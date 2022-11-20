Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint JACKSON

review star

No reviews yet

200 District Boulevard

Jackson, MS 39216

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Cheese Pizza
Hot Wings - Small
Cheese-Filled Fried Ravioli

Appetizers

Garlic Bread Sticks

Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.95

with marinara dipping sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.25

with your choice of lemon aioli or marinara dipping sauce

Caprese

Caprese

$8.25

tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and red onion

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.75

breaded and fried Grande whole milk mozzarella with marinara dipping sauce

Hummus with Brick Oven Flatbread

Hummus with Brick Oven Flatbread

$9.75

Small Antipasto

$13.95

an adventuresome selection of over a dozen small portions of meats, cheeses, and vegetables

Large Antipasto

Large Antipasto

$17.95

an adventuresome selection of over a dozen small portions of meats, cheese, and vegetables

Hot Wings - Small

Hot Wings - Small

$10.95

this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ

Hot Wings - Large

Hot Wings - Large

$18.25

this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ

Portabella Fries

$11.95

portabella mushrooms deep fried and served with horseradish dipping sauce

Cheese-Filled Fried Ravioli

Cheese-Filled Fried Ravioli

$8.25

with marinara dipping sauce

Sauteed Shrimp

$10.95

with extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh parsley, and toasted breadcrumbs

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.50

served with crostini

French Fries - side

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries - side

$3.95

Fruit Cup

$3.25

app plate

Soup & Salads

Bowl Soup & Salad Combo

$9.50

soup and choice of Caesar or mesclun greens side salad

Cup Soup & Salad Combo

$7.25

soup and choice of Caesar or mesclun greens side salad

Bowl Soup of Day

$6.95

call and ask your server for today's selection

Cup Soup of Day

$3.95

call and ask your server for today's selection

Whole Classic Caesar

$8.75

with herbed croutons and Parmesan

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.50

chopped romaine, sliced grilled chicken, diced Genoa salami, grape tomatoes, garbanzo beans, fresh basil, and shredded mozzarella

Greek Salad

$11.25

chopped romaine, Kalamate olives, cucumbers, green bell peppers, pepperoncini, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, and red onion

Wedge Salad

$8.75

iceberg lettuce, Gorgonzola, smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, and green onions

Whole Mesclun Greens

$8.75

with grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, and herbed croutons

Whole Spinach Salad

Whole Spinach Salad

$9.50

baby spinach, smoked bacon, mushrooms, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese

Y'alldorf Salad

Y'alldorf Salad

$11.75

chopped romaine, red apples, red & white grapes, celery, toasted pecans, red onion, and Gorgonzola

Side Classic Caesar

$4.75

with herbed croutons and Parmesan

Side Mesclun Greens

$4.75

with grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, and herbed croutons

Side Spinach Salad

$4.95

baby spinach, smoked bacon, mushrooms, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese

Kids Menu

For bambinos twelve years and under.

Kids Cheese Pizza Slice

$2.50

Kids 2-Slice Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.25

two tender with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.25

boneless, skinless chicken breast with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad

Kids Hamburger

$5.95

with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad. Add Cheese for $.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.45

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$7.25

tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breast baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$6.25

served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with our delicious house-made sauce

Kids Butter Pasta

$5.50

served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with a delicious and simple butter sauce

Kids Olive Oil Pasta

$5.50

served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with a simple but tasty swirl of olive oil

Kids Marinara Pasta

$5.50

served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with our delicious house-made sauce

Kids Marinara & 2 Meatballs

$6.50

served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with our delicious house-made sauce and meatballs

Adult Pasta w/Olive Oil

$7.25

Adult Pasta w/Butter

$5.95

Adult Fried Chk

$7.95

Traditional Subs

All subs come lightly toasted on our 7" poboy bread and are served with your choice of side.
Chicken Cheese Philly Sub

Chicken Cheese Philly Sub

$12.25

with sauteed onions & peppers and cheese sauce or Provolone

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.95

with ricotta cheese, Provolone, and marinara

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$11.95Out of stock

with ricotta cheese, Provolone, and marinara

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$11.95

with marinara (add Provolone cheese $1)

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$13.95

Beef ribeye with sauteed onions & peppers. Choice of cheese sauce or Provolone.

Spec Chip Bbq Philly

$15.95Out of stock

Original Paninis

Grilled on our authentic panini press using freshly baked foccacia bread and served with your choice of side.
Brownstone

Brownstone

$12.25

grilled chicken breast, creamed spinach & artichoke spread, roasted red bell peppers, prosciutto, and Swiss cheese

Greenwich Village

$11.75

grilled eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, sauteed spinach, and fresh mozzarella

Hebrew

Hebrew

$14.25

smoked salmon, red onion, sliced tomatoes, and dill-caper cream cheese spread

Upper East

$13.95

sauteed shrimp, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, Fontina cheese, and basi-pesto mayonnaise

Tony Montana

$12.75

ham, roast pork loin, pickles, Swiss cheese, and whole grain mustard (our tribute to the original Cuban sandwich)

West Bank Muffaletta

West Bank Muffaletta

$12.75

cured ham, Genoa salami, Provolone, and Italian olive salad

Burgers

All burgers are cooked to order and are served on our house-made, sesame seed-topped Hawaiian roll with your choice of side.
Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$12.75

1/2 lb of all-American ground chuck, dusted with Creole seasoning and blackened on the outside, topped with melted Gorgonzola cheese; served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions

Bobby Flay

Bobby Flay

$14.95

1/2 lb of all-American ground chuck basted with chipotle BBQ sauce, char-grilled and topped with smoked gouda cheese and honey-pepper bacon. Served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions

Lou Reed

Lou Reed

$11.95

Our vegetarian option: char-grilled whole portabello mushroom cap with horseradish sauce, sliced tomato, and red onion

Prospect Park

Prospect Park

$12.25

boneless, skinless chicken breasts char-grilled and served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions

Statue of Liberty

Statue of Liberty

$11.95

Customize this burger any way you like it! A hefty 1/2 lb of all-American ground chuck, char-grilled and served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions.

Turkey Lurkey

Turkey Lurkey

$11.75

Lighten up without loosing flavor! 1/2 lb ground, lean turkey, char-grilled and served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions.

Upstate

Upstate

$12.25

fried chicken breast tossed in our spicy Buffalo sauce served with creamy Gorgonzola sauce on the side with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions

Pastas

Lunch Alfredo

Lunch Alfredo

$11.95

a classic with heavy cream, Parmesan, and nutmeg; tossed with spaghetti or ziti

Lunch Beef Tournedos Cacciatore

Lunch Beef Tournedos Cacciatore

$14.25Out of stock

beef tenderloin medallions sauteed with mushrooms, green bell peppers, and pancetta in a tomota-veal stock reduction; served over spaghetti or ziti

Lunch Cannelloni

Lunch Cannelloni

$12.95

pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with ground beef and Italian sausage, then baked with marinara, bechamel, and mozzarella

Lunch Chicken Cacciatore

Lunch Chicken Cacciatore

$13.75

tender, boneless and skinless chicken breasts sauteed with mushrooms, green bell peppers, and pancetta in a tomato-veal stock reduction; served over spaghetti or ziti

Lunch Chicken Marsala

$13.75

tender chicken breasts, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts, cooked with marsala wine and served over your choice of spaghetti or ziti

Lunch Chicken Parmigiana

Lunch Chicken Parmigiana

$13.75

tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti

Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.50

breaded and fried eggplant medallions, baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti

Lunch Shrimp Scampi

Lunch Shrimp Scampi

$13.95

shrimp and spaghetti tossed in a garlic lemon-butter sauce

Lunch Spaghetti

$12.75

with meatballs and marinara

Lunch Ziti Al La Vodka

Lunch Ziti Al La Vodka

$12.25

onions, pancetta, basil, and chili flakes in a vodka-tomato-cream sauce

Spec Pasta

$13.95
Dinner Alfredo

Dinner Alfredo

$14.95

a classic with heavy cream, Parmesan, and nutmeg; tossed with spaghetti or ziti

Dinner Cannelloni

Dinner Cannelloni

$16.95

pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with ground beef and Italian sausage, then baked with marinara, bechamel, and mozzarella

Dinner Chicken Cacciatore

Dinner Chicken Cacciatore

$17.95

tender, boneless and skinless chicken breasts sauteed with mushrooms, green bell peppers, and pancetta in a tomato-veal stock reduction; served over spaghetti or ziti

Dinner Chicken Marsala

$17.95
Dinner Chicken Parmigiana

Dinner Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti

Dinner Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.50Out of stock

breaded and fried eggplant medallions, baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti

Dinner Shrimp Scampi

Dinner Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

shrimp and spaghetti tossed in a garlic lemon-butter sauce

Dinner Spaghetti

$16.25

with meatballs and marinara

Dinner Ziti Al La Vodka

Dinner Ziti Al La Vodka

$15.95

onions, pancetta, basil, and chili flakes in a vodka-tomato-cream sauce

Pizza

14" 4 Train

14" 4 Train

$22.25

homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro

14" Arthur Avenue, The Bronx

14" Arthur Avenue, The Bronx

$21.25

ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil

14" Brighton Beach

14" Brighton Beach

$21.50

mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions

14" CBGB's

14" CBGB's

$21.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions

14" Central Park

14" Central Park

$21.50

sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing

14" Empire State

14" Empire State

$21.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes

14" Franklin Street

14" Franklin Street

$20.75

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning

14" Freedom Tower

$21.75

bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic

14" Gambino

14" Gambino

$21.95

ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach

14" Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie

14" Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie

$21.95

traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top

14" John's Bleecker

14" John's Bleecker

$21.95

bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage

14" Gennaro Lombardi

14" Gennaro Lombardi

$17.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil

14" Left Coast Mountie

14" Left Coast Mountie

$22.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon

14" Madison Square Garden

14" Madison Square Garden

$22.75

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and kalamata olives

14" Meat Packing District

14" Meat Packing District

$23.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami

14" NOLA Central Grocery

14" NOLA Central Grocery

$22.25

a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone

14" Park Avenue

14" Park Avenue

$16.95

ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" pizza if you like!)

14" Penn Station

14" Penn Station

$29.95

dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon

14" Riker's Island

14" Riker's Island

$26.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives

14" South Street Seaport

14" South Street Seaport

$29.95

Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails

14" Times Square

14" Times Square

$20.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos

14" Upper West Side

14" Upper West Side

$28.50

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes

14" Zydeco

14" Zydeco

$26.50

ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.95
18" 4 Train

18" 4 Train

$27.95

homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro

18" Arthur Avenue, The Bronx

18" Arthur Avenue, The Bronx

$26.25

ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil

18" Brighton Beach

18" Brighton Beach

$26.50

mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions

18" CBGB's

18" CBGB's

$26.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions

18" Central Park

18" Central Park

$26.75

sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing

18" Empire State

18" Empire State

$26.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes

18" Franklin Street

18" Franklin Street

$25.75

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning

18" Freedom Tower

$26.50

bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic

18" Gambino

18" Gambino

$26.95

ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach

18" Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie

18" Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie

$26.95

traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top

18" John's Bleecker

18" John's Bleecker

$26.95

bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage

18" Gennaro Lombardi

18" Gennaro Lombardi

$21.50

Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil

18" Left Coast Mountie

18" Left Coast Mountie

$27.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon

18" Madison Square Garden

$28.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and kalamata olives

18" Meat Packing District

18" Meat Packing District

$29.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami

18" NOLA Central Grocery

18" NOLA Central Grocery

$27.25

a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone

18" Park Avenue

18" Park Avenue

$21.25

ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" pizza if you like!)

18" Penn Station

18" Penn Station

$35.50

dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon

18" Riker's Island

18" Riker's Island

$32.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives

18" South Street Seaport

18" South Street Seaport

$35.50

Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails

18" Times Square

18" Times Square

$25.75

Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos

18" Upper West Side

18" Upper West Side

$34.50

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes

18" Zydeco

18" Zydeco

$31.50

ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions

18" Pizza Special

$25.50

18" Cheese Pizza

$17.50

4 Train Stromboli

$14.25

homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro

Arthur Avenue, The Bronx Stromboli

$13.25

ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil

Brighton Stromboli

$13.75

mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions

CBGB's Stromboli

$13.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions

Central Park Stromboli

$13.75

sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing

Empire State Stromboli

$15.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes

Franklin Street Stromboli

$13.50

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning

Freedom Tower Stromboli

$13.75

bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic

Gambino Stromboli

$13.95

ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach

Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie Stromboli

$13.95

traditional Trenton-style with fior di latte, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce

John's Bleecker Stromboli

$13.95

bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage

Gennaro Lombardi Stromboli

$10.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latta mozzarella, and fresh basil

Madison Square Garden Stromboli

$14.75

Meat Packing District Stromboli

$15.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami

Left Coast Mountie Stromboli

$14.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon

NOLA Central Grocery Stromboli

$14.25

a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone

Park Avenue Stromboli

$9.95

ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" stromboli if you like!)

Penn Station Stromboli

$18.95

dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon

Riker's Island Stromboli

$16.75

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives

South Street Seaport Stromboli

$18.95

Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails

Times Square Stromboli

$13.50

Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos

Upper West Side Stromboli

$18.75

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes

Zydeco Stromboli

$16.75

ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions

Build-Your-Own Stromboli

$9.50

Gluten-Sensitive 4 Train

$16.50

homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro

Gluten-Sensitive Arthur Avenue, The Bronx

$15.95

ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil

Gluten-Sensitive Brighton Beach

$15.95

mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions

Gluten-Sensitive CBGB's

$16.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions

Gluten-Sensitive Central Park

$15.95

sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing

Gluten-Sensitive Empire State

$16.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes

Gluten-Sensitive Franklin Street

$16.25

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning

Gluten-Sensitive Freedom Tower

$16.25

bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic

Gluten-Sensitive Gambino

$16.25

ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach

Gluten-Sensitive Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie

$15.95

traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top

Gluten-Sensitive John's Bleecker

$16.25

bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage

Gluten-Sensitive Gennaro Lombardi

$12.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil

Gluten-Sensitive Left Coast Mountie

$16.50

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon

Gluten-Sensitive Madison Square

$16.25

Gluten-Sensitive Meat Packing District

$17.50

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami

Gluten-Sensitive NOLA Central Grocery

$16.50

a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone

Gluten-Sensitive Park Avenue

$12.25

ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" pizza if you like!)

Gluten-Sensitive Penn Station

$21.25

dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon

Gluten-Sensitive Riker's Island

$19.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives

Gluten-Sensitive South Street Seaport

$21.25

Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails

Gluten-Sensitive Times Square

$15.75

Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos

Gluten-Sensitive Upper West Side

$20.75

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes

Gluten-Sensitive Zydeco

$19.25

ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions

Gluten-Sensitive Build-Your-Own Pizza

$11.95

Beverages

** Sweet Iced Tea **

$2.95

** Unsweet Iced Tea **

$2.95

Abita Root Beer

$3.25

Bottle Water

$1.25

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Mookie's Mocktails

Apple Berry Mocktail

$3.25

raspberry & strawberry Torani, club soda, apple juice

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

half lemonade and half sweet iced tea

Berry Vanilla Remix

$2.95

vanilla & strawberry Torani shaken with club soda

Big Apple Punch

Big Apple Punch

$3.95

Granny Smith Apple Torani, sweet & sour, apple juice, lemon-lime soda

Bistro Sangria

$3.50

cranberry & orange juice, sparkling grape juice

Creamsicle

Creamsicle

$3.95

orange & vanilla Torani, half n' half, club soda

Hail Mary

Hail Mary

$3.25

Bloody Mary mix, squeeze of lemon & lime, olive garnish

Jets Field Goal

$2.95

lemon-lime soda, ginger ale, sweet & sour

Love Is All You Need

$3.25

Red Passion Torani, cranberry, sweet n' sour, and a splash of lemon-lime soda

Missmosa

Missmosa

$2.95

sparkling grape juice with a splash of orange juice

Nada Colada

$3.95

coconut Torani, pineapple juice, ginger ale

Pom-Fabulous

$3.95

pomegranate Torani, orange juice, apple juice, and a splash of ginger ale

Sal's Strawberry Fizz

Sal's Strawberry Fizz

$3.25

strawberry Torani, sparkling grape juice, lemon-lime soda

The Hamptons

$3.95

pineapple, apple & orange juices mixed with ginger ale

Yankees Home Run

Yankees Home Run

$3.95

blueberry, blackberry & raspberry Torani with a splash of club soda and cranberry juice

Classic Desserts

Chocolate Tiramisu

$7.25

layers of vanilla sponge cake brushed with coffee and dark rum syrup, filled with a sweetened chocolate-mascarpone mousse

Mookie's Brownie a la Mode

$6.95

our chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream, topped with hot fudge, nuts, whipped cream, and a cherry

Pecan Bar

$3.95

our version of pecan pie, but richer and more buttery

Crème Brûlée

Crème Brûlée

$7.95Out of stock

a rich, creamy vanilla bean custard crusted with caramelized sugar

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$7.25

rich, velvety house-made cheesecake with graham cracker crust, a trio of sauces- white and dark chocolate and strawberry, and whipped cream

Chocolate Brownie

$3.95

decadent chocolate taste and texture- pure and simple

Ice Cream

Order our classic ice cream, with any toppings you would like!

1 Scoop

$3.25

2 Scoop

$5.50

Pint Ice Cream

$8.25

Make-Your-Own Sundae Kit

$20.00Out of stock

Get the family having fun at dinner with this sweet kit! Includes two pints of your choice of ice cream with a full set of candy toppings along with our delicious fudge and caramel toppings to finish things off!

Sundaes, Splits & Treats

Banana Split

$9.50

A banana with three scoops of Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry ice cream, topped with chocolate, strawberry, and pineapple sauces, whipped cream and a cherry.

Butterscotch Crunch

$5.50

Vanilla ice cream, butterscotch sauce, crushed Butterfinger, whipped topping and a cherry.

Caramel Banana Crunch Sundae

$6.25

Vanilla ice cream on a bed of crushed waffle cones with fresh banana slices, caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Chocolate Strawberry Delight

Chocolate Strawberry Delight

$7.75

A rich chocolate brownie and a scoop of strawberry ice cream, topped with hot fudge, strawberry sauce, whipped cream and mini marshmallows.

Classic Sundae

Classic Sundae

$4.50

Your favorite ice cream flavor topped with whipped cream, crushed nuts, a cherry, and your choice of sauce: butterscotch, caramel, chocolate, hot fudge, pineapple, strawberry.

Double Stuffed Oreo Supreme

$7.50

Vanilla ice cream, crushed Oreo cookies, crumbled brownie, hot fudge sauce & whipped topping.

Pecan Bar a la Mode

Pecan Bar a la Mode

$7.75

Our decadent Pecan Bar heated and then topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and your choice of caramel, or hot fudge sauce and then whipped cream.

Smore Sundae

$7.50

Vanilla ice cream, graham crackers, hot fudge, whipped cream and mini marshmallows.

Too Much Chocolate

Too Much Chocolate

$7.75

Chocolate ice cream on our rich chocolate brownie, topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream chocolate chips, and cocoa powder.

Turtle Sundae

Turtle Sundae

$5.50

Vanilla ice cream, caramel topping, peanuts, chocolate chips and whipped cream.

Shakes & Malts

Classic Shake

Classic Shake

$5.95

Your choice of ice cream flavor blended with whole milk.

Swirled Shakes

Swirled Shakes

$6.50

Your choice of any ice cream flavor swirled with bit or Oreos, Butterfinger, Snickers, or M&Ms. Take your pick!

Apple Pie Shake

$6.25Out of stock

Cinnamon ice cream with a shot of apple flavored Torani syrup and crumbled graham crackers.

Banana Shake

$6.25

Vanilla ice cream, fresh banana, banana Torani syrup, and milk.

Classic Malt

$5.95

Your choice of any ice cream flavor blended with whole milk and malt powder. A classic!

Froot Loop Shake

Froot Loop Shake

$6.50Out of stock

Your choice of ice cream flavor blended with whole milk.

Cereal Box Shakes

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake

$7.25

Reeses Peanut Butter Banana Shake

$7.25

Fruity Pebbles Shake

$7.25

Lucky Charms Shake

$7.25

Cotton Candy Shake

$9.25

Candy Bar Shake

$9.25

Cookie Monster Shake

$9.25

Campfire Shake

$9.25

Dirt & Worms Shake

$9.25

Floats & Twists

Ice Cream Soda

$4.75

Abita Root Beer Float

$5.95

Ice Cream Float

$5.50

Sorbet Twist

$4.95

To-Go Packs

Our convenient To-Go Packs come in a variety of sizes and feature all of Sal & Mookie's greatest hits. Order one today and you can have a winner-worthy spread for your friends and family without all the worry!
Family Pasta Pack

Family Pasta Pack

$49.00

With a fried cheese ravioli appetizer, your choice of a family-sized Caesar or Field Greens salad, and sweet vanilla ice cream cups makes this a home run for everyone. You choose the Pasta! (Feeds 4.)

Family Pizza Pack

Family Pizza Pack

$49.00

Our popular pizza dinner pack comes with a fried cheese ravioli appetizer, your choice of a family-sized Caesar or Field Greens salad, and sweet vanilla ice cream cups. The whole family can have fun building a large, three topping pizza! (Feeds 4.)

Party Pack 1

Party Pack 1

$50.00

This Party Pack comes with your choice of 20 Hot Wings (+$20) or Cheese-filled Ravioli, 2-18" one-topping pizzas, and 2 gallons of tea of lemonade to help you kick off your party in style! (Feeds 8-10.)

Party Pack 2

$50.00

With a 20 piece Mixed Dessert Tray, 2-18" one-topping pizzas, and 2 gallons of tea or lemonade, you can throw one sweet party with this To-Go Pack!

Party Pack 3

$60.00

Craving something different? Grab this Party Pack and you can choose between 20 mini-paninis or 10 half-subs for as well as a 20 piece Mixed Dessert Try and 2 gallons of tea or lemonade. (Feeds 8-10.)

Party Pack 4

$70.00

Party On! With your choice of 20 Hot Wings (+$20) or 20 Cheese-filled Fried Ravioli AND your choice of 20 mini-paninis or 10 half-subs along with 2 gallons of tea or lemonade, this To-Go Pack is your new go-to party pick-me-up. (Feeds 8-10.)

Party Pack 5

$100.00

Everything you could want for your party comes in this ultimate Party Pack! Your choice of 20 Hot Wings (+$20) or 20 Cheese-filled Fried Ravioli + your choice of 20 mini-paninis or 10 half-subs + 3-18" one-topping pizzas + 2 gallons of tea or lemonade = one good time! (Feeds 15-18.)

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic New York flavor with none of the big city attitude. We keep things fun, funky, and fresh every step of the way with our classic New York pizzas. From pies as big as they are delicious to classic desserts and cool treats, we have just what you are craving!

Website

Location

200 District Boulevard, Jackson, MS 39216

Directions

Gallery
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint image
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint image
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint image

