Sala'o Cuban Restaurant and Bar
1642 SW 8th Street
Miami, FL 33135
SALADS
SOUPS
RAW BAR
CARPACCIO DE PULPO
CEVICHE DE COJIMAR
Corvina golden filet, lime juice, cilantro, red onion and "leche de tigre"
COCTEL DE CAMARON
Cuban version with a twist, aioli, worcestershire sauce, tabasco, lime juice, carrot and cabbage salad
COCTEL DE OSTIONES
Cuban style Oyster shot, lime, cocktail sauce and clamato "picante"
APPETIZERS
BOQUERONES FRITOS
CALAMAR FRITO
Squid rings fries with spiced flour and squid - ink aioli sauce
CHICHARRON DE PESCADO
CROQUETAS DE JAMON
CROQUETAS QUESO
CROQUETAS SARDINAS
Fresh spanish sardines in bechamel style croquet, "sofrito" and green sauce.
EL PILAR
Assortment of homemade fish, croquettes, empanada and cob and conch fritters
EMPANADAS CASA PICADILLO
Deep fried empanada filled with picadillo "A la Habanera"
EMPANADAS CASA SEAFOOD
Deep fried empanada filled with seafood mix in "enchilado"
FRITURAS CASA BACALAO
Cod frituras cuban style with alioli sauce
FRITURAS CASA CONCHA
Conch frituras home made with alioli sauce
MANJUAS FRITAS
Fresh fried manjuas with pickled mayo and lemon
PINCHO CHICKEN
Chicken chunks marinated and grilled on a stick
PINCHO SHRIMP
Caribbean grilled shrimps on a stick with butter sauce
PINCHO STEAK
Juicy savory beef chunks on a stick, marinated and grilled
SALMON MOJO PICON
TABLA CHORIZO BELLOTA
Pata negra iberico sausage
TABLA DELUXE
Mix of Cured Iberico pork loin, 3 months aged Manchego cheese, pata negra iberico, sausage, Serrano ham aged 18 months
TABLA JAMON SERRANO
Serrano ham aged 18 months
TABLA QUESO MANCHEGO
Three months aged, nutty, sweet & tangy flavor
TOSTONES RELL PICADILLO
Tostones stuffers with picadillo " A la Habanera"
TOSTONES RELL SEAFOOD
Tostones stuffers with seafood mix in "enchilado"
TOSTONES RELL VEGGIE
ENTREES
BACALAO A LA CRIOLLA
From Portugal local cod in sofrito and white wine, with pimenton de la vera and chefs patatas
CALAMAR EN SALSA
Wild calamares, cuban style, in sofrito sauce and white wine
CAMARONES AL AJILLO
Fried prawns in garlic olive oil, white wine and parsley
CHULETA DE CERDO
Duroc pork chop cooked at low temperature, whit maduros chimicurri.
CORTE DEL DIA
Chef daily meat selection
ENCHILADO CAMARONES
Shrimps stewed in a spiced creole sauce, confited bell peppers & onions, seafood stock with safron white wine
FILLET CORVINA
FILLET DE PARGO
Pan seared red snapper fillet, baked potato slice and roasted mix peppers
FILLET SALMON
FRICASE DE POLLO
Chicken stewed in sofrito sauce with potatoes, carrot, raisins and olives
GRILLED SWORDFISH
Charretet fresh sworfish, lemon, garlic and tomato-oregano sauce
LANGOSTA EN SU SALSA
Sauted Caribbean lobster in crole sauce and vegetables
LONJAS DE LECHON ASADO
Marinated for hours, slowly roasted till fork tender and topped with "mojo"
PESCADO FRITO
Deep fried whole sanapper, roasted lemon and tartara sauce.
PICADILLO A LA HABANERA
Ground beef stew cooked in our criolla sauce with raisins, green olives and crispy potatoes
POLLO GUAJIRO
Half chicken roasted in sour orange adobo with vegetables and potato
PULPO CRIOLLO
Spanish octopus tentacle, sofrito sauce with spanish chorizo and Idaho potato chef style
RABO ENCENDIDO
Oxtail seared and braised in spices and vegetables
ROPA VIEJA
Braised and shredded flank steak stewed in our homemade recipe
VACA FRITA
Flank steak souvide, crisped served with cuban "mojo"
SANDWICHES
SIDES
BLACK BEANS $
Classic cuban recipe with black beans, onions, garlic and bell pepper
BONIATO FRITO $
Crispy and delicious baked sweet potatoe fried
FRENCH FRIES $
Homemade classic french fries
HOUSE SALAD $
Classic house salad with romain lettuce, carrots, onions and tomatoes
MADUROS $
A classic cuban fried plantain
MORO RICE $
A simple combination of garlic, black beans, and rice. That’s it! The tender rice contrasts nicely with the slightly chewy beans, and the faint flavor of garlic permeates the whole pot.
QUINOA $
ROASTED VEGETABLES $
Place broccoli florets, carrot, zucchini, squash, bell pepper and onion in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet.
SIDE SHRIMP $
TOSTONES SIDE $
Cuban tostones are crispy, savory, salty, golden coins of pure deliciousness
WHITE RICE $
Fresh and natural white rice flavored with bay leaves
KIDS MENU
DESSERT
TRES LECHES
Ligth and fluffy tres leches cuban cake recipe
FANGUITO
Traditional and delicious Cuban desserts with condensed milk and a touch of chocolate
CHOCOLATE BAR
Chocolat bar topped with cream
CHEESECAKE
Silky and smooth dessert with guava siroup, cream cheese, eggs and sugar
TRES LECHES GUAVA
TRES LECHE MELOCOTON
BOWL MENU
Fitness Bowl
Chicken breast, lettuce, cucumber, fresh cheese, carrots, onions, cherry tomatoes, salad dressing.
Picadillo a la Habanera Bowl
Ground beef, criolla sauce, raisins, green olives, cappers, crispy potatoes, white rice, sauteed vegetables, black beans.
Fricase de Pollo Bowl
Chicken, sofrito sauce, crispy potatoes, white rice, sauteed vegetables, black beans.
Lechon Asado Bowl
Slowly roasted fork tender, mojo, white rice, sauteed vegetables, black beans.
Vegan Risotto Bowl
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1642 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135