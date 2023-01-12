  • Home
Sakura Ramen and Sushi Bar 115 Shiloh Road #10

No reviews yet

115 Shiloh Road #10

Billings, MT 59106

Popular Items

Gyoza (6pcs)
Tonkotsu Ramen
Spicy Miso Ramen

Appetizer

Crab Wontons (6pcs)

Crab Wontons (6pcs)

$8.00

Imitation Crab and Cream Cheese

Gyoza (6pcs)

Gyoza (6pcs)

$8.00

Pork

Pork Egg Roll (2pcs)

Pork Egg Roll (2pcs)

$6.00

Pork and Mix Vegetable

Spring Roll (3pcs)

Spring Roll (3pcs)

$6.00

Mix Vegteable

BBQ Pork Bun (2pcs)

BBQ Pork Bun (2pcs)

$6.00

Pork

Sesame Ball (4pcs)

Sesame Ball (4pcs)

$6.00
Honey Butter Shrimp (4pcs)

Honey Butter Shrimp (4pcs)

$8.00

Deep Fried Shrimp and HoneyButter sauce

Edamane

Edamane

$6.00
Octopus Ball(4pcs)

Octopus Ball(4pcs)

$7.00

Octopus and Takoyaki sauce

Jalapeno Bomb(4pcs)

Jalapeno Bomb(4pcs)

$10.00

Cheese Spicy Tuna, deep fried with Spicy Mayo Eel Sauce& Bonito flake

Tempura vegetable

Tempura vegetable

$8.00
sashimi(4pcs)

sashimi(4pcs)

$10.00
Nigiri(4pcs)

Nigiri(4pcs)

$10.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.50

Broth: Homemade extra-rich tonkatsu pork bone broth Topping: slice chashu(pork), sweet corn, egg, bamboo, scallions, and fried onions.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$16.50

Broth: Homemade chicken broth with shoyu (soy sauce) base Toppings: teriyaki chicken, egg, bamboo, bok choy, fried onions, scallions.

Spicy Beef Ramen

Spicy Beef Ramen

$17.50

Broth: Homemade beef bone broth with beef base Toppings: beef rib & brisket, egg, daikons, fried onions, scallions.

Seafood Tonkotsun Ramen

Seafood Tonkotsun Ramen

$17.50

Homemade extra-rich tonkatsu pork bone broth Toppings: Imitation crab, calamari, shrimp, sweet corn, egg, bamboo, scallions, and fried onions.

Overload Topping Ramen

Overload Topping Ramen

$18.00

Broth: Homemade rich pork and chicken broth Toppings: sliced chashu(pork), beef rib & brisket, daikons, egg scallions, fried onions.

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.50

Broth: Homemade rich pork broth with miso base Topping: Chopped chashu,(pork) Egg Sweet corn scallions fried onions .bok Choy

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$13.00

Broth: Rich miso broth Topping: Bok Choy daikon Corn Bamboo Scallions Zucchini Broccoli and carrot

Deep Fried Roll

Vegas Roll

Vegas Roll

$13.00

In. smoke salmon cream cheese, avocado(deep fried )spicy mayo.eel sauce

Hot Night Roll

Hot Night Roll

$17.00

Inside: Salmon, yellowtail, tuna Cream Cheese(deep Fried) Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce bonito flake

Bomb Roll

Bomb Roll

$18.00

Inside: Salmon Spicy tuna avocado (Deep fried) Spicy mayo Eel sauce Sweet Spicy Sauce Caviar Scallions

Golden Roll

Golden Roll

$18.00

Inside: Eel, Crab, Cream Cheese avocado(deep Fried) Spicy Mayo Eel Sauce Sesame seed

sushi

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

Inside: carb. cucumber avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Inside: Spicy Tuna Cucumber

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Inside: smoke salmon.cheese avocado

Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$10.00

Inside: Salmon, cucumber avocado

Eel Avocado Roll

Eel Avocado Roll

$17.00

Inside: Crab, cucumber Outside: Eel avocado spicy mayo Eel Sauce Sesame seed

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$18.00

Inside: Soft crab, cucumber avocado outside: caviar, crunchy onions, eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp cucumber outside: assorted fish avocado

Crazy Salmon Roll

Crazy Salmon Roll

$18.00

Inside: spicy salmon, cucumber Outside: seared salmon, jalapeno, caviar, spicy mayo

Shagydog Roll

Shagydog Roll

$17.00

Inside: Shrimp tempura cream cheese outside: Imitation crab, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Volacano Roll

Volacano Roll

$17.00

Inside: imitation crab, cucumber, avocado Outside: Yellowtail salmon crab salad(baked) crunchy onions, spicy Mayo eel sauce

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$18.00

Inside: Spicy tuna cucumber outside: Sliced tuna jalapeno spicy mayo sriracha caviar

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$16.00

Inside: Crab, cucumber outside: cooked shrimp, spicy mayo,eel sauce, sesame seed

BoBa

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$6.00
Strawberry Milk Slush

Strawberry Milk Slush

$6.00
Taro Slush

Taro Slush

$6.00
Winter Melon Milk Green Tea

Winter Melon Milk Green Tea

$6.00
Passion Green Tea

Passion Green Tea

$6.00
Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$6.00
Thai Milk

Thai Milk

$6.00
Pina Colada Slush

Pina Colada Slush

$6.00
Brown Suger Milk Strike

Brown Suger Milk Strike

$6.00

Taro Milk Tea

$6.00

Poke

Unagi Bowl

Unagi Bowl

$18.00

Unagi over Sushi rice/Unagi Sauce

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Tuna Scallions Avocado cucumber Wakame Crab on top Sushi rice

Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$18.00

Salmon Scallions Avocado cucumber Wakame Crab on top Sushi rice

Kids meal

Kids Ramen

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Shiloh Road #10, Billings, MT 59106

Directions

