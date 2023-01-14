- Home
Sakura Garden - Glastonbury
120 Hebron Ave
Glastonbury, CT 06033
Popular Items
Appetizer
AP Chicken Tempura
Japanese classic delight deep fried with a light and delicious tempura batter accompanied with sweet tempura sauce.
AP Coconut Shrimp
Jumbo coconut shrimp in coconut crust served with rich coconut sauce.
AP Shrimp Tempura
Japanese classic delight deep fried with a light and delicious tempura batter accompanied with sweet tempura sauce.
AP Vegetable Tempura
Japanese classic delight deep fried with a light and delicious tempura batter accompanied with sweet tempura sauce.
Beef Negimaki
Cajun Mussels
With cajun mix seasoning.
Chicken Lemongrass Dumpling
Delightful lemongrass and chicken panfried dumplings
Edamame
Steamed soybean with sea salt.
Fried Calamari
Seasoned to perfection and served with a tabasco garlic cream sauce.
Haru Maki
Deep fried spring rolls served with miso sesame sauce
Honey Boneless Rib
Grilled boneless rib with homemade honey sauce.
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Sweet rock shrimp deep fried with spicy aioli sauce.
Shrimp Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings
Spicy Edamame
Garlic butter, soy sauce, and Japanese spice.
Takoyaki
Poppular Japanese street food with minced octopus inside a cream ball filling with crusted finish on the outside.
Vegetable or Pork Gyoza
Half moon shaped pan fried dumpling.
Crab In The Blanket
Kitchen Entree
Di Entrée Amazing Chicken
Gently fried with a delicate batter with tangy sauce.
Di Entrée Chicken Tempura
Japanese classic delight deep fried with a light and delicious tempura batter accompanied with sweet tempura sauce.
Di Entrée Chicken Teriyaki
Served on a bed of caramelized sweet onion drenched in our teriyaki sauce.
Di Entrée Chilean Sea Bass
Juicy Chilean sea bass piled high on a bed of seasonal vegetable with fresh mango miso sauce.
Di Entrée Filet Mignon
8 oz. fillet of beed in red wine reduction sauce, served with baby corn, asparagus and mushroom.
Di Entrée Ginger Chicken
Chicken breast cooked in a Japanese ginger sauce served on a bed of onions.
Di Entrée Ginger Shrimp
Gulf coast shrimp cooked in a Japanese ginger sauce served on a bed of onions.
Di Entrée Shrimp Tempura
Japanese classic delight deep fried with a light and delicious tempura batter accompanied with sweet tempura sauce.
Di Entrée Shrimp Teriyaki
Served on a bed of caramelized sweet onion drenched in our teriyaki sauce.
Di Entrée Spicy Scallop
Seared scallop with mushroom, baked with special spicy creamy sauce.
Di Entrée Steak Teriyaki
Served on a bed of caramelized sweet onion drenched in our teriyaki sauce.
Di Entrée Tuna Steak
Sushi grade tuna seared to your liking in a mirin yuzu soy butter sauce placed eloquently on a bed of fresh sugar snap peas, and mushrooms.
Di Entrée Two Ways Duck
Duck salad and Peking duck.
Di Entrée Vegetable Tempura
Japanese classic delight deep fried with a light and delicious tempura batter accompanied with sweet tempura sauce.
Di Entrée Vegetable Teriyaki
Served on a bed of caramelized sweet onion drenched in our teriyaki sauce.
Noodle
Beef Pad Thai
Rice noodles with egg, dry tofu, bean sprout, scallion & chopped peanut.
Beef Yaki Soba
Pan-fried buckwheat noodles, served with miso soup.
Chicken Pad Thai
Rice noodles with egg, dry tofu, bean sprout, scallion & chopped peanut.
Chicken Yaki Soba
Pan-fried buckwheat noodles, served with miso soup.
Nabeyaki Udon
Udon noodles in a chicken broth served with crab sticks, chicken, Japanese fish cake, poached egg and shrimp tempura, served with salad.
Shrimp Pad Thai
Rice noodles with egg, dry tofu, bean sprout, scallion & chopped peanut.
Shrimp Yaki Soba
Pan-fried buckwheat noodles, served with miso soup.
Vegetable Pad Thai
Rice noodles with egg, dry tofu, bean sprout, scallion & chopped peanut.
Vegetable Yaki Soba
Pan-fried buckwheat noodles, served with miso soup.
Yaki Udon
Japanese udon noodle pan fried with shrimp, crab sticks, scallops, Japanese fish cake and seasonal vegetables, served with miso soup.
Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Rice with onion, carrot, & egg, with beef
Chicken Fried Rice
Rice with onion, carrot, & egg, with chicken
Pineapple Fried Rice
Chicken, shrimp, pineapple, scallion, onion, carrot, rice, egg & cashew nut.
Sakura Fried Rice
Chicken, shrimp, steak, vegetables, and rice.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Rice with onion, carrot, & egg, with shrimp
Vegetable Fried Rice
Rice with onion, carrot, & egg, with mixed vegetables.
No utensils
Cake
Blueberry Cheesecake
Moist chunks of vanilla-bean cream cake and sweet swirls of berry compote-meets the creamiest of white chocolate cheesecake in this indulgent hybrid.
Ultimate chocolate cake
Dulce de Leche cheesecake
Banana Caramel Cheesecake
Citrus Cake
Tempura Ice Cream
Mochi
Ice Cream
Sweet Dream Roll
Birthday Tempura Ice Cream
Double Espresso
Cappuccino
Coffee
Bailey’s & Coffee
Irish coffee
Jameson Irish Whiskey, Bailey’s on the side mixed with fresh brewed coffee.
Kahlua Coffee
Kahlua Coffee liqueur mixed with fresh brewed coffee.
Jamaican Coffee
Tia Maria mixed with fresh brewed coffee.
Sakura Coffee
Crown Royal mixed with fresh brewed coffee.
Courvoisier VS
DiSaronno
Grand Marnier
Keoki Coffee
Brandy & Kahlua mixed with fresh brewed coffee.
Cartering
Spec. Roll Party Tray
Sushi & Roll Party Tray
Sushi Party Tray
Su & Sa Lover Party Tray
Chef Roll Party Tray
Trad. Roll Party Tray
Spicy Roll Party Tray
Veg Roll Party Tray
Salad Party Tray
App Party Tray
Tempura Party Tray
1/2 Tray Hibachi Fried Rice
1/2 Tray Hibachi Noodles
1/2 Tray Hibachi Veg
1/2 Tray Edemame
1/2 Tray Steak
1/2 Tray Chicken
Sushi and Sashimi
Albacore Tuna
Crab Meat (Kani)
Fatty Tuna (Chu-Toro)
Flying Fish Roe Tobiko
(Black, red or wasabi)
Fresh Water Eel Unagi
Japanese Red Snapper (Tai)
Mackeral (Saba)
Octopus (Tako)
Salmon (Sake)
Salmon Roe(Ikura)
Scallop (Hotategai)
Sea Urchin (Uni)
Shrimp (Ebi)
Smelt Roe (Masago)
Smoke Salmon
Squid (Ika)
Striped Bass (Suzuki)
Sweet Shrimp (Botan Ebi)
Tuna (Maguro)
White Tuna (Shiro Maguro)
Yellow Tail (Hamachi)
Egg / Tamago
Sushi Bar Entree
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Tuna, shallots, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, rice, sesame oil, black sesame seeds with chef special sauce.
Salmon Lover
Spicy salmon roll, 4 pieces salmon sushi, 4 pieces salmon sashimi.
Sashimi For Four
56 pieces of sashimi.
Sashimi For One
15 pieces of sashimi.
Sashimi For Three
42 pieces of sashimi.
Sashimi For Two
28 pieces of sashimi.
Sushi For Four
32 pieces of sushi & four maki rolls.
Sushi For One
8 pieces of sushi with one maki roll.
Sushi For Three
24 pieces of sushi & a choice of three maki rolls.
Sushi For Two
16 pieces of sushi & two maki rolls.
Sushi/Sashimi For Four
16 pieces of sushi 28 pieces of sashimi with two maki rolls.
Sushi/Sashimi For One
4 pieces of sushi 9 pieces of sashimi with one maki roll.
Sushi/Sashimi For Three
12 pieces of sushi 21 pieces of sashimi with two maki rolls.
Sushi/Sashimi For Two
9 pieces of sushi 17 pieces of sashimi with one maki roll.
Tuna Lover
Spicy tuna roll, 4 pieces tuna sushi, 4 pieces tuna sashimi.
Traditional Maki & Hand Rolls
Alaska Roll
Salmon, cucumber and avocado.
Avo/Cuc Roll
Avocado Roll
Boston Roll
Shrimp, cucumber, and avacado.
California Roll
Crab meat, cucumber and avacado.
Chicken Tempura Roll
Cucumber Roll
Dragon Roll
Inside w. crab meat, avacado and cucumber, top w. eel, avacado and eel sauce.
Eel Avocado Roll
Smoked eel, avacado, with eel sauce.
Eel Cucumber Roll
Smoked eel, cucumber, with eel sauce.
Peanut avocado roll
Philadelphia Roll
Cream cheese, smoked salmon and cucumber.
Rainbow Roll
Inside w. avacado, crab meat and cucumber, top w. tuna, salmon, shrimp and yellow tail.
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura with eel sauce.
Spicy Crab Roll
Chopped yellow tail, crunchy & spicy mayo.
Spicy Crunchy Yellow Tail Roll
Chopped yellow tail, crunchy & spicy mayo.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Chopped salmon, spicy mayo and crunch.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Chopped tuna, spicy mayo and crunch.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, masago, lettuce, cucumber, with eel sauce.
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Sweet potato tempura with eel sauce.
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Mango Roll
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll
Cucumber, avocado and asparagus.
Yellow Tail Jalapeno Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Spicy scallop roll
Shrimp Avocado
Shrimp Cucumber
Salmon Skin Roll
Special Creation Rolls
Angel Dragon Roll
Seared tuna, asparagus and radish sprouts inside with fresh tuna, eel and avocado outside served with wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura crisps and masago.
Autumn of Alaska Roll
Spicy crab, tempura crisps, soy bean wrapped a layer of salmon, avocado outside and honey pepper sauce.
Beauty & The Beast
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, soy bean & sweet soy.
Big Brother Roll
Spicy crab and avocado inside topped with lobster salad and spicy tuna, served with wasabi tobiko and eel sauce.
Big Mac Roll
Spicy tuna, tobiko, avocado and spicy crab inside topped with soy bean wrap, bonito flake, tobiko outside with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Coconut Shrimp Roll
Coconut shrimp inside topped with lobster salad, avocado, masago & a cilantro coconut sauce.
Fantasy Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, spicy kani salad on top sweet soy and masago.
Fire House Roll
Spicy tuna inside, avocado, crunchy, spicy mayo, eel sauce on top.
Fried Lobster Roll
Lobster salad and diced tomato inside and entire roll is tempura fried then served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Godzilla Roll
Snow crab, avocado and cucumber inside with seared albacore tuna on the outside topped with a creamy sesame sauce.
Golden Beach Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado inside topped with salmon, mango, yellowtail, tobiko and mango sauce.
Grilled Seafood Shiitake Mushroom Roll
Shrimp tempura, fresh mango, baked shrimp, spicy crab,shiitake mushroom, crunch, tobiko and chef special sauce on top.
Jack Frost Roll
Fresh tempura whole crab with avocado in a seaweed wrap, topped with our signature hand seared black pepper tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo & chef's special seasoning.
Lobster Roll
Lobster, fried asparagus and avocado inside, wrapped with soy bean paper and rice with lobster salad and chef special sauce on top.
M16 Roll
Tempura whole roll stuffed with spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy yellow tail, cream cheese, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Miami Roll
Shrimp tempura roll topped with baked spicy scallop and crab.
Mummy Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with seared tuna, lobster salad, avocado, red tobiko with sweet and spicy citrus sauce.
Othello Roll
Outstanding Roll
Spicy tuna and tempura crisps inside, eel and avocado outside finished with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Pink Lady Roll
Spicy scallop and avocado inside topped with yellowtail, jalapeno and sriracha.
Rock 'N Roll
Yellow tail, salmon, and avocado inside, topped with seared yellow tail, white tuna, samon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, wasabi mayo & tempura crunch.
Sapporo Roll
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellow tail, wrapped with white seaweed paper and spicy sauce on the top.
Sexy Girl Roll
Crispy light fried lobster meat inside & spicy tuna on the top with chili sauce.
Shrimp Mango Roll
Lobster salad, avocado and lettuce inside a healthy soybean wrap with shrimp, mango and tobiko on the outside, served with mango sauce.
Special Naruto Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab meat, shrimp and avocado wrapped with cucumber.
Spicy Santa Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside top with crunchy, crab meat, scallion and masago, served with chef's special sauce.
Sweetheart Roll
Tuna, salmon and avocado with sprinkles of red and black tobiko rolled inside and placed on a miso honey mustard sauce.
Volcano Roll
Spicy tuna, tempura crisps and avocado inside topped with tuna, salmon, white fish and sriracha sauce.
House Roll
New Style Sashimi
Avocado Ball
Kani and seaweed salad wrapped with avocado; topped with spicy wasabi sauce and tobkio.
Bacon Shooter
Avocado and bacon topped with spicy tuna scallion and masago.
Ceviche Taco
Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, avocado, bell pepper, mango, cilantro, marinade with chef special sauce on top of corn chip.
Five Layers Tartar
Spicy tuna, crab meat, black caviar, avocado with sweet soy and spicy mayo.
Hamachi Kama
Lady Finger
Sliced seared salmon wrapped with kani salad served with chef's special sauce.
Magic Carpet Ride
Spicy tuna jalapeno & spicy mayo & eel sauce on top crispy bite size pieces of tempura seaweed wrap.
Magic Mountain
Kani, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno and salmon, whole roll tempura with chef special sauces.
Pepper Tuna
Seared tuna with black pepper, served with radish, scallion and yuzu sauce.
Sashimi Jalapeno
Jalapeno peppers over two pieces each of salmon, tuna, yellow tail, finished with wasabi mayo.
Treasure Island
Tuna Pizza
Whole tempura tortilla topped with sliced tuna, guacamole, masago, chive & spicy mayo.
Spicy Tuna Sandwich
Jalapeno Tempura
Spicy tuna tarta
Monthly Specialty Roll
Calamari Tempura Roll
Calamari tempura with crab salad, avocado, cucumber inside topped with crunchy flakes tobacco garlic sauce.
Caterpillar Roll
Salmon, tuna inside, topped with shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo and wasabi mayo
Diamond Roll
Hawaii Roll
Jade Roll
King Dragon Roll
Love On Fire
Out of control roll
Paradise Roll
Pink Lady Roll
Summer Sunset Roll
No1 Roll
Miami topper
Ed Roll
Di Single Item Hibachi Entree
Di Calamari Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Chicken Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Red Snapper Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Salmon Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Scallop Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Shrimp Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Sirloin Steak Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Tuna Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Vegetable Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Filet Mignon Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Dinner Combination Hibachi Entree
Di Calamari & Scallop Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Calamari & Steak Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Chicken & Salmon Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Chicken & Scallop Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Chicken & Steak Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Salmon & Red Snapper Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Steak & Salmon Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Steak & Scallop Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Steak & Shrimp Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Salmon & Shrimp Hibachi
Filet & Salmon
Shrimp & Salmon
Connoisseur Delight
Filet Mignon & Chicken Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Filet Mignon & Shrimp Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Filet Mignon Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Lobster & Shrimp Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Lobster Tail & Chicken Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Lobster Tail & Steak Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Oceans Treasure Hibachi
Shrimp, scallops & lobster tail. Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Sakura's Land and Sea Hibachi
Filet mignon, lobster, shrimp & scallop. Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Twin Lobster Tail Hibachi
Served with mushroom soup, salad, fried rice or white rice, and vegetables.
Di Hi Filet & Scallop
Salad
Avocado Garden Salad
Our house salad topped with avocado and sesame seeds.
Green Garden Salad
Fresh lettuce with tomato and cucumber drenched in our famous ginger dressing.
Kani Salad
Crab, cucumber, masago and crunch in a creamy sauce.
Ocean Salad
Seaweed, kani, calamari salad, crunch with spicy creamy sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Seasweed seasoned to perfection with sesame seeds.
Spicy Kani Salad
Kani salad with a spicy cream sauce with tempura crunch.
Soup
Miso Soup
Soybean broth with seaweed, tofu, and scallion.
Mushroom Soup
Chicken broth with mushrooms and scallion.
Seafood Miso Soup
Scallop, clams, shrimp and crab mixed with sliced ginger in a miso broth.
Tom Yam Soup
Shrimp, sweet peas, straw mushroom cilantro, tomato & lemongrass.
Vegetable Tofu Soup
Cabbage, mushrooms and tofu, simmered together.
Side Order
Side Sushi Rice
Side White Rice
Side Brown Rice
Hi Large Side Fried Rice
Hi Large Side Fried Noodle
Hi Side Vegetable
Hi Side Chicken
Hi Side Sirloin Steak
Hi Side Shrimp
Hi Side Scallop Hibachi
Hi Side Salmon
Hi Side Filet Mignon
Hi Side Lobster Tail
Side Salad
Side Calamari
Side French Fries
Side sauces
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033