Sakura Yakitori and Sushi House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Inspired by traditional flavors and offering a creative and respectful interpretation of Japanese cuisine. Thank you for dining with us.
Location
13200 SE 172nd Ave suite 158, Happy Valley, OR 97086
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hops n Drops - Happy Valley
No Reviews
17155 SE Sunnyside Rd #152 Happy Valley, OR 97086
View restaurant
Crisp - Happy Valley
No Reviews
15932 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr. Happy Valley, OR 97086
View restaurant
Victorico's Mexican Food - Sunnyside Rd
No Reviews
14667 SE Sunnyside RD Happy Valley, OR 97086
View restaurant
Portland Cider Company - Clackamas
No Reviews
8925 Southeast Jannsen Road Clackamas, OR 97015
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Happy Valley
More near Happy Valley