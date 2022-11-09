Sal and Phils restaurant
849 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Your one stop shop for all of your creole/cajun favorites! Poboys, Muffulettas, Oysters, Boiled Shrimp, Crab Legs, and many more. Also, we have a full bar and 30 beers on tap! So come on in and let us take care of you!
6600 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland, MS 39157
