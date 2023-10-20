Appetizers

Miso Soup
$4.00

miso, wakame, tofu with scallion

Edamame
Edamame
$4.00

soy beans with sea salt

Seaweed Salad
Seaweed Salad
$5.00

japanese style seaweed salad

Sunomono Salad
Sunomono Salad
$6.00

lightly salted cucumber, sweet rice vinegar, hijiki seaweed and sesame seeds

Agedashi Tofu
Agedashi Tofu
$8.00

fried tofu in dashi, bonito flakes and negi

Vegetable Tempura
Vegetable Tempura
$9.00

tempura fried vegetables and dipping sauce

Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp Tempura
$10.00

tempura fried shrimp and dipping sauce

Gyoza
Gyoza
$9.00

pan seared dumpling with dashi. Choice of chicken, shrimp or vegetable

Chicken Karagge
Chicken Karagge
$10.00

japanese style fried chicken with yuzu chili sauce

Ika Geso Karagge
Ika Geso Karagge
$10.00

japanese style fried calamari with yuzu chili sauce

Side of Rice
$2.00
Vegetable Spring Rolls
$8.00

Donburi

Gyu Don
Gyu Don
$16.00

thinly sliced beef and onions cooked in shiso-garlic, sesame seed, green onion, fried shishito & kizami nori over rice

Chicken Karagge Don
Chicken Karagge Don
$12.00

japanese style fried chicken, sesame seed, green onion and fried shishito over rice

Miso Glazed Salmon Don
Miso Glazed Salmon Don
$18.00

miso salmon, sesame seed, green onion and kizami nori over rice

Una Don
Una Don
$18.00

barbecued eel, sesame seeds, eel sauce, green onion and kizami nori over rice

Yakitori

Asparagus
Asparagus
$4.00
Beef Rib Eye
Beef Rib Eye
$7.00
Eggplant
Eggplant
$4.00
Garlic Beef
Garlic Beef
$7.00

ribeye beef with garlic

Gyu Enoki
Gyu Enoki
$7.00

sliced beef wrapped enoki mushrooms

Hatsu
Hatsu
$5.00

chicken hearts

Miso Honey Salmon
Miso Honey Salmon
$8.00

Miso honey glazed salmon

Momo
Momo
$5.00

chicken thigh meat

Negima
Negima
$6.00

chicken breast meat

Okra
Okra
$3.00
Pork Belly
$6.00
Pork Belly Asparagus
Pork Belly Asparagus
$6.00

Asparagus wrapped in Pork Belly

Pork Belly Quail Egg
Pork Belly Quail Egg
$7.00

Quail Egg wrapped in Pork Belly

Pork Belly Scallops
Pork Belly Scallops
$9.00

Scallops wrapped in Pork Belly

Quail Egg
Quail Egg
$5.00
Scallops
Scallops
$8.00
Shishito
Shishito
$4.00
Shitaki Mushroom
Shitaki Mushroom
$5.00
Sunagimo
Sunagimo
$4.00

chicken gizzards

Tiger Prawns
Tiger Prawns
$6.00
Tsukune Beef
Tsukune Beef
$6.00

beef meatball

Tsukune Chicken
Tsukune Chicken
$6.00

chicken meatballs

Wagyu Beef
Wagyu Beef
$10.00
Zucchini
Zucchini
$3.00

Sushi Rolls

California Roll
California Roll
$9.00

crab, cucumber and avocado. 8pcs.

Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
$10.00

spicy tuna, cucumber and radish sprouts. 8 pcs.

Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
$10.00

spicy salmon, cucumber and radish sporuts. 8pcs.

Oshinko Roll
Oshinko Roll
$7.00

cucumber and pickled daikon. 8pcs. Vegetarian.

Shrimp Tempura Roll
$11.00

shrimp, avocado, cucumber with eel sauce. 8pcs.

Futomaki Roll
Futomaki Roll
$12.00

cucumber, avocado, pickled daikon, yamagobo, roasted bell pepper, radish sprouts. Topped with sesame hijiki seaweed and sesame seeds. 6pcs. Vegetarian.

Tuna Maki Roll
$9.00

tuna, rice, seaweed. 6pcs.

Salmon Maki Roll
$9.00

salmon, rice, seaweed. 6pcs.

Negihama Roll
$9.00

hamachi, ginger and negi. 6pcs.

Cucumber Maki Roll
$6.00

cucumber, rice, seaweed. 6pcs.

Avocado Maki Roll
$6.00

avocado, rice, seaweed. 6pcs.

Dragon Roll
Dragon Roll
$18.00

shrimp tempura, house crab and avocado topped with unagi (eel), unagi sauce, sesame seeds and bonito flakes. 8pcs.

Kumo Roll
Kumo Roll
$16.00

soft-shell crab tempura, snow crab, asparagus and tobiko topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce and micro greens. 6pcs.

Lobster Roll
Lobster Roll
$17.00

lobster tempura, salmon, house crab, cucumber, radish sprouts and avocado wrapped in soy paper, topped with unagi sauce and spicy mayo. 6pcs.

Ebi Tem Roll
Ebi Tem Roll
$17.00

shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, sesame seeds and micro leek. 8pcs.

Spring Roll
Spring Roll
$18.00

house crab, cucumber and avocado topped with yellow tail, yuzu dressing, fried shallots and micro cilantro. 8pcs.

Summer Roll
$18.00

albacore, avocado, pickled fresno pepper topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and micro leeks. 8pcs.

Fall Roll
Fall Roll
$17.00

tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cucumber, avocado and shiso topped with ikura. 6pcs.

Winter Roll
Winter Roll
$17.00

snow crab, cucumber, apple topped with shiso, scallop, orange marmalade, lime zest and sea salt. 8pcs.

Plains Roll
Plains Roll
$18.00

wagyu beef, daikon and asparagus topped with seared wagyu beef, oroshi, eel sauce, lime juice, crispy garlic and micro cilantro. 8pcs.

Rainbow Roll
Rainbow Roll
$17.00

house crab, cucumber and avocado topped with tuna, salmon, yellow tail and avocado. 8pcs.

Valley Roll
Valley Roll
$14.00

grilled shishito peppers and zuchinni topped with avocado, spicy chipotle, fried shallots and micro leeks. 8pcs.

Sweet Tofu Roll
$8.00
Rainforest Roll
$18.00

Nigiri & Sashimi

Maguro
Maguro
$9.00

tuna

Sake
Sake
$9.00

salmon

Hamachi
Hamachi
$9.00

yellow tail

Shiromi
$8.00

white fish

Shima Aji
$9.00

striped jack

Saba
$9.00

pickled mackarel

Hotate
$8.00

scallop

Bincho Maguro
$9.00

albacore

Ebi Shrimp
$7.00

cooked shrimp

Ama Ebi
$9.00

sweet shrimp

Ikura
$10.00

salmon roe

Tamago
Tamago
$6.00

sweet egg omelette over sushi rice

Avocado
$6.00
Fresh Wasabi
$5.00
Assorted Sashimi
$30.00

tuna, salmon and yellow tail. 3pcs of each fish.

Sashimi Moriawase
$55.00

chef's choice sashimi. 18pcs of assorted fish.

Nigiri Moriawase
$18.00

chef's choice nigiri. 4pcs.

Chirashi Don
$35.00

assorted fish over sushi rice.

Inari Tofu Pocket Nigiri
Inari Tofu Pocket Nigiri
$6.00
Unagi
$9.00

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream
$7.00

3pcs. Choice of vanilla, chocolate, green tea, mango, strawberry or plum wine.

Vanilla Crepe Cake
$9.00

Crepes layered with frosting in between. Topped with whip cream.

Strawberry Cheesecake
$10.00Out of stock
Classic Cheesecake
$10.00