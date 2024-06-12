This restaurant does not have any images
Sakura Bana
4800 I-55 North
Suite 11
Jackson, MS 39211
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages
Drinks
- Unsweet Tea$2.00
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Hot Green Tea$1.95
- Original Ramune
Japanese Sprite$2.95
- Strawberry Ramune
Strawberry Japanese Sprite$2.95
- Melon Ramune
Melon Japanese Sprite$2.95
- Orange Ramune
Orange Japanese Sprite$2.95
- Cold Green Tea$1.95
- Club Soda$1.50
- Tonic Water$1.50
- Coke Zero Can$1.00
- Diet Coke Can$1.00
- Coke Can$1.00
- Sprite Can$1.00
- Dr. Pepper Can$1.00
- Apple Juice$1.75
- Orange Juice$1.75
- Cranberry Juice$1.75
Appetizers
Kitchen Appetizer
- Edamame
Boiled Green Soybean$4.50
- Gyoza
Pork Dumplings$5.25
- Vegetable Gyoza
Vegetable Dumplings$6.00
- Shumai
Steamed Japanese Shrimp and Vegetable Dumplings with a side of Mustard$6.00
- Crab Isobe Age
Deep Fried Crab Wrapped With Seaweed in Tempura Sauce$4.50
- Mix Tempura App
Deep Fried 2 Pieces of Shrimp, Japanese Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, Zucchini, and Green Bean$6.85
- Age Dofu
Deep Fried Tofu Topped With Shaved Dried Fish$5.45
- Almond Chicken
Deep Fried Chicken Coated With Almonds$6.50
- Almond Shrimp
Deep Fried Shrimp Coated With Almonds$6.75
- Beef Negima App
Thinly Sliced Beef Wrapped Around Mozzarella and Asparagus Topped With Teriyaki Sauce$8.75
- Chicken Negima App
Grilled Chicken Breast Wrapped Around Mozzarella and Scallions Topped With Teriyaki Sauce$7.50
- Chicken Teriyaki App$7.00
- Chicken Tempura App
Deep Fried Chicken 3 pieces$7.00
- Shrimp Tempura App
Deep Fried 3 Pieces of Shrimp$6.85
- Vegetable Tempura App
Deep Dried Japanese Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, Zucchini, and Green Bean$5.75
- Egg Roll
Chicken, Shrimp, and Vegetable$7.75
- Fried Oysters
Deep Fried Oysters$6.75
- Ika Popo
Grilled Whole Squid Topped With Japanese Mayo$15.00
- Ika Yaki
Grilled Half Squid Topped With Soy Sauce Base Sauce$8.50
- Jalapeno App
Deep Fried Jalapeno Filled With Spicy Tuna Topped With Sriracha$6.90
- Shrimp Mino-Age
Deep Fried Shrimp Breaded With Slivered Sweet Potatoes$6.75
- Scallop Mino-Age
Deep Fried Scallop Breaded With Slivered Sweet Potatoes$7.75
- Scallops Butter Yaki
Butter Sauteed Scallops$9.00
- Shiitake Special
Deep Fried Shiitake Mushroom Stuffed with Blue Crab and imitation Crab$7.76
- Shrimp Lagoon
Deep Fried with Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Asparagus, and Red Bell Pepper Topped With Wasabi Mayo Sauce$8.00
- Shrimp Teriyaki App
Shrimp, Mushroom, and Broccoli Topped With Teriyaki Sauce$6.50
- Soft Shell Crab App
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab$8.60
- Yakitori
Grilled Chicken and Scallions on a skewer$5.75
- Hiya-yakko
Diced Tofu Topped With Shaved Dried Fish$4.00
- Oshitashi
Boiled Spinach Topped with Shaves Dried Fish$4.00
Sushi Appetizer
- Avocado Appetizer
Cuts of Avocado with Spicy White Tuna Inside Topped With Sriracha and Lemon Slices$7.00
- Beef Tataki
Seared Beef w/ Ponzu Sauce and a Side of Sriracha on a bed of Fuji apple and onion$8.00
- Cucumber and Crab Salad
Thinly Sliced Cucumber with Shredded Imitation Crab with Sesame Seeds and Ponzu Sauce$5.00
- 1/2 Ross Salad
Mix of Seaweed Salad, Squid Salad, Cucumber, Shrimp, and Crab$7.50
- Full Ross Salad
Mix of Seaweed Salad, Squid Salad, Cucumber, Shrimp, and Crab$14.95
- S.B Special Appetizer
Seared Albacore Tuna Layered With Slices of Avocado on a Bed of Onions w/ Sakura Sauce$8.75
- S.S.T
Spicy Seared Tuna w/ Special Sauce Cut in Half$9.25
- Salmon Carpaccio
Slices of Fresh Salmon and Avocado on a Bed of Onion w/ Carpaccio Sauce$9.50
- Sashimi Appetizer
Slices of Tuna, Red Snapper, and Fresh Salmon (2 pieces each)$15.50
- Seaweed Salad
Juicy Wakame with Spices$5.45
- Squid Salad
Chilled Marinated Squid$5.75
- Sunomono
Crab, Shrimp, Octopus, Smoked Salmon, Cucumber on a Bed of Onions with Sesame seeds and Ponzu Sauce$5.45
- Sushi Appetizer
Tuna, Crab, Red Snapper, and Shrimp Nigiri$9.45
- Tuna Boat
Tuna and Avocado on Top of a Half Cut Avocado w/ Sakura Sauce$8.75
- Tuna Carpaccio
Slices of Tuna and Avocado w/Carpaccio Sauce$8.75
- Tuna Tataki
Slices of Seared Tuna on Top of a Bed of Onions w/Ponzu Sauce, Green Onion and Lemon Slices on Top$7.75
Grilled Fish Appetizer
Sushi
Cooked Sushi
- Angel Hair Roll
Shrimp, Asparagus, Avocado, Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Snow Crab, Fried Angel Hair Pasta, Japanese Mayo, Soywrap$9.50
- Asparagus Roll
Asparagus, Almond Clusters, and Japanese Mayo$5.25
- Avocado Roll
Avocado$4.75
- Bagel Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Smelt Roe, Cream Cheese$6.25
- BBQ Salmon Roll w/ Mozzarella
Oven Baked. Outside: Cooked Salmon, Mozzarella w/ Eel Sauce and Crunch Inside: Spicy White Tuna and Avocado$10.95
- BBQ Salmon Roll w/Tuna
Oven Baked. Outside: Cooked Salmon w/Eel Sauce and Crunch Inside: Spicy White Tuna and Avocado$9.75
- BBQ Salmon Roll w/Dynamite
Oven Baked. Outside: Cooked Salmon w/Eel Sauce and Crunch Inside: Dynamite Mix and Avocado$9.75
- Big Roll
Cucumber, Crab, Avocado, Shrimp, Eel, Smoked Salmon, Sweet Chicken Egg, and Roe$13.80
- Blue Crab Roll
Blue Crab Mix, Green Leaf Lettuce, Asparagus, Avocado, Red Bell Pepper, Soy Wrap Topped w/Smelt Roe$9.50
- California Roll
Crab and Avocado$4.85
- California Roll w/ Roe
Crab, Avocado, and Smelt Roe$5.75
- Caribbean Roll
Cucumber, Avocado, Mango, Red Bell Pepper, and Eel$10.35
- Caterpillar
Outside: Avocado, Flying Fish Roe, Eel Sauce, and Spicy Mayo Inside: Eel and Shrimp Tempura$10.95
- Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Shrimp, Avocado, Smelt Roe, Crunch, and Japanese Mayo$6.00
- Cucumber Roll
Veggie Roll- Cucumber$3.75
- Dynamite Roll
Sweet Mix of Crab, Shrimp, Smelt Roe, Green Onion, and Mayo. All Baked Together$6.00
- Eel Roll
Eel and Cucumber Topped w/ Eel Sauce$6.90
- Fire Roll
Deep Fried - White Tuna, Sriracha, Special Hot Sauce, Eel Sauce, and Smelt Roe on Top$9.75
- Jackson Roll
Outside: Avocado and Smelt Roe Inside: Eel, Crab, and Cucumber$9.75
- Kodiak Salmon
Panko Fried Salmon, Avocado, Asparagus, and Red Bell Pepper w/ Soywrap$7.50
- Kodiak Shrimp
Panko Fried Shrimp, Tempura Fried Bean, Dynamite Mix, Red Bell Pepper, w/Soywrap$7.50
- Krispy Kreme
Inside: Shrimp Tempura and Cream Cheese On Top: Spicy Cooked Red Snapper, Eel Sauce, and Crunch$13.00
- Mississippi Roll
Tempura Catfish, Snow Crab, Japanese Mayo, Smelt Roe, Green Leaf Lettuce, Avocado, and Crunch w/Soywrap$9.20
- Mod Sushi
Dynamite Mix, Avocado, Almond Clusters, Green Leaf Lettuce, and Crunch w/soywrap$9.20
- Night Special
Spicy White Tuna, Dynamite Mix, Asparagus, Cucumber, and Crunch w/Soywrap$6.90
- Oyster Roll
Deep Fried Oysters, Blue Crab, Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, and Lemon Slices$10.50
- Philly Roll
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese$6.25
- Salmon Skin Roll
Oven Baked Smoked Salmon Skin, Cucumber, and Smelt Roe$5.45
- Scorpion Roll
Outside: Avocado and Shrimp Inside: Shrimp Tempura, Crab, and Cucumber On Top: Flying Fish Roe, Spicy Mayo, and Sriracha$12.60
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, and Japanese Mayo$6.25
- Sims Roll
Tempura Shrimp, Crab, and Cucumber$6.50
- Snow Crab Roll
Snow Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, and Green Leaf Lettuce w/Soywrap$10.60
- Soft Shell Crab Roll
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab and Avocado$10.25
- Special Vegetable Roll
Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, and Shiitake Mushroom with Special Sauce$7.00
- Spicy Rock Shrimp Roll
Green Leaf Lettuce, Marinated Spicy Rock Shrimp, and Red Bell Pepper$6.90
- Three Bean Roll
Veggie Roll- Edamame, Tempura Green Bean, Cucumber, Avocado, and Gree