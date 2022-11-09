Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sal and Phils restaurant

849 Reviews

$$

6600 Old Canton Road

Ridgeland, MS 39157

Popular Items

Fried Jumbo Shrimp Plate
Cajun Cigars
Half Po-Boy & Soup Combo

Seafood

Cluster Dungeness Crab

$11.00

Cluster Snow Crab

$11.00

Whole Order Dungeness Crab

$31.99

Whole Order Snow Crab

$32.99

Boiled Crawfish Boat Special

$13.49Out of stock

Boiled Crawfish By the Pound

$5.49Out of stock

5 Lb Special

$20.00Out of stock

Dozen Cajun Chargrilled Oysters

$23.95

Half Dozen Cajun Chargrilled Oysters

$14.95

Dozen Rosemary Garlic Chargrilled Oysters

$23.95

Half Dozen Rosemary Garlic Chargrilled Oysters

$14.95

Dozen Cajun/Rosemary Garlic

$23.95

Half Dozen Cajun/Rosemary

$14.95

Dozen Rockefella

$23.95

Half Dozen Rockefella

$14.95

Dozen Trio

$23.95

Half Dozen Trio

$14.95

Dozen Rockfella/cajun

$24.95

Half Dozen Rockfella/cajun

$14.99

Dozen Rockfella/rosemary

$24.95

Half Dozen Rockfella/rosemary

$14.95

Raw Oysters 12

$17.99

Raw Oysters 6

$12.99

1/2 lb Boiled Shrimp

$10.99

1lb. Boiled Shrimp

$15.99

Large Order Royal Red Shrimp

$20.00

Small Order Royal Red Shrimp

$14.00

Starters

Bayou Shrimp

$12.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Cajun Cigars

$10.00

Crab Cakes

$12.00

Crab Meat Stuffed Jalapenos

$9.00

Fried Crab Claws

$13.00

Fried Crawfish Tails

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Redfish Bites

$12.00

Sauteed Crab Claws

$13.00

Seafood Nachos

$15.00

Southern Fried Pickles

$7.00

Wojo Fries

$9.00

Cheese curds

$9.00

Crab Bites

$12.00

Salads

Boiled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Cold Lump Crabmeat Salad

$14.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fried Crawfish Salad

$14.00

Fried Oyster Salad

$14.00

Fried Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Grilled Crawfish Salad

$14.00

Grilled Lump Crabmeat Salad

$14.00

Grilled Oyster Salad

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$8.00

Soups

Bowl Crawfish Etouffee

$9.00

Bowl Red Beans & Rice

$9.00

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$9.00

Cup Crawfish Etouffee

$6.00

Cup Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Cup Seafood Gumbo

$6.00

Po-Boys

1/2 1/2 Poboy

Catfish Po-Boy

$13.00

Cheese Burger Po-Boy

$11.00

Chicken Po-boy

$12.00

Crabcake Poboy

$14.00

Crawfish Po-Boy

$12.00

Ham & Cheese Po-Boy

$9.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Muffuletta 1/2

$10.00

Muffuletta Whole

$15.00

Oyster Po-Boy

$13.00

Patton's Hot Sausage Po-Boy

$10.00

Red Fish Po-Boy

$14.00

Roast Beef Po-Boy

$11.00

Sal's Supreme Po-Boy

$13.00

Shrimp Po-Boy

$12.00

Smoked Sausage Po-Boy

$10.00

Soft Shell Crab Po-Boy

$15.00

Hot Sausage Link

$12.00Out of stock

Po-Boy Combo

Half Po-Boy & Soup Combo

$10.00

Plates/Platters

Boiled Platter

$29.99

Fried Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$16.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$16.00

Fried Baskets

$16.00

Grilled Baskets

$16.00

Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Grilled Redfish

$17.00

Grilled Stuffed Flounder

$17.00

Nola Style BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Red Beans & Rice Dinner

$12.00

Seafood Platter

$28.00

Shrimp Lovers'

$28.00

Crawfish Mac

$15.00

Catfish Ponchartrain Special

$17.00Out of stock

Sides

Angel Hair Pasta

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Bread

$0.50

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Corn and Pot Combo

$2.00

Corn on the cob

$1.00

French Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Hush Puppies

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

New Potato

$1.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Sausage

$1.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Squash

$4.00

Turnip Greens

$4.00

Vegtable Medley

$4.00

Zapps BBQ

$1.50

Zapps Crawtators

$1.50

Zapps Regular

$1.50

Zapps Voodoo

$1.50

Children Plates

Catfish (child)

$8.00

Chicken Tender (Child)

$7.00

Popcorn Shrimp (child)

$7.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Ice Cream

$0.75

Peach Cobbler

$4.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$4.00

Extra Sauces/Dressing

Black Sauce

$0.35

Cocktail

$0.35

Comeback

$0.35

Honey Mustard

$0.35

Italian

$0.35

Ranch

$0.35

Remoulade

$0.35

Tartar

$0.35

Thousand Island

$0.35

Cheese

$0.50

Brown Gravy

$0.50

Drawn Butter

$0.35

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Queso Cheese

$4.00

Ala Carte Menu

1 Chicken

$2.50

1 Crab Cake

$6.75

1 Redfish

$12.00

1 Softshell Crab

$12.99

1 Stuffed Shrimp

$1.50

3 Jumbo Shrimp

$4.50

3 pieces Catfish

$6.25

6 Oyster

$7.75

6 Shrimp

$4.50

Loaf Bread

$5.00

Muffuletta Loaf

$6.50

Shrimp Tacos

$3.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.25

Ice

$0.50

Coke Zero

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.25

Bagged Ice

$3.00

Teas

1/2 1/2

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

UnSweet Tea

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

White Milk

$2.50Out of stock

Desserts Catering

Blackberry Cobbler

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$44.99

Peach Cobbler

$39.99

Lunch Box Catering

Catfish Lunch Box

$10.00

Chicken Fried Steak Lunch Box

$10.00

Jumbo Shrimp Lunch Box

$10.00

Pork Chop Lunch Box

$10.00

Red Beans and Rice Lunch Box

$10.00

Snapper Lunch Box

$10.00

Stuffed Flounder Lunch Box

$10.00

Sandwich Trays Catering

Catfish Sandwich Tray

$60.00

Crawfish Sandwich Tray

$60.00

Ham & Cheese Tray

$50.00

Mini Muff Tray

$60.00

Oyster Sandwich Tray

$65.00

Regular Muff Tray

$55.00

Roast Beef and Cheese Tray

$55.00

Sal Supreme Sandwich Tray

$60.00

Shrimp Sandwich Tray

$60.00

Turkey & Cheese Tray

$55.00

Sauces

Black Sauce 16oz

$6.50

Black Sauce 32oz

$14.25

Black Sauce 8oz

$3.25

Black Sauce Gal

$35.00

Cocktail 16oz

$6.50

Cocktail 32oz

$14.25

Cocktail 8oz

$3.25

Cocktail Gal

$35.00

Comeback 16oz

$6.50

Comeback 32oz

$14.25

Comeback 8oz

$3.25

Comeback Gal

$35.00

Olive Salad 16oz

$7.00

Olive Salad 32oz

$15.00

Olive Salad 8oz

$3.00

Olive Salad Gal

$35.00

Remoulade 16oz

$6.50

Remoulade 32oz

$14.25

Remoulade 8oz

$3.25

Remoulade Gal

$35.00

Tartar 16oz

$8.00

Tartar 32oz

$15.00

Tartar 8oz

$4.00

Tartar Gal

$40.00

Seafood Catering

3lb. Tray Boiled Shrimp

$49.00

4lb. Tray Boiled Shrimp

$59.00

5lb. Tray Boiled Shrimp

$69.00

Boiled Shrimp Peeled Per Pound

$16.49

Boiled Shrimp Per Pound

$14.99

Royal Red Per Pound

$19.99

6lb. Tray Boiled Shrimp

$79.99

Crab Claw Tray

$72.00

Dungeness Crab Per Pound

$18.00

Snow Crab Per Pound

$20.99

Fried Catfish Per Pound

$14.50

3lb. Fried Shrimp

$49.00

4lb. Fried Shrimp

$59.00

5lb. Fried Shrimp

$69.00

Fried Shrimp Per Pound

$16.99

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Per Pound

$17.99

Live Crawfish Per Pound

$2.50Out of stock

Sides

Chips Catering (15 bags)

$20.00

Corn Catering (3lbs)

$15.00

French Fries Catering 10lbs

$35.00

Potatoes catering (3lbs)

$15.00

Toasted & Buttered Bread

$6.00

Potato Salad Tray

$40.00

Coleslaw Tray

$35.00

Potato Salad Gallon

$40.00

Coleslaw Gallon

$25.00

Potato Salad Quart

$15.00

Coleslaw Quart

$15.00

Potato Salad Pint

$7.50

Coleslaw Pint

$7.00

Soup Catering

Gumbo and Rice Quart

$17.99

Etouffe and Rice Quart

$17.99

Red Beans and Rice Quart

$17.99

Gumbo and Rice Pint

$8.99

Etouffe and Rice Pint

$8.99

Red Beans and Rice Pint

$8.99

Gumbo and Rice Gallon

$65.00

Etouffe and Rice Gallon

$65.00

Red Beans and Rice Gallon

$65.00

Beverages

Sweet Tea Gallon

$6.99

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$6.99

Swag

T Shirt

$16.00

Hat

$30.00

Koozie

$5.00

Long Sleeve T Shrit

$18.00

Hoodies

$30.00

Hot Sauce Bottles

$4.00

SEAFOOD

1/2 lb 70/90 shrimp Raw

$4.99

16/20 1/2 lb

$9.99

16/20 Shell Off

$15.99

16\20 Boiled Peeled

$19.59

1\2 # 16\20 Boiled Peeled

$11.95

1\2 Pound Boiled Shrimp

$7.99

26/30 Shell Off

$13.99

26/30 Shell Off 1/2 lb

$7.99

26/30 Shell On

$12.99

26/30 Shell On 1/2 lb

$6.99

70/90 shrimp

$9.99

Boiled 1/2lb 70/90

$7.99

Boiled 70/90

$10.99

Boiled and Peeled 1 lb

$16.99

Boiled and Peeled 1/2 lb

$8.99

Boiled Shrimp

$14.99

Catfish

$13.49

Catfish 1/2 lb

$6.99

Crabclaws

$32.99

Crawfish Tails

$15.99

Grouper

$10.99

Grouper 1/2 lb

$6.99

Katherine Davis 1/2 lb

$6.99

Katherine Davis 1/4 lb

$4.99

Katherine Davis lb

$12.99

Live Crawfish Per Pound

$2.50Out of stock

Lump Crabmeat

$37.99

Oyster Gallon

$90.00

Oyster Pint

$18.00

Oyster Sack

$70.00

Redfish

$18.99

Redfish 1/2 lb

$9.49

Royal Reds Cooked

$19.99

Royal Reds Raw

$16.99

Snapper

$9.99

SoftShell Crab

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Your one stop shop for all of your creole/cajun favorites! Poboys, Muffulettas, Oysters, Boiled Shrimp, Crab Legs, and many more. Also, we have a full bar and 30 beers on tap! So come on in and let us take care of you!

Website

Location

6600 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Directions

Gallery
Sal and Phil's image
Sal and Phil's image
Sal and Phil's image
Sal and Phil's image

