Sakura Garden - Glastonbury

120 Hebron Ave

Glastonbury, CT 06033

Appetizer

AP Chicken Tempura

$11.00

Japanese classic delight deep fried with a light and delicious tempura batter accompanied with sweet tempura sauce.

AP Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Jumbo coconut shrimp in coconut crust served with rich coconut sauce.

AP Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Japanese classic delight deep fried with a light and delicious tempura batter accompanied with sweet tempura sauce.

AP Vegetable Tempura

$10.00

Japanese classic delight deep fried with a light and delicious tempura batter accompanied with sweet tempura sauce.

Beef Negimaki

$10.00

Cajun Mussels

$13.95

With cajun mix seasoning.

Chicken Lemongrass Dumpling

$12.00

Delightful lemongrass and chicken panfried dumplings

Edamame

$8.00

Steamed soybean with sea salt.

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Seasoned to perfection and served with a tabasco garlic cream sauce.

Haru Maki

$10.00

Deep fried spring rolls served with miso sesame sauce

Honey Boneless Rib

$12.00

Grilled boneless rib with homemade honey sauce.

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Sweet rock shrimp deep fried with spicy aioli sauce.

Shrimp Shumai

$9.00

Steamed shrimp dumplings

Spicy Edamame

$9.00

Garlic butter, soy sauce, and Japanese spice.

Takoyaki

$10.00

Poppular Japanese street food with minced octopus inside a cream ball filling with crusted finish on the outside.

Vegetable or Pork Gyoza

Vegetable or Pork Gyoza

$10.00

Half moon shaped pan fried dumpling.

Crab In The Blanket

$9.00

Kitchen Entree

Di Entrée Amazing Chicken

$20.00

Gently fried with a delicate batter with tangy sauce.

Di Entrée Chicken Tempura

$20.00

Japanese classic delight deep fried with a light and delicious tempura batter accompanied with sweet tempura sauce.

Di Entrée Chicken Teriyaki

$20.00

Served on a bed of caramelized sweet onion drenched in our teriyaki sauce.

Di Entrée Chilean Sea Bass

$32.00

Juicy Chilean sea bass piled high on a bed of seasonal vegetable with fresh mango miso sauce.

Di Entrée Filet Mignon

$33.00

8 oz. fillet of beed in red wine reduction sauce, served with baby corn, asparagus and mushroom.

Di Entrée Ginger Chicken

$20.00

Chicken breast cooked in a Japanese ginger sauce served on a bed of onions.

Di Entrée Ginger Shrimp

$22.00

Gulf coast shrimp cooked in a Japanese ginger sauce served on a bed of onions.

Di Entrée Shrimp Tempura

$22.00

Japanese classic delight deep fried with a light and delicious tempura batter accompanied with sweet tempura sauce.

Di Entrée Shrimp Teriyaki

$22.00

Served on a bed of caramelized sweet onion drenched in our teriyaki sauce.

Di Entrée Spicy Scallop

$31.00

Seared scallop with mushroom, baked with special spicy creamy sauce.

Di Entrée Steak Teriyaki

$24.00

Served on a bed of caramelized sweet onion drenched in our teriyaki sauce.

Di Entrée Tuna Steak

$32.00

Sushi grade tuna seared to your liking in a mirin yuzu soy butter sauce placed eloquently on a bed of fresh sugar snap peas, and mushrooms.

Di Entrée Two Ways Duck

$28.00

Duck salad and Peking duck.

Di Entrée Vegetable Tempura

$17.00

Japanese classic delight deep fried with a light and delicious tempura batter accompanied with sweet tempura sauce.

Di Entrée Vegetable Teriyaki

$17.00

Served on a bed of caramelized sweet onion drenched in our teriyaki sauce.

Noodle

Beef Pad Thai

$18.00

Rice noodles with egg, dry tofu, bean sprout, scallion & chopped peanut.

Beef Yaki Soba

$18.00

Pan-fried buckwheat noodles, served with miso soup.

Chicken Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodles with egg, dry tofu, bean sprout, scallion & chopped peanut.

Chicken Yaki Soba

$15.00

Pan-fried buckwheat noodles, served with miso soup.

Nabeyaki Udon

$18.00

Udon noodles in a chicken broth served with crab sticks, chicken, Japanese fish cake, poached egg and shrimp tempura, served with salad.

Shrimp Pad Thai

$17.00

Rice noodles with egg, dry tofu, bean sprout, scallion & chopped peanut.

Shrimp Yaki Soba

$17.00

Pan-fried buckwheat noodles, served with miso soup.

Vegetable Pad Thai

$14.00

Rice noodles with egg, dry tofu, bean sprout, scallion & chopped peanut.

Vegetable Yaki Soba

$14.00

Pan-fried buckwheat noodles, served with miso soup.

Yaki Udon

$17.00

Japanese udon noodle pan fried with shrimp, crab sticks, scallops, Japanese fish cake and seasonal vegetables, served with miso soup.

Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$15.00

Rice with onion, carrot, & egg, with beef

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Rice with onion, carrot, & egg, with chicken

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Chicken, shrimp, pineapple, scallion, onion, carrot, rice, egg & cashew nut.

Sakura Fried Rice

$18.00

Chicken, shrimp, steak, vegetables, and rice.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice with onion, carrot, & egg, with shrimp

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Rice with onion, carrot, & egg, with mixed vegetables.

No utensils

No Utensils

Cake

Blueberry Cheesecake

$9.25

Moist chunks of vanilla-bean cream cake and sweet swirls of berry compote-meets the creamiest of white chocolate cheesecake in this indulgent hybrid.

Ultimate chocolate cake

$9.25
Dulce de Leche cheesecake

Dulce de Leche cheesecake

$9.25

Banana Caramel Cheesecake

$9.25

Citrus Cake

$9.25

Tempura Ice Cream

$6.00

Mochi

$5.25

Ice Cream

$5.25

Sweet Dream Roll

$12.50

Birthday Tempura Ice Cream

Double Espresso

$8.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Coffee

Bailey’s Irish Cream mixed with fresh brewed coffee.

Bailey’s & Coffee

$12.00

Irish coffee

$12.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey, Bailey’s on the side mixed with fresh brewed coffee.

Kahlua Coffee

$12.00

Kahlua Coffee liqueur mixed with fresh brewed coffee.

Jamaican Coffee

$12.00

Tia Maria mixed with fresh brewed coffee.

Sakura Coffee

$14.00

Crown Royal mixed with fresh brewed coffee.

Courvoisier VS

$14.00

DiSaronno

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Keoki Coffee

$12.00

Brandy & Kahlua mixed with fresh brewed coffee.

Cartering

Spec. Roll Party Tray

$160.00

Sushi & Roll Party Tray

$125.00

Sushi Party Tray

$127.00

Su & Sa Lover Party Tray

$90.00

Chef Roll Party Tray

$85.00

Trad. Roll Party Tray

$70.00

Spicy Roll Party Tray

$65.00

Veg Roll Party Tray

$65.00

Salad Party Tray

$45.00

App Party Tray

$99.00

Tempura Party Tray

$125.00

1/2 Tray Hibachi Fried Rice

$55.00

1/2 Tray Hibachi Noodles

$60.00

1/2 Tray Hibachi Veg

$55.00

1/2 Tray Edemame

$55.00

1/2 Tray Steak

$195.00

1/2 Tray Chicken

$165.00

Sushi and Sashimi

Albacore Tuna

$8.50

Crab Meat (Kani)

$8.00

Fatty Tuna (Chu-Toro)

$20.00

Flying Fish Roe Tobiko

$8.00

(Black, red or wasabi)

Fresh Water Eel Unagi

$15.00

Japanese Red Snapper (Tai)

$9.00

Mackeral (Saba)

$8.00

Octopus (Tako)

$8.00

Salmon (Sake)

$8.00

Salmon Roe(Ikura)

$8.50

Scallop (Hotategai)

$12.00

Sea Urchin (Uni)

$20.00

Shrimp (Ebi)

$11.00

Smelt Roe (Masago)

$8.00

Smoke Salmon

$10.00

Squid (Ika)

$8.00

Striped Bass (Suzuki)

$8.00

Sweet Shrimp (Botan Ebi)

$14.00

Tuna (Maguro)

$9.50

White Tuna (Shiro Maguro)

$8.00

Yellow Tail (Hamachi)

$8.00

Egg / Tamago

$7.50

Sushi Bar Entree

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$27.00

Tuna, shallots, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, rice, sesame oil, black sesame seeds with chef special sauce.

Salmon Lover

$27.00

Spicy salmon roll, 4 pieces salmon sushi, 4 pieces salmon sashimi.

Sashimi For Four

$109.00

56 pieces of sashimi.

Sashimi For One

$28.00

15 pieces of sashimi.

Sashimi For Three

$81.00

42 pieces of sashimi.

Sashimi For Two

$53.00

28 pieces of sashimi.

Sushi For Four

$101.00

32 pieces of sushi & four maki rolls.

Sushi For One

$26.00

8 pieces of sushi with one maki roll.

Sushi For Three

$76.00

24 pieces of sushi & a choice of three maki rolls.

Sushi For Two

$49.00

16 pieces of sushi & two maki rolls.

Sushi/Sashimi For Four

$124.00

16 pieces of sushi 28 pieces of sashimi with two maki rolls.

Sushi/Sashimi For One

$32.00

4 pieces of sushi 9 pieces of sashimi with one maki roll.

Sushi/Sashimi For Three

$93.00

12 pieces of sushi 21 pieces of sashimi with two maki rolls.

Sushi/Sashimi For Two

$61.00

9 pieces of sushi 17 pieces of sashimi with one maki roll.

Tuna Lover

$28.00

Spicy tuna roll, 4 pieces tuna sushi, 4 pieces tuna sashimi.

Traditional Maki & Hand Rolls

Alaska Roll

$8.50

Salmon, cucumber and avocado.

Avo/Cuc Roll

$8.00

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Boston Roll

$8.00

Shrimp, cucumber, and avacado.

California Roll

$7.50

Crab meat, cucumber and avacado.

Chicken Tempura Roll

$9.50

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Inside w. crab meat, avacado and cucumber, top w. eel, avacado and eel sauce.

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.50

Smoked eel, avacado, with eel sauce.

Eel Cucumber Roll

$8.50

Smoked eel, cucumber, with eel sauce.

Peanut avocado roll

$7.50
Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$8.50

Cream cheese, smoked salmon and cucumber.

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Inside w. avacado, crab meat and cucumber, top w. tuna, salmon, shrimp and yellow tail.

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.50

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.50

Shrimp tempura with eel sauce.

Spicy Crab Roll

$7.00

Chopped yellow tail, crunchy & spicy mayo.

Spicy Crunchy Yellow Tail Roll

$8.50

Chopped yellow tail, crunchy & spicy mayo.

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

Chopped salmon, spicy mayo and crunch.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Chopped tuna, spicy mayo and crunch.

Spider Roll

$16.50

Soft shell crab, masago, lettuce, cucumber, with eel sauce.

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$7.00

Sweet potato tempura with eel sauce.

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00

Tuna Mango Roll

$9.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00
Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, avocado and asparagus.

Yellow Tail Jalapeno Roll

$9.50

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Spicy scallop roll

$10.50

Shrimp Avocado

$9.50

Shrimp Cucumber

$9.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Special Creation Rolls

Angel Dragon Roll

$18.00

Seared tuna, asparagus and radish sprouts inside with fresh tuna, eel and avocado outside served with wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura crisps and masago.

Autumn of Alaska Roll

$18.00

Spicy crab, tempura crisps, soy bean wrapped a layer of salmon, avocado outside and honey pepper sauce.

Beauty & The Beast

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, soy bean & sweet soy.

Big Brother Roll

$17.00

Spicy crab and avocado inside topped with lobster salad and spicy tuna, served with wasabi tobiko and eel sauce.

Big Mac Roll

$19.00

Spicy tuna, tobiko, avocado and spicy crab inside topped with soy bean wrap, bonito flake, tobiko outside with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Coconut Shrimp Roll

$18.00

Coconut shrimp inside topped with lobster salad, avocado, masago & a cilantro coconut sauce.

Fantasy Roll

$19.95

Soft shell crab, avocado, spicy kani salad on top sweet soy and masago.

Fire House Roll

$16.95

Spicy tuna inside, avocado, crunchy, spicy mayo, eel sauce on top.

Fried Lobster Roll

$19.00

Lobster salad and diced tomato inside and entire roll is tempura fried then served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Godzilla Roll

$20.00

Snow crab, avocado and cucumber inside with seared albacore tuna on the outside topped with a creamy sesame sauce.

Golden Beach Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, avocado inside topped with salmon, mango, yellowtail, tobiko and mango sauce.

Grilled Seafood Shiitake Mushroom Roll

$21.00

Shrimp tempura, fresh mango, baked shrimp, spicy crab,shiitake mushroom, crunch, tobiko and chef special sauce on top.

Jack Frost Roll

$20.00

Fresh tempura whole crab with avocado in a seaweed wrap, topped with our signature hand seared black pepper tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo & chef's special seasoning.

Lobster Roll

$21.00

Lobster, fried asparagus and avocado inside, wrapped with soy bean paper and rice with lobster salad and chef special sauce on top.

M16 Roll

$17.00

Tempura whole roll stuffed with spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy yellow tail, cream cheese, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Miami Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura roll topped with baked spicy scallop and crab.

Mummy Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with seared tuna, lobster salad, avocado, red tobiko with sweet and spicy citrus sauce.

Othello Roll

$17.00

Outstanding Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna and tempura crisps inside, eel and avocado outside finished with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Pink Lady Roll

$19.00

Spicy scallop and avocado inside topped with yellowtail, jalapeno and sriracha.

Rock 'N Roll

$18.00

Yellow tail, salmon, and avocado inside, topped with seared yellow tail, white tuna, samon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, wasabi mayo & tempura crunch.

Sapporo Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellow tail, wrapped with white seaweed paper and spicy sauce on the top.

Sexy Girl Roll

$20.00

Crispy light fried lobster meat inside & spicy tuna on the top with chili sauce.

Shrimp Mango Roll

$17.00

Lobster salad, avocado and lettuce inside a healthy soybean wrap with shrimp, mango and tobiko on the outside, served with mango sauce.

Special Naruto Roll

$19.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab meat, shrimp and avocado wrapped with cucumber.

Spicy Santa Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside top with crunchy, crab meat, scallion and masago, served with chef's special sauce.

Sweetheart Roll

$18.00

Tuna, salmon and avocado with sprinkles of red and black tobiko rolled inside and placed on a miso honey mustard sauce.

Volcano Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, tempura crisps and avocado inside topped with tuna, salmon, white fish and sriracha sauce.

House Roll

$17.00

New Style Sashimi

Avocado Ball

$12.95

Kani and seaweed salad wrapped with avocado; topped with spicy wasabi sauce and tobkio.

Bacon Shooter

$15.00

Avocado and bacon topped with spicy tuna scallion and masago.

Ceviche Taco

$14.95

Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, avocado, bell pepper, mango, cilantro, marinade with chef special sauce on top of corn chip.

Five Layers Tartar

$15.95

Spicy tuna, crab meat, black caviar, avocado with sweet soy and spicy mayo.

Hamachi Kama

$15.95

Lady Finger

$14.00

Sliced seared salmon wrapped with kani salad served with chef's special sauce.

Magic Carpet Ride

$15.00

Spicy tuna jalapeno & spicy mayo & eel sauce on top crispy bite size pieces of tempura seaweed wrap.

Magic Mountain

$15.00

Kani, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno and salmon, whole roll tempura with chef special sauces.

Pepper Tuna

$15.00

Seared tuna with black pepper, served with radish, scallion and yuzu sauce.

Sashimi Jalapeno

$13.00

Jalapeno peppers over two pieces each of salmon, tuna, yellow tail, finished with wasabi mayo.

Treasure Island

$13.00

Tuna Pizza

$15.00

Whole tempura tortilla topped with sliced tuna, guacamole, masago, chive & spicy mayo.

Spicy Tuna Sandwich

$19.00

Jalapeno Tempura

$13.00

Spicy tuna tarta

$15.00

Monthly Specialty Roll

Calamari Tempura Roll

$17.00

Calamari tempura with crab salad, avocado, cucumber inside topped with crunchy flakes tobacco garlic sauce.

Caterpillar Roll

$19.00

Salmon, tuna inside, topped with shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo and wasabi mayo

Diamond Roll

$19.00

Hawaii Roll

$19.00

Jade Roll

$19.00

King Dragon Roll

$19.00

Love On Fire

$19.00

Out of control roll

$17.00

Paradise Roll

$19.00

Pink Lady Roll

$18.00

Summer Sunset Roll

$19.00

No1 Roll

$17.00

Miami topper

$15.00

Ed Roll

$17.00

Monthly Appetizer

Avocado Ball

$12.95

Bacon Shooter

$15.00

Pepper Salmon

$14.00

Tuna Lobster

$15.00

Di Single Item Hibachi Entree

Di Calamari Hibachi

$26.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Chicken Hibachi

$23.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Red Snapper Hibachi

$26.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Salmon Hibachi

$25.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Scallop Hibachi

$32.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Shrimp Hibachi

$26.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Sirloin Steak Hibachi

$28.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Tuna Hibachi

$32.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Vegetable Hibachi

$19.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Filet Mignon Hibachi

$33.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Dinner Combination Hibachi Entree

Di Calamari & Scallop Hibachi

$29.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Calamari & Steak Hibachi

$28.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Chicken & Salmon Hibachi

$27.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Chicken & Scallop Hibachi

$29.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi

$27.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Chicken & Steak Hibachi

$28.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Salmon & Red Snapper Hibachi

$27.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi

$30.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Steak & Salmon Hibachi

$29.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Steak & Scallop Hibachi

$31.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Steak & Shrimp Hibachi

$29.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Salmon & Shrimp Hibachi

$28.00

Filet & Salmon

$33.00

Shrimp & Salmon

$29.00

Connoisseur Delight

Filet Mignon & Chicken Hibachi

$31.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail Hibachi

$41.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Filet Mignon & Shrimp Hibachi

$33.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Filet Mignon Hibachi

$33.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Lobster & Shrimp Hibachi

$34.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Lobster Tail & Chicken Hibachi

$33.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Lobster Tail & Steak Hibachi

$35.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Oceans Treasure Hibachi

$48.00

Shrimp, scallops & lobster tail. Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Sakura's Land and Sea Hibachi

$56.00

Filet mignon, lobster, shrimp & scallop. Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Twin Lobster Tail Hibachi

$40.00

Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.

Di Hi Filet & Scallop

$39.99

Salad

Avocado Garden Salad

$12.00

Our house salad topped with avocado and sesame seeds.

Green Garden Salad

$8.00

Fresh lettuce with tomato and cucumber drenched in our famous ginger dressing.

Kani Salad

$12.00

Crab, cucumber, masago and crunch in a creamy sauce.

Ocean Salad

$14.00

Seaweed, kani, calamari salad, crunch with spicy creamy sauce.

Seaweed Salad

$11.00

Seasweed seasoned to perfection with sesame seeds.

Spicy Kani Salad

$13.00

Kani salad with a spicy cream sauce with tempura crunch.

Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

Soybean broth with seaweed, tofu, and scallion.

Mushroom Soup

$5.00

Chicken broth with mushrooms and scallion.

Seafood Miso Soup

$13.00

Scallop, clams, shrimp and crab mixed with sliced ginger in a miso broth.

Tom Yam Soup

$12.00

Shrimp, sweet peas, straw mushroom cilantro, tomato & lemongrass.

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$8.00

Cabbage, mushrooms and tofu, simmered together.

Side Order

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Hi Large Side Fried Rice

$8.00

Hi Large Side Fried Noodle

$8.00

Hi Side Vegetable

$7.00

Hi Side Chicken

$11.00

Hi Side Sirloin Steak

$15.00

Hi Side Shrimp

$12.00

Hi Side Scallop Hibachi

$17.00

Hi Side Salmon

$12.00

Hi Side Filet Mignon

$19.00

Hi Side Lobster Tail

$19.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Calamari

$12.00

Side French Fries

$7.00

Side sauces

Coconut Sauce

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Fried Calamari Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Haru Maki Sauce

$1.00

Ketchup

$1.00

Shumai Sauce

$1.00

Spicy mayo

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Tempura Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Yummy Sauce

$1.00

Pint Ginger Dressing

$8.00

Pint Yummy Sauce

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033

Directions

