

$13.00
Fire Cracker Roll (8 pcs)

Fire Cracker Roll (8 pcs)

$10.00

KiLo Roll (8 pcs)

$13.00
Manhattan Roll (8 pcs)

Manhattan Roll (8 pcs)

$13.00
Marilyn Monroll (8 pcs)

Marilyn Monroll (8 pcs)

$13.00
Off The Chain (6 pcs)

Off The Chain (6 pcs)

$14.00
OMG Roll (8 pcs)

OMG Roll (8 pcs)

$15.00
Passion Roll (8 pcs)

Passion Roll (8 pcs)

$14.00
Red Dragon Roll (8 pcs)

Red Dragon Roll (8 pcs)

$13.00

Scuba Diver Roll (6 pcs)

$15.00
Sky Diver Roll (6 pcs)

Sky Diver Roll (6 pcs)

$15.00
Tuna Tataki Roll (8 pcs)

Tuna Tataki Roll (8 pcs)

$15.00
Tiger Eye Roll (8 pcs)

Tiger Eye Roll (8 pcs)

$10.00
Twister Roll (6 pcs)

Twister Roll (6 pcs)

$13.00
Yuki Komo Roll (8 pcs)

Yuki Komo Roll (8 pcs)

$15.00
Hot Cheetos Roll (8 pcs)

Hot Cheetos Roll (8 pcs)

$13.00

Sake Kids

Choice of Shrimp, Beef or Chicken Choice Fried rice or Lo Mein Choice of 5pcs Crunch roll or California roll One Mama Eggroll ,1 Pack of Layer Cake

Junior Shrimp

$11.00

Junior Beef

$11.00

Junior Chicken

$10.00

Kid Bento

$11.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Teriyaki Chicken

$11.00

Lunch Teriyaki Beef

$12.00

Lunch Combination 2

$13.00

Lunch Combination of 3

$15.00

Sushi lunch

$14.00

Sauce

Diablo Sauce

$1.00

Eel sauce

$1.00

Garlic Mayo

$0.75

Ginger sauce

$0.75

Nitro

$0.75

Ponzu sauce

$0.75

Salad Dressing

$1.00

Sake sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Sweet chili sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Chili Paste

$1.00

Yuki sauce

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Spicy Ponzu

$0.75

Taco Sauce

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Ginger sushi

$1.00

Spicy Edamame Sauce

Sunday Kid Bento

Sunday Kid Bento

$6.00

HH Piece Sushi

Red Snapper

$1.50

Salmon

$1.50

Shrimp

$1.50

Mackere

$1.50

Crab

$1.50

Yellowtail

$2.50

Tuna

$2.50

Eel

$2.50

Squid

$2.50

Octopus

$2.50

Smoke Salmon

$2.50

Bar Menu

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

DIET COKE

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Green Tea

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Cramberry Juice

$2.25

Peach Tea

$2.25

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.25

UnSweetened tea

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy an easygoing spot with stone walls & marble counters featuring sushi, bento boxes & a full bar.

Location

8691 9th Avenue, Port Arthur, TX 77642

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Novrozsky's
orange starNo Reviews
3016 FM 365 Nederland, TX 77627
View restaurantnext
Rao's Bakery- Nederland
orange starNo Reviews
3504 Farm to Market Road 365 Nederland, TX 77627
View restaurantnext
The Schooner Restaurant - 1507 South Hwy 69
orange starNo Reviews
1507 South Hwy 69 Nederland, TX 77627
View restaurantnext
Dylan's on 9th -
orange starNo Reviews
8601 9th Avenue Port Arthur, TX 77642
View restaurantnext
DaddiO's Burger - Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX
orange starNo Reviews
8745 Memorial blvd suite 100 Port Arthur, TX 77640
View restaurantnext
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Grill & Cantina - 3350 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Suit B
orange starNo Reviews
3350 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Suit B Port Arthur, TX 77642
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Port Arthur
Nederland
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Beaumont
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Galveston
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston