PIZZA
Craft Your Own
Specialty Pies
- GF Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Hawaiian$15.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Sal’s Special$15.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF South Western$16.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Ultimate Pepper-Roni$14.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Bbq Chicken$16.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Buff-A-Que$15.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Buffalo Chicken$15.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Gold Rush$15.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Sweet Chili Chicken$15.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Margherita Napoletana$14.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil - gluten free crust
- GF Mushroom Florentine$15.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta - gluten free crust
- GF Spinach Tomato Feta$15.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan - gluten free crust
- GF Tomato Caprese$15.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Spinach Salad$15.99
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Big Mac$15.99
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, thousand island dressing - gluten free crust
- GF Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$15.99
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, oregano - gluten free crust
- GF Loaded Tater Tots$15.99
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, scallion - gluten free crust
- 16” Bacon Cheeseburger$21.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Hawaiian$19.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella
- 16” Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
- 16” Sal’s Special$19.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
- 16” South Western$23.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 16” Ultimate Pepper-Roni$18.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella
- 16” Bbq Chicken$19.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 16” Buff-A-Que$19.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Buffalo Chicken$19.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Gold Rush$19.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Sweet Chili Chicken$19.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Margherita Napoletana$18.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 16” Melenzana$19.99
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta
- 16” Mushroom Florentine$19.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta
- 16” Sal’s Veggie$19.99
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella
- 16” Spinach Tomato Feta$19.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan
- 16” Tomato Caprese$19.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella
- 16” Spinach Salad$19.99
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella
- 16" Big Mac$19.99
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing
- 16" Loaded Tater Tot$19.99
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion
- 16" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$19.99
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano
- 12” Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar