SakuSaku Flakerie Wisconsin Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Japanese-French Fusion Pastries and Espresso!
Location
4200 Wisconsin Avenue NW Suite 115, Washington, DC 20016
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Surfside - Tenleytown - 4200 Wisconsin Avenue NW
No Reviews
4200 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20016
View restaurant
Guapo's Restaurant - Tenleytown
No Reviews
4515 Wisconsin Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20016
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant