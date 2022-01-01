- Home
Sakura Garden
34 Evergreen Way
South Windsor, CT 06074
Soup & Salad
Avocado Garden Salad
Garden fresh spring mix topped with avocado, olive oil, and sesame seeds, accompanied by our famous ginger dressing.
Black Tuna Salad
Black pepper tuna over spring mix, fresh lettuce, seaweed salad, grape tomatoes and avocado, served with a yuzu wasabi dressing.
Blended Salad
Seaweed salad, crab meat, lettuce, and cucumber tossed in creamy mayo dressing.
Calamari Salad
Calamari with seaweed, pepper and seasame seeds in sweet vinaigrette dressing.
Clear Mushroom Soup
Chicken broth with mushroom, scallions, and fried onions.
Green Garden Salad
Fresh spring mix and iceberg lettuce with tomato and cucumber, accompanied by our famous ginger dressing.
Kani Salad
Crabmeat, lettuce and masago tossed in a creamy sauce.
Miso Soup
Soybean broth with seaweed, tofu and scallions
Seafood Miso Soup
Clams, shrimp, scallops, and crab mixed with sliced ginger, napa cabbage, and onion in a miso broth.
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed seasoned to perfection with seasame seeds.
Spicy Tuna Salad
Tuna, masago, scallion, avocado and crunch garnished with spicy mayo sauce.
Small Salad
Appetizer
Asian Street Fries
A bed of thinly sliced sweet potato fries served with our "street sauce" made of asian chutney and green onion; just the right amount of sweet and spice.
Beef Negimaki App
Pan fried sliced steak rolled with fresh scallions, smothered in our teriyaki sauce and topped with seasame seeds.
Beef Spring Rolls
Soy, ginger, scallions and garlic-infused beef wrapped in a thin spring roll paper, lightly fried and served with a sweet chili sauce.
Blackened Scallops
Tender Blackened scallops served with lobster cream sauce and black rice.
Chicken Tempura App
Three pieces of chicken accompnied by fresh seasonal vegetables, lightly fried in tempura batter and accompanied by a warm tempura-ginger sauce.
Chopped Chicken Wraps
Fresh chopped chicken with shiitake mushrooms, water chestnuts, green onion and celery mixed with a light special hoisin sauce blend, served with lettuce wraps and glass noodles.
Coconut Shrimp
Five jumbo coconut shrimp crusted shrimp served with rich coconut sauce.
Edamame
Steamed soy beans original with sea salt or served spicy style.
Haru Maki
Deep fried vegetable spring rolls with a sweet chili sauce.
Kaki Fry
Oyster from the largest production area, Hiroshima, Japan. Fried with carefully selected flour and breadcrumb, served with secret chili sauce.
Mt Fuji Calamari
Tender fresh squid and hot cherry peppers tossed in a light breading: gently fried served with creamy chili sauce.
Pork Buns
Pork chashu, lettuce, scallions, spicy mayo and eel sauce inside a bun.
Pork Gyoza
Half moon shaped pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce.
Rock "Ka" Belly
Spicy tuna wrapped in wonton skin, light fried, placed on a bed of mashed avocado with sliced jalapeno, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Deep fried shrimp with spicy aioli sauce.
Scallops Wrapped in Bacon
Two skewers of pan sauteed sea scallops wrapped in crispy bacon and garnished with our secret chili sauce.
Shrimp Shumai
Steam shrimp dumplings served with a side of gyoza sauce.
Shrimp Tempura App
Three pieces of shrimp accompnied by fresh seasonal vegetables, lightly fried in tempura batter and accompanied by a warm tempura-ginger sauce.
Takoyaki
Deep fried minced octopus inside a cream ball filling, topped with mayo, okonomi sauce, fried bonito, and powdered seaweed.
Vegetable Gyoza
Half moon shaped pan fried vegetable dumplings with a side of gyoza sauce.
Vegetable Tempura App
A mix of fresh vegetables lightly fried in tempura batter and accompanied by a warm tempura-ginger sauce.
Traditional or Hand Rolls
Alaska Roll
Salmon, cucumber and avocado
Asparagus Roll
Avo Cuc Roll
Avocado Roll
Boston Roll
Shrimp, cucumber, lettuce and mayo
California Roll
Crab meat, cucumber and avocado
Chicken Tempura Roll
Cucumber Roll
Dragon Roll
Inside with crab meat, avocado and cucumber, top wth eel, avovado and eel sauce.
Eel Avo Roll
Smoked eel, avocado with eel sauce
Eel Cuc Roll
Smoked eel, cucumber with eel sacue
Eel Roll
Eggplant Tempura Roll
Peanut Avo Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Cream cheese, smoked salmon and cucumber
Rainbow Roll
Inside with avocado, crab meat and cucumber, top with tuna, salmon and yellow tail
Salmon Avo Roll
Salmon Cuc Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Toasted salmon skin, cucumber and eel sauce
Shrimp & Avo Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Crab Meat Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellow Tail Roll
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, masago, avocado, cucumber, with eel sauce
Super Chicken Tempura Roll
Chicken tempura, cucumber and avocado
Super Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Tuna Avo Roll
Tuna Mango Roll
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll
Cucumber, avocado and asparagus
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Sakura Maki Creations
Angel Dragon Roll
Seared tuna, asparagus and radish sprouts inside with fresh tuna, eel and avocado on top, served with wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura crunch and masago.
Autumn of Alaska Roll
Spicy blue crab and tempura crunch, topped with layers of salmon and avocado, garnished with pepper honey sauce.
C-4 Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and jalapeno, wrapped in soybean wrap with spicy mayo.
China Town Roll
Spicy salmon, crunchy Chinese noodles, jalapeno, basil, and scallion wrapped in marble seaweed wrap, topped with crab stick, scallions and tempura crunch; garnished with sriracha sauce and spicy mayo.
Crab Catcher Roll
Crunchy shrimp tempura with crab stick, cream cheese, masago and avocado inside a seaweed wrap, topped with spicy crab meat and dressed with wasabi and spicy mayo.
Dynamite Roll
Spicy yellowtail and asparagus inside, topped with salmon, avocado, tempura crunch, masago, wasabi mayo and sriracha sauce.
Jersey Shore Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab, apple, tuna, avocado and masago wrapped inside a soy wrap, garnished with mango sauce and spicy mayo.
Mummy Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with seared tuna, lobster salad, avocado and red tobiko, with a sweet and spicy citrus sauce.
Outstanding Roll
Spicy tuna and tempura crunch inside a soybean wrap, topped with eel, avocado and tobiko, finished with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Pyramid of Egypt Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and avocado inside a soybean wrap, topped with sriracha sauce, wasabi mayo and eel sauce.
Riceless Roll
Low Carb, No carb, No Rice! Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado inside rolled in soy paper, topped with fresh tuna, scallion and masago; served simply with ginger and wasabi.
Rising Sun Roll
Spicy crabmeat, masago, avocado and cucumber inside a soybean wrap, topped with tempura Chilean sea bass, cream cheese and our house spicy eel sauce.
Rock-N-Roll
Spicy tuna and mango, topped with crab, tempura crunch and masago, served with miso honey and eel sauce.
Rocky Mountain Roll
White tuna, crab, avocado and masago, fried tempura style, served with eel sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha sauce.
Roll Out the Carbs Roll
No Rice! Spicy salmon, crab meat, mango and cucumber rolled inside a soybean wrap, topped with tuna, white tuna and tobiko; garnished with wasabi mayo.
Season of the Sun Roll
Tuna, salmon, crab meat, mango, and asparagus in soybean wrap, topped with mashed sweet potato and powdered seaweed, garnished with jalapeno mayo.
Shrimp Mango Roll
Lobster salad, cucumber and lettuce inside a soybean wrap, topped with shrimp, mango, tobiko and garnished with mango sauce.
Sweetheart Roll
Tuna, salmon and avocado with sprinkles of red and black tobiko, rolled inside a soybean wrap and placed on a miso honey mustard sauce.
T-Rex Roll
Shrimp tempura topped with spicy tuna, avocado and tobiko, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Volcano Roll
Spicy tuna, tempura crunch and avocado inside a soybean wrap topped with tuna, salmon, white tuna, spicy mayo and sriracha sauce.
Fantasy Roll
Sushi or Sashimi
Crab Meat (Kani)
Eel (Unagi)
Fluke (Hirame)
Flying Fish Roe (Masago)
Mackerel (Saba)
Octopus (Tako)
Pepper Tuna
Quail Egg (One Egg)
Red Snapper (Tai)
Salmon (Sake)
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
Scallop (Hotategai)
Shrimp (Ebi)
Smoked Salmon (Iburi Sake)
Striped Bass (Suzuki)
Tobiko
Tuna (Maguro)
White Tuna (Shiro Maguro)
Yellow Tail (Hamachi)
Sushi Bar Appetizers
Filet Mignon Carpaccio
Thinly sliced filet mignon seared and served carpaccio-style in a spicy soy garlic sauce, topped with scallions.
Firecracker
White fish, crab meat and cream cheese placed on a jalapeno shell and lightly fried; finished with wasabi mayo, spicy mayo and house blended sriracha sauce.
Oasis
Fresh salmon, mango, cucumber and avocado mixed with our house miso mango sauce; perfectly layered on top of a wheel of cucumbers and finished with crunch and tobiko.
Peppered Mango Wrap
Mango and avocado wrapped inside slices of peppered tuna, finished with fresh scallions and spicy yuzu sauce.
Sashimi Jalapeno
Two pieces each of salmon, tuna and yellow tail topped with sliced jalapeno, placed around spring mix and garnish with wasabi mayo.
Spicy Tuna Bomb
Spicy tuna wrappd in avocado, accompanied by abha leaves, tempura-fried, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce, topped with masago.
Sweet Potato Cakes
Crispy sweet potato tempura pieces topped with spicy mayo and mixture of spicy crab and seaweed salad.
Tuna Pizza
Spicy tuna spread evenly on a grilled scallion pancake, top with crab meat, mango, avocado, massago, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Tuna Salmon Fusion
Spicy tuna wrapped in fresh salmon, topped with tempura crunch, masago and spiced with a wasabi mayo depping sauce.
Sushi Bar Entree
Sashimi Dinner
15 pieces sashimi and sushi rice.
Sushi Dinner
8 pieces sushi and choice of California or spicy tuna roll.
Sam's Super Spicy Platter
Two of our very own Sakura Creations Pyramid of Egypt and the deliciious fiery Rocky Volcano paired with a spicy tuna and one spicy salmon roll.
Sushi and Sashimi Supreme
10 pieces sashimi, 5 pieces sushi with spicy tuna roll.
Tri State Sashimi
3 pieces salmon, 3 pieces tuna, and 3 pieces yellowtail, with tuna avocado or salmon avocado roll.
Tri State Sushi
3 pieces salmon, 3 pieces tuna, and 3 pieces yellowtail, with tuna avocado or salmon avocado roll.
Sushi For Two
20 pieces of assorted sushi with a California & shrimp tempura roll.
Sushi & Sashimi For Two
12 pieces of sushi & 18 pieces of sashimi with a spicy tuna & shrimp tempura roll.
Old Maki Creations
East Meets West
Kid's Bento Boxes
Kid's Noodle
Kid's Rice
Kid's Sushi
Hibachi Takeout
Combo Hibachi *
Chicken Hibachi *
Sea Bass Hibachi *
Salmon Hibachi *
Scallop Hibachi *
Shrimp Hibachi *
Sirloin Steak Hibachi *
Swordfish Hibachi *
Tuna Hibachi *
Vegetable Hibachi *
Filet Mignon Hibachi *
FM & Chicken *
FM & Lobster *
FM & Salmon *
FM & Scallop *
FM & Shrimp *
FM & Swordfish *
FM & Tuna *
Lobster & Chicken *
Lobster & Shrimp *
Lobster & Scallop *
Lobster & Shrimp *
Lobster & Steak *
Lobster & Swordfish *
Lobster & Tuna *
Twin Lobster Tails *
Ocean's Treasure *
Sakura's Land and Sea *
GF Soup/Salad
GF Appetizer
GF Maki Creations
GF Traditional Rolls
GF Alaska Roll
GF Asparagus Roll
GF Avocado Cucumber Roll
GF Avocado Roll
GF Boston Roll
GF Cucumber Roll
GF Peanut Avocado Roll
GF Philadelphia Roll
GF Salmon Avocado Roll
GF Salmon Roll
GF Spicy Salmon Roll
GF Spicy Scallop Roll
GF Spicy Tuna Roll
GF Spicy Yellowtail Roll
GF Steamed Sweet Potato Roll
GF Tuna Avocado Roll
GF Tuna Mango Roll
GF Tuna Roll
GF Vegetable Roll
GF Yellowtail Jalapeno
GF Yellowtail Roll
GF Sushi Entree
GF Kitchen Entree
GF Hibachi
GF Combo Hibachi
GF Vegetable Hibachi
GF Chicken Hibachi
GF Steak Hibachi
GF Shrimp Hibachi
GF Salmon Hibachi
GF Swordfish Hibachi
GF Scallop Hibachi
GF Tuna Hibachi
GF Sea Bass Hibachi
GF Filet Mignon Hibachi
GF FM & Chicken Hibachi
GF FM & Shrimp Hibachi
GF Lobster & Chicken Hibachi
GF Lobster & Shrimp Hibachi
GF Lobster & Steak Hibachi
GF FM & Lobster Hibachi
GF Twin Lobster Hibachi
GF Ocean Treasure
GF Sakura's Land and Sea
Dessert
Chipwich
Premium vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies and dipped in milk chocolate.
Chocolate Cheesecake
Layers of flourless chocolate cake, chocolate cheesecake and chcolate mousse.
Chocolate Mosaic Cake
Buttermilk cocoa sponge cake with a rich chocolate cheesecake batter, filled with a creamy chocolate ganache mousse, coated with coffee and cocoa graham crumbs.
Ice Cream
Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake
A rich combination of Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with white chocolate curls.
Mochi
All-natural flavors and gluten free ice cream wrapped in pounded sticky rice cake. Two pieces per order, can be mix and match.
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Cheesecake swirled with raspberry and pieces of white chocolate baked on a chocolate crumb. Topped with whipped cream and white chocolate shavings.
Rollin My Cake
Dream Factory Big O Cheesecake with fresh strawberries, kiwi and pineapple, wrapped in Kellogg's Rice Kripie Treat and soy paper topped with coconut flakes, served with a side of Hershey's chocolate sauce.
Tempura Ice Cream
Ice cream wrapped in pound cake and dipped in tempura batter, fried golden brown and topped with wipped cream.
The Big O Cheesecake
The one that started it all! Our famous creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.
Creme Brulee Cheesecake
Soda/Tea
Club Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Fiji Water
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Green Tea
IBC Root Beer
Lemonade
Orange Soda
Pink Lemonade
Red Bull
Saratoga Sparkling
Saratoga Still
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Sweet Ice Tea
Tonic
Unsweet Ice Tea
Juice/Milk/Coffee
Japanese Soda
Rice S.O.
Noodles S.O.
Combo Fried Rice
Combo Fried Noodles
French Fries S.O.
Vegetables S.O.
Wasabi Mashed Potato S.O.
Sauces
Coconut Sauce
Eel Sauce
Ginger Dressing
Gyoza Sauce
Hibachi Ginger Sauce
Honey Miso
Jalapeno Mayo
Mango Sauce
Ponzu Sauce
Spicy Eel Sauce
Spicy Mayo
Spring Roll Sauce
Sriracha Sauce
Sweet and Spicy Citrus Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Wasabi Mayo Sauce
Yumyum Sauce
Yuzu Sauce
Large Ginger Dressing
Large Hibachi GInger
Large Spicy Mayo
Large Yumyum Sauce
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
34 Evergreen Way, South Windsor, CT 06074