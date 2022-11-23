- Home
SAKE SUSHI & GRILL
884 South Rand Road Suite F
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Appetizers Kitchen
Cheese Sticks
159. Coconut Shrimp
4 pieces. Jumbo shrimp rolled with coconut flakes lightly fried.
156. Crab Rangoon
4 pieces.
160. Crispy Calamari
8 pieces. Calamari lightly battered and fried.
153. Edamame
Boiled soybeans seasoned with salt.
151. Spring Roll
3 pieces. Vegetarian.
158. Shrimp Tempura Appetizers
2 pieces. Shrimp and 6 pieces vegetables lightly battered seasoned with salt and fried.
154. Gyoza
6 pieces. Pan fried chicken and pork dumplings.
155. Vegetable Tempura
10 pieces. Variety Asian vegetables lightly battered and fried.
161. Spider Appetizer
2 pieces. Soft shell crab in tempura style.
157. Shrimp Shumai
Appetizers Sushi Bar
101. Sushi Sampler
4 pieces.
102. Sashimi Sampler
6 pieces.
103. Tuna Tataki
Tuna seared with ground pepper topped with ponzu sauce.
105. Hot Bowl
Salmon, tuna, white tuna, octopus mixed in spicy sauce served over cucumber.
106. Dragon Ball
Spicy tuna or spicy salmon cover with avocado.
Salads
Soups
Sushi or Sashimi
517. Crab Stick
2 Pieces per order.
509. Eel
2 Pieces per order.
518. Egg
2 Pieces per order.
516. Masago
2 Pieces per order.
511. Octopus
2 Pieces per order.
506. Red Snapper
2 Pieces per order.
502. Salmon
2 Pieces per order.
508. Smoked Salmon
2 Pieces per order.
510. Shrimp
2 Pieces per order.
512. Scallop
2 Pieces per order.
513. Squid
2 Pieces per order.
501. Tuna
2 Pieces per order.
515. Tobiko
2 Pieces per order.
519. Tofu Skin
2 Pieces per order.
504. White Tuna
2 Pieces per order.
503. Yellowtail
2 Pieces per order.
Sushi Entrees
701. Sake Don
12 pieces of salmon sashimi over rice. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.
702. Unagi Don
10 pieces of eel over rice. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.
703. Tri Color Sushi
3 pieces of tuna, 3 pieces of salmon, and 3 pieces of yellowtail with tuna roll. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.
704. Tri Color Sashimi
3 pieces of tuna, 3 pieces of salmon, and 3 pieces of yellowtail with tuna roll. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.
705. Sushi Deluxe
Chef's choice of 9 pieces of sushi with tuna roll or salmon roll. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.
706. Sashimi Combination
Chef's choice of 15 pieces of assorted sashimi. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.
707. Sushi Sashimi Combination
Chef's choice of 6 pieces of sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi, and California roll or tuna roll. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.
708. Sushi Boat (FOR 2)
Chef's choice of 10 pieces of sushi, 12 pieces of sashimi, and rainbow roll. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.
709. Love Boat (FOR 2-4)
Chef's choice of 14 pieces of sushi, 15 pieces of sashimi, with rainbow roll and dragon roll. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.
710. Chirashi Dinner
Variety of fresh fish served over rice. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.
711. Tekka Don
12 Pieces of tuna sashimi over rice. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.
Chef's Specialty Roll
602. Angel Hair Roll
Scallop,avocado with crab on top baked with our house spicy sauce and EEL sauce.
610. Aloha Special Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, salmon and avocado on the top with homemade spicy mayo sauce.
612. Black Dragon
Spicy tuna with eel and EEL sauce on the top
608 Caterpillar Roll
Eel and cucumber inside covered with avocado and eel sauce.
619. Caribbean Roll
Coconut shrimp, mango, cucumber inside with spicy tuna and avocado on top served with homemade wasabe sauce and sweet chili sauce
622. Crunch Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado inside, over tuna salad with eel sauce and sweet potato crunch.
611. Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with eel and avocado with eel sauce.
615. Fantasy Roll
Coconut shrimp, cucumber, avocado and kiwi inside, topped with crispy crab flake and spicy mayo & EEL sauce
628. Fire Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, topped with salmon and white tuna baked with homemade spicy mayo & EEL sauce.
620. Golden Dragon
Lobster tempura and cucumber inside, eel on the top with masago and eel sauce
625. Godzilla Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy crabmeat, cream cheese, avocado inside. Topped with crunchy tempura, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
618. Hollywood Roll
Tuna, cucumber and avocado inside, topped with eel, shrimp and homemade sauce
606. Jungle Roll
Salmon, tuna,whitefish baked with our house spicy sauce and EEL sauce.
614. Jalapeno Popper
Tuna, avocado and cilantro inside. Salmon over, with lemon juice, jalapeno and chili sauce
616. Lobster Tail Roll
Lobster, cucumber covered with avocado on the top
630. Mexico Roll
Shrimp tempura,crab meat in side,top with avocado,cilantro,jalapeno pepper and EEL sauce.
627. Naruto (No Rice And Seaweed)
Choice of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, or crabmeat with fish egg and avocado inside, wrapped in cucumber with chef special sauce.
604. Orange Flamingo Roll
Spicy salmon covered with salmon, homemade wasabi sauce and sweet chili sauce on the top.
605. Pink Flamingo Roll
Spicy tuna covered with tuna, homemade wasabi sauce and sweet chili sauce on the top.
624. Pink Lady Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy tuna, avocado with sweet chili sauce.
601. Rock-N-Roll
Crab, calamari, salmon tempura fried with EEL sauce.
603. Rainbow Roll
California covered with salmon, tuna and white tuna.
617. Romance Roll
Salmon, shrimp, cucumber and crunch inside, topped with seared white tuna and spicy mayo 、wasabi mayo & EEL sauce
607. Snow Mountain Roll
Spicy shrimp. cucumber and avocado inside, topped with crab, mayo sauce.
613. Seared Salmon or Tuna
Seared salmon or tuna cucumber, avocado and mango with spicy crab meat and homemade wasabi sauce and spicy sauce on the top
621. Scallop Bomb
Spicy tuna covered with avocado and cooked scallop on the top with homemade wasabi sauce and eel sauce
629. Sweet Heart Roll
Spicy crunchy tuna, crab and avocado, covered with fresh tuna, chili sauce and soy bean paper.
631. Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, green leaf lettuce.
609. Volcano Roll
Eel, crab, spicy salmon, cheese and avocado inside, deep fried with homemade spicy mayo & EEL sauce.
626. Veggie Roll
Fried Sweet potato, asparagus. cucumber, and pickle inside. Topped with avocado.
623. Yellow Hotail Roll
Spicy yellowtail, avocado, crunch inside. Topped with yellowtail chili sauce, and scallion.
Basic Rolls or Hand Rolls
555. AAC Roll
Avocado, asparagus, and cucumber.
552. Avocado Roll
575. Alaska Roll
Tuna, salmon and avocado.
553. Asparagus Roll
576. Boston Roll
Shrimp, lettuce, cucumber and mayo sauce.
556. California Roll
Crabstick, cucumber, and avocado.
551. Cucumber Roll
581. Chesapeake Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab meat, cucumber, and avocado.
560. Eel Roll
577. Japanese Bagel Roll
Smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese.
574. Philly's Roll
Crabstick, cucumber, shrimp, and cream cheese.
554. Sweet Potato Roll
558. Salmon Roll
564. Salmon Avocado Roll
562. Salmon Cream Cheese Roll
565. Salmon Mango Roll
567. Salmon Skin Roll
573. Spicy California Roll
570. Spicy Salmon Roll
572. Spicy Scallop Roll
569. Spicy Tuna Roll
571. Spicy Yellowtail Roll
579. Summer Dream Roll
Seared tuna and cucumber with spicy sauce on top.
566. Shrimp Mango Roll
578. Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado.
557. Tuna Roll
563. Tuna Avocado Roll
561. Tuna Cream Cheese Roll
580. Tokyo Roll
Salmon, tuna, white fish, and cucumber.
559. Yellowtail Roll
Fried Rice
Udon Noodle
Ramen
361. Miso Ramen
Egg noodle in a miso-based rich pork broth with tender braised pork, soft-boiled egg and vegetables.
362. Sichuan Ramen
Egg noodle in a tomato rich pork broth, sunny side down egg with special Sichuan spicy sauce.
363. Tonkotsu Ramen
Egg noodle in a rich pork broth with tender braised pork, soft-boiled egg, scallions and bean sprouts.
Kitchen Entrees - Teriyaki
801. Chicken Teriyaki
Teriyaki sauce, with mixed vegetables. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.
802. Red Snapper
Teriyaki sauce, with mixed vegetables. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.
803. Steak
Teriyaki sauce, with mixed vegetables. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.
804. Salmon
Teriyaki sauce, with mixed vegetables. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.
805. Shrimp
Teriyaki sauce, with mixed vegetables. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.
806. Scallop
Teriyaki sauce, with mixed vegetables. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.
807. Pick-Two
Teriyaki sauce, with mixed vegetables. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.
Kitchen Entrees - Tempura Entrees
851. Vegetable Tempura
15 pieces of Asian vegetables lightly battered and fried. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.
852. Shrimp Tempura
6 pieces of jumbo shrimp and 8 pieces of Asian vegetables lightly battered and fried. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
884 South Rand Road Suite F, Lake Zurich, IL 60047