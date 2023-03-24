Sala and betty

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Mr. T- Signature Sandwich
The Betty- Signature Sandwich
CHOICE PLATE SALMON

FOOD

APPETIZERS

FRIED BEET AND CARROT EGG ROLLS

$9.25Out of stock

Lettuce, Mint, Basil, Jicama, Orange Sweet and Sour Sauce

CAULIFLOWER BUFFALO WINGS ( VEGETARIAN)

$7.75

Cauliflower tossed with Traditional Buffalo Wing Dry Spices. Choice of Lemon or Curried Garlic Aioli

CHIPS & QUESO

$7.50

El Milagro corn tortillas cut into chip sizes, and in house fried for your dipping pleasure. Served with our amazing green chile queso.

CRUDITE PLATTER

$11.00

Fresh Farm Veggies, Feta Buttermilk Dipping Sauce

FRIE SAMPLER

$15.25

LARGE FRIES WITH BOTH TOPPINGS AND CHOICE OF 3 SAUCES.

FRIED SHRIMP

$15.50

Smoked Tomato Aioli, Coleslaw

LARGE FRIES

$13.25

SMALL FRIES

$6.50

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$6.50

Choice of Curried Lemon Garlic Or Cilantro Mint Yogurt

VEGETARIAN TOSTADA

$9.25

Sweet Potato, and Vegetable Spiced Tostada

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.50

El Milagro corn tortillas cut into chip sizes, and in house fried for your dipping pleasure. Served with our delicious salsa verde.

Fontina Sticks

$8.00Out of stock

SALADS

Arugula Salad

$10.75

Arugula, Manchego Cheese, Sliced Apple, Pecans, Lemon Oil

Asian Chop Salad

$11.50

Fresh Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrots, Green Beans, Cilantro, Fried Wontons. Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$10.75

Organic Greens Mix, Beets, Carrots, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Shaved Almonds. Basil Vinaigrette

Feta Salad

$11.50

Organic Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, shaved Red Onion, Feta-Buttermilk Dressing

Greek Salad

$11.50

Organic Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumber, Crumbled Feta Cheese. Greek Dressing

Quinoa Salad

$11.50

Organic Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Brussels Sprout Slaw. Sherry Vinaigrette

Sm Beet Salad

$6.25

Organic Greens Mix, Beets, Carrots, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Shaved Almonds. Basil Vinaigrette

Sm Feta Salad

$7.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, shaved Red Onion, Feta-Buttermilk Dressing

Sm Greek Salad

$7.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumber, Crumbled Feta Cheese. Greek Dressing

Sm Quinoa Salad

$7.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Brussels Sprout Slaw. Sherry Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad.

$11.50

SANDWICHES

Mr. T- Signature Sandwich

$13.75

Served with crispy French Fries inside the sandwich and a side salad. Wagyu Excellente Sirloin, Avocado Aioli, Blue Cheese Sauce. When substituting, please specify if it is for the French Fries or for the Simple Salad ( Sorry, only one or the other :)

The Betty- Signature Sandwich

$11.25

Served with crispy French Fries inside the sandwich and a side salad. Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Green Chili Queso When substituting, please specify if it is for the French Fries or for the Simple Salad ( Sorry, only one or the other :)

The Sala- Signature Sandwich

$12.50

Served with crispy French Fries inside the sandwich and a side salad. Lemon Roasted Pulled Chicken, Cilantro-Mint Yogurt. When substituting, please specify if it is for the French Fries or for the Simple Salad ( Sorry, only one or the other :)

Veggie Sandwich

$9.25

Any of our Signature Sandwiches served with grilled squash instead of meat.

Croque Maddam

$13.00Out of stock

Applewood Smoked Ham, Bechamel, Munster cheese served with a Fried Egg

Croque Monsieur

$10.50Out of stock

Applewood Smoked Ham, Bechamel, Munster Cheese

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dijon Mustard

El Rey

$14.25

Warm Mexican Meatloaf, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Sriracha, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Fidel Monsieur

$14.75Out of stock

Applewood Smoked Ham, Slow Roasted Pork, Bechamel, Munster Cheese, Pickled Cabbage, Dijon Mustard, Pickles, Green Chili Salsa

Geraldine

$14.75

Grilled Chicken Breast, Munster Cheese, Bacon, Green Goddess, Pepper Jam, Avocado Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Pork Dip

$13.75

Slow Roasted Pork, Braised Collard Greens, Munster Cheese, Dijon Mustard. Served With a side of Pork Jus

S&BLT

$12.00

Our take on a classic! Bacon, Roasted Mushroom, Cheddar Cheese, Green Goddess, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeño Aioli

Shrimp Po'boy

$16.50

Fried Shrimp, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Vinaigrette Cabbage Slaw

Wilson

$14.75

Panko Fried Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Coleslaw, Onion

BURGERS

All Burgers Come With French Fries

Hamburger

$13.75

44 Farms Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Housemade Pickles, Mayo, Dijon Mustard. Served with French Fries

Frenchie

$14.75

44 Farms Beef, Brie, Arugula, Tomato, Truffle Aioli. Served with French Fries

Martinez

$16.00

44 Farms Beef, Cheddar, Grilled Jalapeños, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon Mustard, Jalapeño Aioli. Served with French Fries

Micster

$15.75

44 Farms Beef, Bleu Cheese, Grilled Onions, Arugula, Tomato, Jalapeño Aioli. Served with French Fries

Salmon Burger

$14.75

Seasoned Salmon Patty, Lemon Aioli, Avocado Aioli, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with French Fries

Veggie Burger

$13.75

Sweet Potato & Chickpea Patty, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion. Served with French Fries

CHOICE PLATES - Choice of 1 Protien, 2 Sides and 1 Sauce

Choose 1 Protien, 2 sides and your choice of Sauce

CHOICE PLATE BEEF

$17.50

CHOICE PLATE SALMON

$19.75

CHOICE PLATE CHICKEN

$15.50

CHOICE PLATE PORK

$13.25

CHOICE PLATE MEATLOAF

$16.00

CHOICE PLATE GRILLED SHRIMP

$18.00

CHOICE PLATE FRIED SHRIMP

$18.00

CHOICE PLATE GRILLED VEGGIE

$14.00

Grilled Zuchini and Squash as main.

FAMILY MEAL - Includes 1lb Meat, 2 Large sides, Sauce and Bread Pudding

Includes 1lb Meat, 2 Large sides, Sauce and Bread Pudding

Family- BEEF

$44.00

Family- PORK

$37.50

Family- CHICKEN

$41.25

KIDS MENU

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Served with Fries

Kid Burger

$5.50

With Mayo. Served with Fries

Nana

$5.50

Cheese Quesadilla. Add Chicken for additional charge

V's Pasta

$5.50

Pasta, Chicken, Chopped Green Beans, topped with Cheese

Wolfie

$6.50

Roasted Chicken Leg, Green Beans, and Fries

Kids Chix Sammy

$5.00

Roasted Pulled Chicken Sandwich with Mayo. Served with Fries

Kids Fruit

$1.75

MEAT BY THE POUND -* Please call store if ordering more than 2lbs

1/4lb. Beef

$6.00

1/2lb. Beef

$12.25

3/4lb. Beef

$18.25

1Lb Beef

$24.25

1/4lb. Pork

$4.75

1/2lb. Pork

$9.50

3/4lb. Pork

$14.25

1Lb Pork

$18.75

1/4lb. Chicken

$5.25

1/2lb. Chicken

$10.50

3/4lb. Chicken

$15.75

1Lb Chicken

$20.75

1/4lb. Veggie

$2.75

1/2lb. Veggie

$5.25

3/4lb. Veggie

$7.75

1Lb Veggie

$10.50

ALA CARTE - THESE ITEMS ARE ONLY SERVED BY THEMSELVES WITH NO SIDES OR SAUCES.

THESE ITEMS ARE ONLY SERVED BY THEMSELVES WITH NO SIDES OR SAUCES.

CHOPPED HAM

$4.25

FRIED SHRIMP ALC

$8.75

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$6.75

GRILLED SHRIMP

$8.75

HAMBURGER PATTY

$6.50

SALMON

$11.00

SAUCES ALC

BOLLIO BREAD

$2.00

WHITE BREAD WITH LIGHT OUTSIDE CRUST MADE BY SLOW DOUGH

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST

$9.00

Veggie Patty ALC

$6.50

SIDES

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Out of stock

Coleslaw

Wilted Greens

Out of stock

Fries

Green Bean

Grilled Veg

Mash Pots

Stew Pots

Tom & Onions

SOUP

Tortilla Soup CUP

$5.50

Tortilla Soup BOWL

$8.75

Soup O' Day-CUP

$5.50Out of stock

Soup O' Day- Bowl

$8.75Out of stock

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding

$5.50

Creme Brulee

$6.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.50

ToGo Brûlée

$4.50

Seasonal Fruit

$3.25

Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$5.00Out of stock

Banana

$4.00Out of stock

NON ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Coffee

$3.25

Diet Cola

$3.25

Doppelganger

$3.25

Drink Pink

$3.25

French Press

$4.00

Frozen Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

Ginger Brew

$3.25

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Kids Juice

$1.50

Lg. Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.50Out of stock

Mexi Cola

$3.25

Milk

$2.75

OJ

$3.75

Orange

$3.25

Piedra 12oz

$3.25

Piedra 22oz

$5.50Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.25

Vanilla Cream

$3.25

Water Temp

$1.25

SM. MexiCoke Bottle

$3.25Out of stock

Perrier

$2.75Out of stock

BAR

To Go Beer and Cider

To Go Pylon Single

$4.00

To Go Pylon Pils 4 Pk

$15.00

To Go Tropical Brut Single

$3.00

To Go Tropical Brut 6 pack

$16.00

To Go Red Wine

To Go Potente Montsant, Spain 2018

$14.00

To Go Dead Canyon Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

To Go Paul Jaboulet, Grenache/Syrah - Ventoux, France 2018

$12.00

To Go Patrick Tranchard

$17.00

Grand Vin Du Beaujolais, Saint - Amour 2019

To Go Robert Mondavi

$34.00

Cabernet Sauvignon / Napa Valley, Ca 2018

To Go Parcelas De Familia, Red Blend / Valencia, Spain 2018

$12.00

To Go 1940 Beaujolais

$14.00

The Stag

$20.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Paso Robles, Ca 2019

To Go White/Rose Wine

To Go Bouvet

$18.00

To Go Terra Madi Rosé

$15.00

To Go Marco Bonfante Moscasto D'Asti

$13.00

To Go Abadía De San Campio Albariño 2019

$17.00

To Go Harken Buttery Chardonnay

$12.00

To Go Pala Vermentino

$17.00

Palivou Vineyards

$15.00Out of stock

Anemos, Moschifilero/Roditis | Peloponnese, Greece 2020

Prunotto

$17.00

Arneis | Langhe, Italy 2020

To Go Castella Cava

$10.00

Duperray Beajolais Rose

$14.00

Domaine Des Chezelles, Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

RETAIL

QUART OF HOMEMADE CHICKEN STOCK

QUART OF HOMEMADE CHICKEN STOCK

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78751

Directions

Gallery
Sala and betty image
Sala and betty image
Sala and betty image

