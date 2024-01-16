- Home
Sakura San Carlos 744 Laurel Street
744 Laurel Street
San Carlos, CA 94070
All Day Food Menu
Appetizers
- Beef Nigiri$15.00
Seared filet mignon on sushi rice topped with fish egg, scallion, and house sauce
- Beef Sashimi$14.00
Seared and topped with scallion, house sauce
- Edamame$5.00
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
- Hamachi Kama$14.00
Grilled yellowtail collar
- Tofu Appetizer$5.00
6 pieces deep fried served with teriyaki sauce
- Soft Shell Crab$8.00
Deep fried whole
- Vegetable Gyoza$7.00
Fried
- Shrimp Gyoza$7.00
Fried
- Spring Roll$7.00
Vegetable, 6 pieces deep fried
- Jalapeno Bomb$7.00
Fried Jalapeños stuffed with spicy salmon, cream cheese, crab topped with fish egg, scallion, house sauce.
- Poki Salad$12.00
Tuna, sweet onion,, seaweed salad
- Sashimi Appetizer$16.00
7 slices - Chef's choice.
- Sushi Appetizer$15.00
5 pieces - Chef's choice
- Seafood Tempura$15.00
Shrimp, scallop, calamari,, 3 veggies
- Calamari Tempura$12.00
4 calamari, 3 veggies
- Shrimp Tempura$12.00
4 shrimp, 3 veggies
- Vegetable Tempura$10.00
Vegetarian Rolls
Sushi/Sashimi
Hand Rolls
Sushi Rolls
- Alaska Roll$13.00
California roll topped with salmon
- Giants' Roll$13.00
California roll topped with spicy tuna
- California Roll$6.00
Crab, avocado
- 49ers' Roll$13.00
Spicy tuna roll topped with albacore, avocado
- Awesome Sakura Roll$8.00
6 pieces deep fried California, topped with fish egg, scallion, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
- Philadelphia Roll$9.00
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese
- Redwood City Roll$14.00
California roll topped with tuna
- Rainbow Roll$13.00
California roll topped with assorted fish
- Albacore Haven$15.00
Albacore, avocado, topped with albacore, honey mayo, fish egg, scallion
- Cali Crunch$9.50
8 pieces deep fried California, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce
- Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
- Sakura Roll$14.50
Salmon avocado roll topped with tuna
- Black Dragon Roll$14.00
California roll topped with unagi, avocado
- Luhan Roll$15.00
Spicy tuna roll topped with yellowtail, fish egg, spicy mayo
- Las Vegas Roll$11.00
Deep fried Philadelphia roll, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce
- Lion King Roll$14.00
Baked Alaska roll topped with fish egg, scallion, house sauce
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber
- Unagi Roll$9.00
Eel, avocado
- Yellowtail Roll$7.00
- Spicy Crunchy$12.50
6 pieces deep fried California roll, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
- Salmon Roll$7.00
- Tuna Avocado Roll$8.00
- Spider Roll$14.00
Fried soft shell crab, crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with unagi sauce
- Lobster Tempura Roll$14.00
Lobster tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy mayo
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with unagi sauce
- Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber
- Tuna Roll$7.00
Tekka maki
Sushi Bar Entrees
- Sashimi Combo$36.00
Chef's choice 15 slices chef's choice. Includes miso, salad,, steamed rice. All tuna or all yellowtail,$10
- Sushi and Sashimi Combo$44.00
Chef's choice 8 pieces nigiri, 9 slices sashimi. Includes miso, salad
- Sushi Combo$26.00
Chef's choice 6 pieces nigiri, California roll. Includes miso, salad.
- Sushi Deluxe$35.00
Chef's choice 10 pieces chef's choice nigiri, tuna roll. Includes miso, salad
Teppanyaki
- Beef Teriyaki$32.00
New York Strip grilled to your preferred doneness, carrot, scallions julliene, drizzled with teriyaki
- Hibachi Chicken$28.00
Grilled chicken breast, teriyaki style
- Hibachi Calamari$28.00
Grilled tender steak of the calamari
- Hibachi Chateaubriand$46.00
9 oz centercut of tenderloin grilled to your preferred doneness, garnished with sauteed mushroom
- Hibachi Crab Cakes$36.00
Dungeness crab, Panko crust
- Hibachi Salmon$32.00
Teriyaki style
- Hibachi Steak$33.00
7.5 oz New York Strip
- Hibachi Filet Mignon$38.00
6.5 oz tenderloin grilled to your preferred doneness, garnished with sauteed mushrooms
- Hibachi Shrimp$32.00
- Hibachi Scallops$34.00
- Hibachi Tuna$30.00
- Hibachi Twin Lobster Tails$50.00
- Hibachi Ribeye Steak$44.00
10 oz Ribeye Steak, grilled to your preferred doneness, garnished with sauteed mushroom
- Hibachi Yakisoba Chicken$30.00
Noodles mixed with cabbage, grilled chicken
- Hibachi Yakisoba Shrimp$30.00
Noodles mixed with cabbage, grilled shrimp
- Hibachi Yakisoba Steak$30.00
Noodles mixed with cabbage, New York Strip steak
- Hibachi Chicken and Shrimp$32.00
- Hibachi Shrimp and Scallops$37.00
- Hibachi Steak and Shrimp$38.00
- Hibachi Steak and Chicken$35.00
- Hibachi Steak and Scallops$40.00
- Hibachi Steak and Lobster$45.00
- Hibachi Filet Mignon and Chicken$37.00
- Hibachi Filet Mignon and Shrimp$42.00
- Hibachi Filet Mignon and Lobster$48.00
- Hibachi Filet Mignon and Scallops$44.00
- Hibachi Vegetable Yakisoba$26.00
Noodles with cabbage, mushroom, onions drizzled with sweet glaze
- Hibachi Vegetarian Dinner$24.00
Grilled broccoli, carrots, bells, snow peas, asparagus, baby corn
- Imperial Special$55.00
Filet mignon, shrimp, lobster tail
- Sakura Special$44.00
Steak, chicken, shrimp
- Seafood Combo$46.00
Salmon, shrimp, scallop
- Seafood Lovers$54.00
Shrimp, scallop, lobster tail
- SC Chicken and Shrimp$60.00
- SC Filet Mignon and Chicken$68.00
- SC Filet Mignon and Shrimp$72.00
- SC Steak$59.00
Side Orders
- Veg Fried Rice$4.00
- Chicken Fried Rice$6.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice$8.00
- Steak Fried Rice$10.00
- Steamed White Rice$3.00
- Broccoli$6.00
- Onions$5.00
- Zucchini$6.00
- Mushrooms$6.00
- Steamed Brown Rice$4.00
- Chicken$12.00
Chicken, mushroom, teriyaki style
- Steak$17.00
- Salmon$12.00
- Shrimp$12.00
- Scallops$15.00
- Calamari$15.00
- Crab Cake$15.00
- Lobster Tail$22.00
- Tuna$16.00
- Yakisoba Noodle$7.00
- Miso Soup$3.00
- Onion Soup$3.00
- Sakura Salad$3.50
- Vegetable Mix$8.00
- Side Sauce$1.00+
Kids' Menu
Platters TAKE HOME ONLY
- Vegetable Fried Rice Platter$35.00
- Chicken Fried Rice Platter$42.00
- Steak Fried Rice Platter$70.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice Platter$60.00
- Vegetable Mix Platter$35.00
- Vegetable Yakisoba Platter$50.00
- Chicken Platter$50.00
Chicken, mushroom, teriyaki style
- Filet Mignon Platter$97.00
Filet mignon, mushroom
- Steak Platter$77.00
Steak, mushroom
- Shrimp Platter$55.00
- Chicken and Shrimp Platter$53.00
- Filet Mignon and Chicken Platter$73.00
- Filet Mignon and Shrimp Platter$75.00
- Steak and Chicken Platter$64.00
- Steak and Shrimp Platter$66.00
Wine
Red Wine
White Wine
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Welcome to Sakura San Carlos online ordering! Indulge in the finest teppanyaki and sushi from the comfort of home. Browse our menu, customize your order, and experience the sizzle of expertly grilled meats and the artistry of handcrafted sushi rolls. With convenient payment and delivery options, elevate your dining experience with us today!
