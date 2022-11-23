Restaurant header imageView gallery

SAKE SUSHI & GRILL

review star

No reviews yet

884 South Rand Road Suite F

Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

156. Crab Rangoon
556. California Roll
578. Shrimp Tempura Roll

Appetizers Kitchen

Cheese Sticks

$3.00

159. Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

4 pieces. Jumbo shrimp rolled with coconut flakes lightly fried.

156. Crab Rangoon

$6.00

4 pieces.

160. Crispy Calamari

$8.00

8 pieces. Calamari lightly battered and fried.

153. Edamame

$6.00

Boiled soybeans seasoned with salt.

151. Spring Roll

$6.00

3 pieces. Vegetarian.

158. Shrimp Tempura Appetizers

$8.00

2 pieces. Shrimp and 6 pieces vegetables lightly battered seasoned with salt and fried.

154. Gyoza

$7.00

6 pieces. Pan fried chicken and pork dumplings.

155. Vegetable Tempura

$6.00

10 pieces. Variety Asian vegetables lightly battered and fried.

161. Spider Appetizer

$12.00

2 pieces. Soft shell crab in tempura style.

157. Shrimp Shumai

$6.00

Appetizers Sushi Bar

101. Sushi Sampler

$9.00

4 pieces.

102. Sashimi Sampler

$12.00

6 pieces.

103. Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Tuna seared with ground pepper topped with ponzu sauce.

105. Hot Bowl

$12.00

Salmon, tuna, white tuna, octopus mixed in spicy sauce served over cucumber.

106. Dragon Ball

$12.00

Spicy tuna or spicy salmon cover with avocado.

Salads

201. House Salad

$4.00

Served with ginger dressing.

202. Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Cucumber with imitation crab, vinegar dressing, and sesame seed.

203. Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Seaweed marinated in sesame dressing.

204. Spicy Kani Salad

$7.00

205. Avocado Salad

$7.00

Soups

251. Miso

$3.00

Soybean and seaweed broth.

252. Shrimp Wonton Soup

$7.00

Wontons stuffed with shrimp in clam stock soup.

254. Tom Yum Soup

$8.50

Thai hot and sour soup with shrimp, scallop, cilantro, vegetables.

253. Seafood Soup

$8.50

Shrimp, salmon, scallops with vegetable and green onion in soup.

Sushi or Sashimi

517. Crab Stick

$5.00

2 Pieces per order.

509. Eel

$7.00

2 Pieces per order.

518. Egg

$5.00

2 Pieces per order.

516. Masago

$6.00

2 Pieces per order.

511. Octopus

$6.00

2 Pieces per order.

506. Red Snapper

$6.00

2 Pieces per order.

502. Salmon

$6.00

2 Pieces per order.

508. Smoked Salmon

$6.00

2 Pieces per order.

510. Shrimp

$6.00

2 Pieces per order.

512. Scallop

$7.00

2 Pieces per order.

513. Squid

$6.00

2 Pieces per order.

501. Tuna

$7.00

2 Pieces per order.

515. Tobiko

$6.00

2 Pieces per order.

519. Tofu Skin

$5.00

2 Pieces per order.

504. White Tuna

$7.00

2 Pieces per order.

503. Yellowtail

$7.00

2 Pieces per order.

Sushi Entrees

701. Sake Don

$25.00

12 pieces of salmon sashimi over rice. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.

702. Unagi Don

$26.00

10 pieces of eel over rice. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.

703. Tri Color Sushi

$25.00

3 pieces of tuna, 3 pieces of salmon, and 3 pieces of yellowtail with tuna roll. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.

704. Tri Color Sashimi

$25.00

3 pieces of tuna, 3 pieces of salmon, and 3 pieces of yellowtail with tuna roll. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.

705. Sushi Deluxe

$25.00

Chef's choice of 9 pieces of sushi with tuna roll or salmon roll. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.

706. Sashimi Combination

$30.00

Chef's choice of 15 pieces of assorted sashimi. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.

707. Sushi Sashimi Combination

$30.00

Chef's choice of 6 pieces of sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi, and California roll or tuna roll. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.

708. Sushi Boat (FOR 2)

$55.00

Chef's choice of 10 pieces of sushi, 12 pieces of sashimi, and rainbow roll. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.

709. Love Boat (FOR 2-4)

$80.00

Chef's choice of 14 pieces of sushi, 15 pieces of sashimi, with rainbow roll and dragon roll. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.

710. Chirashi Dinner

$27.00

Variety of fresh fish served over rice. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.

711. Tekka Don

$26.00

12 Pieces of tuna sashimi over rice. All entrees come with Miso soup and house salad.

Chef's Specialty Roll

602. Angel Hair Roll

$16.00

Scallop,avocado with crab on top baked with our house spicy sauce and EEL sauce.

610. Aloha Special Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, salmon and avocado on the top with homemade spicy mayo sauce.

612. Black Dragon

$16.00

Spicy tuna with eel and EEL sauce on the top

608 Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

Eel and cucumber inside covered with avocado and eel sauce.

619. Caribbean Roll

$17.00

Coconut shrimp, mango, cucumber inside with spicy tuna and avocado on top served with homemade wasabe sauce and sweet chili sauce

622. Crunch Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado inside, over tuna salad with eel sauce and sweet potato crunch.

611. Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with eel and avocado with eel sauce.

615. Fantasy Roll

$15.00

Coconut shrimp, cucumber, avocado and kiwi inside, topped with crispy crab flake and spicy mayo & EEL sauce

628. Fire Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, topped with salmon and white tuna baked with homemade spicy mayo & EEL sauce.

620. Golden Dragon

$18.00

Lobster tempura and cucumber inside, eel on the top with masago and eel sauce

625. Godzilla Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy crabmeat, cream cheese, avocado inside. Topped with crunchy tempura, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

618. Hollywood Roll

$15.00

Tuna, cucumber and avocado inside, topped with eel, shrimp and homemade sauce

606. Jungle Roll

$15.00

Salmon, tuna,whitefish baked with our house spicy sauce and EEL sauce.

614. Jalapeno Popper

$16.00

Tuna, avocado and cilantro inside. Salmon over, with lemon juice, jalapeno and chili sauce

616. Lobster Tail Roll

$18.00

Lobster, cucumber covered with avocado on the top

630. Mexico Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura,crab meat in side,top with avocado,cilantro,jalapeno pepper and EEL sauce.

627. Naruto (No Rice And Seaweed)

$16.00

Choice of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, or crabmeat with fish egg and avocado inside, wrapped in cucumber with chef special sauce.

604. Orange Flamingo Roll

$16.00

Spicy salmon covered with salmon, homemade wasabi sauce and sweet chili sauce on the top.

605. Pink Flamingo Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna covered with tuna, homemade wasabi sauce and sweet chili sauce on the top.

624. Pink Lady Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy tuna, avocado with sweet chili sauce.

601. Rock-N-Roll

$14.00

Crab, calamari, salmon tempura fried with EEL sauce.

603. Rainbow Roll

$14.00

California covered with salmon, tuna and white tuna.

617. Romance Roll

$16.00

Salmon, shrimp, cucumber and crunch inside, topped with seared white tuna and spicy mayo 、wasabi mayo & EEL sauce

607. Snow Mountain Roll

$15.00

Spicy shrimp. cucumber and avocado inside, topped with crab, mayo sauce.

613. Seared Salmon or Tuna

$15.00

Seared salmon or tuna cucumber, avocado and mango with spicy crab meat and homemade wasabi sauce and spicy sauce on the top

621. Scallop Bomb

$18.00

Spicy tuna covered with avocado and cooked scallop on the top with homemade wasabi sauce and eel sauce

629. Sweet Heart Roll

$18.00

Spicy crunchy tuna, crab and avocado, covered with fresh tuna, chili sauce and soy bean paper.

631. Spider Roll

$16.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, green leaf lettuce.

609. Volcano Roll

$16.00

Eel, crab, spicy salmon, cheese and avocado inside, deep fried with homemade spicy mayo & EEL sauce.

626. Veggie Roll

$14.00

Fried Sweet potato, asparagus. cucumber, and pickle inside. Topped with avocado.

623. Yellow Hotail Roll

$16.00

Spicy yellowtail, avocado, crunch inside. Topped with yellowtail chili sauce, and scallion.

Basic Rolls or Hand Rolls

555. AAC Roll

$6.00

Avocado, asparagus, and cucumber.

552. Avocado Roll

$6.00

575. Alaska Roll

$8.00

Tuna, salmon and avocado.

553. Asparagus Roll

$6.00

576. Boston Roll

$7.00

Shrimp, lettuce, cucumber and mayo sauce.

556. California Roll

$6.00

Crabstick, cucumber, and avocado.

551. Cucumber Roll

$6.00

581. Chesapeake Roll

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab meat, cucumber, and avocado.

560. Eel Roll

$9.00

577. Japanese Bagel Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese.

574. Philly's Roll

$8.00

Crabstick, cucumber, shrimp, and cream cheese.

554. Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

558. Salmon Roll

$7.00

564. Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

562. Salmon Cream Cheese Roll

$8.00

565. Salmon Mango Roll

$8.00

567. Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00

573. Spicy California Roll

$7.00

570. Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

572. Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.00

569. Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

571. Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

579. Summer Dream Roll

$9.00

Seared tuna and cucumber with spicy sauce on top.

566. Shrimp Mango Roll

$8.00

578. Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado.

557. Tuna Roll

$7.00

563. Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.00

561. Tuna Cream Cheese Roll

$8.00

580. Tokyo Roll

$10.00

Salmon, tuna, white fish, and cucumber.

559. Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Fried Rice

301. Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.00

302. Chicken Fried Rice

$11.00

304. Jumbo Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.00

303. Beef Fried Rice

$13.00

Udon Noodle

351. Yaki Udon (Stir Fried)

$15.00

Stir fried Udon with a choice of chicken, beef, or shrimp.

352. Beef Noodle Soup

$15.00

Udon Noodles.

353. Seafood Noodle Soup

$16.00

Udon Noodles.

354. Shrimp Tempura Noodle Soup

$16.00

Udon Noodles.

355. Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.00

Udon Noodles.

Ramen

361. Miso Ramen

$13.00

Egg noodle in a miso-based rich pork broth with tender braised pork, soft-boiled egg and vegetables.

362. Sichuan Ramen

$14.00

Egg noodle in a tomato rich pork broth, sunny side down egg with special Sichuan spicy sauce.

363. Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

Egg noodle in a rich pork broth with tender braised pork, soft-boiled egg, scallions and bean sprouts.

Kitchen Entrees - Teriyaki

801. Chicken Teriyaki

$18.00

Teriyaki sauce, with mixed vegetables. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.

802. Red Snapper

$20.00

Teriyaki sauce, with mixed vegetables. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.

803. Steak

$23.00

Teriyaki sauce, with mixed vegetables. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.

804. Salmon

$20.00

Teriyaki sauce, with mixed vegetables. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.

805. Shrimp

$20.00

Teriyaki sauce, with mixed vegetables. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.

806. Scallop

$20.00

Teriyaki sauce, with mixed vegetables. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.

807. Pick-Two

$21.00

Teriyaki sauce, with mixed vegetables. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.

Kitchen Entrees - Tempura Entrees

851. Vegetable Tempura

$15.00

15 pieces of Asian vegetables lightly battered and fried. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.

852. Shrimp Tempura

$18.00

6 pieces of jumbo shrimp and 8 pieces of Asian vegetables lightly battered and fried. All Entrees come with white rice (fried rice add $2), miso soup and house salad.

Side

Rice

$2.00

Sushi rice

$3.00

Fried Rice

$3.00

Sauce

$1.50

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Hot Chili

$1.00

Salad dressing L

$10.00

Salad dressing S

$6.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

884 South Rand Road Suite F, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eggshells Restaurant
orange star3.5 • 78
769 W. Main Street Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Koffee Kup Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 407
30 East Main Street Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
DLISH Fresh Healthy Meals
orange starNo Reviews
35 west main street Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Franco's Pescheria
orange star4.8 • 540
35 west main street Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Korean BBQ on the Lake
orange starNo Reviews
133 W Main St Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Zin GastroPub - Lake Zurich
orange star4.4 • 346
583 N Rand Rd Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Zurich

Beelow's Steakhouse - Lake Zurich
orange star4.2 • 1,326
763 S Rand Road Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Enzo & Lucia Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 937
343 Old McHenry Road Long Grove, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Gianni's Cafe Kildeer - 20505 N Rand Rd
orange star4.4 • 824
20505 N Rand Rd Kildeer, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Franco's Pescheria
orange star4.8 • 540
35 west main street Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Koffee Kup Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 407
30 East Main Street Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Zin GastroPub - Lake Zurich
orange star4.4 • 346
583 N Rand Rd Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Zurich
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Mundelein
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Libertyville
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston