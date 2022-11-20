Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint JACKSON
200 District Boulevard
Jackson, MS 39216
Appetizers
Garlic Bread Sticks
with marinara dipping sauce
Fried Calamari
with your choice of lemon aioli or marinara dipping sauce
Caprese
tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and red onion
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
breaded and fried Grande whole milk mozzarella with marinara dipping sauce
Hummus with Brick Oven Flatbread
Small Antipasto
an adventuresome selection of over a dozen small portions of meats, cheeses, and vegetables
Large Antipasto
an adventuresome selection of over a dozen small portions of meats, cheese, and vegetables
Hot Wings - Small
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
Hot Wings - Large
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
Portabella Fries
portabella mushrooms deep fried and served with horseradish dipping sauce
Cheese-Filled Fried Ravioli
with marinara dipping sauce
Sauteed Shrimp
with extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh parsley, and toasted breadcrumbs
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
served with crostini
French Fries - side
Sweet Potato Fries - side
Fruit Cup
app plate
Soup & Salads
Bowl Soup & Salad Combo
soup and choice of Caesar or mesclun greens side salad
Cup Soup & Salad Combo
soup and choice of Caesar or mesclun greens side salad
Bowl Soup of Day
call and ask your server for today's selection
Cup Soup of Day
call and ask your server for today's selection
Whole Classic Caesar
with herbed croutons and Parmesan
Chopped Salad
chopped romaine, sliced grilled chicken, diced Genoa salami, grape tomatoes, garbanzo beans, fresh basil, and shredded mozzarella
Greek Salad
chopped romaine, Kalamate olives, cucumbers, green bell peppers, pepperoncini, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, and red onion
Wedge Salad
iceberg lettuce, Gorgonzola, smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, and green onions
Whole Mesclun Greens
with grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, and herbed croutons
Whole Spinach Salad
baby spinach, smoked bacon, mushrooms, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese
Y'alldorf Salad
chopped romaine, red apples, red & white grapes, celery, toasted pecans, red onion, and Gorgonzola
Side Classic Caesar
with herbed croutons and Parmesan
Side Mesclun Greens
with grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, and herbed croutons
Side Spinach Salad
baby spinach, smoked bacon, mushrooms, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Pizza Slice
Kids 2-Slice Cheese Pizza
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
two tender with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad
Kids Grilled Chicken
boneless, skinless chicken breast with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad
Kids Hamburger
with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad. Add Cheese for $.50
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Chicken Parmigiana
tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breast baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
Kids Alfredo Pasta
served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with our delicious house-made sauce
Kids Butter Pasta
served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with a delicious and simple butter sauce
Kids Olive Oil Pasta
served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with a simple but tasty swirl of olive oil
Kids Marinara Pasta
served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with our delicious house-made sauce
Kids Marinara & 2 Meatballs
served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with our delicious house-made sauce and meatballs
Adult Pasta w/Olive Oil
Adult Pasta w/Butter
Adult Fried Chk
Traditional Subs
Chicken Cheese Philly Sub
with sauteed onions & peppers and cheese sauce or Provolone
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
with ricotta cheese, Provolone, and marinara
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
with ricotta cheese, Provolone, and marinara
Meatball Sub
with marinara (add Provolone cheese $1)
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Beef ribeye with sauteed onions & peppers. Choice of cheese sauce or Provolone.
Spec Chip Bbq Philly
Original Paninis
Brownstone
grilled chicken breast, creamed spinach & artichoke spread, roasted red bell peppers, prosciutto, and Swiss cheese
Greenwich Village
grilled eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, sauteed spinach, and fresh mozzarella
Hebrew
smoked salmon, red onion, sliced tomatoes, and dill-caper cream cheese spread
Upper East
sauteed shrimp, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, Fontina cheese, and basi-pesto mayonnaise
Tony Montana
ham, roast pork loin, pickles, Swiss cheese, and whole grain mustard (our tribute to the original Cuban sandwich)
West Bank Muffaletta
cured ham, Genoa salami, Provolone, and Italian olive salad
Burgers
Black & Bleu
1/2 lb of all-American ground chuck, dusted with Creole seasoning and blackened on the outside, topped with melted Gorgonzola cheese; served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions
Bobby Flay
1/2 lb of all-American ground chuck basted with chipotle BBQ sauce, char-grilled and topped with smoked gouda cheese and honey-pepper bacon. Served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions
Lou Reed
Our vegetarian option: char-grilled whole portabello mushroom cap with horseradish sauce, sliced tomato, and red onion
Prospect Park
boneless, skinless chicken breasts char-grilled and served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions
Statue of Liberty
Customize this burger any way you like it! A hefty 1/2 lb of all-American ground chuck, char-grilled and served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions.
Turkey Lurkey
Lighten up without loosing flavor! 1/2 lb ground, lean turkey, char-grilled and served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions.
Upstate
fried chicken breast tossed in our spicy Buffalo sauce served with creamy Gorgonzola sauce on the side with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions
Pastas
Lunch Alfredo
a classic with heavy cream, Parmesan, and nutmeg; tossed with spaghetti or ziti
Lunch Beef Tournedos Cacciatore
beef tenderloin medallions sauteed with mushrooms, green bell peppers, and pancetta in a tomota-veal stock reduction; served over spaghetti or ziti
Lunch Cannelloni
pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with ground beef and Italian sausage, then baked with marinara, bechamel, and mozzarella
Lunch Chicken Cacciatore
tender, boneless and skinless chicken breasts sauteed with mushrooms, green bell peppers, and pancetta in a tomato-veal stock reduction; served over spaghetti or ziti
Lunch Chicken Marsala
tender chicken breasts, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts, cooked with marsala wine and served over your choice of spaghetti or ziti
Lunch Chicken Parmigiana
tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana
breaded and fried eggplant medallions, baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
Lunch Shrimp Scampi
shrimp and spaghetti tossed in a garlic lemon-butter sauce
Lunch Spaghetti
with meatballs and marinara
Lunch Ziti Al La Vodka
onions, pancetta, basil, and chili flakes in a vodka-tomato-cream sauce
Spec Pasta
Dinner Alfredo
a classic with heavy cream, Parmesan, and nutmeg; tossed with spaghetti or ziti
Dinner Cannelloni
pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with ground beef and Italian sausage, then baked with marinara, bechamel, and mozzarella
Dinner Chicken Cacciatore
tender, boneless and skinless chicken breasts sauteed with mushrooms, green bell peppers, and pancetta in a tomato-veal stock reduction; served over spaghetti or ziti
Dinner Chicken Marsala
Dinner Chicken Parmigiana
tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
Dinner Eggplant Parmigiana
breaded and fried eggplant medallions, baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
Dinner Shrimp Scampi
shrimp and spaghetti tossed in a garlic lemon-butter sauce
Dinner Spaghetti
with meatballs and marinara
Dinner Ziti Al La Vodka
onions, pancetta, basil, and chili flakes in a vodka-tomato-cream sauce
Pizza
14" 4 Train
homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro
14" Arthur Avenue, The Bronx
ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil
14" Brighton Beach
mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions
14" CBGB's
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions
14" Central Park
sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing
14" Empire State
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes
14" Franklin Street
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning
14" Freedom Tower
bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic
14" Gambino
ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach
14" Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie
traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top
14" John's Bleecker
bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage
14" Gennaro Lombardi
Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil
14" Left Coast Mountie
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon
14" Madison Square Garden
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and kalamata olives
14" Meat Packing District
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami
14" NOLA Central Grocery
a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone
14" Park Avenue
ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" pizza if you like!)
14" Penn Station
dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon
14" Riker's Island
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives
14" South Street Seaport
Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails
14" Times Square
Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos
14" Upper West Side
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes
14" Zydeco
ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions
14" Cheese Pizza
18" 4 Train
homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro
18" Arthur Avenue, The Bronx
ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil
18" Brighton Beach
mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions
18" CBGB's
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions
18" Central Park
sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing
18" Empire State
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes
18" Franklin Street
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning
18" Freedom Tower
bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic
18" Gambino
ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach
18" Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie
traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top
18" John's Bleecker
bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage
18" Gennaro Lombardi
Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil
18" Left Coast Mountie
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon
18" Madison Square Garden
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and kalamata olives
18" Meat Packing District
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami
18" NOLA Central Grocery
a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone
18" Park Avenue
ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" pizza if you like!)
18" Penn Station
dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon
18" Riker's Island
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives
18" South Street Seaport
Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails
18" Times Square
Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos
18" Upper West Side
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes
18" Zydeco
ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions
18" Pizza Special
18" Cheese Pizza
4 Train Stromboli
homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro
Arthur Avenue, The Bronx Stromboli
ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil
Brighton Stromboli
mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions
CBGB's Stromboli
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions
Central Park Stromboli
sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing
Empire State Stromboli
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes
Franklin Street Stromboli
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning
Freedom Tower Stromboli
bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic
Gambino Stromboli
ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach
Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie Stromboli
traditional Trenton-style with fior di latte, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce
John's Bleecker Stromboli
bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage
Gennaro Lombardi Stromboli
Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latta mozzarella, and fresh basil
Madison Square Garden Stromboli
Meat Packing District Stromboli
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami
Left Coast Mountie Stromboli
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon
NOLA Central Grocery Stromboli
a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone
Park Avenue Stromboli
ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" stromboli if you like!)
Penn Station Stromboli
dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon
Riker's Island Stromboli
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives
South Street Seaport Stromboli
Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails
Times Square Stromboli
Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos
Upper West Side Stromboli
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes
Zydeco Stromboli
ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions
Build-Your-Own Stromboli
Gluten-Sensitive 4 Train
homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro
Gluten-Sensitive Arthur Avenue, The Bronx
ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil
Gluten-Sensitive Brighton Beach
mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions
Gluten-Sensitive CBGB's
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions
Gluten-Sensitive Central Park
sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing
Gluten-Sensitive Empire State
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes
Gluten-Sensitive Franklin Street
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning
Gluten-Sensitive Freedom Tower
bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic
Gluten-Sensitive Gambino
ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach
Gluten-Sensitive Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie
traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top
Gluten-Sensitive John's Bleecker
bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage
Gluten-Sensitive Gennaro Lombardi
Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil
Gluten-Sensitive Left Coast Mountie
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon
Gluten-Sensitive Madison Square
Gluten-Sensitive Meat Packing District
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami
Gluten-Sensitive NOLA Central Grocery
a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone
Gluten-Sensitive Park Avenue
ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" pizza if you like!)
Gluten-Sensitive Penn Station
dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon
Gluten-Sensitive Riker's Island
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives
Gluten-Sensitive South Street Seaport
Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails
Gluten-Sensitive Times Square
Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos
Gluten-Sensitive Upper West Side
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes
Gluten-Sensitive Zydeco
ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions
Gluten-Sensitive Build-Your-Own Pizza
Beverages
Mookie's Mocktails
Apple Berry Mocktail
raspberry & strawberry Torani, club soda, apple juice
Arnold Palmer
half lemonade and half sweet iced tea
Berry Vanilla Remix
vanilla & strawberry Torani shaken with club soda
Big Apple Punch
Granny Smith Apple Torani, sweet & sour, apple juice, lemon-lime soda
Bistro Sangria
cranberry & orange juice, sparkling grape juice
Creamsicle
orange & vanilla Torani, half n' half, club soda
Hail Mary
Bloody Mary mix, squeeze of lemon & lime, olive garnish
Jets Field Goal
lemon-lime soda, ginger ale, sweet & sour
Love Is All You Need
Red Passion Torani, cranberry, sweet n' sour, and a splash of lemon-lime soda
Missmosa
sparkling grape juice with a splash of orange juice
Nada Colada
coconut Torani, pineapple juice, ginger ale
Pom-Fabulous
pomegranate Torani, orange juice, apple juice, and a splash of ginger ale
Sal's Strawberry Fizz
strawberry Torani, sparkling grape juice, lemon-lime soda
The Hamptons
pineapple, apple & orange juices mixed with ginger ale
Yankees Home Run
blueberry, blackberry & raspberry Torani with a splash of club soda and cranberry juice
Classic Desserts
Chocolate Tiramisu
layers of vanilla sponge cake brushed with coffee and dark rum syrup, filled with a sweetened chocolate-mascarpone mousse
Mookie's Brownie a la Mode
our chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream, topped with hot fudge, nuts, whipped cream, and a cherry
Pecan Bar
our version of pecan pie, but richer and more buttery
Crème Brûlée
a rich, creamy vanilla bean custard crusted with caramelized sugar
New York Cheesecake
rich, velvety house-made cheesecake with graham cracker crust, a trio of sauces- white and dark chocolate and strawberry, and whipped cream
Chocolate Brownie
decadent chocolate taste and texture- pure and simple
Ice Cream
Sundaes, Splits & Treats
Banana Split
A banana with three scoops of Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry ice cream, topped with chocolate, strawberry, and pineapple sauces, whipped cream and a cherry.
Butterscotch Crunch
Vanilla ice cream, butterscotch sauce, crushed Butterfinger, whipped topping and a cherry.
Caramel Banana Crunch Sundae
Vanilla ice cream on a bed of crushed waffle cones with fresh banana slices, caramel sauce and whipped cream.
Chocolate Strawberry Delight
A rich chocolate brownie and a scoop of strawberry ice cream, topped with hot fudge, strawberry sauce, whipped cream and mini marshmallows.
Classic Sundae
Your favorite ice cream flavor topped with whipped cream, crushed nuts, a cherry, and your choice of sauce: butterscotch, caramel, chocolate, hot fudge, pineapple, strawberry.
Double Stuffed Oreo Supreme
Vanilla ice cream, crushed Oreo cookies, crumbled brownie, hot fudge sauce & whipped topping.
Pecan Bar a la Mode
Our decadent Pecan Bar heated and then topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and your choice of caramel, or hot fudge sauce and then whipped cream.
Smore Sundae
Vanilla ice cream, graham crackers, hot fudge, whipped cream and mini marshmallows.
Too Much Chocolate
Chocolate ice cream on our rich chocolate brownie, topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream chocolate chips, and cocoa powder.
Turtle Sundae
Vanilla ice cream, caramel topping, peanuts, chocolate chips and whipped cream.
Shakes & Malts
Classic Shake
Your choice of ice cream flavor blended with whole milk.
Swirled Shakes
Your choice of any ice cream flavor swirled with bit or Oreos, Butterfinger, Snickers, or M&Ms. Take your pick!
Apple Pie Shake
Cinnamon ice cream with a shot of apple flavored Torani syrup and crumbled graham crackers.
Banana Shake
Vanilla ice cream, fresh banana, banana Torani syrup, and milk.
Classic Malt
Your choice of any ice cream flavor blended with whole milk and malt powder. A classic!
Froot Loop Shake
Your choice of ice cream flavor blended with whole milk.
Cereal Box Shakes
To-Go Packs
Family Pasta Pack
With a fried cheese ravioli appetizer, your choice of a family-sized Caesar or Field Greens salad, and sweet vanilla ice cream cups makes this a home run for everyone. You choose the Pasta! (Feeds 4.)
Family Pizza Pack
Our popular pizza dinner pack comes with a fried cheese ravioli appetizer, your choice of a family-sized Caesar or Field Greens salad, and sweet vanilla ice cream cups. The whole family can have fun building a large, three topping pizza! (Feeds 4.)
Party Pack 1
This Party Pack comes with your choice of 20 Hot Wings (+$20) or Cheese-filled Ravioli, 2-18" one-topping pizzas, and 2 gallons of tea of lemonade to help you kick off your party in style! (Feeds 8-10.)
Party Pack 2
With a 20 piece Mixed Dessert Tray, 2-18" one-topping pizzas, and 2 gallons of tea or lemonade, you can throw one sweet party with this To-Go Pack!
Party Pack 3
Craving something different? Grab this Party Pack and you can choose between 20 mini-paninis or 10 half-subs for as well as a 20 piece Mixed Dessert Try and 2 gallons of tea or lemonade. (Feeds 8-10.)
Party Pack 4
Party On! With your choice of 20 Hot Wings (+$20) or 20 Cheese-filled Fried Ravioli AND your choice of 20 mini-paninis or 10 half-subs along with 2 gallons of tea or lemonade, this To-Go Pack is your new go-to party pick-me-up. (Feeds 8-10.)
Party Pack 5
Everything you could want for your party comes in this ultimate Party Pack! Your choice of 20 Hot Wings (+$20) or 20 Cheese-filled Fried Ravioli + your choice of 20 mini-paninis or 10 half-subs + 3-18" one-topping pizzas + 2 gallons of tea or lemonade = one good time! (Feeds 15-18.)
Authentic New York flavor with none of the big city attitude. We keep things fun, funky, and fresh every step of the way with our classic New York pizzas. From pies as big as they are delicious to classic desserts and cool treats, we have just what you are craving!
200 District Boulevard, Jackson, MS 39216