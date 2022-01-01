Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sala'o Cuban Restaurant and Bar

1642 SW 8th Street

Miami, FL 33135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

MORO RICE $
Lechon Asado Bowl
ENCHILADO CAMARONES

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00
TOMATE & QUESO

TOMATE & QUESO

$12.00

Local tomatoes, Cucumber, Queso fresco, Radish, Onions, house vinaigrette

SOUPS

CHICKEN SOUP

CHICKEN SOUP

$7.50
FISH SOUP

FISH SOUP

$7.50

Hot soup made by combining fresh fish with vegetables and fish stock

RAW BAR

CARPACCIO DE PULPO

CARPACCIO DE PULPO

$17.95
CEVICHE DE COJIMAR

CEVICHE DE COJIMAR

$12.00

Corvina golden filet, lime juice, cilantro, red onion and "leche de tigre"

COCTEL DE CAMARON

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$12.00

Cuban version with a twist, aioli, worcestershire sauce, tabasco, lime juice, carrot and cabbage salad

COCTEL DE OSTIONES

$7.00

Cuban style Oyster shot, lime, cocktail sauce and clamato "picante"

APPETIZERS

BOQUERONES FRITOS

BOQUERONES FRITOS

$8.00
CALAMAR FRITO

CALAMAR FRITO

$10.00

Squid rings fries with spiced flour and squid - ink aioli sauce

CHICHARRON DE PESCADO

CHICHARRON DE PESCADO

$8.50
CROQUETAS DE JAMON

CROQUETAS DE JAMON

$8.00Out of stock
CROQUETAS QUESO

CROQUETAS QUESO

$8.00
CROQUETAS SARDINAS

CROQUETAS SARDINAS

$8.00

Fresh spanish sardines in bechamel style croquet, "sofrito" and green sauce.

EL PILAR

EL PILAR

$21.00

Assortment of homemade fish, croquettes, empanada and cob and conch fritters

EMPANADAS CASA PICADILLO

EMPANADAS CASA PICADILLO

$4.50

Deep fried empanada filled with picadillo "A la Habanera"

EMPANADAS CASA SEAFOOD

EMPANADAS CASA SEAFOOD

$6.50

Deep fried empanada filled with seafood mix in "enchilado"

FRITURAS CASA BACALAO

FRITURAS CASA BACALAO

$8.50

Cod frituras cuban style with alioli sauce

FRITURAS CASA CONCHA

FRITURAS CASA CONCHA

$8.50

Conch frituras home made with alioli sauce

MANJUAS FRITAS

$8.00

Fresh fried manjuas with pickled mayo and lemon

PINCHO CHICKEN

PINCHO CHICKEN

$6.00

Chicken chunks marinated and grilled on a stick

PINCHO SHRIMP

PINCHO SHRIMP

$8.50

Caribbean grilled shrimps on a stick with butter sauce

PINCHO STEAK

PINCHO STEAK

$7.00

Juicy savory beef chunks on a stick, marinated and grilled

SALMON MOJO PICON

SALMON MOJO PICON

$14.50
TABLA CHORIZO BELLOTA

TABLA CHORIZO BELLOTA

$10.00

Pata negra iberico sausage

TABLA DELUXE

TABLA DELUXE

$15.00

Mix of Cured Iberico pork loin, 3 months aged Manchego cheese, pata negra iberico, sausage, Serrano ham aged 18 months

TABLA JAMON SERRANO

TABLA JAMON SERRANO

$11.00

Serrano ham aged 18 months

TABLA QUESO MANCHEGO

TABLA QUESO MANCHEGO

$11.00

Three months aged, nutty, sweet & tangy flavor

TOSTONES RELL PICADILLO

TOSTONES RELL PICADILLO

$7.50

Tostones stuffers with picadillo " A la Habanera"

TOSTONES RELL SEAFOOD

TOSTONES RELL SEAFOOD

$10.50

Tostones stuffers with seafood mix in "enchilado"

TOSTONES RELL VEGGIE

TOSTONES RELL VEGGIE

$6.50

ARROCES

ARROZ ASOPAO DE MARISCOS

ARROZ ASOPAO DE MARISCOS

$21.50

Classics seafood wet rice pot

ENTREES

BACALAO A LA CRIOLLA

BACALAO A LA CRIOLLA

$22.95

From Portugal local cod in sofrito and white wine, with pimenton de la vera and chefs patatas

CALAMAR EN SALSA

CALAMAR EN SALSA

$17.95

Wild calamares, cuban style, in sofrito sauce and white wine

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$21.95

Fried prawns in garlic olive oil, white wine and parsley

CHULETA DE CERDO

CHULETA DE CERDO

$17.50

Duroc pork chop cooked at low temperature, whit maduros chimicurri.

CORTE DEL DIA

CORTE DEL DIA

$34.95

Chef daily meat selection

ENCHILADO CAMARONES

ENCHILADO CAMARONES

$22.95

Shrimps stewed in a spiced creole sauce, confited bell peppers & onions, seafood stock with safron white wine

FILLET CORVINA

FILLET CORVINA

$27.95
FILLET DE PARGO

FILLET DE PARGO

$27.95

Pan seared red snapper fillet, baked potato slice and roasted mix peppers

FILLET SALMON

FILLET SALMON

$27.95
FRICASE DE POLLO

FRICASE DE POLLO

$17.50

Chicken stewed in sofrito sauce with potatoes, carrot, raisins and olives

GRILLED SWORDFISH

GRILLED SWORDFISH

$29.95

Charretet fresh sworfish, lemon, garlic and tomato-oregano sauce

LANGOSTA EN SU SALSA

LANGOSTA EN SU SALSA

$44.95

Sauted Caribbean lobster in crole sauce and vegetables

LONJAS DE LECHON ASADO

LONJAS DE LECHON ASADO

$17.00

Marinated for hours, slowly roasted till fork tender and topped with "mojo"

PESCADO FRITO

PESCADO FRITO

$49.95

Deep fried whole sanapper, roasted lemon and tartara sauce.

PICADILLO A LA HABANERA

PICADILLO A LA HABANERA

$16.50

Ground beef stew cooked in our criolla sauce with raisins, green olives and crispy potatoes

POLLO GUAJIRO

POLLO GUAJIRO

$17.95

Half chicken roasted in sour orange adobo with vegetables and potato

PULPO CRIOLLO

PULPO CRIOLLO

$29.95

Spanish octopus tentacle, sofrito sauce with spanish chorizo and Idaho potato chef style

RABO ENCENDIDO

RABO ENCENDIDO

$32.00

Oxtail seared and braised in spices and vegetables

ROPA VIEJA

ROPA VIEJA

$16.95

Braised and shredded flank steak stewed in our homemade recipe

VACA FRITA

VACA FRITA

$17.50

Flank steak souvide, crisped served with cuban "mojo"

SANDWICHES

CUBAN SANDWICH

CUBAN SANDWICH

$13.50

Pierna ham,swiss cheese, pickles and sliced roasted pork in cuban bread

PAN CON BISTEC

PAN CON BISTEC

$14.00

Marinated top round Steak, onions, tomatoes, and potatoes sticks, pressed in cuban bread

SIDES

BLACK BEANS $

BLACK BEANS $

$3.00

Classic cuban recipe with black beans, onions, garlic and bell pepper

BONIATO FRITO $

BONIATO FRITO $

$3.50

Crispy and delicious baked sweet potatoe fried

FRENCH FRIES $

FRENCH FRIES $

$3.50

Homemade classic french fries

HOUSE SALAD $

HOUSE SALAD $

$3.50

Classic house salad with romain lettuce, carrots, onions and tomatoes

MADUROS $

MADUROS $

$3.50

A classic cuban fried plantain

MORO RICE $

MORO RICE $

$3.50

A simple combination of garlic, black beans, and rice. That’s it! The tender rice contrasts nicely with the slightly chewy beans, and the faint flavor of garlic permeates the whole pot.

QUINOA $

QUINOA $

$4.75
ROASTED VEGETABLES $

ROASTED VEGETABLES $

$4.00

Place broccoli florets, carrot, zucchini, squash, bell pepper and onion in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet.

SIDE SHRIMP $

SIDE SHRIMP $

$6.00
TOSTONES SIDE $

TOSTONES SIDE $

$3.50

Cuban tostones are crispy, savory, salty, golden coins of pure deliciousness

WHITE RICE $

WHITE RICE $

$2.50

Fresh and natural white rice flavored with bay leaves

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.95

Chicken chunks marinated and fried with french fries and ketchup

GRILLED STEAK

$7.95

Grilled Steak for childrens with french fries

DESSERT

TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$12.00Out of stock

Ligth and fluffy tres leches cuban cake recipe

FANGUITO

FANGUITO

$12.00

Traditional and delicious Cuban desserts with condensed milk and a touch of chocolate

CHOCOLATE BAR

CHOCOLATE BAR

$12.00

Chocolat bar topped with cream

CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$12.00

Silky and smooth dessert with guava siroup, cream cheese, eggs and sugar

TRES LECHES GUAVA

$12.00

TRES LECHE MELOCOTON

$12.00

BOWL MENU

Fitness Bowl

Fitness Bowl

$12.95

Chicken breast, lettuce, cucumber, fresh cheese, carrots, onions, cherry tomatoes, salad dressing.

Picadillo a la Habanera Bowl

Picadillo a la Habanera Bowl

$12.95

Ground beef, criolla sauce, raisins, green olives, cappers, crispy potatoes, white rice, sauteed vegetables, black beans.

Fricase de Pollo Bowl

Fricase de Pollo Bowl

$12.95

Chicken, sofrito sauce, crispy potatoes, white rice, sauteed vegetables, black beans.

Lechon Asado Bowl

Lechon Asado Bowl

$12.95

Slowly roasted fork tender, mojo, white rice, sauteed vegetables, black beans.

Vegan Risotto Bowl

$12.95

SALADS

TOMATE & QUESO

TOMATE & QUESO

$13.00

Local tomatoes, Cucumber, Queso fresco, Radish, Onions, house vinaigrette

VERDECITA

$14.00

Local greens, Grapes, Almonds, Shaved, asparagus in vinaigrette

SOUPS

FISH SOUP

FISH SOUP

$8.50

Hot soup made by combining fresh fish with vegetables and fish stock

RAW BAR

COCTEL DE OSTIONES

$8.00

Cuban style Oyster shot, lime, cocktail sauce and clamato "picante"

CEVICHE DE COJIMAR

CEVICHE DE COJIMAR

$13.00

Corvina golden filet, lime juice, cilantro, red onion and "leche de tigre"

CRUDO DE SALMON

$15.00

Salmon sashimi, watermelon vinaigrette, ponzu sauce, serrano pepper slice, red onions and lemon zest

COCTEL DE CAMARON

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$13.00

Cuban version with a twist, aioli, worcestershire sauce, tabasco, lime juice, carrot and cabbage salad

SALPICON DE MAR

SALPICON DE MAR

$13.50Out of stock

Seafood mix salad, onion, pepper and cider vinaigrette

CARPACCIO DE PULPO

CARPACCIO DE PULPO

$18.95

APPETIZERS

CALAMAR FRITO

CALAMAR FRITO

$11.00

Squid rings fries with spiced flour and squid - ink aioli sauce

CROQUETAS SARDINAS

CROQUETAS SARDINAS

$9.00

Fresh spanish sardines in bechamel style croquet, "sofrito" and green sauce.

CROQUETAS QUESO

CROQUETAS QUESO

$9.00
EL PILAR

EL PILAR

$22.00

Assortment of homemade fish, croquettes, empanada and cob and conch fritters

EMPANADAS CASA PICADILLO

EMPANADAS CASA PICADILLO

$5.50

Deep fried empanada filled with picadillo "A la Habanera"

EMPANADAS CASA SEAFOOD

EMPANADAS CASA SEAFOOD

$7.50

Deep fried empanada filled with seafood mix in "enchilado"

FRITURAS CASA BACALAO

FRITURAS CASA BACALAO

$9.50

Cod frituras cuban style with alioli sauce

FRITURAS CASA CONCHA

FRITURAS CASA CONCHA

$9.50

Conch frituras home made with alioli sauce

MANJUAS FRITAS

$9.00

Fresh fried manjuas with pickled mayo and lemon

PINCHO CHICKEN

PINCHO CHICKEN

$7.00

Chicken chunks marinated and grilled on a stick

PINCHO SHRIMP

PINCHO SHRIMP

$9.50

Caribbean grilled shrimps on a stick with butter sauce

PINCHO STEAK

PINCHO STEAK

$8.00

Juicy savory beef chunks on a stick, marinated and grilled

TABLA CHORIZO BELLOTA

TABLA CHORIZO BELLOTA

$11.00

Pata negra iberico sausage

TABLA DELUXE

TABLA DELUXE

$16.00

Mix of Cured Iberico pork loin, 3 months aged Manchego cheese, pata negra iberico, sausage, Serrano ham aged 18 months

TABLA JAMON SERRANO

TABLA JAMON SERRANO

$12.00

Serrano ham aged 18 months

TABLA QUESO MANCHEGO

TABLA QUESO MANCHEGO

$12.00

Three months aged, nutty, sweet & tangy flavor

TOSTONES RELL PICADILLO

TOSTONES RELL PICADILLO

$8.50

Tostones stuffers with picadillo " A la Habanera"

TOSTONES RELL SEAFOOD

TOSTONES RELL SEAFOOD

$11.50

Tostones stuffers with seafood mix in "enchilado"

TOSTONES RELL VEGGIE

TOSTONES RELL VEGGIE

$7.50

ARROCES

ARROZ ASOPAO DE MARISCOS

ARROZ ASOPAO DE MARISCOS

$22.50

Classics seafood wet rice pot

ENTREES

BACALAO A LA CRIOLLA

BACALAO A LA CRIOLLA

$23.95

From Portugal local cod in sofrito and white wine, with pimenton de la vera and chefs patatas

CALAMAR EN SALSA

CALAMAR EN SALSA

$18.95

Wild calamares, cuban style, in sofrito sauce and white wine

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$22.95

Fried prawns in garlic olive oil, white wine and parsley

CHULETA DE CERDO

CHULETA DE CERDO

$18.50

Duroc pork chop cooked at low temperature, whit maduros chimicurri.

CORTE DEL DIA

CORTE DEL DIA

$35.95

Chef daily meat selection

ENCHILADO CAMARONES

ENCHILADO CAMARONES

$23.95

Shrimps stewed in a spiced creole sauce, confited bell peppers & onions, seafood stock with safron white wine

FILLET CORVINA

FILLET CORVINA

$28.95
FILLET DE PARGO

FILLET DE PARGO

$28.95

Pan seared red snapper fillet, baked potato slice and roasted mix peppers

FILLET SALMON

FILLET SALMON

$28.95
FRICASE DE POLLO

FRICASE DE POLLO

$18.50

Chicken stewed in sofrito sauce with potatoes, carrot, raisins and olives

GRILLED SWORDFISH

GRILLED SWORDFISH

$30.95

Charretet fresh sworfish, lemon, garlic and tomato-oregano sauce

LANGOSTA EN SU SALSA

LANGOSTA EN SU SALSA

$45.95

Sauted Caribbean lobster in crole sauce and vegetables

LONJAS DE LECHON ASADO

LONJAS DE LECHON ASADO

$18.00

Marinated for hours, slowly roasted till fork tender and topped with "mojo"

MARISCADA HABANERA

MARISCADA HABANERA

$39.00

Fresh lobster, Shrimps, Saffron, white wine, black moussels, clams, corvina, in a delicius sofrito sauce

PESCADO FRITO

PESCADO FRITO

$50.95

Deep fried whole sanapper, roasted lemon and tartara sauce.

PICADILLO A LA HABANERA

PICADILLO A LA HABANERA

$17.50

Ground beef stew cooked in our criolla sauce with raisins, green olives and crispy potatoes

POLLO GUAJIRO

POLLO GUAJIRO

$18.95

Half chicken roasted in sour orange adobo with vegetables and potato

PULPO CRIOLLO

PULPO CRIOLLO

$30.95

Spanish octopus tentacle, sofrito sauce with spanish chorizo and Idaho potato chef style

RABO ENCENDIDO

RABO ENCENDIDO

$33.00

Oxtail seared and braised in spices and vegetables

ROPA VIEJA

ROPA VIEJA

$17.95

Braised and shredded flank steak stewed in our homemade recipe

VACA FRITA

VACA FRITA

$18.50

Flank steak souvide, crisped served with cuban "mojo"

SANDWICHES

CUBAN SANDWICH

CUBAN SANDWICH

$14.50

Pierna ham,swiss cheese, pickles and sliced roasted pork in cuban bread

PAN CON BISTEC

PAN CON BISTEC

$15.00

Marinated top round Steak, onions, tomatoes, and potatoes sticks, pressed in cuban bread

SIDES

WHITE RICE $

WHITE RICE $

$3.50

Fresh and natural white rice flavored with bay leaves

MORO RICE $

MORO RICE $

$4.50

A simple combination of garlic, black beans, and rice. That’s it! The tender rice contrasts nicely with the slightly chewy beans, and the faint flavor of garlic permeates the whole pot.

TOSTONES SIDE $

TOSTONES SIDE $

$4.50

Cuban tostones are crispy, savory, salty, golden coins of pure deliciousness

ROASTED VEGETABLES $

ROASTED VEGETABLES $

$5.00

Place broccoli florets, carrot, zucchini, squash, bell pepper and onion in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet.

HOUSE SALAD $

HOUSE SALAD $

$4.50

Classic house salad with romain lettuce, carrots, onions and tomatoes

MADUROS $

MADUROS $

$4.50

A classic cuban fried plantain

FRENCH FRIES $

FRENCH FRIES $

$4.50

Homemade classic french fries

BONIATO FRITO $

BONIATO FRITO $

$4.50

Crispy and delicious baked sweet potatoe fried

BLACK BEANS $

BLACK BEANS $

$4.00

Classic cuban recipe with black beans, onions, garlic and bell pepper

KIDS MENU

FISH FINGERS

$8.95

Marinated and fried sea bass fillet with french fries and ketchup

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.95

Chicken chunks marinated and fried with french fries and ketchup

GRILLED STEAK

$8.95

Grilled Steak for childrens with french fries

DESSERT

TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$13.00Out of stock

Ligth and fluffy tres leches cuban cake recipe

FANGUITO

FANGUITO

$13.00

Traditional and delicious Cuban desserts with condensed milk and a touch of chocolate

CHOCOLATE BAR

CHOCOLATE BAR

$13.00

Chocolat bar topped with cream

CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$13.00

Silky and smooth dessert with guava siroup, cream cheese, eggs and sugar

BOWL MENU

Fitness Bowl

Fitness Bowl

$13.95

Chicken breast, lettuce, cucumber, fresh cheese, carrots, onions, cherry tomatoes, salad dressing.

Picadillo a la Habanera Bowl

Picadillo a la Habanera Bowl

$13.95

Ground beef, criolla sauce, raisins, green olives, cappers, crispy potatoes, white rice, sauteed vegetables, black beans.

Fricase de Pollo Bowl

Fricase de Pollo Bowl

$13.95

Chicken, sofrito sauce, crispy potatoes, white rice, sauteed vegetables, black beans.

Lechon Asado Bowl

Lechon Asado Bowl

$13.95

Slowly roasted fork tender, mojo, white rice, sauteed vegetables, black beans.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1642 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

