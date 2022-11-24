Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sakhuu Thai - Plano

No reviews yet

7300 Lone star Dr STE C128

Plano, TX 75024

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Red Curry

Appetizer

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken served with peanut sauce

Crispy Spring Rolls

$10.00

Golden crisp fried vegetable and glass noodles rolls served with sweet & sour sauce.

Duck Roti

$12.00

Savory Middle Eastern pancake stuffed with crispy duck, green onion, cucumber, and

Edamame

$8.00

Steamed Edamame tossed with either your choice of Sea Salt or Thai spicy basil sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$12.00

Crab meat, cheese served with sweet and sour sauce

Summer Roll

$10.00

Fresh roll stuffed with carrot, lettuce, find fresh basil. Serve with peanut sauce. Add Tofu or Shrimp.

Chicken Satay

$12.00

Sliced, marinated, grilled meat with Thai peanut sauce.

Salad

Herb Salad

$10.00

Mix salad with lettuce, tomatoes, carrot, and house peanut dressing

Beef Salad

$13.00

Beef mixed with tomatoes, onions, lemongrass, & green onion in spicy lime dressing

Papaya Salad Thai Style

$13.00

(Traditional papaya with tomatoes, carrots, green bean, chili, garlic, and peanuts) **contain fish sauce**

Seafood Salad

$18.00

A squid, shrimp and scallop mixed with a combination of spicy and sour flavors with vegetables and fresh Thai herbs

Soup

Tom Kha

$10.00

Tom Yum

$10.00

Sakhuu Seafood Tom Yum

$18.00

Our signature spicy tom yum soup made from Thai herbs such as lemongrass, galangal and kaffir lime leaves with shrimp, scallop, squid, mussel, mushrooms, tomatoes, and coconut milk

Dumplings

Spicy Dumplings

$12.00

Steamed dumpling stuffed with shrimps, chicken, mushroom topped with sesame chili oil sauce

Shrimps Dumplings

$12.00

Steamed shrimps dumpling with carrot shiitake mushroom, green onion. Topped with ginger creamy sauce.

Gyo-Zap เกี้ยวแซบ

$12.00

Chicken, shrimps, cilantro root served with soy vinaigrette topped with fried garlic and fresh Thai Chili

Pork Dumplings

$12.00

Fried to golden crispy pork dumpling stuffed with cabbage, onions, green onions served with sweet soy sauce

Bao Bao ซาลาเปา

Bao Bao ซาลาเปา

$12.00

Steamed chicken house panang curry buns. Our chef signature, delicious, warm, fluffy treat of stuffing wrapped inside a house panang curry, sweet white dough. Made with a mix of flour, yeast, sugar, baking powder, milk and vegetable oil

Chef Special

Autumn Sea Bass

$35.00

Pan Seared 8 oz Chilean Sea Bass, House-made Teriyaki glaze. Seasonal vegetable.

Salmon Pa-nang

$25.00

Grilled salmon filet in Thai Panang coconut curry served with asparagus, bell peppers, and mixed vegetables

Sizzling Bangkok Beef

$30.00

Beef marinated for 3 days and stir-fried with green onions and topped with fresh ginger. Served on a sizzling hot plate. Served with a jasmine rice on the side.

Grilled Salmon Teriyaki

$22.00

Grilled Sea Bass

$35.00

Stew Duck “Ped Pa-Loh”

$30.00

Sizzling Cha Cha Cha

$30.00

Curry

Yellow Curry

$17.00

An Indian-influenced curry dish with potatoes, carrots and your choice of chicken or tofu

Panang Curry

$17.00

Slow cook beef with Panang curry paste in coconut milk with Kafir lime leaves and bell peppers.

Massaman Lamb Curry

$28.00

Rich and flavorful lamb stew curry with carrots, onions, potatoes and whole peanut.

Roasted Duck Curry (Red Curry)

$32.00

Roasted Duck breast, homemade red curry pasted in coconut broth basil, sherry tomato pineapple and Anaheim pepper

Panang Stew Beef

$25.00

Red Curry

$17.00

Traditional style red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil leaves & bell peppers.

Green Curry

$17.00

Traditional style red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil leaves & bell peppers.

Pumpkin Curry

$18.00

Entrée

Basil Stir Fried

$17.00

Choice of chicken or tofu (Seafood $25) Stir-fried with choice of chicken white onions, bell peppers, and basil with chili garlic sauce. Served over jasmine rice.

Crispy Pork Belly

$19.00

Stir Fried in a special sauce with bell pepper and basil come with jasmine rice.

Chicken Cashew Nut

$17.00

(Chicken, Tofu) Tender sliced chicken and a medley of mixed vegetables in a light flavorful sauce

Crispy Chicken with Yuzu Citrus Sauce

$18.00

Lightly battered chicken in a sweet and tangy homemade Yuzu Citrus sauce served with fresh steamed broccoli

Garlic Stir Fry

$17.00

(Chicken, Tofu) Tender slices chicken breast sautéed in roasted garlic sauce with broccolis topped with cilantro

Jumbo Shrimp Garlic Stir Fried

$25.00

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$17.00

Fried rice with peas, carrots, green onions, eggs, and basil.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Fried rice with eggs, carrots, green onions, eggs, cashews

Bangkok Beef Fried Rice

$19.00

Fried rice with beef marinated for peas, carrot green onion.

Crab Fried Rice

$22.00

Fresh crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, scallions, onions, and egg.

Noodle

Pad Thai

$17.00

A traditional noodle dish with rice noodle bean sprouts, egg, tofu, scallions, and peanuts stirs fried in a sweet and tangy sauce

White Pad Thai

$17.00

East Coast-styled thin rice noodles stir fried with choice of protein, with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts on the side

Pad Kee Mow

$17.00

Thick flat rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein with basil, tomatoes, and bell peppers.

Pad See Ew

$17.00

Thick flat rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein with eggs, broccoli, carrots, and zucchini.

Khao Soi

$19.00

Northern style chicken egg noodle soup that consists of crispy egg noodle, chicken drumstick, pickled cabbage, red onion, scallion in a chicken curry broth.

Crabmeat Egg Noodle (Dry noodle)

$19.00

Seasoned Egg noodle, topped roasted bbq pork and crabmeat

Crispy Duck Noodle Soup

$19.00

Roasted Duck breast Egg noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, roasted garlic

Roasted Duck Noodle (Soup less)

$28.00

Seared Duck breast mixed udon noodles stir-fried with brown sauce, basil, cherry tomatoes, and bell peppers and mushroom.

Side order

Steamed Noodle

$5.00

Flat noodle, rice noodle, glass noodle, egg noodle, and udon noodle)

Side Fried Rice

$6.00

Side Brown Rice

$4.00

Stream Veggies

$5.00

Grilled Veggies

$8.00

zucchini carrot asparagus, broccoli

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Side Sticky Rice

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Dite Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Thai Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Thai Tea ( No Ice)

$8.00

Thai Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Thai Coffee (No Ice)

$8.00

Hot Tea

Jamine Hot Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

Fiji

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Flavor Tea

Lemongrass Fresh Tea

$5.00

Pandan Fresh Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Appetizer (Vegan)

Crispy Spring Rolls

$10.00

Golden crisp fried vegetable and glass noodles rolls served with sweet & sour sauce.

Edamame

$8.00

Steamed Edamame tossed with either your choice of Sea Salt or Thai spicy basil sauce.

Summer Roll

$10.00

Fresh roll stuffed with carrot, lettuce, find fresh basil. Serve with peanut sauce. Add Tofu or Shrimp.

Fried Tofu

$10.00

Veggies Dumplings

$12.00

Spicy Dumplings Veggies

$12.00

Soup (Vegan)

Tom Kha (Vegan)

$11.00

Tom Yum (Vegan)

$11.00

Salad (Vegan)

Herb Salad

$10.00

Mix salad with lettuce, tomatoes, carrot, and house peanut dressing

Papaya Salad Thai Style (Vegan)

$14.00

(Traditional papaya with tomatoes, carrots, green bean, chili, garlic, and peanuts) **contain fish sauce**

Chef Special (Vegan)

Soy Salmon Pa-nang

$35.00

Grilled salmon filet in Thai Panang coconut curry served with asparagus, bell peppers, and mixed vegetables

Soy BBQ Quinoa Noodle (Soup Less)

$25.00

Quinoa noodle topped with soy BBQ, steamed baby Chinese Bok Choy, and roasted garlic

Noodle (Vegan)

Pad Thai (Vegan)

$17.00

A traditional noodle dish with rice noodle bean sprouts, egg, tofu, scallions, and peanuts stirs fried in a sweet and tangy sauce

White Pad Thai (Vegan)

$17.00

East Coast-styled thin rice noodles stir fried with choice of protein, with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts on the side

Pad Kee Mow (Vegan)

$17.00

Thick flat rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein with basil, tomatoes, and bell peppers.

Pad See Ew (Vegan)

$17.00

Thick flat rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein with eggs, broccoli, carrots, and zucchini.

Khao Soi (Vegan)

$25.00

Northern style chicken egg noodle soup that consists of crispy egg noodle, chicken drumstick, pickled cabbage, red onion, scallion in a chicken curry broth.

Entrée (Vegan)

Spicy Basil Stir Fried (Vegan)

$18.00

Choice of chicken or tofu (Seafood $25) Stir-fried with choice of chicken white onions, bell peppers, and basil with chili garlic sauce. Served over jasmine rice.

Cashew Nut (Vegan)

$18.00

(Chicken, Tofu) Tender sliced chicken and a medley of mixed vegetables in a light flavorful sauce

Yuzu Citrus Sauce (Vegan)

$18.00

Lightly battered chicken in a sweet and tangy homemade Yuzu Citrus sauce served with fresh steamed broccoli

Veggies Stir Fried (Vegan)

$18.00

Curry (Vegan)

Yellow Curry (Vegan)

$18.00

An Indian-influenced curry dish with potatoes, carrots and your choice of chicken or tofu

Panang Curry (Vegan)

$18.00

Slow cook beef with Panang curry paste in coconut milk with Kafir lime leaves and bell peppers.

Red Curry (Vegan)

$18.00

Traditional style red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil leaves & bell peppers.

Green Curry (Vegan)

$18.00

Traditional style red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil leaves & bell peppers.

Pumpkin Curry (Vegan)

$18.00

Fried Rice (Vegan)

Thai Basil Fried Rice (Vegan)

$17.00

Fried rice with peas, carrots, green onions, eggs, and basil.

Pineapple Fried Rice (Vegan)

$17.00

Fried rice with eggs, carrots, green onions, eggs, cashews

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7300 Lone star Dr STE C128, Plano, TX 75024

Directions

