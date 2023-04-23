Sake Sushi Restaurant
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy an easygoing spot with stone walls & marble counters featuring sushi, bento boxes & a full bar.
8691 9th Avenue, Port Arthur, TX 77642
