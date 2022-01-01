Main picView gallery

Sakura Garden

34 Evergreen Way

South Windsor, CT 06074

Order Again

Soup & Salad

Avocado Garden Salad

$6.75

Garden fresh spring mix topped with avocado, olive oil, and sesame seeds, accompanied by our famous ginger dressing.

Black Tuna Salad

$11.75

Black pepper tuna over spring mix, fresh lettuce, seaweed salad, grape tomatoes and avocado, served with a yuzu wasabi dressing.

Blended Salad

$9.75

Seaweed salad, crab meat, lettuce, and cucumber tossed in creamy mayo dressing.

Calamari Salad

$8.75

Calamari with seaweed, pepper and seasame seeds in sweet vinaigrette dressing.

Clear Mushroom Soup

$4.00

Chicken broth with mushroom, scallions, and fried onions.

Green Garden Salad

$5.25

Fresh spring mix and iceberg lettuce with tomato and cucumber, accompanied by our famous ginger dressing.

Kani Salad

$8.75

Crabmeat, lettuce and masago tossed in a creamy sauce.

Miso Soup

$4.00

Soybean broth with seaweed, tofu and scallions

Seafood Miso Soup

$9.50

Clams, shrimp, scallops, and crab mixed with sliced ginger, napa cabbage, and onion in a miso broth.

Seaweed Salad

$6.75

Seaweed seasoned to perfection with seasame seeds.

Spicy Tuna Salad

$10.75

Tuna, masago, scallion, avocado and crunch garnished with spicy mayo sauce.

Small Salad

$4.00

Appetizer

Asian Street Fries

$7.50

A bed of thinly sliced sweet potato fries served with our "street sauce" made of asian chutney and green onion; just the right amount of sweet and spice.

Beef Negimaki App

$10.25

Pan fried sliced steak rolled with fresh scallions, smothered in our teriyaki sauce and topped with seasame seeds.

Beef Spring Rolls

$10.50

Soy, ginger, scallions and garlic-infused beef wrapped in a thin spring roll paper, lightly fried and served with a sweet chili sauce.

Blackened Scallops

$13.75

Tender Blackened scallops served with lobster cream sauce and black rice.

Chicken Tempura App

$9.25

Three pieces of chicken accompnied by fresh seasonal vegetables, lightly fried in tempura batter and accompanied by a warm tempura-ginger sauce.

Chopped Chicken Wraps

$10.75

Fresh chopped chicken with shiitake mushrooms, water chestnuts, green onion and celery mixed with a light special hoisin sauce blend, served with lettuce wraps and glass noodles.

Coconut Shrimp

$9.25

Five jumbo coconut shrimp crusted shrimp served with rich coconut sauce.

Edamame

$6.25

Steamed soy beans original with sea salt or served spicy style.

Haru Maki

$7.75

Deep fried vegetable spring rolls with a sweet chili sauce.

Kaki Fry

$11.25

Oyster from the largest production area, Hiroshima, Japan. Fried with carefully selected flour and breadcrumb, served with secret chili sauce.

Mt Fuji Calamari

$10.50

Tender fresh squid and hot cherry peppers tossed in a light breading: gently fried served with creamy chili sauce.

Pork Buns

$8.95

Pork chashu, lettuce, scallions, spicy mayo and eel sauce inside a bun.

Pork Gyoza

$8.50

Half moon shaped pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce.

Rock "Ka" Belly

$9.75

Spicy tuna wrapped in wonton skin, light fried, placed on a bed of mashed avocado with sliced jalapeno, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$10.25

Deep fried shrimp with spicy aioli sauce.

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

$10.25

Two skewers of pan sauteed sea scallops wrapped in crispy bacon and garnished with our secret chili sauce.

Shrimp Shumai

$7.50

Steam shrimp dumplings served with a side of gyoza sauce.

Shrimp Tempura App

$10.25

Three pieces of shrimp accompnied by fresh seasonal vegetables, lightly fried in tempura batter and accompanied by a warm tempura-ginger sauce.

Takoyaki

$8.75

Deep fried minced octopus inside a cream ball filling, topped with mayo, okonomi sauce, fried bonito, and powdered seaweed.

Vegetable Gyoza

$8.25

Half moon shaped pan fried vegetable dumplings with a side of gyoza sauce.

Vegetable Tempura App

$8.25

A mix of fresh vegetables lightly fried in tempura batter and accompanied by a warm tempura-ginger sauce.

Traditional or Hand Rolls

Alaska Roll

$8.00

Salmon, cucumber and avocado

Asparagus Roll

$6.00

Avo Cuc Roll

$6.50

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Boston Roll

$7.50

Shrimp, cucumber, lettuce and mayo

California Roll

$7.50

Crab meat, cucumber and avocado

Chicken Tempura Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Dragon Roll

$14.50

Inside with crab meat, avocado and cucumber, top wth eel, avovado and eel sauce.

Eel Avo Roll

$8.25

Smoked eel, avocado with eel sauce

Eel Cuc Roll

$8.25

Smoked eel, cucumber with eel sacue

Eel Roll

$8.00

Eggplant Tempura Roll

$6.50

Peanut Avo Roll

$6.50

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Cream cheese, smoked salmon and cucumber

Rainbow Roll

$14.50

Inside with avocado, crab meat and cucumber, top with tuna, salmon and yellow tail

Salmon Avo Roll

$8.00

Salmon Cuc Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Toasted salmon skin, cucumber and eel sauce

Shrimp & Avo Roll

$8.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.50

Spicy Crab Meat Roll

$7.25

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.50

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.25

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.25

Spicy Yellow Tail Roll

$8.50

Spider Roll

$14.75

Soft shell crab, masago, avocado, cucumber, with eel sauce

Super Chicken Tempura Roll

$9.75

Chicken tempura, cucumber and avocado

Super Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$6.50

Tuna Avo Roll

$8.00

Tuna Mango Roll

$8.00

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Vegetable Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, avocado and asparagus

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$8.50

Sakura Maki Creations

Angel Dragon Roll

$18.00

Seared tuna, asparagus and radish sprouts inside with fresh tuna, eel and avocado on top, served with wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura crunch and masago.

Autumn of Alaska Roll

$18.00

Spicy blue crab and tempura crunch, topped with layers of salmon and avocado, garnished with pepper honey sauce.

C-4 Roll

$18.25

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and jalapeno, wrapped in soybean wrap with spicy mayo.

China Town Roll

$17.75

Spicy salmon, crunchy Chinese noodles, jalapeno, basil, and scallion wrapped in marble seaweed wrap, topped with crab stick, scallions and tempura crunch; garnished with sriracha sauce and spicy mayo.

Crab Catcher Roll

$17.75

Crunchy shrimp tempura with crab stick, cream cheese, masago and avocado inside a seaweed wrap, topped with spicy crab meat and dressed with wasabi and spicy mayo.

Dynamite Roll

$17.50

Spicy yellowtail and asparagus inside, topped with salmon, avocado, tempura crunch, masago, wasabi mayo and sriracha sauce.

Jersey Shore Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, crab, apple, tuna, avocado and masago wrapped inside a soy wrap, garnished with mango sauce and spicy mayo.

Mummy Roll

$17.75

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with seared tuna, lobster salad, avocado and red tobiko, with a sweet and spicy citrus sauce.

Outstanding Roll

$17.50

Spicy tuna and tempura crunch inside a soybean wrap, topped with eel, avocado and tobiko, finished with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Pyramid of Egypt Roll

$17.75

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and avocado inside a soybean wrap, topped with sriracha sauce, wasabi mayo and eel sauce.

Riceless Roll

$16.75

Low Carb, No carb, No Rice! Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado inside rolled in soy paper, topped with fresh tuna, scallion and masago; served simply with ginger and wasabi.

Rising Sun Roll

$17.50

Spicy crabmeat, masago, avocado and cucumber inside a soybean wrap, topped with tempura Chilean sea bass, cream cheese and our house spicy eel sauce.

Rock-N-Roll

$17.50

Spicy tuna and mango, topped with crab, tempura crunch and masago, served with miso honey and eel sauce.

Rocky Mountain Roll

$17.75

White tuna, crab, avocado and masago, fried tempura style, served with eel sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha sauce.

Roll Out the Carbs Roll

$17.75

No Rice! Spicy salmon, crab meat, mango and cucumber rolled inside a soybean wrap, topped with tuna, white tuna and tobiko; garnished with wasabi mayo.

Season of the Sun Roll

$17.25Out of stock

Tuna, salmon, crab meat, mango, and asparagus in soybean wrap, topped with mashed sweet potato and powdered seaweed, garnished with jalapeno mayo.

Shrimp Mango Roll

$17.50

Lobster salad, cucumber and lettuce inside a soybean wrap, topped with shrimp, mango, tobiko and garnished with mango sauce.

Sweetheart Roll

$17.25

Tuna, salmon and avocado with sprinkles of red and black tobiko, rolled inside a soybean wrap and placed on a miso honey mustard sauce.

T-Rex Roll

$17.50

Shrimp tempura topped with spicy tuna, avocado and tobiko, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Volcano Roll

$17.75

Spicy tuna, tempura crunch and avocado inside a soybean wrap topped with tuna, salmon, white tuna, spicy mayo and sriracha sauce.

Fantasy Roll

$17.25

Sushi or Sashimi

Crab Meat (Kani)

$5.50

Eel (Unagi)

$6.75

Fluke (Hirame)

$6.50

Flying Fish Roe (Masago)

$6.25

Mackerel (Saba)

$6.00

Octopus (Tako)

$5.50

Pepper Tuna

$7.25

Quail Egg (One Egg)

$1.75

Red Snapper (Tai)

$6.50

Salmon (Sake)

$6.75

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$6.50

Scallop (Hotategai)

$7.25

Shrimp (Ebi)

$5.50

Smoked Salmon (Iburi Sake)

$7.25

Striped Bass (Suzuki)

$6.50

Tobiko

$7.25

Tuna (Maguro)

$7.25

White Tuna (Shiro Maguro)

$6.50

Yellow Tail (Hamachi)

$7.25

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Filet Mignon Carpaccio

$10.75

Thinly sliced filet mignon seared and served carpaccio-style in a spicy soy garlic sauce, topped with scallions.

Firecracker

$9.75

White fish, crab meat and cream cheese placed on a jalapeno shell and lightly fried; finished with wasabi mayo, spicy mayo and house blended sriracha sauce.

Oasis

$10.50

Fresh salmon, mango, cucumber and avocado mixed with our house miso mango sauce; perfectly layered on top of a wheel of cucumbers and finished with crunch and tobiko.

Peppered Mango Wrap

$10.25

Mango and avocado wrapped inside slices of peppered tuna, finished with fresh scallions and spicy yuzu sauce.

Sashimi Jalapeno

$10.75

Two pieces each of salmon, tuna and yellow tail topped with sliced jalapeno, placed around spring mix and garnish with wasabi mayo.

Spicy Tuna Bomb

$10.25

Spicy tuna wrappd in avocado, accompanied by abha leaves, tempura-fried, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce, topped with masago.

Sweet Potato Cakes

$10.25

Crispy sweet potato tempura pieces topped with spicy mayo and mixture of spicy crab and seaweed salad.

Tuna Pizza

$9.95

Spicy tuna spread evenly on a grilled scallion pancake, top with crab meat, mango, avocado, massago, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Tuna Salmon Fusion

$9.75

Spicy tuna wrapped in fresh salmon, topped with tempura crunch, masago and spiced with a wasabi mayo depping sauce.

Sushi Bar Entree

Sashimi Dinner

$27.25

15 pieces sashimi and sushi rice.

Sushi Dinner

$25.50

8 pieces sushi and choice of California or spicy tuna roll.

Sam's Super Spicy Platter

$45.25

Two of our very own Sakura Creations Pyramid of Egypt and the deliciious fiery Rocky Volcano paired with a spicy tuna and one spicy salmon roll.

Sushi and Sashimi Supreme

$33.50

10 pieces sashimi, 5 pieces sushi with spicy tuna roll.

Tri State Sashimi

$28.25

3 pieces salmon, 3 pieces tuna, and 3 pieces yellowtail, with tuna avocado or salmon avocado roll.

Tri State Sushi

$28.25

3 pieces salmon, 3 pieces tuna, and 3 pieces yellowtail, with tuna avocado or salmon avocado roll.

Sushi For Two

$55.00

20 pieces of assorted sushi with a California & shrimp tempura roll.

Sushi & Sashimi For Two

$67.00

12 pieces of sushi & 18 pieces of sashimi with a spicy tuna & shrimp tempura roll.

Old Maki Creations

Electric Roll

$16.95

Erica 2 Roll

$16.50

Fantasy Roll

$16.25

Gone Fishing Roll

$16.00

Jennifer Roll

$15.75

Monster Roll

$16.75

Ocean Breeze Roll

$15.50

Submarine Roll

$15.75

Surf & Turf Roll

$15.75

The Kraken Roll

$17.50

The President's Candidate

$16.50

TNT Roll

$16.25

The Working Man Roll

$15.50

Yummy Roll

$15.50

East Meets West

Amazing Chicken

$21.50

Beef Negimaki Entree

$25.00

Chilean Sea Bass Entree

$31.00

Filet Mignon Entree

$29.95

Grilled Salmon

$27.95

Mango Chicken

$23.00

Mango Shrimp

$26.00

Mongolian Beef

$22.00

Tempura Entree

$15.50+

Teriyaki

$16.00+

Tuna Steak Entree

$28.00

Two Way Duck

$27.00

Wasabi Steak

$25.00

Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$13.00+

Pad Thai

$13.00+

Yaki Udon

$18.00

Yaki Soba

$12.00+

Nabe Yaki Udon

$14.95

Kid's Bento Boxes

K Amazing Chicken

$12.50

K Chicken Tempura

$11.50

K Chicken Teriyaki

$11.75

K Pork Gyoza

$9.75

K Salmon Teriyaki

$13.75

K Shrimp Tempura

$12.50

K Steak Teriyaki

$13.75

K Vegetable Gyoza

$9.75

Kid's Noodle

K. Beef Noodle

$11.00

K. Chicken Noodle

$9.00

K. Shrimp Noodle

$11.00

K. Vegetable Noodle

$8.00

Kid's Rice

K. Beef F. Rice

$11.00

K. Chicken F. Rice

$9.00

K. Shrimp F. Rice

$11.00

K Vegetable F. Rice

$8.00

Kid's Sushi

Kid's Sushi

$12.50

Kids Hibachi Takeout

K. Steak Hib *

$15.95

K. Shrimp Hib *

$14.95

K. Chicken Hib *

$13.00

K. Vegetable Hib *

$10.25

K. Salmon Hib *

$14.95

K. Filet Mignon Hib *

$19.25

Hibachi Takeout

Combo Hibachi *

$29.50

Chicken Hibachi *

$22.75

Sea Bass Hibachi *

$34.50

Salmon Hibachi *

$26.25

Scallop Hibachi *

$29.00

Shrimp Hibachi *

$26.25

Sirloin Steak Hibachi *

$27.75

Swordfish Hibachi *

$25.75

Tuna Hibachi *

$31.50

Vegetable Hibachi *

$17.25

Filet Mignon Hibachi *

$33.25

FM & Chicken *

$31.75

FM & Lobster *

$39.50

FM & Salmon *

$34.75

FM & Scallop *

$36.75

FM & Shrimp *

$32.50

FM & Swordfish *

$34.75

FM & Tuna *

$36.00

Lobster & Chicken *

$34.00

Lobster & Shrimp *

$35.00

Lobster & Scallop *

$38.00

Lobster & Shrimp *

$35.00

Lobster & Steak *

$36.00

Lobster & Swordfish *

$33.75

Lobster & Tuna *

$37.75

Twin Lobster Tails *

$39.50

Ocean's Treasure *

$43.00

Sakura's Land and Sea *

$49.00

GF Soup/Salad

GF Miso Soup

$4.00

GF Seafood Miso Soup

$9.50

GF Green Garden Salad

$5.25

GF Avocado Salad

$6.75

GF Spicy Tuna Salad

$10.75

GF Black Tuna Salad

$11.75

GF Appetizer

GF Beef Negimaki

$11.25

GF Edamame

$6.25

GF Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

$10.25

GF Filet Mignon Carpaccio

$10.75

GF Oasis

$10.50

GF Pepper Mango Tuna

$10.25

GF Sashimi Jalapeno

$10.75

GF Tuna Salmon Fusion

$9.75

GF Yellowtail Carpaccio

$11.25

GF Maki Creations

GF Dynamite Roll

$16.50

GF Angel Dragon Roll

$17.00

GF Autumn of Alaska Roll

$17.00

GF C-4 Roll

$17.25

GF Sweetheart Roll

$16.25

GF Fantasy Roll

$16.25

GF Outstanding Roll

$16.50

GF Volcano Roll

$16.75

GF Traditional Rolls

GF Alaska Roll

$8.00

GF Asparagus Roll

$6.00

GF Avocado Cucumber Roll

$6.50

GF Avocado Roll

$6.00

GF Boston Roll

$7.50

GF Cucumber Roll

$6.00

GF Peanut Avocado Roll

$6.50

GF Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

GF Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

GF Salmon Roll

$7.00

GF Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

GF Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.50

GF Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.25

GF Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.50

GF Steamed Sweet Potato Roll

$6.50

GF Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.00

GF Tuna Mango Roll

$8.00

GF Tuna Roll

$7.00

GF Vegetable Roll

$7.00

GF Yellowtail Jalapeno

$9.00

GF Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

GF Sushi Entree

GF Sushi Dinner

$25.50

GF Sashimi Dinner

$27.25

GF TriState Sushi

$28.25

GF TriState Sashimi

$28.25

GF Sushi and Sashimi Supreme

$33.50

GF Sushi For Two

$55.00

GF Sushi and Sashimi for Two

$67.00

GF Kitchen Entree

GF Mango Entree

$23.00+

GF Beef Negimaki

$26.00

GF Wasabi Steak

$25.00

GF Tuna Steak Entree

$28.00

GF Teriyaki Entree

$17.00+

GF Grilled Salmon

$27.95

GF Filet Mignon

$29.95

GF Pad Thai

$13.00+

GF Hibachi

GF Combo Hibachi

$30.50

GF Vegetable Hibachi

$18.25

GF Chicken Hibachi

$23.75

GF Steak Hibachi

$28.75

GF Shrimp Hibachi

$27.25

GF Salmon Hibachi

$27.25

GF Swordfish Hibachi

$26.75

GF Scallop Hibachi

$30.00

GF Tuna Hibachi

$32.50

GF Sea Bass Hibachi

$35.50

GF Filet Mignon Hibachi

$34.25

GF FM & Chicken Hibachi

$32.75

GF FM & Shrimp Hibachi

$33.50

GF Lobster & Chicken Hibachi

$35.00

GF Lobster & Shrimp Hibachi

$36.00

GF Lobster & Steak Hibachi

$37.00

GF FM & Lobster Hibachi

$40.50

GF Twin Lobster Hibachi

$40.50

GF Ocean Treasure

$44.00

GF Sakura's Land and Sea

$50.00

Dessert

Chipwich

$6.25

Premium vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies and dipped in milk chocolate.

Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.25

Layers of flourless chocolate cake, chocolate cheesecake and chcolate mousse.

Chocolate Mosaic Cake

$7.25

Buttermilk cocoa sponge cake with a rich chocolate cheesecake batter, filled with a creamy chocolate ganache mousse, coated with coffee and cocoa graham crumbs.

Ice Cream

$4.50

Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake

$7.25

A rich combination of Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with white chocolate curls.

Mochi

$5.95

All-natural flavors and gluten free ice cream wrapped in pounded sticky rice cake. Two pieces per order, can be mix and match.

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$7.50

Cheesecake swirled with raspberry and pieces of white chocolate baked on a chocolate crumb. Topped with whipped cream and white chocolate shavings.

Rollin My Cake

$11.50

Dream Factory Big O Cheesecake with fresh strawberries, kiwi and pineapple, wrapped in Kellogg's Rice Kripie Treat and soy paper topped with coconut flakes, served with a side of Hershey's chocolate sauce.

Tempura Ice Cream

$6.95

Ice cream wrapped in pound cake and dipped in tempura batter, fried golden brown and topped with wipped cream.

The Big O Cheesecake

$7.25

The one that started it all! Our famous creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust.

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Soda/Tea

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

IBC Root Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00

Saratoga Still

$4.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.00

Juice/Milk/Coffee

Milk

$3.50+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Pineapple Juice

$3.00+

Japanese Soda

Blueberry Japanese Soda

$4.95Out of stock

Lychee Japanese Soda

$4.95Out of stock

Melon Japanese Soda

$4.95Out of stock

Orange Japanese Soda

$4.95

Original Japanese Soda

$4.95

Peach Japanese Soda

$4.95Out of stock

Pineapple Japanese Soda

$4.95Out of stock

Strawberry Japanese Soda

$4.95

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Mango Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry Mojito

$6.00

Rice S.O.

Fried Rice S.O.

$5.50

GF Fried Rice S.O.

$5.50

Beef Fried Rice

$10.25

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.95

Scallop Fried Rice

$13.75

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.25

Veggie Fried Rice

$8.00

Brown Rice S.O.

$4.00

Fried Brown Rice S.O.

$7.50

Black Rice S.O.

$4.00

Fried Black Rice S.O.

$7.50

Sushi Rice S.O.

$2.75

White Rice S.O.

$2.00

Noodles S.O.

Fried Noodles S.O.

$6.00

Beef Fried Noodles

$10.75

Chicken Fried Noodles

$9.75

Shrimp Fried Noodles

$11.75

Vegetable Fried Noodes

$8.50

Combo Fried Rice

Combo Fried Rice

$12.00

Combo Fried Noodles

Combo Noodles

$13.00

French Fries S.O.

French Fries S.O.

$4.75

Vegetables S.O.

Steamed Vegetables S.O.

$7.00

Hibachi Vegetables S.O.

$7.00

Wasabi Mashed Potato S.O.

Wasabi Mashed Potato S.O.

$4.50

Sauces

Coconut Sauce

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Gyoza Sauce

$1.00

Hibachi Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Honey Miso

$1.00

Jalapeno Mayo

$1.00

Mango Sauce

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Eel Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Spring Roll Sauce

$1.00

Sriracha Sauce

$1.00

Sweet and Spicy Citrus Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Wasabi Mayo Sauce

$1.00

Yumyum Sauce

$1.00

Yuzu Sauce

$1.00

Large Ginger Dressing

$6.00

Large Hibachi GInger

$6.00

Large Spicy Mayo

$6.00

Large Yumyum Sauce

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

34 Evergreen Way, South Windsor, CT 06074

Directions

Main pic

