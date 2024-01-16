Sakhuu Thai Cuisine Dallas Location
4801 Bryan Street
Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75204
Featured Items
- Pad Thai$15.00
The most well-known Thai stir fried rice noodle dish with bean sprouts, egg, tofu, scallions, and peanuts in sweet and tangy sauce.
- Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)$15.00
Flat rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein with basil, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
Appetizers
- SAKHUU Stuffed Wing (1pc)$10.00
Boneless wings stuffed with chicken, rice, herbs, and spices. Served with Sakhuu sweet sauce.
- Lao Sausages$12.00
Savoury Lao-Style sausages!
- Fresh Summer Rolls$10.00
Rice paper hand rolled with carrot, lettuce and fresh basil, served with peanut sauce. You can add Tofu or Shrimps!
- Lao Eggroll$12.00
Savory egg roll stuffed with potato and chicken. Served with Sweet Sauce!
- Fried Veggie Eggrolls$12.00
Golden crisp fried vegetable and glass noodles rolls served with sweet & sour sauce.
- Fried Tofu$10.00
Fried tofu sticks served with peanut sauce.
- Chicken Satay$12.00
Sliced, marinated, grilled chicken with Thai peanut sauce.
- Edamame$9.00
Steamed Edamame tossed with either your choice of Sea Salt or Thai Spicy Basil Sauce.
- Duck Roti$12.00
Savory Middle Eastern pancake stuffed with crispy duck, green onion, cucumber and our signature sauce.
Dumplings
Soups
- Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)$9.00+
Thai Galangal & Coconut Milk Soup with is just perfect. Rich and creamy yet tangy and salty.
- Tom Yum (Spicy & Sour Soup)$9.00+
Lemongrass and Kaffir Lime Leaf as main ingredients. Tom Yum is Everybody's favourite Thai spicy soup!
- Dumpling Soup$9.00+
Dumpling & fragrant broth.
Salads
- Yum Nua (Beef Salad)$14.00
Beef mixed with tomatoes, onions, lemongrass, & green onion in our homemade Spicy Lime Dressing! YUMMM...
- Larb Gai (Chicken Salad)$14.00
Larb Gai is a Thai chicken salad made with tender ground chicken, veggies, mint, basil, and a zesty dressing!
- Tum Mak Hoong (Lao-Style Papaya Salad)$14.00
AKA "Tum Mak Hoong" 🌶️ A traditional Lao-Style papaya salad with tomatoes, carrots, chili, garlic, and peanuts **contains fermented fish sauce**
- Papaya Salad (Thai-Style)$13.00
Green papaya, carrot, fish sauce, lime and peanuts!
- Larb Tofu (Tofu Salad)$13.00
A Tofu Larb is a meat-free version of the popular Thai street food. "Larb"
Noodles
- Pad Thai$15.00
The most well-known Thai stir fried rice noodle dish with bean sprouts, egg, tofu, scallions, and peanuts in sweet and tangy sauce.
- White Pad Thai$15.00
Our signature rice noodle, egg, shallots, cilantro, bean sprouts, green onions, black peppers stir fried with our signature sauce.
- Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodle)$15.00
Glass noodle stir fried with egg, red onions, green onions, and bean sprouts.
- Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)$15.00
Flat rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein with basil, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
- Pad See Ew$15.00
Flat rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein with egg, broccolis, carrots, and zucchinis. Vegan options also available!
- Lo Mein Noodle$15.00
Stir friend Lo Mein with your choice of protein with broccolis, carrots, bean sprouts.
- Crispy Chicken Noodle$16.00
Stir fried flat rice noodle with crispy chicken, carrots, white onions, green onions, cashew nuts.
- Crispy Pork Belly Noodle Soup$18.00
Rich flavorful egg noodle soup with crispy pork belly, bean sprouts, cilantro, sprinkled with roasted garlic.
- Crispy Duck Noodle Soup$18.00
Roasted Duck breast Egg noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, roasted garlic
- Khao Soi$17.00
Our famous Thai northern style egg noodle in "khao-soi" curry, pickled cabbage, red onions, scallions, roasted chilies, and crispy noodle with your choice of pork, chicken, beef, or tofu. Shrimp is up charge.
- Panang Noodle Soup$17.00
Flat rice noodles in curry soup tossed with bell peppers, bean sprouts and basil leaves. Served with either marinated grilled chicken or fried tofu of your choice!
Fried Rice
- Thai Basil Fried Rice$15.00
Fried rice with peas, carrots, eggs and basils.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Fried rice with eggs, carrots, green onions, eggs, cashews and pineapple!
- BBQ Pork Fried Rice$16.00
Classic BBQ pork fried rice! Comfort food for Asian Souls 😋
- Bangkok Beef Fried Rice$17.00
Fried rice with marinated beef, peas, carrot and ginger as topping!
- Crab Fried Rice$20.00
Fresh crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, scallions, onions and egg.
Curries
- Green Curry$15.00
Green curry is considered the most popular curry. With coconut milk as one of the main ingredients, there is a hint of sweet flavoring as well.
- Red Curry$15.00
Red curry is often spicier and more aromatic, courtesy of a larger quantity of red chilies used to create the curry paste.
- Panang Curry$15.00
Slow cook beef with Panang curry paste in coconut milk with Kafir lime leaves and bell peppers.
- Yellow Curry$15.00
An Indian-influenced curry dish with potatoes, carrots and your choice of protein.
- Massaman Curry$15.00
Massaman red curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes and roasted peanuts.
- Crispy Duck Curry$25.00
Crispy duck curry served with jasmine rice.
Stir Fry
- Spicy Basil Stir-Fry$15.00
Basil leaves, white onions, bell peppers stir fried with chili garlic sauce.
- Broccoli Stir-Fry$15.00
Fresh broccoli stir fried in lightly brown sauce.
- Garlic Stir-Fry$15.00
Garlic stir fry with your choice of protein, served with steamed broccoli.
- Cashew Nut Stir-Fry$15.00
Stir fried with carrots, onions, bell peppers and cashew nuts.
- Crispy Chicken Basil Stir-Fry$17.00
Lightly battered chicken in basil leaves, white onions and bell peppers stir-fried
- Crispy Pork Belly Stir-Fry$17.00
Stir Fried in a special sauce with bell pepper and basil come with jasmine rice.
- Veggies Delight Stir-Fry$15.00
Fresh broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots and white onions stir fried in brown sauce.
- Seasame Stir-Fry (Chicken or Tofu)$16.00
Served with steamed broccolis in our homemade sauce.
- Orange Chicken$16.00
Lightly battered chicken in a sweet and tangy homemade Yuzu Citrus sauce, served with steamed broccolis.
- Prik Khing Stir-Fry$15.00
Your choice of protein stir fried with ginger, green beans, broccoli and bell peppers with chili paste in a flavorful red sauce.
Chef's Special
- Crispy Duck Basil$25.00
Crispy boneless duck stir-fried with garlic, chili sauce, fresh red and green chili and sweet basil leaves.
- Sizzling Bangkok Beef$19.00
Marinated beef stir-fried with green onions and topped with fresh ginger. Served with a jasmine rice on the side. Perfect Duo!
- Grilled Salmon Panang$19.00
Grilled Salmon Panang Curry is a delicious Thai-style curry.
- Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$19.00
Grilled Salmon, veggies and teriyaki sauce.
Desserts
- Mango Sticky Rice$12.00
Mango sticky rice is a traditional Southeast Asian dessert made with glutinous rice, fresh mango and coconut milk,
- Sweetened Sticky Rice with Thai Custard$12.00
Sangkaya is a traditional Thai dessert that is made of coconut cream, eggs, and palm sugar. This is a very popular Thai dessert that you can eat both warm and cold.
Side Orders
Beverages
- Iced Homemade Ginger Drink$5.00
It's homemade and so refreshing! For Ginger lovers out there.
- Iced Thai Tea$5.00
Classic iced thai tea with milk.
- Iced Thai Coffee$5.00
Classic iced coffee with milk.
- Thai Tea (No Ice)$7.00
Classic drink.
- Thai Coffee (No Ice)$7.00
Classic drink.
- Soda$3.00
Coke, Sprite or Diet Coke.
Sakhuu Thai Cuisine Dallas located at Old East Dallas area: 4801 Bryan St #100, Dallas, Texas 75204. Casual Dining experience with authentic taste of Thailand.
4801 Bryan Street, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75204