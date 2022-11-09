Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Sushi & Japanese

Saki Restaurant 54 Hazard Avenue, 140

review star

No reviews yet

54 Hazard Avenue,140

ENFIELD, CT 06083

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Volcano Ramen
California roll

Basic Rolls

Avo roll

$5.40

Avocado, sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed

Avocado cucumber roll

$5.40

avocado, cucumber,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed

California roll

$6.50

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed

Cucumber roll

$5.40

cucumber,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed

Eel Avocado roll

$7.60

marinated eel, avocado,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed with eel sauce

Eel Cucumber roll

$7.60

marinated eel, cucumber,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed with eel sauce

Philly roll *

$7.60

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Red Snapper roll *

$6.50

Red Snapper, Cucumber, sesame seeds, nori, sushi rice

Salmon Avocado roll *

$7.60

Salmon, avocado,seaweed, sushi rice, sesame seeds

Salmon roll *

$7.05

Salmon,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed

Shrimp Tempura roll

$8.65

Shimp tempura, cucumber, crabstick,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed with eel sauce

Spicy Cali roll

$7.60

Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed with spicy mayo

Spicy salmon roll *

$7.60

Spicy salmon,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed with spicy aoili

Spicy Tuna roll *

$7.60

Spicy tuna, cucmber, sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed with spicy aoili

Spicy yellowtail roll *

$7.05

Yellowtail, cucumber, sesame seeds, sushi rice, nori, spicy aoili

Sweet potato roll

$7.05

sweet potato tempura, cucumber,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed

Tofu Crunch roll

$6.50

Inari(sweet fried tofu), cucumber, sesame seeds, eriyaki sauce, crunch

Tuna Avocado roll *

$7.60

Tuna, avocado,seaweed, sushi rice, sesame seeds

Tuna roll *

$7.05

Tuna,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed

Veggie roll

$6.50

carrot,avo,cucumber, sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed

Yellowtail Scallion roll *

$7.05

Yellowtail, scallions, sesame seeds, sushi rice, nori

Deluxe Rolls

Black Dragon roll

$17.30

crabstick, avocado, cucumber, topped with eel, garlic aioli, eel sauce, sweet aioli, sriracha & scallion

Caterpillar roll

$14.05

Spicy crab, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed topped with avocado, spicy aoili, chilli sauce

Cobra roll

$16.20

shrimp, cucumber, crab, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce, garlic aioli, crispy onions, sweet potato crunch

Crunchy pink roll

$14.05

Avocado, carrot, cucumber, sweet potato tempura, sushi rice,soybean paper with teriyaki sauce, crunch, fried onion

Fuzzy Salmon roll *

$14.05

Salmon avocado roll topped with salmon, scallions, eel sauce, crunch

Golden Boston roll

$15.15

Lobster chunks, spicy crab, avocado, seawwed, sushi rice, fried and topped with spicy aoili, eel sauce , fried onions

Golden Cali roll

$11.90

Avocado, crabstick, seaweed, sushi rice, sesame seeds , fried and topped with spicy aoili, eel sauce

Green dragon roll

$13.00

sweet potato tempura, carrot, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed topped with avocado, teriyaki sauce, fried onion

Green Tackle roll

$14.05

Tempura Red Snapper, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with avocado, Sweet garlic mayo, eel sauce, crunch

Pink Rose roll

$14.05

Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, crab, topped with sweet garlic mayo, eel sauce, crunch, and wrapped with soy bean paper

Poseidon roll *

$16.20

Shrimp tempura roll topped with salmon, tuna, spicy aoili, eel sauce, crunch, fried onion

Salmon Temp. roll

$14.05

cooked salmon, crabstick, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel sauce, sweet mayo, crunch

Spider roll

$15.15

Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, crab, eel sauce

Tuna Fever roll *

$15.15

Spicy tuna roll topped tuna, crunch spicy aoili, eel sauce, scallions

Nigiri & Sashimi

Salmon Nigiri *

$6.00

2 pieces Salmon, sushi rice

Tuna Nigiri *

$6.50

2 pieces Tuna, sushi rice

Yellowtail Nigiri *

$6.50

2 pieces Yellowtail, sushi rice

Red Snapper Nigiri *

$5.40

2 pieces Red Snapper, sushi rice

Eel Nigiri

$6.50

2 pieces Eel, sushi rice

Inari Nigiri(Sweet Fried Tofu)

$4.90

2 pieces Inari, sushi rice

Tamago Nigiri (Sweet Egg)

$4.90

2 pieces Tamago , sushi rice

Salmon Sashimi *

$6.75

3 pices Salmon

Tuna Sashimi *

$7.60

3 pices Tuna

Yellow tail Sashimi *

$7.60

3 pieces Yellow tail

Red Snapper Sashimi *

$6.50

3 pieces Red Snapper

Sushi Combo

Roll combo *

$19.45

Shrimp tempura roll, california roll, spicy tuna roll

Spicy combo *

$20.55

Spicy cali roll, spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll

Tuna Combo *

$24.85

5 pieces sashimi, 5 nigiri & Tuna avocado roll

Salmon Combo *

$22.70

5 pieces sashimi, 5 nigiri & Salmon avocado roll

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.10

Eel sauce

$1.10

Spicy Aioli

$1.10

Garlic Aioli

$1.10

Sweet chili sauce

$1.10

Sweet Aioli

$1.10

Gyoza sauce

$1.10

Peanut sauce

$1.10Out of stock

Red Dressing

$1.10

Appetizer

Bulgogi Taco

$13.00

2 tortillas, marinated beef, lettuce, sushi rice, avocado, roasted sesame, sweet aoili, teriyaki sauce, crunch

Chashu Pork Taco

$11.90

2 tortillas, Chashu pork, lettuce, sushi rice, avocado, roasted sesame, sweet aoili, teriyaki sauce, crunch

Beef Gyoza

$6.50

6 pieces with Gyoza sauce

Veggie Gyoza

$6.50

6 pieces with Gyoza sauce

Shrimp shumai

$6.50

6 pieces with sweet chili sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$11.90

5 shrimp tempura, broccoli, onion rings with tempura sauce

Vegetable tempura

$9.75

5 pieces sweet potato, broccoli, onion rings with tempura sauce

Veggie Spring Rolls

$6.50

3 pieces with sweet chili sauce

Edamame

$5.40

salted edamame

Garlic Noodles

$5.40

hibachi noodle, garlic, soysauce

Honey Spicy Fried Chicken wings

$12.95

Honey Soy Garlic Friend Chicken Wings

$12.95

Salads

Garden Salads

$4.35

Springmix, lettuce, carrot, cucumber with ginger dressing

Seaweed Salads

$5.40

Avocado Salads

$7.60

Avocado, Springmix, lettuce, carrot, cucumber with ginger dressing

Chicken Katsu Salad

$11.90

Crispy chicken breast, avocado, Springmix, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, fried onions with ginger dressing

Kani Salad

$11.90

spicy crabs, avocado, Springmix, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, fried onions with ginger dressing, garlic aoili, eel sauce

Saki Salad *

$15.15

Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper, springmix, daikon, ginger, crispy onions with Sashimi sauce, ginger dressing

Yaki Udon

Chicken Yaki Udon

$17.00

Chicken breast, stir fried mixed vegetables, udon noodles with sweet teriyaki sauce

Beef Yaki Udon

$20.00

Beef, stir fried mixed vegetables, udon noodles with sweet teriyaki sauce

Hot Stone Pot

Rice with sesame oil , spinach, bean sprouts, spring mix, corn, carrots, fried egg with sweet gochujang sauce served in a hot stone pot (For takeout, item will be served in a take out container)

Chicken Hot Stone Pot

$15.00

Chicken, rice with sesame oil , spinach, bean sprouts, spring mix, corn, carrots, fried egg with sweet gochujang sauce served in a hot stone pot (For takeout, item will be served in a take out container)

Beef Hot Stone Pot

$17.00

Sliced beef, rice with sesame oil , spinach, bean sprouts, spring mix, corn, carrots, fried egg with sweet gochujang sauce served in a hot stone pot (For takeout, item will be served in a take out container)

Tofu Hot Stone Pot

$15.00

Crispy tofu, rice with sesame oil , spinach, bean sprouts, spring mix, corn, carrots, fried egg with sweet gochujang sauce served in a hot stone pot (For takeout, item will be served in a take out container)

Ramen & Noodles

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.15

Chashu Pork, Bean sprouts, grilled corn, scallions, soft boiled egg, nori, fried onion with creamy pork chicken bone broth

Volcano Ramen

$16.20

Chashu Pork, Bean sprouts, grilled corn, scallions, soft boiled egg, nori, fried onion with Spicy creamy pork chicken bone broth

Shoyu Ramen

$15.15

Chashu Pork, Bean sprouts, grilled corn, scallions, soft boiled egg, nori, fried onion with shoyu broth

Miso Ramen

$15.15

Chashu Pork, Bean sprouts, grilled corn, scallions, soft boiled egg, nori, fried onion with Miso broth

Shio Ramen

$15.15

Spicy seafood Ramen

$17.30

Shrimp, calamari, mussels, vegetable mix with Spicy seafood broth

Spicy seafood Yaki

$17.30

Shrimp, calamari, mussels, vegetable mix stir fried with noodles

Saki Rice Bowls

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$20.55

Beef sirloin, vegetable mix, teriyaki sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$15.15

Chicken breast, vegetable mix, teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$16.20

Salmon, Vegetable mix, teriyaki sauce

Tofu Teriyaki Bowl

$14.05

Crispy Tofu,Vegetable mix, Teriyaki Sauce

Korean Bulgogi Bowl

$20.55

Marinated sliced beef, Vegetable mix, teriyaki sauce

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$15.15

Crispy chicken Cutlet, fried egg, garden salad with ginger dressing, katsu sauce

Side of White Rice

$2.20

Saki Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Chicken breast, garlic fried rice with mixed vegetables & egg

Beef Fried Rice

$15.00

Beef, garlic fried rice with mixed vegetables & egg

Seafood Fried Rice

$17.00

Shrimp, calamari, mussels, garlic fried rice with mixed vegetables & egg

Curry

Choice of Rice or Udon noodles with vegetables, creamy coconut curry

Chicken Curry

$15.15

Chicken Breast with Creamy Coconut Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$15.15

Fried Chicken Cutlet with Creamy Coconut Curry

Tofu Curry

$14.05

Crispy Tofu with Creamy Coconut Curry

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.10

Eel sauce

$1.10

Spicy Aioli

$1.10

Garlic Aioli

$1.10

Sweet chili sauce

$1.10

Sweet Aioli

$1.10

Gyoza sauce

$1.10

Peanut sauce

$1.10Out of stock

Red Dressing

$1.10

DRINKS

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Cold Green Jasmine Tea

$2.70

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.70

Lemon Iced Tea

$2.70

Toasted Rice Green Tea (HOT)

$2.70

Ginger tea (HOT)

$2.70Out of stock

Water Bottle

$1.25

Lychee Fizzy Genki

$2.99Out of stock

White Peach Genki

$2.99

Green Apple Genki

$2.99

Calamansi Lime Genki

$2.99

Special

Red Ruby Roll *

$16.20

Shrimp Tempura roll topped with tuna, eel sauce, spicy aioli, crunch & tobiko

Rainbow Roll *

$14.05

Crab, cucumber, avocado topped with salmon, red snapper, ebi (shrimp) & tuna.

Tuna Red Dragon Roll*

$15.15

Spicy crab and avocado topped with tuna, jalapeño, red tobiko, spicy aioli, eel sauce

Seaside Dragon Roll*

$15.15

Tuna, salmon, cucumber topped with avocado, red tobiko, spicy aioli, eel sauce, tummy sauce

Crunch Combo*

$22.70

Spicy tuna avocado roll, spicy crab avocado roll, shrimp tempura cucumber roll, topped with spicy aioli, eel sauce & crispy onions

Spicy Chicken

$15.00

Spicy chicken breast, mixed vegetables served with rice

Spicy Salmon

$15.00

Spicy salmon, mixed vegetables served with rice

Salmon lover roll

$14.00

Green land roll

$12.00

DESSERT

Vanilla Mochi

$4.90

Greentea Mochi

$4.90

Strawberry Mochi

$4.90

Mango Mochi

$4.90

Red Bean Mochi

$4.90

Requires to order 2hrs before Pickup time

Requires to order 2 hrs before Pick up time. Order Time: 11:30AM - 6:30PM

President Platter

$81.00

Choice of 3x Deluxe Rolls & 6x Basic Rolls

Mixed Sushi Platter

$70.20

Cali Roll, Tuna Avo. Roll, Salmon Avo. Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Poseidon Roll, Fuzzy Salmon Roll, 3pcs Salmon Nigiri, 3pcs Tuna Nigiri

Vegetarian Platter

$48.60

Avo. Roll, Cucumber Roll, Avo. Cucumber Roll, Veggie Roll, Green Dragon Roll, Sweet Potato Roll, Tofu Crunch Roll, 3pcs Inari Nigiri

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sushi & Ramen House

Website

Location

54 Hazard Avenue,140, ENFIELD, CT 06083

Directions

Gallery
Saki Restaurant image
Saki Restaurant image

Map
