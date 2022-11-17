Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Sal and Son's Seafood Broadway Market

300 Reviews

$

1640 Aliceanna St

Baltimore, MD 21231

Popular Items

GRILLED SALMON
Crab Cake Sandwich
Tilapia Sandwich

Appetizers

6 Fried Oysters

$12.95

Calamari

$12.95

Crabcake

$12.95

Grilled Baby Octopus Cajun

$12.99

Grilled Baby Octopus Salt, Pepper & Garlic

$12.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.50

Mussels

$12.95

Wings

$7.50

Crab Pretzel

$9.95

FRENCH FRIES w Garlic OLD BAY

$7.00

CRAB DIP w/Fries

$12.99

CRAB DIP w/Chips

$11.99

ONION RINGS

$5.50

Combos

FISH Combo

$14.95

Maryland Crab Cake Combo

$18.95

Tilapia Combo

$14.95

Entrees

1 FRIED SHRIMP

$1.75

1 GRILLED SHRIMP

$1.95

2 TACOS DE CARNE ASADA

$7.00

ASIAN GLAZED GRILLED SALMON

$14.95

ASIAN GLAZED GRILLED SHRIMP

$13.95

ASIAN GLAZED GRILLED SHRIMP & SCALLOPS

$16.95

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.95

CHICKEN BURRITO

$12.95

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.99

CHICKEN TACOS

$10.00

CHICKEN TENDERS w/Fries

$8.95

COOKED SHRIMP w/Cocktail Sauce

$15.95

FISH & CHIPS

$13.95

FISH BURRITO

$13.95

FRIED OYSTERS w/Fries

$13.95

FRIED SHRIMP w/Fries

$14.99

GRILLED RED SNAPPER w/Rice

$19.95

GRILLED RED SNAPPER w/Veggies

$19.95

GRILLED SALMON

$13.99

GRILLED SALMON TACOS (3)

$12.95

GRILLED SHRIMP

$13.99

GRILLED SHRIMP & SCALLOPS

$16.95

GRILLED TUNA w/Veggies

$15.00

ORANGE ROUGHY SANDWICH

$12.95

ROCKFISH FILLET

$19.95

SALMON QUESADILLA

$11.99

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$22.95

SHRIMP BURRITO

$12.95

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$11.99

STEAK BURRITO

$12.95

STEAK QUESADILLA

$11.99

TACO (1)

$3.50

TACOS (2)

$7.00

TACOS (3)

$10.00

CHEESE NACHOS

$7.00

CHEESE NACHOS+CHICKEN

$10.00

CHEESE NACHOS+CRAB

$12.00

MAC & CHEESE+CRAB

$12.00

WINGS SWEET CHILI

$10.00

MD JL CRAB CAKE WITH FRIES

$21.50

SHRIMP/CHICKEN JAMBA

$15.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.50

CHICKEN EGG ROLL

$10.50

CRAB EGG ROLLS

$10.50

CHEESE CRAB FRIES

$12.75

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.95

House Salad

$5.95

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.99

Sandwiches

Catfish Sandwich

$7.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.95

Fried Shrimp Sandwich

$10.95

Lake Trout Sandwich

$6.95

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$12.95

Salmon Sandwich

$12.99

Tilapia Sandwich

$6.95

Orange Roughy

$12.95

ROCKFISH SANDWICH

$17.99

Sides

Beans

$3.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$1.25

Ranch

$0.75

Rice

$3.00

Salsa Rojo

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Veggies

$5.00

Bread

$1.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Asian Glazed Sauce

$1.25

Butter

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Soups

Cream of Crab Soup

$9.00

Maryland Crab Soup

$9.00

Half and Half Soup

$9.00

Sopa de Mariscos

$16.95

SPECIALS

ROCKFISH SANDWICH FRIES/COLESLAW

$18.95

GRILLED SALMON TACOS 3x

$12.95

Salmon QUESADILLA

$11.99

Salmon BURRITO

$12.95

CRAB BALL MIX

$14.99

Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.75

Coconut Juice

$1.95

Deer Park Water

$1.75

Water FIJI

$3.95

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.75

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.75

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.75

Jaerritos Sidral

$2.75

Inca Kola

$2.75

Agua De Piña

$4.95

Agua De Sandia

$4.95

Lemon Iced Tea

$2.95

LEMONADE

$4.95

Sides Sauces

ASIAN GLAZE SAUCE

$1.25

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$1.25

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa Rojo

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

MISCELLANEOUS

Shirts

$17.00

SALS HATS

$17.00

SALS SHIRTS

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

Gallery
Sal and Son's Seafood image
Main pic

Map
