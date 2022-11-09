Saki Restaurant 54 Hazard Avenue, 140
No reviews yet
54 Hazard Avenue,140
ENFIELD, CT 06083
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Basic Rolls
Avo roll
Avocado, sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed
Avocado cucumber roll
avocado, cucumber,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed
California roll
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed
Cucumber roll
cucumber,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed
Eel Avocado roll
marinated eel, avocado,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed with eel sauce
Eel Cucumber roll
marinated eel, cucumber,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed with eel sauce
Philly roll *
smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber
Red Snapper roll *
Red Snapper, Cucumber, sesame seeds, nori, sushi rice
Salmon Avocado roll *
Salmon, avocado,seaweed, sushi rice, sesame seeds
Salmon roll *
Salmon,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed
Shrimp Tempura roll
Shimp tempura, cucumber, crabstick,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed with eel sauce
Spicy Cali roll
Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed with spicy mayo
Spicy salmon roll *
Spicy salmon,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed with spicy aoili
Spicy Tuna roll *
Spicy tuna, cucmber, sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed with spicy aoili
Spicy yellowtail roll *
Yellowtail, cucumber, sesame seeds, sushi rice, nori, spicy aoili
Sweet potato roll
sweet potato tempura, cucumber,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed
Tofu Crunch roll
Inari(sweet fried tofu), cucumber, sesame seeds, eriyaki sauce, crunch
Tuna Avocado roll *
Tuna, avocado,seaweed, sushi rice, sesame seeds
Tuna roll *
Tuna,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed
Veggie roll
carrot,avo,cucumber, sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed
Yellowtail Scallion roll *
Yellowtail, scallions, sesame seeds, sushi rice, nori
Deluxe Rolls
Black Dragon roll
crabstick, avocado, cucumber, topped with eel, garlic aioli, eel sauce, sweet aioli, sriracha & scallion
Caterpillar roll
Spicy crab, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed topped with avocado, spicy aoili, chilli sauce
Cobra roll
shrimp, cucumber, crab, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce, garlic aioli, crispy onions, sweet potato crunch
Crunchy pink roll
Avocado, carrot, cucumber, sweet potato tempura, sushi rice,soybean paper with teriyaki sauce, crunch, fried onion
Fuzzy Salmon roll *
Salmon avocado roll topped with salmon, scallions, eel sauce, crunch
Golden Boston roll
Lobster chunks, spicy crab, avocado, seawwed, sushi rice, fried and topped with spicy aoili, eel sauce , fried onions
Golden Cali roll
Avocado, crabstick, seaweed, sushi rice, sesame seeds , fried and topped with spicy aoili, eel sauce
Green dragon roll
sweet potato tempura, carrot, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed topped with avocado, teriyaki sauce, fried onion
Green Tackle roll
Tempura Red Snapper, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with avocado, Sweet garlic mayo, eel sauce, crunch
Pink Rose roll
Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, crab, topped with sweet garlic mayo, eel sauce, crunch, and wrapped with soy bean paper
Poseidon roll *
Shrimp tempura roll topped with salmon, tuna, spicy aoili, eel sauce, crunch, fried onion
Salmon Temp. roll
cooked salmon, crabstick, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel sauce, sweet mayo, crunch
Spider roll
Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, crab, eel sauce
Tuna Fever roll *
Spicy tuna roll topped tuna, crunch spicy aoili, eel sauce, scallions
Nigiri & Sashimi
Salmon Nigiri *
2 pieces Salmon, sushi rice
Tuna Nigiri *
2 pieces Tuna, sushi rice
Yellowtail Nigiri *
2 pieces Yellowtail, sushi rice
Red Snapper Nigiri *
2 pieces Red Snapper, sushi rice
Eel Nigiri
2 pieces Eel, sushi rice
Inari Nigiri(Sweet Fried Tofu)
2 pieces Inari, sushi rice
Tamago Nigiri (Sweet Egg)
2 pieces Tamago , sushi rice
Salmon Sashimi *
3 pices Salmon
Tuna Sashimi *
3 pices Tuna
Yellow tail Sashimi *
3 pieces Yellow tail
Red Snapper Sashimi *
3 pieces Red Snapper
Sushi Combo
Side of Sauces
Appetizer
Bulgogi Taco
2 tortillas, marinated beef, lettuce, sushi rice, avocado, roasted sesame, sweet aoili, teriyaki sauce, crunch
Chashu Pork Taco
2 tortillas, Chashu pork, lettuce, sushi rice, avocado, roasted sesame, sweet aoili, teriyaki sauce, crunch
Beef Gyoza
6 pieces with Gyoza sauce
Veggie Gyoza
6 pieces with Gyoza sauce
Shrimp shumai
6 pieces with sweet chili sauce
Shrimp Tempura
5 shrimp tempura, broccoli, onion rings with tempura sauce
Vegetable tempura
5 pieces sweet potato, broccoli, onion rings with tempura sauce
Veggie Spring Rolls
3 pieces with sweet chili sauce
Edamame
salted edamame
Garlic Noodles
hibachi noodle, garlic, soysauce
Honey Spicy Fried Chicken wings
Honey Soy Garlic Friend Chicken Wings
Salads
Garden Salads
Springmix, lettuce, carrot, cucumber with ginger dressing
Seaweed Salads
Avocado Salads
Avocado, Springmix, lettuce, carrot, cucumber with ginger dressing
Chicken Katsu Salad
Crispy chicken breast, avocado, Springmix, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, fried onions with ginger dressing
Kani Salad
spicy crabs, avocado, Springmix, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, fried onions with ginger dressing, garlic aoili, eel sauce
Saki Salad *
Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper, springmix, daikon, ginger, crispy onions with Sashimi sauce, ginger dressing
Yaki Udon
Hot Stone Pot
Chicken Hot Stone Pot
Chicken, rice with sesame oil , spinach, bean sprouts, spring mix, corn, carrots, fried egg with sweet gochujang sauce served in a hot stone pot (For takeout, item will be served in a take out container)
Beef Hot Stone Pot
Sliced beef, rice with sesame oil , spinach, bean sprouts, spring mix, corn, carrots, fried egg with sweet gochujang sauce served in a hot stone pot (For takeout, item will be served in a take out container)
Tofu Hot Stone Pot
Crispy tofu, rice with sesame oil , spinach, bean sprouts, spring mix, corn, carrots, fried egg with sweet gochujang sauce served in a hot stone pot (For takeout, item will be served in a take out container)
Ramen & Noodles
Tonkotsu Ramen
Chashu Pork, Bean sprouts, grilled corn, scallions, soft boiled egg, nori, fried onion with creamy pork chicken bone broth
Volcano Ramen
Chashu Pork, Bean sprouts, grilled corn, scallions, soft boiled egg, nori, fried onion with Spicy creamy pork chicken bone broth
Shoyu Ramen
Chashu Pork, Bean sprouts, grilled corn, scallions, soft boiled egg, nori, fried onion with shoyu broth
Miso Ramen
Chashu Pork, Bean sprouts, grilled corn, scallions, soft boiled egg, nori, fried onion with Miso broth
Shio Ramen
Spicy seafood Ramen
Shrimp, calamari, mussels, vegetable mix with Spicy seafood broth
Spicy seafood Yaki
Shrimp, calamari, mussels, vegetable mix stir fried with noodles
Saki Rice Bowls
Beef Teriyaki Bowl
Beef sirloin, vegetable mix, teriyaki sauce
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Chicken breast, vegetable mix, teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
Salmon, Vegetable mix, teriyaki sauce
Tofu Teriyaki Bowl
Crispy Tofu,Vegetable mix, Teriyaki Sauce
Korean Bulgogi Bowl
Marinated sliced beef, Vegetable mix, teriyaki sauce
Chicken Katsu Bowl
Crispy chicken Cutlet, fried egg, garden salad with ginger dressing, katsu sauce
Side of White Rice
Saki Fried Rice
Curry
Side of Sauces
DRINKS
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Orange
Cold Green Jasmine Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Lemon Iced Tea
Toasted Rice Green Tea (HOT)
Ginger tea (HOT)
Water Bottle
Lychee Fizzy Genki
White Peach Genki
Green Apple Genki
Calamansi Lime Genki
Special
Red Ruby Roll *
Shrimp Tempura roll topped with tuna, eel sauce, spicy aioli, crunch & tobiko
Rainbow Roll *
Crab, cucumber, avocado topped with salmon, red snapper, ebi (shrimp) & tuna.
Tuna Red Dragon Roll*
Spicy crab and avocado topped with tuna, jalapeño, red tobiko, spicy aioli, eel sauce
Seaside Dragon Roll*
Tuna, salmon, cucumber topped with avocado, red tobiko, spicy aioli, eel sauce, tummy sauce
Crunch Combo*
Spicy tuna avocado roll, spicy crab avocado roll, shrimp tempura cucumber roll, topped with spicy aioli, eel sauce & crispy onions
Spicy Chicken
Spicy chicken breast, mixed vegetables served with rice
Spicy Salmon
Spicy salmon, mixed vegetables served with rice
Salmon lover roll
Green land roll
Requires to order 2hrs before Pickup time
President Platter
Choice of 3x Deluxe Rolls & 6x Basic Rolls
Mixed Sushi Platter
Cali Roll, Tuna Avo. Roll, Salmon Avo. Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Poseidon Roll, Fuzzy Salmon Roll, 3pcs Salmon Nigiri, 3pcs Tuna Nigiri
Vegetarian Platter
Avo. Roll, Cucumber Roll, Avo. Cucumber Roll, Veggie Roll, Green Dragon Roll, Sweet Potato Roll, Tofu Crunch Roll, 3pcs Inari Nigiri
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Sushi & Ramen House
54 Hazard Avenue,140, ENFIELD, CT 06083