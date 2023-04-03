Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sakura Blue

review star

No reviews yet

4600 Shelbyville Rd

Louisville, KY 40207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Half &Half Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Mt Valley Spring Water

$5.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

Main Menu

Soup/Salad/Dressing

-----------------

Miso Soup

$2.95

Traditional Japanese soybean paste soup with tofu, seaweed, green onions

Chicken Soup

$2.95

Chicken broth soup with chopped chicken, sliced mushroom, green onions

House salad

$2.95

Double salad

$5.95

Cucumber salad

$4.50

Seaweed salad

$5.50

Squid salad

$8.95

Baby Octopus salad

$8.95

Oshinko

$4.50

Sunomono

$9.95

Sashimi salad

$16.95

Dressing (S)

$5.00

Dressing (M)

$8.00

Dressing (L)

$15.00

Dressing

$0.75

YumYum Sauce

$0.75

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Mustard Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Sauce

$0.75

Sriracha Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Appetizers

-----------------

Edamame

$4.95

Steamed soybeans

Gyoza

$6.50

A half-moon shaped dumplings, pork and vegetable filling

Shumai

$6.50

Dim sum shaped, shrimp and vegetable filling

Veggie Tempura

$6.95

Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

$7.95

Yakitori Chicken

$7.95

Skewered chicken and vegetable

Veggie Spring Roll

$3.95

Agedashi Tofu

$6.50

Deep fried tofu with tempura sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$9.50

-----------------

Tako Yaki

$8.00

Deep fried octopus ball

Kaki Fry

$8.00

Deep fried oyster

Tako Kara Age

$8.00

Deep fried octopus

Ika Keso

$8.00

Deep fried squid leg

Heart Attack

$8.95

Deep fried jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha sauce

Tuna Tartar

$11.95

Salmon Tartar

$11.95

Love Wrap_Tuna

$12.95

Love Wrap_Salmon

$12.95

Choice of tuna or salmon wrap with Japanese pickle, spicy crab, avocado, radish sprout, cucumber with house sauce

Tuna Tataki

$14.95

Beef Tataki

$14.95

*** Don't Make ***

Fried Rice/Noodle

Steamed Rice

$1.50

Plain Fried Rice

$3.95

Veggie Fried Rice

$7.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.95

Beef Fried Rice

$9.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.95

Combo Fried Rice

$11.50

Ch, Sh Fried rice

$10.95

Ch, Beef Fried rice

$10.50

Sh, Beef Fried rice

$10.95

Udon

$9.50

Tempura Udon

$14.95

Miso Ramen

$12.95

Soyu Ramen

$12.95

Tonkotsu Ramen

$12.95

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$17.95

Chicken Yakisoba

$12.95

Beef Yakisoba

$13.95

Shrimp Yakisoba

$14.95

*** Don't Make ***

Dinner Entrees

-----------------

Teriyaki Tofu

$13.95

Stir-fried tofu and vegetable with teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.95

Grilled chicken and vegetable with teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Beef

$18.95

Grilled steak and vegetable with teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Shrimp

$19.50

Grilled shrimp and vegetable with teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Salmon

$19.50

Grilled salmon and vegetable with teriyaki sauce

Chicken-katsu

$14.95

A breaded, deep-fried chicken breast

Ton-katsu

$14.95

A breaded, deep-fried pork cutlet

Tempura Dinner

$15.95

4 shrimps and veggie tempura

Soon Tofu Jigae

$12.50

Hot and spicy tofu stew with seafood, egg, vegetable

Bulgogi

$16.50

Stir-fried marinated slices beef and vegetable

Stone Pot Bibimbap

$14.50

Steamed rice topped with beef, vegetable, fried egg on top in hot stone pot with side spice sauce

Bento Box A

$21.95

California roll, shrimp and veggie tempura, grilled shrimp, gyoza and teriyaki chicken or teriyaki beef

Bento Box B

$26.95

Hand roll, sashimi, shrimp and veggie tempura, gyoza, grilled shrimp and teriyaki chicken or teriyaki beef

with Fried Rice

$2.00

Dinner Hibachi

-----------------

Vegetable Hibachi

$12.95

Chicken Hibachi

$15.95

Shrimp Hibachi

$21.50

Steak Hibachi

$20.95

Scallop Hibachi

$21.95

Calamari Hibachi

$16.95

Chicken & Steak Hibachi

$22.95

Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi

$22.95

Steak & Shrimp Hibachi

$24.95

Steak & Scallop Hibachi

$24.95

Steak & Lobster Hibachi

$30.95

Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi

$24.95

Filet Mignon Hibachi

$24.95

Filet Mignon & Chicken Hibachi

$25.95

Filet Mignon & Shrimp Hibachi

$27.95

Filet Mignon & Scallop Hibachi

$27.95

Filet Mignon & Lobster Hibachi

$33.95

Seafood Special Hibachi

$36.95

Lobster, scallop, shrimp

Chef's Special Hibachi

$28.95

Steak, shrimp, chicken

Sakura Special Hibachi

$40.95

Filet mignon, lobster, shrimp, scallop

Kids Menu

-----------------

Kids Chicken

$9.95

Kids Steak

$10.50

Kids Shrimp

$11.50

Side Order

-----------------

Side Veggie

$4.50

Side Chicken

$5.95

Side Steak

$8.95

Side Shrimp

$8.95

Side Calamari

$8.95

Side Scallop

$9.50

Side Filet Mignon

$11.95

Side Lobster

$15.50

Side Yakisoba

$3.95

Side Noodle(Udon)

$3.95

Sushi paper menu

Sushi (Nigiri)

-----------------

Tuna Nigiri

$5.45

Salmon Nigiri

$4.95

Yellowtail Nigiri

$5.45

White Tuna Nigiri

$5.45

Salmon Belly Nigiri

$5.45

Albacore Nigiri

$5.45

Red Snapper Nigiri

$4.95

Scallop Nigiri

$5.95

Mackeral Nigiri

$4.95

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$6.95

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$5.45

Quail Egg - One shot

$2.95

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri

$4.95

Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri

$4.95

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri

$5.50

Squid Nigiri

$4.50

Fatty Tuna (Toro) Nigiri

$9.95

-----------------

Egg (Tamago) Nigiri

$3.50

Bean Curd Nigiri

$5.00

Baby Octopus Nigiri

$6.95

Octopus Nigiri

$6.50

Surf Clam Nigiri

$5.95

Shrimp Nigiri

$4.50

Crab Nigiri

$4.50

Eel Nigiri

$5.45

Tako Wasabi Nigiri

$4.95

*** Don't make ***

Sashimi

-----------------

Tuna Sashimi

$6.95

Salmon Sashimi

$6.45

Yellowtail Sashimi

$6.95

White Tuna Sashimi

$6.95

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$6.95

Albacore Sashimi

$6.95

Red Snapper Sashimi

$6.45

Scallop Sashimi

$7.45

Mackeral Sashimi

$6.45

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$8.95

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$6.95

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi

$6.45

Smelt Roe (Masago) Sashimi

$6.45

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi

$7.50

Squid Sashimi

$6.00

Fatty Tuna (Toro) Sashimi

$12.95

-----------------

Egg (Tamago) Sashimi

$5.00

Bean Curd (Inari) Sashimi

$5.00

Baby Octopus Sashimi

$6.95

Octopus (Tako) Sashimi

$6.50

Surf Clam Sashimi

$5.95

Shrimp Sashimi

$6.00

Crab Sashimi

$6.00

Eel Sashimi

$7.50

*** Don't Make ***

Maki Rolls

-----------------

*** Don't Make ***

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Tofu Roll

$5.50

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.50

Asparagus Roll

$4.50

Veggie Roll

$6.95

AAC Roll

$6.95

-----------------

California Roll

$6.50

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$8.95

Spider Roll

$8.95

New Orleans

$9.95

Oyster Roll

$6.50

Yum Yum Roll

$8.50

Rookie Roll

$10.95

Eel Roll

$9.95

Dragon Roll

$12.95

Caterpillar Roll

$12.95

Jack Roll

$8.95

Spicy Calamari Roll

$8.95

Crunch Munch

$10.95

-----------------

Tuna Roll

$5.95

Salmon Roll

$5.50

Smoked Salmon Roll

$5.95

Yellowtail Roll

$5.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

Miami Roll

$8.50

Alaska Roll

$8.50

Philadelphia Roll

$8.50

Tuna Lover's Roll

$12.95

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

Sunset Roll

$11.95

*** Don't Make ***

Combo Sushi Plate

-----------------

Unadon

$19.95

Grilled eel on bed of rice

Tekka-Don

$20.95

Tuna on bed of rice

Chirashi

$25.95

Assorted fishes on bed of rice

Sushi Combo

$21.95

7pcs sushi with california roll

Sashimi Combo

$35.00

18 pcs sashimi with rice

Sakura Combo

$45.00

7 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi and chef's choice maki roll

Poki Bowl

$18.95

*** Don't Make ***

Side Order/Modify

-----------------

Cucumber

$0.50

Avocado (Inside)

$0.50

Avocado (Topping)

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Spicy Crab

$3.00

Masago on top

$2.00

Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase the risk of food-borne illnesses. Let us know if you have any food allergy

Soy Paper

$1.00

Rice Paper

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Extra Ginger

Extra Wasabi

No Cucumber

No Avodado

No Jalapeno

No Masago

No Ginger

No Wasabi

No Sauce

No Eel Sauce

No Spicy Mayo

No Wasabi Mayo

Sauce on the side

*** Don't Make ***

Sushibar menu

Menu Rolls

-----------------

Cardinal Roll

$13.95

Spicy crab, avocado topped with seared tuna on top

Dragon Fire

$13.50

Kens Roll

$12.50

Lucky Roll

$12.50

Lion King

$12.50

Louisville Roll

$12.50

Pop Pop Loboster

$12.95

Ninki Roll

$13.95

Sexy Girl

$12.95

Sakura Dragon

$12.95

Sakura Volcano

$12.95

Spicy Spider

$12.95

Spicy Scallop

$12.95

Sunshine Roll

$12.95

Texas Roll

$12.95

Thunder Over Louisville

$12.95

Volcano Roll

$12.95

Wasabi Roll

$12.95

Supreme Jack

$13.50

Supreme Eel

$13.50

Hawaiian Roll

$12.95

*** Don't Make ***

Special Rolls

-----------------

Lollipop

$13.50

24/7 Salmon

$12.95

Maui

$13.95

Kentucky

$15.95

Crazy Dragon

$13.95

Fish Hat

$15.95

Mexican Roll

$13.95

International

$14.95

Surf & Turf

$15.95

Yummy Crunch

$12.95

V.S.R.

$13.95

Best Roll

$14.95

TZ Roll

$15.95

Spring Roll

$13.95

Summer Roll

$15.95

*** Don't Make ***

Deep Fried Roll

-----------------

Crispy

$8.95

Happy Sunday

$10.95

New Lexington

$11.95

Crazy Tuna

$10.00

Crab Rangoon

$10.95

Burning Lip

$12.95

Highland Roll

$11.95

Ownesboro

$11.95

*** Don't Make ***

Sushi Chef Special

-----------------

New Style 7pcs

$16.95

New Style 9pcs

$20.95

Poki Bowl

$18.95

Salmon Tartar Roll

$14.95

Poki Roll

$14.95

Green Monster

$12.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Relaxed restaurant offering classic Japanese cuisine at the sushi bar.

Location

4600 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40207

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lou Lou Food & Drink
orange star4.6 • 1,396
108 Sears Ave Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Taco Luchador - Saint Matthews
orange starNo Reviews
112 Meridian Ave Saint Matthews, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Diamond Street Grub and Hops
orange starNo Reviews
3922 Shelbyville Road Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Saints Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
131 Breckenridge Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Cheddar Box Too
orange starNo Reviews
109 Chenoweth Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza -PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston