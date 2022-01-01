Sakura Japanese Restaurant imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sakura Japanese Restaurant 7201 N Keystone Ave

review star

No reviews yet

7201 N Keystone Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Order Again

Appetizers

Avocado

$3.00

Miso Soup

$2.50

Osumashi

$3.00

Rice

$2.50

Shiso

$0.25

Sake onigiri

$4.00

Ume onigiri

$3.00

Onigiri (sm)

$2.50

Green Salad

$7.95

Otoushi

$4.50

Sashimi Salad

$7.95

Shredded Daikon

$3.00

Tossed Salad (lg)

$6.96

Tossed Salad (sm)

$3.95

3pc Shrimp Tempura

$4.95

Aji Fry

$7.25

Ika Maruyaki

$11.75

Ika Teriyaki

$7.75

Kaki Fry

$7.95

Saba Shioyaki

$6.25

Salmon Miso Butter

$7.95

Salmon Shioyaki

$8.25

Sashimi

$13.25

Seaweed Salad

$5.25

Shrimp Shumai

$5.75

Soft Shell Crab App

$11.75

Spicy Ika Ring

$7.75

Sunomono

$10.25

Sushi

$10.00

Takosu

$10.25

Takoyaki

$5.75

Tempura

$6.95

Tuna Tataki

$12.95

Bento Box

California & Chicken Teriyaki

$11.75

California & Fish Teriyaki

$13.75

California & Salmon Teriyaki

$13.75

California & Tatsutaage

$11.75

California & Tempura

$11.75

Sashimi & Chicken Teriyaki

$14.75

Sashimi & Salmon Teriyaki

$16.75

Sashimi & Tempura

$14.75

Sushi & Chicken Teriyaki

$12.75

Sushi & Fish Teriyaki

$14.75

Sushi & Salmon Teriyaki

$14.75

Sushi & Sashimi

$16.75

Sushi & Tatsutaage

$12.75

Sushi & Tempura

$12.75

Tempura & Chicken Teriyaki

$11.75

Tempura & Fish Teriyaki

$13.75

Tempura & Salmon Teriyaki

$13.75

Desserts

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Tempura Ice Cream

$6.25

Brownie a la Mode

$6.25

Age Ohban a la Mode

$6.25

Ogura Sundae

$3.96

Sasa Mochi

$5.50

Dinner Entree

Chicken Cutlet

$15.75

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.25

Fish Teriyaki

$17.25

Kabayaki

$28.95

Negimayaki

$17.95

Pork Cutlet

$15.75

Pork Shogayaki

$16.25

Salmon Teriyaki

$17.75

Seafood Teriyaki

$16.95

Shrimp Tempura

$15.75

Steak Teriyaki

$17.95

Sukiyaki

$18.75

Sukiyaki for 2

$31.95

Vegetable Tempura

$13.75

Yakiniku

$17.25

Lunch Entree/ Noodle/Don

Katsu Don

$11.25

Chicken Katsu Don

$11.25

Oyako Don

$10.95

Gyu Don

$10.95

Ten Don

$10.95

Una Don

$19.95

Chicken Teriyaki

$11.95

Chicken Cutlet

$11.95

Fish Teriyaki

$13.95

Yakiniku

$12.95

Shrimp Tempura

$11.95

Salmon Teriyaki

$13.95

Nabeyaki

$13.75

Tempura

$10.25

Zaru

$8.50

Yaki Udon

$13.25

Nigiri

Aji (NI)

$4.90

Albacore Tuna (NI)

$5.30

Clam (NI)

$5.30

Conch (NI)

$5.50

Eel (NI)

$6.00

Egg (NI)

$3.60

Flying Fish Roe (NI)

$5.30

Inari (NI)

$3.80

Krab (NI)

$3.50

Mackerel (NI)

$5.20

Octopus (NI)

$5.30

Quail Egg (NI)

$2.00

Salmon (NI)

$5.30

Salmon Roe (NI)

$6.80

Scallop (NI)

$6.00

Sea Urchin (NI)

$9.80

Shrimp (NI)

$5.00

Snow Crab (NI)

$7.30

Squid (NI)

$5.00

Striped Bass (NI)

$5.20

Super White (NI)

$5.20

Sweet Shirmp (NI)

$8.00

Tako Salad (NI)

$6.00

Toro (NI)

$9.00

Tuna (NI)

$5.30

Yellow Tail (NI)

$5.30

Noodle/Don (Dinner)

Sake Chazuke

$9.50

Ume Chazuke

$8.50

Oyako Chazuke

$12.50

Ten Don

$12.25

Katsu Don

$12.75

Chicken Katsu Don

$12.75

Una Don

$24.25

Gyu Don

$12.75

Oyako Don

$12.25

Chicken Curry

$13.95

Nabeyaki

$14.25

Niku

$14.25

Seafood

$15.25

Spicy Chicken

$13.95

Su Udon

$9.25

Tem Zaru

$12.95

Tempura

$11.95

Yaki Udon

$14.25

Zaru Soba

$8.75

Rolls

Arizona Roll

$8.00

Asparagus Roll

$5.00

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Bob's Roll

$6.50

California Roll

$5.00

Cuke Roll

$4.00

Eel & Avocado Roll

$8.00

Eel & Cuke Roll

$7.50

Gabe Roll

$8.00

Hoosier

$6.50

Mix Florida Roll

$8.00

Natto Roll

$4.50

New York Roll

$6.50

Philadelphia Roll

$6.50

Rock n' Roll

$9.50

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Scallop Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Roll

$6.50

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$11.50

Spider Roll

$10.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$4.50

Tako Salad Roll

$7.25

Texas Roll

$8.00

Tuna Roll

$5.00

Ume Shiso

$4.95

Vegetable Roll

$5.00

Yellow Tail Roll

$5.00

Sashimi

Aji (SA)

$4.90

Albacore Tuna (SA)

$6.30

Clam (SA)

$5.00

Conch (SA)

$5.20

Eel (SA)

$5.90

Egg (SA)

$3.50

Flying Fish Roe (SA)

$5.20

Krab (SA)

$3.50

Mackerel (SA)

$4.90

Octopus (SA)

$5.00

Quail Egg (SA)

$2.00

Salmon (SA)

$6.30

Salmon Roe (SA)

$6.70

Scallop (SA)

$5.90

Sea Urchin (SA)

$8.20

Shrimp (SA)

$4.90

Snow Crab (SA)

$7.20

Squid (SA)

$4.90

Striped Bass (SA)

$5.00

Super White (SA)

$6.20

Sweet Shirmp (SA)

$8.00

Toro (SA)

$9.00

Tuna (SA)

$6.30

Yellow Tail (SA)

$6.30

Sauce

Chili Oil

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Chili Oil

$0.75

Ginger (lg)

$2.50

Ginger (sm)

$0.25

Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Salad Dressing (lg)

$3.50

Salad Dressing (sm)

$0.50

Soy Sauce (lg)

$3.50

Soy Sauce (sm)

$0.50

Spicy Mayo (lg)

$3.50

Spicy Mayo (sm)

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Tonkatsu Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi (lg)

$2.00

Wasabi (sm)

$0.25

Special Combo

Chicken Teriyaki #1

$23.25

Mahi-Mahi Teriyaki #5

$23.95

Negimayaki #3

$24.25

Salmon Teriyaki #4

$23.95

Yakiniku #2

$24.25

Special Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$14.95

Boston Roll

$12.95

Canadian Roll

$9.95

Catapiller Roll

$13.25

Crispy Roll

$9.75

Crystal Roll

$13.75

Dragon Roll

$16.95

Hawaiin Tuna Roll

$8.75

Holiday Roll

$13.25

Hungry Roll

$13.25

Ninja Roll

$9.95

Samurai Roll

$10.95

Spicy Crunch Tuna Roll

$9.75

Super Saiyan Roll

$10.95

Salmon Pumpkin

$6.00

SU/SA Dinner Entree

California Dinner

$13.95

Chirashi

$22.25

Futomaki

$13.95

Hosomaki Combo

$13.95

Nigiri Delux

$20.95

Nigiri Regular

$17.95

Nigiri Yokozuna

$37.95

Sakura Maki

$18.75

Sashimi Dinner A

$26.25

Sashimi Dinner B

$26.25

SU/SA Combo

$30.25

Tekka Don

$22.25

Spicy HR Combo

$16.95

SU/SA Lunch Entree

Chirashi

$19.25

Hosomaki Combo

$12.50

Sashimi Lunch

$20.25

Spicy HR Combo

$15.75

Sushi Lunch #1

$14.25

Sushi Lunch #2

$15.50

Tekka Don

$19.25

Party

Favorite 8

$55.00

Medium Party

$70.00

Large Party

$95.00

Halloween (DINE)

$38.00

Halloween (CARRY)

$42.00

Pepsi Products

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Japanese Products

16 Herb Tea

$4.95

Hot Green Tea

$1.95

Ice Green Tea

$2.50

Original Ramune

$3.25

Strawberry Ramune

$3.25

Clothing

Shirt

$25.00

Matcha leaves

Matcha leaves

$11.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

As one of the earlier Japanese restaurants in Indianapolis, Sakura has been serving fresh sushi and classic Japanese cuisines since 1986. It has been locally recognized for its fresh and quality menu items consisting of traditional and specialty sushi rolls, tasteful appetizers, and various noodle and rice-based dishes. With a long-standing investment into developing truly extraordinary meals, Sakura offers cuisines that are both authentic and delectable in taste. Throughout the years, the restaurant has also developed a large customer following. The staff are trained to provide friendly and supportive service so that anyone who comes through can have a delightful dining experience.

Location

7201 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Directions

Gallery
Sakura Japanese Restaurant image

