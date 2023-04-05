Restaurant header imageView gallery

SakuSaku Flakerie Wisconsin Ave

review star

No reviews yet

4200 Wisconsin Avenue NW Suite 115

Washington, DC 20016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese-French Fusion Pastries and Espresso!

Location

4200 Wisconsin Avenue NW Suite 115, Washington, DC 20016

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Surfside - Tenleytown - 4200 Wisconsin Avenue NW
orange starNo Reviews
4200 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20016
View restaurantnext
Guapo's Restaurant - Tenleytown
orange starNo Reviews
4515 Wisconsin Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20016
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - City Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
13 Ridge Square NW Washington, DC 20016
View restaurantnext
Confetti
orange starNo Reviews
4545 42nd St NW #109 Washington, DC 20016
View restaurantnext
Roaming Rooster - (Tenleytown)
orange star4.5 • 23
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20016
View restaurantnext
Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
orange star4.7 • 618
4629 41st St NW Washington, DC 20016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (444 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (138 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston