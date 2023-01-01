Sake House by Hikari - Montebello 1864 Montebello Town Center

  • Home
Main pic

Drink

Soft Drink

Water

Hot water

Perrier water

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Employee Soda

$1.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Can coke

$2.00

Can D. Coke

$2.00

Can sprite

$2.00

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Strawberry kiwi Snapple

$3.50

Mango Snapple

$3.50

Peach Tea Snapple

$3.50

Beer

16oz Sapporo

$7.00

34oz Sapporo

$12.00

Pitcher Sapporo

$21.00

Sapporo sm bottle

$5.00

Sapporo Lg bottle

$9.00

Asahi sm bottle

$5.00

Asahi Lg bottle

$9.00

Kirin sm bottle

$5.00

Kirin Lg bottle

$9.00

Kirin light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo Negro

$6.00

805

$6.00

Bud light

$5.00

Orion

$10.00

Sake

Kikusui

$21.00

Hakutsuru

$15.00

Hakkaisan

$23.00

Pink Nigori

$15.00

SCB Nigori

$12.00

White Peach Nigori

$12.00

Homage Yuzu

$17.00

Sake Bomb

$7.00

Strawberry Sake

$9.00

Lemon Sake

$9.00

Mango Sake

$9.00

Soju

$11.00

Hot sake L

$10.00

Hot sake S

$7.00

Cold Sake L

$10.00

Cold sake S

$7.00

Wine

Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.00

Merlot Glass

$9.00

Plum wine

$6.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$34.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$34.00

Merlot Bottle

$34.00

Appetizer

Lunch

L. Edamame

$5.00

L. Beef Gyoza

$7.00

L. Chicken Egg Roll

$9.00

L. Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

L. Spam Musubi

$5.00

L. 5 PCs Shrimp Tempura

$7.00

L. Seaweed Salad

$6.00

L. 10 PCs Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

L. 3 PCs Shrimp Tempura

$5.00

L. House Salad

$7.00

L. Avocado Salad

$10.00

App

Edamame

$7.00

Garlic Edamame

$9.00

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$10.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Heart Attack

$8.00

Torikaraage

$12.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

3 PCs Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

Spam Musubi

$7.00

Beef Gyoza

$8.00

Egg Roll

$8.00

Chicken Egg Roll

$10.00

Baked Green Mussel

$9.00

Kimchi pancake

$8.00

Hamachi Kama

$15.00

Salmon Kama

$10.00

Shishito Pepper

$12.00

5 PCs Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

10 PCs Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Vegetable Tempura

$12.00

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$16.00

Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Santa Maria

$10.00

Calamari Tempura

$16.00

Agedashi Tofu

$15.00

Salad

House Sala Salad

$9.00

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Sashimi Salad

$18.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$15.00

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Salad

$16.00

Noodle & Soup

Miso Soup🍲

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Our House-made Miso soup with Tofu, Seaweed and Scallions

Spicy Miso Soup

Spicy Miso Soup

$7.00

Our House-made Spicy Miso soup with Jalapeño, Seaweed, Mushroom, and Scallions

Shrimp Miso Soup

$12.00

Yaki noodel 🍝

Chicken Yaki Noodle

Chicken Yaki Noodle

$18.00

Stir Fired Think Noodle with Chicken and Vegetables

Spicy Chicken Yaki Noodle

Spicy Chicken Yaki Noodle

$18.00

Stir Fired Think Noodle with Vegetables

Beef Yaki Noodle

Beef Yaki Noodle

$20.00

Stir Fired Think Noodle with Beef and Vegetables

Shrimp Yaki Noodle

$20.00

L. Chicken Yaki Noodle

$15.00

L. Spicy Chicken Yaki Noodle

$15.00

L. Beef Yaki Noodle

$17.00

L. Shrimp Yaki Noodle

$17.00

Veggie Yaki Noodle

$12.00

Udon Noodle only No Sauce

$3.00
Udon Noodle Only w Teriyaki Sauce

Udon Noodle Only w Teriyaki Sauce

$7.00

Cooked Plain Thick Noodle

Ramen 🍜

Spicy Ramen

$13.00

Miso Ramen

$13.00

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$16.00

Seafood Miso Ramen

$16.00

L. Spicy Ramen

$11.00

L. Miso Ramen

$11.00

L. Spicy Seafood Ramen

$14.00

L. Seafood Miso Ramen

$14.00

Ramen Noodle only

$3.00

Udon

Vegetable Udon

$13.00

Tempura Udon

$16.00

Seafood Udon

$19.00

Spicy Seafood Udon

$19.00

L. Vegetable Udon

$11.00

L. Tempura Udon

$14.00

L. Seafood Udon

$17.00

L. Spicy Seafood Udon

$17.00

Plain Udon

$10.00

Sushi🍣

Sushi (2pcs per order)

Tuna Sushi (Maguro)

Tuna Sushi (Maguro)

$7.90
Salmon Sushi

Salmon Sushi

$6.90
Yellowtail Sushi (Hamachi)

Yellowtail Sushi (Hamachi)

$7.90
Albacore Sushi

Albacore Sushi

$6.80
Seared Tuna Sushi

Seared Tuna Sushi

$7.90
Sweet Shrimp Sushi (Ama Ebi)

Sweet Shrimp Sushi (Ama Ebi)

$8.30

Served with 2pcs of Fresh Shrimp Head Tempura on Side

Shrimp Sushi (Ebi)

$4.90
Salmon Roe Sushi (Ikura)

Salmon Roe Sushi (Ikura)

$5.90

Egg Cake Sushi (Tamago)

$4.50

Fresh Water Eel Sushi

$7.90

Masago Sushi

$5.60

Mixed Scallop Sushi

$7.90
Mackerel Sushi

Mackerel Sushi

$6.80

Sushi Combo

8 pcs Sushi with Spicy Tuna

8 pcs Sushi with Spicy Tuna

$33.00

Chef’s Choice of 7pcs and served with a Miso Soup.

10 pcs Sushi with Spicy Tuna

10 pcs Sushi with Spicy Tuna

$38.00

Chef’s Choice of 9pcs and served with a Miso Soup.

Unagi Donburi

$30.00

Sashimi🐟

Speciality Sashimi🐠

Yellowtail & Jalapeno Sashimi

Yellowtail & Jalapeno Sashimi

$19.00

8pcs of Yellowtail Sashimi and Jalapeño on Top (Served with House Yuzu Sauce on Side)

Crunch Onion w/ Albacore Sashimi

Crunch Onion w/ Albacore Sashimi

$19.00

8pcs of Albacore Sashimi with Deep Fried Onion on Top (Served with House Albacore Sauce on Side)

Seared Tuna Sashimi w/ Garlic Ponzu

Seared Tuna Sashimi w/ Garlic Ponzu

$19.00

8pcs of Seared Tuna Sashimi with House Garlic Ponzu Sauce on Side

Seared Tuna with Garlic Chip

Seared Tuna with Garlic Chip

$19.00

6pcs of Tuna Sashimi(Akami) with House Ponzu Sauce on Side

Salmon Ceviche

Salmon Ceviche

$19.00

8pcs of Salmon Sashimi with House Creamy Sauce on Side

15pcs Sashimi

15pcs Sashimi

$55.00

Chef’s Choice of Daily 15pcs Sashimi

25pcs Sashimi

25pcs Sashimi

$65.00

Chef’s Choice of Daily 25pcs Sashimi

Sashimi & Sushi Combo

Sashimi & Sushi Combo

$60.00

Chef’s Choice of Daily 35pcs Sashimi

Tuna Poke

$19.00

Sashimi (6pcs per order) 🐟

Tuna Sashimi (Maguro)

$18.00
Salmon Sashimi (Sake)

Salmon Sashimi (Sake)

$17.00

Yellowtail Sashimi (Hamachi)

$18.00

Albacore Sashimi

$17.00

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashismi (Ama Ebi)

$18.00

Shrimp Sashimi (6pcs)

$10.00

Fresh Water Eel Sashimi

$18.00

Mackerel Sashimi (Saba)

$17.00

Mixed Scallop Sashimi

$18.00

Scallop on Fire

$13.00

Hikari Roll

Maki

California Roll

$7.00

Spicy California Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$9.00

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Eel & Avocado Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Jalapeño Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Spicy Shrimp & Avocado Roll

$9.00

Scallop Roll

$8.00

Vegetable Roll

$8.00

Half Slice Avocad

$3.00

Regular Roll

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

Baked Salmon Roll

$19.00

Gangster Roll

$17.00

Tiger Roll

$17.00

Salmon Special Roll

$19.00

911 Roll

$18.00

Crunch Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$15.00

M T C Roll

$15.00

Sex In The City

$19.00

Sumo Roll

$19.00

Bang Bang Roll

$18.00

Black Jack Roll

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.00

P.S Roll

$17.00

Eel Special Roll

$20.00

Monster Roll

$17.00

Sexy Bomb Roll

$19.00

Macho Man Roll

$19.00

Jessica Alba

$17.00

Baked Shrimp Roll

$18.00

Philadelphia Roll

$16.00

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$15.00

Lobster Tempura Roll

$28.00

Dynamite volcano Roll

$20.00

Alaska Roll

$18.00

Super Shrimp Roll

$20.00

Scallop Island

$19.00

Teddy Roll

$19.00

Vegas Roll

$19.00

Godzilla Roll

$19.00

Red Rock

$18.00

Eel Special Roll

$20.00

B. S. C Roll

$19.00

Hot Night Roll

$18.00

Crispy Philly Roll

$16.00

Sexy Roll

$18.00

Special Roll

E. O Roll

$19.00

Dr. Johnson Roll

$19.00

Caterpillar Roll

$19.00

King Salmon Roll

$18.00

Lunch special

L. 5 PCs Sushi

$15.00

L. Bang Bang Roll

$14.00

L. California Roll

$6.00

L. Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.00

L. Salmon & Avocado Roll

$8.00

L. Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$10.00

L. Crunch Roll

$10.00

L. Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$10.00

L. Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

L. P.S Roll

$12.00

L. Spicy Shrimp & Avocado Roll

$8.00

L. Black Jack Roll

$13.00

L. 911 Roll

$13.00

L. Shrimp Jalapeño Roll

$9.00

L. Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

L. Gangster Roll

$12.00

L. Salmon Special Roll

$14.00

L. M T C Roll

$10.00

L. Teddy Roll

$14.00

L. Tiger Roll

$14.00

L. Sexy Bomb Roll

$16.00

L. Rainbow Roll

$16.00

L. Monster Roll

$13.00

L. Sumo Roll

$16.00

Bento & Plate & Bowl 🍱

Bento🍱

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$22.00

Served with Chiken Teriyaki, 3pcs of Red Rock, Edamame, Mixed Tempura, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki Bento

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$22.00

Served with Chicken Teriyaki(Spicy), 3pcs of Red Rock, Edamame, Mixed Tempura, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

BBQ Chicken T Bento

$22.00
Beef Teriyaki Bento

Beef Teriyaki Bento

$24.00

Served with Beef Teriyaki, 3pcs of Red Rock, Edamame, Mixed Tempura, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$24.00

Served with Grilled Salmon Teriyaki, 3pcs of Red Rock, Edamame, Mixed Tempura, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

L. BBQ Chicken Bento

$17.00

No Cali add Spicy Tuna roll for Box

$2.00

No Cali add Crunch roll for Box

$4.00

No Cali add Spicy Tuna Crunch roll for Box

$4.00

Bowl🍛

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.00

Served with Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

Spicy Chicken T Bowl

$9.00

Served with Spicy Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

BBQ Chicken T Bowl

$9.00
Beef Teriyaki Bowl

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$10.00

Served with Beef Teriyaki, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$10.00

Served with Grilled Salmon Teriyaki, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice

Kids Chicken Bowl

$6.00

Veggie Bowl

$6.00

Kitchen Special

Plate 🥙

Chicken Plate

$16.00

Spicy Chicken Plate

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Plate

$16.00

Salmon Plate

$18.00

Beef Plate

$18.00

L. Chicken Plate

$13.00

L. Spicy Chicken Plate

$13.00

L. BBQ Chicken Plate

$13.00

L. Salmon Plate

$15.00

L. Beef Plate

$15.00

Employee Meal

Staff Meal

Staff Chicken Bowl

Staff Beef Bowl

$4.00

Staff Salmon Bowl

$5.00

Staff Seafood Ramen

$5.00

Staff Spicy Ramen

Staff Miso Ramen

Staff Chicken Noodle

$1.00

Staff Beef Noodle

$5.00

Staff Spicy Miso

Staff Steam Veggie

Staff Veggie Tempura

Staff add Chicken for Ramen

Staff add Beef for Ramen

$4.00

Staff add Egg for Ramen

Staff add Spam for Ramen

Staff add Tofu for Ramen

Staff add Avocado

$1.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1864 Montebello Town Center, Rosemead, CA 90640

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

