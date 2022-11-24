Sakhuu Thai - Plano
7300 Lone star Dr STE C128
Plano, TX 75024
Popular Items
Appetizer
Fried Calamari
Grilled marinated chicken served with peanut sauce
Crispy Spring Rolls
Golden crisp fried vegetable and glass noodles rolls served with sweet & sour sauce.
Duck Roti
Savory Middle Eastern pancake stuffed with crispy duck, green onion, cucumber, and
Edamame
Steamed Edamame tossed with either your choice of Sea Salt or Thai spicy basil sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Crab meat, cheese served with sweet and sour sauce
Summer Roll
Fresh roll stuffed with carrot, lettuce, find fresh basil. Serve with peanut sauce. Add Tofu or Shrimp.
Chicken Satay
Sliced, marinated, grilled meat with Thai peanut sauce.
Salad
Herb Salad
Mix salad with lettuce, tomatoes, carrot, and house peanut dressing
Beef Salad
Beef mixed with tomatoes, onions, lemongrass, & green onion in spicy lime dressing
Papaya Salad Thai Style
(Traditional papaya with tomatoes, carrots, green bean, chili, garlic, and peanuts) **contain fish sauce**
Seafood Salad
A squid, shrimp and scallop mixed with a combination of spicy and sour flavors with vegetables and fresh Thai herbs
Soup
Dumplings
Spicy Dumplings
Steamed dumpling stuffed with shrimps, chicken, mushroom topped with sesame chili oil sauce
Shrimps Dumplings
Steamed shrimps dumpling with carrot shiitake mushroom, green onion. Topped with ginger creamy sauce.
Gyo-Zap เกี้ยวแซบ
Chicken, shrimps, cilantro root served with soy vinaigrette topped with fried garlic and fresh Thai Chili
Pork Dumplings
Fried to golden crispy pork dumpling stuffed with cabbage, onions, green onions served with sweet soy sauce
Bao Bao ซาลาเปา
Steamed chicken house panang curry buns. Our chef signature, delicious, warm, fluffy treat of stuffing wrapped inside a house panang curry, sweet white dough. Made with a mix of flour, yeast, sugar, baking powder, milk and vegetable oil
Chef Special
Autumn Sea Bass
Pan Seared 8 oz Chilean Sea Bass, House-made Teriyaki glaze. Seasonal vegetable.
Salmon Pa-nang
Grilled salmon filet in Thai Panang coconut curry served with asparagus, bell peppers, and mixed vegetables
Sizzling Bangkok Beef
Beef marinated for 3 days and stir-fried with green onions and topped with fresh ginger. Served on a sizzling hot plate. Served with a jasmine rice on the side.
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled Sea Bass
Stew Duck “Ped Pa-Loh”
Sizzling Cha Cha Cha
Curry
Yellow Curry
An Indian-influenced curry dish with potatoes, carrots and your choice of chicken or tofu
Panang Curry
Slow cook beef with Panang curry paste in coconut milk with Kafir lime leaves and bell peppers.
Massaman Lamb Curry
Rich and flavorful lamb stew curry with carrots, onions, potatoes and whole peanut.
Roasted Duck Curry (Red Curry)
Roasted Duck breast, homemade red curry pasted in coconut broth basil, sherry tomato pineapple and Anaheim pepper
Panang Stew Beef
Red Curry
Traditional style red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil leaves & bell peppers.
Green Curry
Traditional style red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil leaves & bell peppers.
Pumpkin Curry
Entrée
Basil Stir Fried
Choice of chicken or tofu (Seafood $25) Stir-fried with choice of chicken white onions, bell peppers, and basil with chili garlic sauce. Served over jasmine rice.
Crispy Pork Belly
Stir Fried in a special sauce with bell pepper and basil come with jasmine rice.
Chicken Cashew Nut
(Chicken, Tofu) Tender sliced chicken and a medley of mixed vegetables in a light flavorful sauce
Crispy Chicken with Yuzu Citrus Sauce
Lightly battered chicken in a sweet and tangy homemade Yuzu Citrus sauce served with fresh steamed broccoli
Garlic Stir Fry
(Chicken, Tofu) Tender slices chicken breast sautéed in roasted garlic sauce with broccolis topped with cilantro
Jumbo Shrimp Garlic Stir Fried
Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with peas, carrots, green onions, eggs, and basil.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs, carrots, green onions, eggs, cashews
Bangkok Beef Fried Rice
Fried rice with beef marinated for peas, carrot green onion.
Crab Fried Rice
Fresh crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, scallions, onions, and egg.
Noodle
Pad Thai
A traditional noodle dish with rice noodle bean sprouts, egg, tofu, scallions, and peanuts stirs fried in a sweet and tangy sauce
White Pad Thai
East Coast-styled thin rice noodles stir fried with choice of protein, with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts on the side
Pad Kee Mow
Thick flat rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein with basil, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
Pad See Ew
Thick flat rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein with eggs, broccoli, carrots, and zucchini.
Khao Soi
Northern style chicken egg noodle soup that consists of crispy egg noodle, chicken drumstick, pickled cabbage, red onion, scallion in a chicken curry broth.
Crabmeat Egg Noodle (Dry noodle)
Seasoned Egg noodle, topped roasted bbq pork and crabmeat
Crispy Duck Noodle Soup
Roasted Duck breast Egg noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, roasted garlic
Roasted Duck Noodle (Soup less)
Seared Duck breast mixed udon noodles stir-fried with brown sauce, basil, cherry tomatoes, and bell peppers and mushroom.
Side order
Bottle Water
Appetizer (Vegan)
Fried Tofu
Veggies Dumplings
Spicy Dumplings Veggies
Soup (Vegan)
Salad (Vegan)
Chef Special (Vegan)
Noodle (Vegan)
Entrée (Vegan)
Veggies Stir Fried (Vegan)
Curry (Vegan)
Pumpkin Curry (Vegan)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
7300 Lone star Dr STE C128, Plano, TX 75024