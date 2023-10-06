Liquor

Grey Goose

$14.00

Titos (w)

$12.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Gin Lane (w)

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire - Murican Lemon

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Playmouth

$14.00

Captain Morgan (w)

$12.00

Goslings

$14.00

Plantation

$14.00

Ron Virgin

$14.00

Plantation (Original Dark)

$14.00

Luna Azul (w)

$12.00

Luna Azul Reposado (w)

$12.00

Patron

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Jameson (w)

$12.00

RittenHouse

$14.00

Widow Jane

$14.00

Old Overholt

$14.00

Bulliet 95 Rye

$14.00

Black Label

$15.00

Toki suntroy

$10.00

Kaiyō

$25.00

Yamato

$15.00

Hibiki Suntroy

$28.00

Single Malt Miyagiko

$28.00

Gold Label

$30.00

Johnny Walker

$14.00

Bulliet

$14.00

Larceny

$14.00

Jack Daniel (w)

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Licor 43

$14.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Corvisier

$14.00

Remy-Martin

$19.00

Wine

Vietti, Langhe Nebbiolo Perbacco (2020)

$21.00+

Maison Louis Latour, Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$23.00+

Bodegas Izadi, Rioja Reservation (2018)

$15.00+

Klinker Brick Winery, Zinfandel Old Vine Lodi (2020)

$16.00+

Francis Ford Coppola Directors Cut 2019 (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$15.00+

Diora Wines, Pinto Noir LA Petite Grace Monteray (2019)

$17.00+

Gagliole, Chianti Classic Rubiolo (2019)

$15.00+

Hugel, Alsace Gewürztraminer Estate (2015)

$18.00+

Domaine Justin Giardin, Santennay Led Terasses de Bievaux Blanc (2021)

$94.00

Maison Louis Latour, Saint-Vérnan Led Deux Moulins (2020)

$24.00+

Hugel, Alsace Riesling Estate (2021)

$19.00+

Le Monde, Pinot Grigio (2021)

$12.00+

Stoneleigh, Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough (2022)

$15.00+

La Crema, Chardonnay Monteray (2022)

$16.00+

Raats Family Wines, Chenin Blanc Old Vines Stellen Bosch (2018)

$18.00+

Loimer, Kamptal Grüner Veltliner Lois (2021)

$16.00+

Jean-Marc Brocard, Chablis Sainte Claire (2021)

$19.00+

La Marca Rosé

$14.00+

La Marca Prosseco

$14.00+

Château Routas, Coteaux Varois en Provence Rosé (2019)

$0.00+

N/A Beverage

San Pelligrino Sparkling

$10.00

San Pelligrino Still

$10.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$4.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Daquiri

$14.00

Gin & Tonic

$14.00

Rob Roy

$15.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Boulevadier

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Beer

Naked Ox

$9.00

Spiked Smoothie Lemonade

$9.00

BroadBrook Oktoberfest

$9.00

603 Brewery IPA

$9.00

Sapporo

$9.00

Norton

$9.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$8.00

Kirin Ichiban

$8.00

Maine Lunch Beer Company

$8.00

Night Shift Specialty- Pumpkin Piescraper

$8.00

Smuttynose- Pale Ale

$8.00

Troegs -Master of the Pumpkin

$8.00

True North- Season of the Witch

$8.00

Vonn Trapp- Stowe Style Festbier

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Highnoon Mango

$8.00

Highnoon Pineapple

$8.00

Highnoon Watermelon

$8.00

Sparkling & Champagne

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$96.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$47.00

Lamarca Prosecco Rose

$47.00