Sakura Sushi and Bar
1945 Medical Dr,Ste 500
Lakeway, TX 78734
Popular Items
Lunch Teriyaki Rice Bowl
L-Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame
L- Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame
L-Steak Rice Bowl
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame
L-Salmon Rice Bowl
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame
Lunch Bento Box
L-Chicken Teriyaki Bento
L-Chicken Katsu Bento
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 1 pcs shrimp tempura, 4 pcs california roll, taro bites
L-Steak Bento
L-Salmon Bento
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 1 pcs shrimp tempura, 4 pcs california roll, taro bites
L-Sushi Bento
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 1 pcs shrimp tempura, 4 pcs california roll, taro bites
L-Unagi Bento
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 1 pcs shrimp tempura, 4 pcs california roll, taro bites
Lunch Roll Combo
Lunch Sushi Combo
Lunch Sashimi Combo
Lunch Chinese Entree
L-Vegetable Delight
L-Jade Chicken
L-Chicken With Broccoli
L-Kung Pao Chicken
L-Mongolian Chicken
L-General Tso's Chicken
L-Orange Chicken
L-Sesame Chicken
L-Chicken With Green Bean
L-Chicken With Eggplant In Garlic Sauce
L-Beef With Broccoli
L-Mongolian Beef
L-Beef With Green Bean
L-Shrimp With Garlic Sauce
L-Sauteed Shrimp With Mixed Veggies
Soda
*********NO UTENSILS*********
Coke
Diet Coke
Bottled Water
Dr Pepper
Gold Peak Unsweet Iced Tea (16.9oz)
Orange Juice
Gold Peak Sweet Tea (16.9oz)
Ramune-Hawaiian Blue
Ramune-Grape
Ramune-Lychee
Ramune-Melon
Ramune-Orange
Ramune-Original
Apple Juice
Ramune-Strawberry
Sprite
Ramune--Peach
Topo Chico
Japanese Green Tea (16.9oz)
Green Milk Tea (11.8oz)
Bottled Sake
Sho Chiku Bai (180ml)
Sayuri Nigori (300ml)
Snow Beauty (300ml)
Soto Super Premium Junmai (300ml)
Hakushika --White Peach Flavor (720ml)
Hakushika--Asian Pear Flavor (720ml)
Hakushika -- Pineapple Flavor (720ml)
Hakushika --Yuzu Flavor (720ml)
Ozeki Sparkling Peach Sake (250ml)
Soup & Salad
Miso(S)
seaweed, tofu, negi
Miso (L)
seaweed, tofu, negi
Egg Drop Soup (S)
Creamy corn, egg
Egg Drop Soup (L)
Creamy corn, egg
Hot&Sour Soup (S)
egg, tofu,woodear mushroom, white mushroom, bamboo
Hot & Sour Soup (L)
egg, tofu,woodear mushroom, white mushroom, bamboo
Wonton Soup
pork wonto, bok-choy, green onion, special shoyu broth
Dumpling Soup
bok-choy, bean sprouts, egg, pork dumpling
Spicy Seafood Soup
fish fillet, green mussels, shrimp, Thai style lemongrass broth
House Salad
spring mix, grape tomato, carrots,daikon, ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
seaweed, sesame
Squid Salad
squid, sesame
Sunomono Cucumber Salad
pickle cucumber, crab meat, shrimp, ponzu sauce
Chinese Style Cucumber Salad
fresh english cucumber, sesame vinaigrette dressing
Sakura Salad
spring mix, grape tomato, carrots,daikon, orange with homemade ginger dressing
Sashimi Salad
assorted sashimi on Sakura salad, mixed with ponzu sauce and sesame oil
Appetizer | Kitchen
Agedashi Tofu
fried tofu, tempura broth, bonito, negi
Avocado Bomb
baked avocado with crab meat, spicy mayo, masago, tempura flade
Chicken Yakitori
grilled chicken skewer, green onion, teriyaki sauce
Crab Rangoon (5)
crab meat, cream cheese, whipped cream, Thai chili
Crispy Taro Bites
ground chicken, taro, eggroll wrap, homemade special sauce
Dynamite Shrimp
sauteed tempura shrimp, masago, kewpie mayo
Edamame
boiled soy bean, sea salt
Fresh Spring Roll
Garlic Edamame
sauteed soy bean with fresh garlic and sea salt
Green Vegetable Gyoza (5)
pan-seared veggie dumpling, negi, homemade special sauce
Hamachi Kama
grilled yellowtail collar served with lemon, teriyaki sauce
Lobster Tempura
tempura lobster tail with togarashi aioli
Mixed Tempura
Pork Egg Roll (2)
pork, cabbage, carrot, homemade duck sauce
Pork Gyoza (5)
pan-seared pork dumpling, negi, homemade special sauce
Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings
Shrimp Shumai
steamed shrimp dumplings with homemade sauce
Shrimp Tempura (4pc)
Spicy Chicken Wing
pan-fried jumbo chicken wings with spicy sauce
Spicy Garlic Edamame
sauteed soy bean with chili paste, fresh garlic and sea salt
Sweet & Spicy Calamari
sauteed fried calamari rings with sweet and spicy sauce
Tempura Calamari
Lightly fried calamari rings, salt & pepper, served with sweet and spicy sauce
Tempura Soft Shell Crab
Lightly fried soft shell crab on top of rice, seaweed salad , spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce
Veggie Egg Roll (2)
Cabbage, carrot, homemade duck sauce
Veggie Tempura
fried seasonal veggies with tempura broth
Sashimi Sampler
Sakura Sashimi Specials
Hawaiian Style Poke
Sushi
Albacore Sushi
Eel (Unagi) Sushi
Egg Omelet (Tamago) Sushi
Escolar Sushi
Fatty Salmon Sushi
Fatty Yellowtail Sushi
Flounder Sushi
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sushi
Imitation Crab (Kanikama) Sushi
Mackerel Sushi
Octopus (Tako) Sushi
Quail Egg (1pc)
Red Snapper Sushi
Salmon (Sake) Sushi
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sushi
Scallop Sushi
Seabass Sushi
Shrimp (Ebi) Sushi
Smelt Fish Roe (Masago) Sushi
Smoked Salmon Sushi
Snow Crab Sushi
Spicy Scallop Sushi
Squid Sushi
Sweet Shrimp Sushi
Tuna Sushi
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sushi
Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Eel Sashimi
Egg Omelet (Tamago) Sashimi
Escolar Sashimi
Fatty Salmon Sashimi
Fatty Yellowtail Sashimi
Flounder Sashimi
Flying Fish Roe Sashimi
Imitation Crab Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Red Snapper Sashimi
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Seabass Sashimi
Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi
Smelt Fish Roe (Masago) Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Snow Crab Sashimi
Spicy Scallop Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail ( Hamachi) Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Classic & House Rolls
Avocado Roll
Boston Roll
fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber
California Roll
imitation crab, avocado, cucumber
Caterpillar Roll
Crunchy Roll
crab mix, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura flake
Cucumber Roll
Eel Roll
Golden Roll
Hawaiian Roll
Hippie Roll
tempura asparagus, sweet potato, onion
Mango Roll
Negihama (Yellowtail Roll)
Philly Roll
Rainbow Roll
Rock Shrimp Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Sake Maki (Salmon Roll)
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Snow Crab California Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
spicy yellowtail, avocado, cucumber
Spider Roll
Tekka Maki (Tuna Roll)
Tempura Asparagus Roll
Tempura Zen
Tiger Eye
Veggie Roll
Yokohama
Yummy Roll
Sakura Signature Rolls
Catching Fire
spicy tuna, jalapeno popper, avocado inside, outside with torched fatty salmon, spicy mayo,eel sauce, picked jalapeno, garlic oil, habanero masago
Cook On Fire
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, masago, tempura flake, green onions
Crazy Monkey
tempura shrimp, cream cheese, toppped with smoked eel, avocado and eel sauce
Cucumber Land
cucumber wrapped with spring mix, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, snow crab, masago, housemade special sauce
Dragon Roll
snow crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with smoked eel, avocado,and eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
crab, avocado, topped with scallops, shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, masago and scallions
Feed Me
snow crab, avocado, grilled asparagus, topped with salmon, tuna, serranos, garlic ponzu
Fifth Ave
tempura crab, spicy tuna , asparagus, topped with tuna, salmon, tobiko, housemade special sauce
French Kiss Roll
Green Fire
spicy yellowtail, jalapeno, cucumber, topped with avocado, wasabi cream and furikake
Happy Ending
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with fresh salmon, flash-fried sweet potato crisps and habanero mayo
Hurricane Roll
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel, cream cheese, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce
Jose Caliente
spicy tuna, avocado, topped with salmon, spicy mayo, serranos
King Roll
tempura escolar, avocado, topped with snow crab, sweet habanero, tobiko, tempura flakes on top
Lakeway Roll
tuna, salmon, escolar, avocado, spring mix, topped with wasabi cream, sweet miso
Lettie Roll
Lotus Roll
salmon, escolar, crab salad, spring mix, avocado, pickled cucumber, wrapped in rice paper with ponzu, yuzu vinaigrette, red tobiko
Oh Yeah
avocado, snow crab, cucumber, topped with fresh salmon, spicy mayo
Pepper Tuna Roll
shrimp tempura, snow crab, spicy tuna, topped with pepper tuna, crispy onion, spicy mayo, eel sauce, spicy ponzu, scallions, masago
Poker Face
tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, grilled asparagus, topped with escolar, tobiko, serranos, roasted garlic, ponzu sauce
Red Bull
shrimp tempura and crab meat mix inside, outside with torched beef fillet & baked scallop, spicy mayo and spicy ponzu sauce
R & N Roll
deep-fried, snow crab, avocado, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, masago, scallions
Sakura Roll
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with avocado, tuna and housemade special sauce
Shaggy Dog Roll
Summer Citrus
spicy albacore, avocado, top with snow crab meat, orange miso, wasabi cream, tempura flakes, tobiko
Sunset Roll
soft shell crab, spicy tuna, avocado, topped with tuna, tempura flakes, spicy ponzu and housemade special sauce
Sweet Passion
shrimp tempura, snow crab, topped with avocado, fresh strawberries, sweet miso
Tempura Lobster Roll
tempura lobster tail, cream cheese, avocado, spring mix, topped with spicy snow crab, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, spicy ponzu, masago, green onion
Sakura Sushi & Sashimi Combos
Sakura Combo A
6 pcs Chef's Choice sushi and 1 California Roll
Sakura Combo B
1 spicy tuna roll and 8pcs chef's choice sushi
Sakura Combo C
6 pcs sushi, 6 pcs sashimi and 1 spicy tuna roll
Sakura Combo D
21 pcs Chef's choice sashimi
Chirashi
Chef's choice sashimi served on sushi rice
Ramen Noodles
Beef Sho-Yu Ramen
sho-yu broth,grilled steak, boiled egg, bamboo shoot, scallion, nori
Creamy Vegetarian Ramen
sho-yu broth,grilled steak, boiled egg, bamboo shoot, scallion, nori
Seafood Miso Ramen
miso broth, mussel, jumbo shrimp, sea scallop, boiled egg, bean sprouts, bok choy, scallion, sweet corn
Tokyo Miso Ramen
miso broth, chashu, boiled egg, bean sprouts, bok choy, scallions, sweet corn
Tonkotsu Original Ramen
pork bone broth, chashu, boiled egg, woodear mushroom, scallion, sesame
Tonkotsu Sho-Yu Ramen
pork bone broth, soy sauce blend, chicken katsum boiled egg, bamboo shoot, scallion, nori
Dinner Rice Bowl
Dinner-Chicken Rice Bowl
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame
Dinner-Steak Rice Bowl
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame
Dinner-Chicken Kastu Rice Bowl
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame
Dinner-Salmon Rice Bowl
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame
Dinner Bento Box
Dinner-Chicken Bento
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 2 pcs shrimp tempura, 8 pcs california roll, 2 pcs fried pork gyoza,
Dinner-Chicken Kastu Bento
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 2 pcs shrimp tempura, 8 pcs california roll, 2 pcs fried pork gyoza,
Dinner-Steak Bento
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 2 pcs shrimp tempura, 8 pcs california roll, 2 pcs fried pork gyoza,
Dinner-Salmon Bento
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 2 pcs shrimp tempura, 8 pcs california roll, 2 pcs fried pork gyoza,
Dinner-Sushi Bento
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 2 pcs shrimp tempura, 8 pcs california roll, 2 pcs fried pork gyoza,
Dinner-Unagi Bento
served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 2 pcs shrimp tempura, 8 pcs california roll, 2 pcs fried pork gyoza,
Kids Bento
Kids Bento Chicken
served with 4 pcs california rolls, french fries and orange (Age 10 and under)
Kids Bento Chicken Katsu
served with 4 pcs california rolls, french fries and orange (Age 10 and under)
Kids Bento Steak
served with 4 pcs california rolls, french fries and orange (Age 10 and under)
Kids Bento Sesame Chicken
served with 4 pcs california rolls, french fries and orange (Age 10 and under)
Kids Bento Shrimp Tempua
served with 4 pcs california rolls, french fries and orange (Age 10 and under)
Side of French Frys
Orange Bear
Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
egg, green onion, bean sprout, snow peam carrots, teriyaki sauce
Veggie Fried Rice
egg, green onion, bean sprout, broccoli, mushroo, snow pea, carrots, teriyaki sauce
Beef Fried Rice
egg, green onion, bean sprout, snow peam carrots, teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Fried Rice
egg, green onion, bean sprout, snow peam carrots, teriyaki sauce
Combo Fried Rice
egg, green onion, bean sprout, snow peam carrots, teriyaki sauce
Spicy Curry Combo Fried Rice
egg, green onion, bean sprout, snow peam carrots, teriyaki sauce
Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice
egg, green onion, bean sprout, snow peam carrots, teriyaki sauce
Lo Mein
Chicken Lo Mein
egg, bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage
Veggie Lo Mein
egg, bean sprout, onions, broccoli, mushroom, snow pea, carrots, cabbage
Beef Lo Mein
egg, bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage
Shrimp Lo Mein
egg, bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage
Combo Lo Mein
egg, bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage
Udon
Veggie Udon
bean sprout, onions, broccoli, mushroom, snow pea, carrots, cabbage
Chicken Udon
bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage
Beef Udon
bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage
Shrimp Udon
bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage
Combo Udon
bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage
Chicken
Chicken & Eggplant with Garlic Sauce
sauteed chicken breast and Asian eggplant with homemade spicy garlic sauce
Chicken With Broccoli
stir-fried chicken breast with broccoli in brown sauce
Chicken With Garlic Sauce
sauteed chicken breast with mixed veggies in homemade spicy garlic sauce
Chicken With Green Bean
sauteed chicken breast with lightly fried green bean in brown sauce
Chicken With Mixed Veggies
sauteed chicken breast with mixed veggies in gluten free white sauce
Chicken With Snow Pea
sauteed chicken breast with snow pea in gluten free white sauce
Chong Qing chicken
Stir fry crispy chicken with lots of dry chilli an peanuts
General Tso's Chicken
sauteed fried chicken leg meat, dry chilli, broccoli, with homemade General Tso's sauce
Jade chicken
sauteed chicken breast with broccoli, snow pea in gluten free white sauce
Jalapeño Chicken
stir-fried chicken leg meat with lots of Jalapeno with homemade special sauce
Kung Pao Chicken
stir- fried chicken leg meat with celery, carrot, peanut in spicy Kung-Pao sauce
Mango Chicken
stir-fry chicken breast with mixed veggie, fresh mango, in homemade spicy garlic sauce
Mongolian Chicken
sauteed chicken breast with yellow onion, green onion, jalapeno in homemade special sauce
Orange Chicken
sauteed fried chicken leg meat, broccoli, orange peel with homemade orange sauce
Sesame Chicken
sauteed fried chicken leg meat, broccoli, sesame, with homemade sauce
Spicy Chicken
sauteed chicken breast with bean sprouts, napa cabbage, in homemade Sichuan style spicy sauce, pepper flake on top
Sweet & Sour Chicken
sauteed fried chicken leg meat, fresh pineapple, yellow onion, bell pepper with homemade sweet and sour sauce
Thai Curry Chicken
stew chicken breast, pineapple chucks, bell pepper, coconut milk, in Thai style curry sauce
Beef
Beef With Broccoli
stir fry beef with broccoli and carrot in brown sauce
Beef With Garlic Sauce
stir fry beef with mixed veggies in homemade spicy garlic sauce
Beef with Green Bean
stir fry beef with lightly- fried green bean in brown sauce
Bell Pepper Steak
sauteed tenderloin steak, yellow onion, bell pepper with brown sauce
Black Pepper Steak
sauteed tenderloin steak, yellow onion, bell pepper, black pepper, oyster sauce
Kung Pao Beef
stir fry beef with celery, carrot, peanut in spicy Kung Pao Sauce
Mongolian Beef
stir fry beef with yellow onion, green onion, jalapeno in homemade special sauce
Orange Beef
sauteed fried -crispy beef, broccoli, orange peel, with homemade orange sauce
Spicy Beef
sauteed beef, bean sprouts, napa cabbage with homemade Sichuang style spicy sauce, pepper flake on top
Fish & Seafood
Honey Walnut Shrimp
jumbo shrimp mixed with honey mayo, walnut, on top of spring mix
Hot Pot Fish
Seabass fillet, bok choy, mushroom, napa cabbage, dry chilli, in Sichuan Style spciy sauce, serve in hot pot
Kung Pao Shrimp
stir-fried jumbo shrimp with celery, carrot, peanut in spicy Kung Pao sauce
Mango Shrimp
stir-fried jumbo shrimp with mixed veggies, fresh mango, in homemade spicy garlic sauce
Salt & Pepper Shrimp
sauteed lightly- fried jumbo shrimp with Jalapeno, yellow onion, salt & pepper
Seafood Birdnest
Shrimp & Scallop With Garlic Sauce
stri-fried jumbo shrimp & jumbo sea scallops with mixed veggies in homemade spicy garlic sauce
Shrimp With Garlic Sauce
stir-fried jumbo shrimps with mixed veggies in homemade spicy garlic sauce
Shrimp with mixed Vegetable
Shrimp With Snow Pea
sauteed jumbo shrimp with snow pea in gluten free white sauce
Spicy Fish
sauteed Seabass fillet, bean sprouts, napa cabbage, with homemade Sichuang style spicy sauce, pepper flake on top
Twice Cooked Fish
sauteed lightly- fried Seabass fillet, snow pea, asparagus, bell pepper, yellow onion, special spicy sauce
Veggie & Tofu
Eggplant With Garlic Sauce
stir-fried eggplant with spicy garlic sauce and green onion
General Tso's Tofu
sauteed fried-tofu with homemade sauce and dry chilli pepper
House Special Green Bean
stir-fried green bean with yellow onion and cardamine bean sprouts
Kung Pao Tofu
sauteed fried-firm tofu with celery, carrot and peanut in homemade spicy Kung Pao sauce
Mapo Tofu
sauteed soft tofu with homemade special spicy sauce and green onion
Orange Tofu
sauteed fried firm tofu with homemade orange sauce
Sesame Tofu
sauteed fried firm tofu with homemade sauce and sesame
Spicy Tofu
sauteed soft tofu, bean sprouts, napa cabbage with homemade Sichuan style spicy sauce, pepper flake on top
Veggie Delight
stir- fried mixed veggies with gluten free white sauce
Dim Sum
Special Sushi & Sashimi
A5 Wagyu Beef (1pc)
Blue-fin Tuna Sashimi (5pc)
Blue-fin Tuna Sushi (2pc)
Blue-fin Tuna Toro (1pc)
Citrus Madai
Kanpachi Sashimi (5pc)
Kanpachi Sushi (2pc)
Ora King Salmon Sashimi (5pc)
Ora King Salmon Sushi (2pc)
Salmon Flight (3pc)
Salmon Lover
Toro Flight (3pc)
Uni (1pc)
Little Dory Oyster (2pcs)
Nigiri Omakase (5pcs)
Pink Band Gulf Oysters (6pcs)
Special Chinese Entree
Sauteed Fish Fillet With White Sauce
Salt & Pepper Fish Fillet
Salt & Pepper Pork Ribs
Spicy Curry Combo Fried Rice
Angus Beef With Scallion
Cumin Beef
Beef Flat Rice Noodle
Kung Pao Trios
Salt & Pepper Boneless Pork Chops
Sweet & Sour Boneless Pork Chops
Special Sushi Roll
Side Of Sauce
side of eel sauce
side of teriyaki sauce
side of spicy mayo
side of chili paste
side of sriracha
side of hot oil
side of gyoza sauce
side of egg roll sauce
side of crab rangoon sauce
side of soup dumpling sauce
side of tempura sauce
side of katsu sauce
side of yellow mustard
Side Of Veggies
Side of Protein
Side of Rice & Noodle
Sushi Sides
Side of Avocado
side of cream cheese
side of eel sauce
side of fresh wasabi
side of ginger
side of habanero sauce
side of ponzu sauce
side of serrano
side of spicy mayo
side of spicy ponzu sauce
side of sushi rice
side of sweet miso
side of wasabi
side of wasabi mayo
side of wonton chips
Gluten Free Class & House Rolls
GF Avocado Roll
GF Boston Roll
GF California Roll (with snow crab)
GF Crunchy Roll (with snow crab)
GF Cucumber Roll
GF Golden Roll
GF Hippie Roll
GF Mango Roll
GF Negihama
GF Philly Roll
GF Rainbow Roll
GF Rock Shrimp Roll
GF Salmon Roll
GF Spicy Salmon Roll
GF Spicy Tuna Roll
GF Spicy Yellowtail Roll
GF Tempura Asparagus Roll
GF Tempura Zen Roll
GF Tiger Eye Roll
GF Tuna Roll
GF Veggie Roll
GF Yokohama Roll
GF Yummy Roll
Gluten Free Signature Rolls
GF Jose Caliente
GF Catching Fire Roll
GF Cook On Fire
GF Crazy Monkey Roll
GF Cucumber Land
GF Dragon Roll
GF Dynamite Roll
GF Feed Me Roll
GF Fifth Ave Roll
GF Green Fire Roll
GF Happy Ending Roll
GF Hurricane Roll
GF King Roll
GF Lakeway Roll
GF Lotus Roll
GF Oh Yeah Roll
GF Pepper Tuna Roll
GF Poker Face Roll
GF Red Bull Roll
GF Rock N Roll
GF Sakura Roll
GF Summer Citrus Roll
GF Sunset Roll
GF Sweet Passion
GF Tempura Lobster Roll
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
