- Home
- /
- Gloucester
- /
- Sal’s Express - Gloucester
Sal’s Express Gloucester
No reviews yet
73 Essex Ave
Gloucester, MA 01930
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
PIZZA
Craft Your Own
Specialty Pies
- GF Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Hawaiian$15.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Sal’s Special$15.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF South Western$16.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Ultimate Pepper-Roni$14.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Bbq Chicken$16.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Buff-A-Que$15.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Buffalo Chicken$15.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Gold Rush$15.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Sweet Chili Chicken$15.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Margherita Napoletana$14.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil - gluten free crust
- GF Mushroom Florentine$15.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta - gluten free crust
- GF Spinach Tomato Feta$15.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan - gluten free crust
- GF Tomato Caprese$15.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Spinach Salad$15.99
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Big Mac$15.99
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, thousand island dressing - gluten free crust
- GF Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$15.99
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, oregano - gluten free crust
- GF Loaded Tater Tots$15.99
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, scallion - gluten free crust
- 16” Bacon Cheeseburger$21.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Hawaiian$19.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella
- 16” Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
- 16” Sal’s Special$19.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
- 16” South Western$23.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 16” Ultimate Pepper-Roni$18.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella
- 16” Bbq Chicken$19.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 16” Buff-A-Que$19.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Buffalo Chicken$19.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Gold Rush$19.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Sweet Chili Chicken$19.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Margherita Napoletana$18.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 16” Melenzana$19.99
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta
- 16” Mushroom Florentine$19.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta
- 16” Sal’s Veggie$19.99
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella
- 16” Spinach Tomato Feta$19.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan
- 16” Tomato Caprese$19.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella
- 16” Spinach Salad$19.99
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella
- 16" Big Mac$19.99
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing
- 16" Loaded Tater Tot$19.99
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion
- 16" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$19.99
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano
- 12” Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Hawaiian$15.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella
- 12” Meat Lover$18.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
- 12” Sal’s Special$15.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
- 12” South Western$16.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 12” Ultimate Pepper-Roni$14.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella
- 12” Bbq Chicken$16.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 12” Buff-A-Que$15.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Buffalo Chicken$15.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Gold Rush$15.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Sweet Chili Chicken$15.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Margherita Napoletana$14.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 12” Mushroom Florentine$15.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta
- 12” Sal’s Veggie$15.99
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella
- 12” Spinach Tomato Feta$15.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan
- 12” Tomato Caprese$15.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella
- 12” Melenzana$15.99
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta
- 12” Spinach Salad$15.99
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella
- 12" Big Mac$15.99
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing
- 12" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$15.99
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano
- 12" Loaded Tater Tot$15.99
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion
- 12" Pepperoni$14.99
- TC Bacon Cheeseburger$21.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Hawaiian$19.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Sal’s Special$19.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC South Western$23.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Ultimate Pepper-Roni$18.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Bbq Chicken$19.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Buff-A-Que$19.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Buffalo Chicken$19.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Gold Rush$19.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Sweet Chili Chicken$19.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Margherita Napoletana$18.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil - thin crust
- TC Mushroom Florentine$19.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta - thin crust
- TC Sal’s Veggie$19.99
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Spinach Tomato Feta$19.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan - thin crust
- TC Tomato Caprese$19.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Spinach Salad$19.99
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Melenzana$19.99
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta - thin crust
- TC Big Mac$19.99
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, thousand island dressing - thin crust
- TC Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$19.99
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, oregano - thin crust
- TC Loaded Tater Tots$19.99
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, scallion - thin crust
- 19” Bacon Cheeseburger$25.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar
- 19” Hawaiian$23.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella
- 19” Meat Lover$26.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
- 19” Sal’s Special$23.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
- 19” South Western$29.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 19” Ultimate Pepper-Roni$22.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella
- 19” Bbq Chicken$24.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 19” Buff-A-Que$24.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 19” Buffalo Chicken$24.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 19” Chicken Bacon Ranch$26.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 19” Gold Rush$24.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar
- 19” Sweet Chili Chicken$24.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 19” Melenzana$26.99
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta
- 19” Mushroom Florentine$23.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta
- 19” Sal’s Veggie$23.99
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella
- 19” Spinach Tomato Feta$26.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan
- 19” Tomato Caprese$26.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella
- 19” Margherita Napoletana$25.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 19” Spinach Salad$23.99
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella
- 19" Big Mac$24.99
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing
- 19" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$24.99
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano
- 19" Loaded Tater Tots$24.99
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion
ADDITIONAL FARE
Calzones
- Create Your Own Calzone$16.99
- Baked Ham Calzone$16.99
Baked ham, pomodoro sauce, and mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$16.99
Spicy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, and parmesan
- Chicken Broccoli Calzone$16.99
Chicken broccoli, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta
- Chicken Parmesan Calzone$16.99
Chicken, pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta
- Meatball Parmesan Calzone$16.99
Meatballs, pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta
- Steak Bomb Calzone$16.99
Shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and mozzarella
- Steak & Cheese$16.99
Shaved sirloin steak, cheddar, and mozzarella
Salads
- Small Caesar$4.99
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, crispy croutons and Caesar dressing
- Small Garden$4.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
- Small Greek$6.99
garden salad topped with imported feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncini
- Large Caesar$6.99
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, crispy croutons and Caesar dressing
- Large Garden$6.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
- Large Greek$8.99
garden salad topped with imported feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncini
Dessert
DRINKS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
73 Essex Ave, Gloucester, MA 01930