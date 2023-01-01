- Home
- /
- Montebello
- /
- Sake House by Hikari - Montebello - 1864 Montebello Town Center
Sake House by Hikari - Montebello 1864 Montebello Town Center
No reviews yet
1864 Montebello Town Center
Rosemead, CA 90640
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drink
Soft Drink
Water
Hot water
Perrier water
Apple Juice
Lemonade
Hot Tea
Iced Green Tea
Employee Soda
Coke
Diet coke
Sprite
Fanta
Iced Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Can coke
Can D. Coke
Can sprite
Can Dr. Pepper
Strawberry kiwi Snapple
Mango Snapple
Peach Tea Snapple
Beer
Sake
Wine
Appetizer
Lunch
App
Edamame
Garlic Edamame
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Seaweed Salad
Heart Attack
Torikaraage
Popcorn Shrimp
3 PCs Shrimp Tempura
Spam Musubi
Beef Gyoza
Egg Roll
Chicken Egg Roll
Baked Green Mussel
Kimchi pancake
Hamachi Kama
Salmon Kama
Shishito Pepper
5 PCs Shrimp Tempura
10 PCs Shrimp Tempura
Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Rice
Brown Rice
Santa Maria
Calamari Tempura
Agedashi Tofu
Salad
Noodle & Soup
Miso Soup🍲
Yaki noodel 🍝
Chicken Yaki Noodle
Stir Fired Think Noodle with Chicken and Vegetables
Spicy Chicken Yaki Noodle
Stir Fired Think Noodle with Vegetables
Beef Yaki Noodle
Stir Fired Think Noodle with Beef and Vegetables
Shrimp Yaki Noodle
L. Chicken Yaki Noodle
L. Spicy Chicken Yaki Noodle
L. Beef Yaki Noodle
L. Shrimp Yaki Noodle
Veggie Yaki Noodle
Udon Noodle only No Sauce
Udon Noodle Only w Teriyaki Sauce
Cooked Plain Thick Noodle
Ramen 🍜
Udon
Sushi🍣
Sushi (2pcs per order)
Tuna Sushi (Maguro)
Salmon Sushi
Yellowtail Sushi (Hamachi)
Albacore Sushi
Seared Tuna Sushi
Sweet Shrimp Sushi (Ama Ebi)
Served with 2pcs of Fresh Shrimp Head Tempura on Side
Shrimp Sushi (Ebi)
Salmon Roe Sushi (Ikura)
Egg Cake Sushi (Tamago)
Fresh Water Eel Sushi
Masago Sushi
Mixed Scallop Sushi
Mackerel Sushi
Sushi Combo
Sashimi🐟
Speciality Sashimi🐠
Yellowtail & Jalapeno Sashimi
8pcs of Yellowtail Sashimi and Jalapeño on Top (Served with House Yuzu Sauce on Side)
Crunch Onion w/ Albacore Sashimi
8pcs of Albacore Sashimi with Deep Fried Onion on Top (Served with House Albacore Sauce on Side)
Seared Tuna Sashimi w/ Garlic Ponzu
8pcs of Seared Tuna Sashimi with House Garlic Ponzu Sauce on Side
Seared Tuna with Garlic Chip
6pcs of Tuna Sashimi(Akami) with House Ponzu Sauce on Side
Salmon Ceviche
8pcs of Salmon Sashimi with House Creamy Sauce on Side
15pcs Sashimi
Chef’s Choice of Daily 15pcs Sashimi
25pcs Sashimi
Chef’s Choice of Daily 25pcs Sashimi
Sashimi & Sushi Combo
Chef’s Choice of Daily 35pcs Sashimi
Tuna Poke
Sashimi (6pcs per order) 🐟
Tuna Sashimi (Maguro)
Salmon Sashimi (Sake)
Yellowtail Sashimi (Hamachi)
Albacore Sashimi
Seared Tuna Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Sashismi (Ama Ebi)
Shrimp Sashimi (6pcs)
Fresh Water Eel Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi (Saba)
Mixed Scallop Sashimi
Scallop on Fire
Hikari Roll
Maki
California Roll
Spicy California Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna Roll
Salmon & Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Eel & Avocado Roll
Shrimp Jalapeño Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Spicy Shrimp & Avocado Roll
Scallop Roll
Vegetable Roll
Half Slice Avocad
Regular Roll
Rainbow Roll
Baked Salmon Roll
Gangster Roll
Tiger Roll
Salmon Special Roll
911 Roll
Crunch Roll
Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll
M T C Roll
Sex In The City
Sumo Roll
Bang Bang Roll
Black Jack Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
P.S Roll
Eel Special Roll
Monster Roll
Sexy Bomb Roll
Macho Man Roll
Jessica Alba
Baked Shrimp Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Lobster Tempura Roll
Dynamite volcano Roll
Alaska Roll
Super Shrimp Roll
Scallop Island
Teddy Roll
Vegas Roll
Godzilla Roll
Red Rock
Eel Special Roll
B. S. C Roll
Hot Night Roll
Crispy Philly Roll
Sexy Roll
Special Roll
E. O Roll
Dr. Johnson Roll
Caterpillar Roll
King Salmon Roll
Lunch special
L. 5 PCs Sushi
L. Bang Bang Roll
L. California Roll
L. Spicy Tuna Roll
L. Salmon & Avocado Roll
L. Chicken Teriyaki Roll
L. Crunch Roll
L. Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll
L. Shrimp Tempura Roll
L. P.S Roll
L. Spicy Shrimp & Avocado Roll
L. Black Jack Roll
L. 911 Roll
L. Shrimp Jalapeño Roll
L. Philadelphia Roll
L. Gangster Roll
L. Salmon Special Roll
L. M T C Roll
L. Teddy Roll
L. Tiger Roll
L. Sexy Bomb Roll
L. Rainbow Roll
L. Monster Roll
L. Sumo Roll
Bento & Plate & Bowl 🍱
Bento🍱
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
Served with Chiken Teriyaki, 3pcs of Red Rock, Edamame, Mixed Tempura, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki Bento
Served with Chicken Teriyaki(Spicy), 3pcs of Red Rock, Edamame, Mixed Tempura, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice
BBQ Chicken T Bento
Beef Teriyaki Bento
Served with Beef Teriyaki, 3pcs of Red Rock, Edamame, Mixed Tempura, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice
Salmon Teriyaki Bento
Served with Grilled Salmon Teriyaki, 3pcs of Red Rock, Edamame, Mixed Tempura, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice
L. BBQ Chicken Bento
No Cali add Spicy Tuna roll for Box
No Cali add Crunch roll for Box
No Cali add Spicy Tuna Crunch roll for Box
Bowl🍛
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Served with Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice
Spicy Chicken T Bowl
Served with Spicy Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice
BBQ Chicken T Bowl
Beef Teriyaki Bowl
Served with Beef Teriyaki, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
Served with Grilled Salmon Teriyaki, Miso Soup, House Salad and Rice
Kids Chicken Bowl
Veggie Bowl
Kitchen Special
Plate 🥙
Employee Meal
Staff Meal
Staff Chicken Bowl
Staff Beef Bowl
Staff Salmon Bowl
Staff Seafood Ramen
Staff Spicy Ramen
Staff Miso Ramen
Staff Chicken Noodle
Staff Beef Noodle
Staff Spicy Miso
Staff Steam Veggie
Staff Veggie Tempura
Staff add Chicken for Ramen
Staff add Beef for Ramen
Staff add Egg for Ramen
Staff add Spam for Ramen
Staff add Tofu for Ramen
Staff add Avocado
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1864 Montebello Town Center, Rosemead, CA 90640