Sakura Sushi and Bar

Lunch Teriyaki Rice Bowl

L-Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$13.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame

L- Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl

$14.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame

L-Steak Rice Bowl

$16.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame

L-Salmon Rice Bowl

$16.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame

Lunch Bento Box

L-Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$15.00

L-Chicken Katsu Bento

$16.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 1 pcs shrimp tempura, 4 pcs california roll, taro bites

L-Steak Bento

$18.00

L-Salmon Bento

$18.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 1 pcs shrimp tempura, 4 pcs california roll, taro bites

L-Sushi Bento

$20.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 1 pcs shrimp tempura, 4 pcs california roll, taro bites

L-Unagi Bento

$20.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 1 pcs shrimp tempura, 4 pcs california roll, taro bites

Lunch Roll Combo

Roll Combo A

$17.00

Roll Combo B

$20.00

Roll Combo C

$22.00

Lunch Sushi Combo

Sushi Combo A

$19.00

Sushi Combo B

$22.00

Sushi Combo C

$25.00

Lunch Sashimi Combo

Chirashi

$28.00

Moriawase Sashimi

$38.00

Lunch Chinese Entree

L-Vegetable Delight

$12.00

L-Jade Chicken

$13.00

L-Chicken With Broccoli

$13.00

L-Kung Pao Chicken

$13.00

L-Mongolian Chicken

$13.00

L-General Tso's Chicken

$13.00

L-Orange Chicken

$13.00

L-Sesame Chicken

$13.00

L-Chicken With Green Bean

$14.00

L-Chicken With Eggplant In Garlic Sauce

$14.00

L-Beef With Broccoli

$14.00

L-Mongolian Beef

$14.00

L-Beef With Green Bean

$14.00

L-Shrimp With Garlic Sauce

$14.00

L-Sauteed Shrimp With Mixed Veggies

$14.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Gold Peak Unsweet Iced Tea (16.9oz)

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea (16.9oz)

$3.00Out of stock

Ramune-Hawaiian Blue

$4.50

Ramune-Grape

$4.50

Ramune-Lychee

$4.50

Ramune-Melon

$4.50

Ramune-Orange

$4.50

Ramune-Original

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Ramune-Strawberry

$4.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ramune--Peach

$4.50

Topo Chico

$4.50

Japanese Green Tea (16.9oz)

$3.50

Green Milk Tea (11.8oz)

$3.50

Bottled Sake

Sho Chiku Bai (180ml)

Sho Chiku Bai (180ml)

$10.00
Sayuri Nigori (300ml)

Sayuri Nigori (300ml)

$22.00
Snow Beauty (300ml)

Snow Beauty (300ml)

$22.00
Soto Super Premium Junmai (300ml)

Soto Super Premium Junmai (300ml)

$42.00
Hakushika --White Peach Flavor (720ml)

Hakushika --White Peach Flavor (720ml)

$32.00
Hakushika--Asian Pear Flavor (720ml)

Hakushika--Asian Pear Flavor (720ml)

$32.00
Hakushika -- Pineapple Flavor (720ml)

Hakushika -- Pineapple Flavor (720ml)

$32.00
Hakushika --Yuzu Flavor (720ml)

Hakushika --Yuzu Flavor (720ml)

$32.00
Ozeki Sparkling Peach Sake (250ml)

Ozeki Sparkling Peach Sake (250ml)

$18.00

Soup & Salad

Miso(S)

$4.00

seaweed, tofu, negi

Miso (L)

$9.00

seaweed, tofu, negi

Egg Drop Soup (S)

$4.00

Creamy corn, egg

Egg Drop Soup (L)

$9.00

Creamy corn, egg

Hot&Sour Soup (S)

$4.00

egg, tofu,woodear mushroom, white mushroom, bamboo

Hot & Sour Soup (L)

$9.00

egg, tofu,woodear mushroom, white mushroom, bamboo

Wonton Soup

$9.00

pork wonto, bok-choy, green onion, special shoyu broth

Dumpling Soup

$9.00

bok-choy, bean sprouts, egg, pork dumpling

Spicy Seafood Soup

$15.00

fish fillet, green mussels, shrimp, Thai style lemongrass broth

House Salad

$5.00

spring mix, grape tomato, carrots,daikon, ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

seaweed, sesame

Squid Salad

$8.00

squid, sesame

Sunomono Cucumber Salad

$8.00

pickle cucumber, crab meat, shrimp, ponzu sauce

Chinese Style Cucumber Salad

$8.00

fresh english cucumber, sesame vinaigrette dressing

Sakura Salad

$12.00

spring mix, grape tomato, carrots,daikon, orange with homemade ginger dressing

Sashimi Salad

$25.00

assorted sashimi on Sakura salad, mixed with ponzu sauce and sesame oil

Appetizer | Kitchen

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

fried tofu, tempura broth, bonito, negi

Avocado Bomb

$10.00

baked avocado with crab meat, spicy mayo, masago, tempura flade

Chicken Yakitori

$9.00

grilled chicken skewer, green onion, teriyaki sauce

Crab Rangoon (5)

$10.00

crab meat, cream cheese, whipped cream, Thai chili

Crispy Taro Bites

$9.00

ground chicken, taro, eggroll wrap, homemade special sauce

Dynamite Shrimp

$13.00

sauteed tempura shrimp, masago, kewpie mayo

Edamame

$6.00

boiled soy bean, sea salt

Fresh Spring Roll

$10.00

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

sauteed soy bean with fresh garlic and sea salt

Green Vegetable Gyoza (5)

$9.00

pan-seared veggie dumpling, negi, homemade special sauce

Hamachi Kama

$12.00

grilled yellowtail collar served with lemon, teriyaki sauce

Lobster Tempura

$21.00

tempura lobster tail with togarashi aioli

Mixed Tempura

$16.00

Pork Egg Roll (2)

$6.00

pork, cabbage, carrot, homemade duck sauce

Pork Gyoza (5)

$9.00

pan-seared pork dumpling, negi, homemade special sauce

Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings

$14.00

Shrimp Shumai

$12.00

steamed shrimp dumplings with homemade sauce

Shrimp Tempura (4pc)

$12.00

Spicy Chicken Wing

$13.00

pan-fried jumbo chicken wings with spicy sauce

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.50

sauteed soy bean with chili paste, fresh garlic and sea salt

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

$15.00

sauteed fried calamari rings with sweet and spicy sauce

Tempura Calamari

$14.00

Lightly fried calamari rings, salt & pepper, served with sweet and spicy sauce

Tempura Soft Shell Crab

$20.00

Lightly fried soft shell crab on top of rice, seaweed salad , spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce

Veggie Egg Roll (2)

$5.00

Cabbage, carrot, homemade duck sauce

Veggie Tempura

$7.00

fried seasonal veggies with tempura broth

Sashimi Sampler

Sashimi Sampler

$25.00

Sakura Sashimi Specials

Sakura Sashimi Special - Albcore

$23.00

serrano pepper, tobiko, rainbow mix

Sakura Sashimi Special -Salmon

$23.00

serrano pepper, tobiko, rainbow mix

Sakura Sashimi Special- Escolar

$23.00

Sakura Sashimi Special- Yellowtail

$25.00

Hawaiian Style Poke

Tuna Poke

$25.00

Salmon Poke

$23.00

Yellowtail Poke

$25.00

Escolar Poke

$22.00

Tower

Tuna Tower

$24.00

Salmon Tower

$20.00

Escolar Tower

$20.00

Yellowtail Tower

$24.00

Sushi

Albacore Sushi

$9.00

Eel (Unagi) Sushi

$10.00

Egg Omelet (Tamago) Sushi

$7.00

Escolar Sushi

$9.00

Fatty Salmon Sushi

$10.00

Fatty Yellowtail Sushi

$12.00

Flounder Sushi

$10.00

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sushi

$9.00

Imitation Crab (Kanikama) Sushi

$7.00

Mackerel Sushi

$9.00

Octopus (Tako) Sushi

$8.00

Quail Egg (1pc)

$1.50

Red Snapper Sushi

$10.00

Salmon (Sake) Sushi

$9.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sushi

$10.00

Scallop Sushi

$11.00

Seabass Sushi

$9.00

Shrimp (Ebi) Sushi

$8.00

Smelt Fish Roe (Masago) Sushi

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$10.00

Snow Crab Sushi

$13.00

Spicy Scallop Sushi

$12.00

Squid Sushi

$9.00

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$12.00

Tuna Sushi

$10.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sushi

$10.00

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$20.00

Eel Sashimi

$23.00

Egg Omelet (Tamago) Sashimi

$17.00

Escolar Sashimi

$20.00

Fatty Salmon Sashimi

$23.00

Fatty Yellowtail Sashimi

$26.00

Flounder Sashimi

$23.00

Flying Fish Roe Sashimi

$20.00

Imitation Crab Sashimi

$17.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$21.00

Octopus Sashimi

$19.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$23.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi

$22.00

Salmon Sashimi

$20.00

Scallop Sashimi

$24.00

Seabass Sashimi

$20.00

Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi

$19.00

Smelt Fish Roe (Masago) Sashimi

$20.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$22.00

Snow Crab Sashimi

$28.00

Spicy Scallop Sashimi

$26.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$26.00

Tuna Sashimi

$23.00

Yellowtail ( Hamachi) Sashimi

$23.00

Squid Sashimi

$22.00

Classic & House Rolls

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Boston Roll

$10.00

fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber

California Roll

$8.00

imitation crab, avocado, cucumber

Caterpillar Roll

$13.00

Crunchy Roll

$10.00

crab mix, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura flake

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Eel Roll

$11.00

Golden Roll

$11.00

Hawaiian Roll

$12.00

Hippie Roll

$9.00

tempura asparagus, sweet potato, onion

Mango Roll

$12.00

Negihama (Yellowtail Roll)

$9.00

Philly Roll

$10.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Rock Shrimp Roll

$10.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Sake Maki (Salmon Roll)

$9.00

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$11.00

Snow Crab California Roll

$12.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$14.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

spicy yellowtail, avocado, cucumber

Spider Roll

$14.00

Tekka Maki (Tuna Roll)

$9.00

Tempura Asparagus Roll

$8.00

Tempura Zen

$14.00

Tiger Eye

$13.00

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Yokohama

$15.00

Yummy Roll

$13.00

Sakura Signature Rolls

Catching Fire

$20.00

spicy tuna, jalapeno popper, avocado inside, outside with torched fatty salmon, spicy mayo,eel sauce, picked jalapeno, garlic oil, habanero masago

Cook On Fire

$18.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, masago, tempura flake, green onions

Crazy Monkey

$17.00

tempura shrimp, cream cheese, toppped with smoked eel, avocado and eel sauce

Cucumber Land

$20.00

cucumber wrapped with spring mix, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, snow crab, masago, housemade special sauce

Dragon Roll

$16.00

snow crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with smoked eel, avocado,and eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$20.00

crab, avocado, topped with scallops, shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, masago and scallions

Feed Me

$19.00

snow crab, avocado, grilled asparagus, topped with salmon, tuna, serranos, garlic ponzu

Fifth Ave

$18.00

tempura crab, spicy tuna , asparagus, topped with tuna, salmon, tobiko, housemade special sauce

French Kiss Roll

$25.00

Green Fire

$18.00

spicy yellowtail, jalapeno, cucumber, topped with avocado, wasabi cream and furikake

Happy Ending

$18.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with fresh salmon, flash-fried sweet potato crisps and habanero mayo

Hurricane Roll

$17.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel, cream cheese, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce

Jose Caliente

$17.00

spicy tuna, avocado, topped with salmon, spicy mayo, serranos

King Roll

$17.00

tempura escolar, avocado, topped with snow crab, sweet habanero, tobiko, tempura flakes on top

Lakeway Roll

$17.00

tuna, salmon, escolar, avocado, spring mix, topped with wasabi cream, sweet miso

Lettie Roll

$17.00

Lotus Roll

$18.00

salmon, escolar, crab salad, spring mix, avocado, pickled cucumber, wrapped in rice paper with ponzu, yuzu vinaigrette, red tobiko

Oh Yeah

$16.00

avocado, snow crab, cucumber, topped with fresh salmon, spicy mayo

Pepper Tuna Roll

$20.00

shrimp tempura, snow crab, spicy tuna, topped with pepper tuna, crispy onion, spicy mayo, eel sauce, spicy ponzu, scallions, masago

Poker Face

$19.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, grilled asparagus, topped with escolar, tobiko, serranos, roasted garlic, ponzu sauce

Red Bull

$21.00

shrimp tempura and crab meat mix inside, outside with torched beef fillet & baked scallop, spicy mayo and spicy ponzu sauce

R & N Roll

$19.00

deep-fried, snow crab, avocado, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, masago, scallions

Sakura Roll

$20.00

spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with avocado, tuna and housemade special sauce

Shaggy Dog Roll

$17.00

Summer Citrus

$17.00

spicy albacore, avocado, top with snow crab meat, orange miso, wasabi cream, tempura flakes, tobiko

Sunset Roll

$20.00

soft shell crab, spicy tuna, avocado, topped with tuna, tempura flakes, spicy ponzu and housemade special sauce

Sweet Passion

$17.00

shrimp tempura, snow crab, topped with avocado, fresh strawberries, sweet miso

Tempura Lobster Roll

$26.00

tempura lobster tail, cream cheese, avocado, spring mix, topped with spicy snow crab, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, spicy ponzu, masago, green onion

Sakura Sushi & Sashimi Combos

Sakura Combo A

$30.00

6 pcs Chef's Choice sushi and 1 California Roll

Sakura Combo B

$40.00

1 spicy tuna roll and 8pcs chef's choice sushi

Sakura Combo C

$55.00

6 pcs sushi, 6 pcs sashimi and 1 spicy tuna roll

Sakura Combo D

$75.00

21 pcs Chef's choice sashimi

Chirashi

$32.00

Chef's choice sashimi served on sushi rice

Ramen Noodles

Beef Sho-Yu Ramen

$15.00

sho-yu broth,grilled steak, boiled egg, bamboo shoot, scallion, nori

Creamy Vegetarian Ramen

$14.00

sho-yu broth,grilled steak, boiled egg, bamboo shoot, scallion, nori

Seafood Miso Ramen

$17.00

miso broth, mussel, jumbo shrimp, sea scallop, boiled egg, bean sprouts, bok choy, scallion, sweet corn

Tokyo Miso Ramen

$14.00

miso broth, chashu, boiled egg, bean sprouts, bok choy, scallions, sweet corn

Tonkotsu Original Ramen

$14.00

pork bone broth, chashu, boiled egg, woodear mushroom, scallion, sesame

Tonkotsu Sho-Yu Ramen

$15.00

pork bone broth, soy sauce blend, chicken katsum boiled egg, bamboo shoot, scallion, nori

Dinner Rice Bowl

Dinner-Chicken Rice Bowl

$17.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame

Dinner-Steak Rice Bowl

$19.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame

Dinner-Chicken Kastu Rice Bowl

$19.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame

Dinner-Salmon Rice Bowl

$21.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), stir fried broccoli, cabbage and carrots over steamed rice, pan-fried egg, teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame

Dinner Bento Box

Dinner-Chicken Bento

$22.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 2 pcs shrimp tempura, 8 pcs california roll, 2 pcs fried pork gyoza,

Dinner-Chicken Kastu Bento

$24.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 2 pcs shrimp tempura, 8 pcs california roll, 2 pcs fried pork gyoza,

Dinner-Steak Bento

$24.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 2 pcs shrimp tempura, 8 pcs california roll, 2 pcs fried pork gyoza,

Dinner-Salmon Bento

$26.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 2 pcs shrimp tempura, 8 pcs california roll, 2 pcs fried pork gyoza,

Dinner-Sushi Bento

$28.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 2 pcs shrimp tempura, 8 pcs california roll, 2 pcs fried pork gyoza,

Dinner-Unagi Bento

$28.00

served with choice of soup: miso, egg drop or hot & sour soup, steamed rice, (sub brown rice or fried rice for $2), mixed veggie tempura and 2 pcs shrimp tempura, 8 pcs california roll, 2 pcs fried pork gyoza,

Kids Bento

Kids Bento Chicken

$11.00

served with 4 pcs california rolls, french fries and orange (Age 10 and under)

Kids Bento Chicken Katsu

$12.00

served with 4 pcs california rolls, french fries and orange (Age 10 and under)

Kids Bento Steak

$12.00

served with 4 pcs california rolls, french fries and orange (Age 10 and under)

Kids Bento Sesame Chicken

$12.00

served with 4 pcs california rolls, french fries and orange (Age 10 and under)

Kids Bento Shrimp Tempua

$12.00

served with 4 pcs california rolls, french fries and orange (Age 10 and under)

Side of French Frys

$5.00

Orange Bear

$2.00

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

egg, green onion, bean sprout, snow peam carrots, teriyaki sauce

Veggie Fried Rice

$12.00

egg, green onion, bean sprout, broccoli, mushroo, snow pea, carrots, teriyaki sauce

Beef Fried Rice

$15.00

egg, green onion, bean sprout, snow peam carrots, teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

egg, green onion, bean sprout, snow peam carrots, teriyaki sauce

Combo Fried Rice

$17.00

egg, green onion, bean sprout, snow peam carrots, teriyaki sauce

Spicy Curry Combo Fried Rice

$18.00

egg, green onion, bean sprout, snow peam carrots, teriyaki sauce

Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.00

egg, green onion, bean sprout, snow peam carrots, teriyaki sauce

Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

$14.00

egg, bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage

Veggie Lo Mein

$13.00

egg, bean sprout, onions, broccoli, mushroom, snow pea, carrots, cabbage

Beef Lo Mein

$16.00

egg, bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage

Shrimp Lo Mein

$16.00

egg, bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage

Combo Lo Mein

$18.00

egg, bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage

Udon

Veggie Udon

$14.00

bean sprout, onions, broccoli, mushroom, snow pea, carrots, cabbage

Chicken Udon

$15.00

bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage

Beef Udon

$17.00

bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage

Shrimp Udon

$17.00

bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage

Combo Udon

$19.00

bean sprout, onions , carrots, cabbage

Chicken

Chicken & Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$17.00

sauteed chicken breast and Asian eggplant with homemade spicy garlic sauce

Chicken With Broccoli

$16.00

stir-fried chicken breast with broccoli in brown sauce

Chicken With Garlic Sauce

$16.00

sauteed chicken breast with mixed veggies in homemade spicy garlic sauce

Chicken With Green Bean

$17.00

sauteed chicken breast with lightly fried green bean in brown sauce

Chicken With Mixed Veggies

$16.00

sauteed chicken breast with mixed veggies in gluten free white sauce

Chicken With Snow Pea

$17.00

sauteed chicken breast with snow pea in gluten free white sauce

Chong Qing chicken

$17.00

Stir fry crispy chicken with lots of dry chilli an peanuts

General Tso's Chicken

$15.00

sauteed fried chicken leg meat, dry chilli, broccoli, with homemade General Tso's sauce

Jade chicken

$16.00

sauteed chicken breast with broccoli, snow pea in gluten free white sauce

Jalapeño Chicken

$16.00

stir-fried chicken leg meat with lots of Jalapeno with homemade special sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

$15.00

stir- fried chicken leg meat with celery, carrot, peanut in spicy Kung-Pao sauce

Mango Chicken

$17.00

stir-fry chicken breast with mixed veggie, fresh mango, in homemade spicy garlic sauce

Mongolian Chicken

$16.00

sauteed chicken breast with yellow onion, green onion, jalapeno in homemade special sauce

Orange Chicken

$15.00

sauteed fried chicken leg meat, broccoli, orange peel with homemade orange sauce

Sesame Chicken

$15.00

sauteed fried chicken leg meat, broccoli, sesame, with homemade sauce

Spicy Chicken

$16.00

sauteed chicken breast with bean sprouts, napa cabbage, in homemade Sichuan style spicy sauce, pepper flake on top

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$15.00

sauteed fried chicken leg meat, fresh pineapple, yellow onion, bell pepper with homemade sweet and sour sauce

Thai Curry Chicken

$17.00

stew chicken breast, pineapple chucks, bell pepper, coconut milk, in Thai style curry sauce

Beef

Beef With Broccoli

$17.00

stir fry beef with broccoli and carrot in brown sauce

Beef With Garlic Sauce

$17.00

stir fry beef with mixed veggies in homemade spicy garlic sauce

Beef with Green Bean

$18.00

stir fry beef with lightly- fried green bean in brown sauce

Bell Pepper Steak

$18.00

sauteed tenderloin steak, yellow onion, bell pepper with brown sauce

Black Pepper Steak

$18.00

sauteed tenderloin steak, yellow onion, bell pepper, black pepper, oyster sauce

Kung Pao Beef

$17.00

stir fry beef with celery, carrot, peanut in spicy Kung Pao Sauce

Mongolian Beef

$17.00

stir fry beef with yellow onion, green onion, jalapeno in homemade special sauce

Orange Beef

$17.00

sauteed fried -crispy beef, broccoli, orange peel, with homemade orange sauce

Spicy Beef

$17.00

sauteed beef, bean sprouts, napa cabbage with homemade Sichuang style spicy sauce, pepper flake on top

Fish & Seafood

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$19.00

jumbo shrimp mixed with honey mayo, walnut, on top of spring mix

Hot Pot Fish

$19.00

Seabass fillet, bok choy, mushroom, napa cabbage, dry chilli, in Sichuan Style spciy sauce, serve in hot pot

Kung Pao Shrimp

$17.00

stir-fried jumbo shrimp with celery, carrot, peanut in spicy Kung Pao sauce

Mango Shrimp

$18.00

stir-fried jumbo shrimp with mixed veggies, fresh mango, in homemade spicy garlic sauce

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$17.00

sauteed lightly- fried jumbo shrimp with Jalapeno, yellow onion, salt & pepper

Seafood Birdnest

$22.00

Shrimp & Scallop With Garlic Sauce

$20.00

stri-fried jumbo shrimp & jumbo sea scallops with mixed veggies in homemade spicy garlic sauce

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce

$17.00

stir-fried jumbo shrimps with mixed veggies in homemade spicy garlic sauce

Shrimp with mixed Vegetable

$17.00

Shrimp With Snow Pea

$19.00

sauteed jumbo shrimp with snow pea in gluten free white sauce

Spicy Fish

$17.00

sauteed Seabass fillet, bean sprouts, napa cabbage, with homemade Sichuang style spicy sauce, pepper flake on top

Twice Cooked Fish

$18.00

sauteed lightly- fried Seabass fillet, snow pea, asparagus, bell pepper, yellow onion, special spicy sauce

Veggie & Tofu

Eggplant With Garlic Sauce

$15.00

stir-fried eggplant with spicy garlic sauce and green onion

General Tso's Tofu

$15.00

sauteed fried-tofu with homemade sauce and dry chilli pepper

House Special Green Bean

$15.00

stir-fried green bean with yellow onion and cardamine bean sprouts

Kung Pao Tofu

$15.00

sauteed fried-firm tofu with celery, carrot and peanut in homemade spicy Kung Pao sauce

Mapo Tofu

$15.00

sauteed soft tofu with homemade special spicy sauce and green onion

Orange Tofu

$15.00

sauteed fried firm tofu with homemade orange sauce

Sesame Tofu

$15.00

sauteed fried firm tofu with homemade sauce and sesame

Spicy Tofu

$15.00

sauteed soft tofu, bean sprouts, napa cabbage with homemade Sichuan style spicy sauce, pepper flake on top

Veggie Delight

$15.00

stir- fried mixed veggies with gluten free white sauce

Dim Sum

Shang Hai W/ Pork Soup Dumpling (4)

$8.00

Steam Roast Pork Bun (3)

$7.00

Steam Egg Custard Bun (3)

$6.00

Spicy Wonton

$8.00

Shang Hai W/ Pork & Crabmeat Soup Dumpling (4)

$8.00

Shrimp Shumai (6)

$12.00

Special Sushi & Sashimi

A5 Wagyu Beef (1pc)

$12.00

Blue-fin Tuna Sashimi (5pc)

$36.00

Blue-fin Tuna Sushi (2pc)

$16.00

Blue-fin Tuna Toro (1pc)

$12.00

Citrus Madai

$16.00

Kanpachi Sashimi (5pc)

$27.00

Kanpachi Sushi (2pc)

$11.00

Ora King Salmon Sashimi (5pc)

$27.00

Ora King Salmon Sushi (2pc)

$12.00

Salmon Flight (3pc)

$16.00

Salmon Lover

$32.00

Toro Flight (3pc)

$22.00

Uni (1pc)

$14.00

Little Dory Oyster (2pcs)

$9.00

Nigiri Omakase (5pcs)

$45.00

Pink Band Gulf Oysters (6pcs)

$18.00Out of stock

Special Chinese Entree

Sauteed Fish Fillet With White Sauce

$18.00

Salt & Pepper Fish Fillet

$17.00

Salt & Pepper Pork Ribs

$18.00

Spicy Curry Combo Fried Rice

$18.00

Angus Beef With Scallion

$18.00

Cumin Beef

$18.00

Beef Flat Rice Noodle

$17.00

Kung Pao Trios

$18.00

Salt & Pepper Boneless Pork Chops

$17.00

Sweet & Sour Boneless Pork Chops

$17.00

Special Sushi Roll

Blue Fin Dynasty Roll

$25.00

Mango Lover Roll

$18.00

Fantastic 4

$20.00

Side Of Sauce

side of eel sauce

$0.50

side of teriyaki sauce

$0.50

side of spicy mayo

$0.50

side of chili paste

$0.50

side of sriracha

$0.50

side of hot oil

$0.50

side of gyoza sauce

$0.50

side of egg roll sauce

$0.50

side of crab rangoon sauce

$0.50

side of soup dumpling sauce

$0.50

side of tempura sauce

$0.50

side of katsu sauce

$0.50

side of yellow mustard

$0.50

Side Of Veggies

side of steam broccoli $3

$3.00

side of mix veggies $3

$3.00

side of steam snow pea $5

$5.00

Side of Protein

side of grilled chicken (sauce on side)

$8.00

side of grilled steak (sauce on side)

$10.00

side of grilled salmon (sauce on side)

$12.00

side of chicken kastu (sauce on side)

$10.00

side of fried tofu

$7.00

1 pc tempura shrimp

$2.50

Side of Rice & Noodle

side of white rice

$2.00

side of fried rice

$3.00

side of brown rice

$3.00

side of sushi rice

$4.00

side of lomein

$4.00

side of steam udon

$6.00

side of ramen noodle

$6.00

Sushi Sides

Side of Avocado

$3.00

side of cream cheese

$2.00

side of eel sauce

$0.50

side of fresh wasabi

$5.00

side of ginger

$0.50

side of habanero sauce

$0.50

side of ponzu sauce

$0.50

side of serrano

$0.50

side of spicy mayo

$0.50

side of spicy ponzu sauce

$0.50

side of sushi rice

$4.00

side of sweet miso

$0.50

side of wasabi

$0.50

side of wasabi mayo

$0.50

side of wonton chips

$3.00

Gluten Free Class & House Rolls

GF Avocado Roll

$6.00

GF Boston Roll

$10.00

GF California Roll (with snow crab)

$13.00

GF Crunchy Roll (with snow crab)

$15.00

GF Cucumber Roll

$6.00

GF Golden Roll

$16.00

GF Hippie Roll

$9.00

GF Mango Roll

$17.00

GF Negihama

$9.00

GF Philly Roll

$10.00

GF Rainbow Roll

$18.00

GF Rock Shrimp Roll

$11.00

GF Salmon Roll

$9.00

GF Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

GF Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

GF Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

GF Tempura Asparagus Roll

$9.00

GF Tempura Zen Roll

$15.00

GF Tiger Eye Roll

$14.00

GF Tuna Roll

$9.00

GF Veggie Roll

$8.00

GF Yokohama Roll

$15.00

GF Yummy Roll

$14.00

Gluten Free Signature Rolls

GF Jose Caliente

$17.00

GF Catching Fire Roll

$20.00

GF Cook On Fire

$19.00

GF Crazy Monkey Roll

$18.00

GF Cucumber Land

$19.00

GF Dragon Roll

$21.00

GF Dynamite Roll

$30.00

GF Feed Me Roll

$19.00

GF Fifth Ave Roll

$23.00

GF Green Fire Roll

$18.00

GF Happy Ending Roll

$19.00

GF Hurricane Roll

$18.00

GF King Roll

$22.00

GF Lakeway Roll

$17.00

GF Lotus Roll

$23.00

GF Oh Yeah Roll

$21.00

GF Pepper Tuna Roll

$25.00

GF Poker Face Roll

$20.00

GF Red Bull Roll

$26.00

GF Rock N Roll

$24.00

GF Sakura Roll

$21.00

GF Summer Citrus Roll

$22.00

GF Sunset Roll

$21.00

GF Sweet Passion

$22.00

GF Tempura Lobster Roll

$31.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
