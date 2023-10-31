Sala Thai
307 Amsterdam Avenue
New York, NY 10023
DINNER
APPETIZER
Crispy spring roll. Cabbage, glass noodles, taro root, shiitake mushrooms and plum sauce. Vegetarian.
Mung bean, cilantro, garlic and white pepper. Vegetarian.
Cabbage,carrot, shiitake mushrooms ,Jicama and Chive served with sweet soy sauce. Vegetarian.
Minced chicken, peanuts, sweet turnips and thickened sweet soy sauce.
Thai steamed dumplings. Ground chicken and shrimp, jicama, shiitake mushrooms and tangy soy sauce.
Minced chicken, potatoes, onions, curry powder and sweet cucumber relish.
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers, peanut sauce, relish and grilled brioche.
Fried turmeric coconut calamari. Crispy fried calamari, roasted bell pepper and peanut vinaigrette sauce.
Fried marinated Thai herbs pork Served with spicy tamarind sauce.
Taro samosa. Taro puff stuffed with minced shrimp, roasted coconut flake, cilantro, garlic, kaffir lime leaves and white pepper.
Chicken-pandan leaves. Fried marinated chicken wrapped with pandan leaves served with thick soy sauce for dipping.
Spicy deep fried marinated tom yum flavor wings with Thai herbs garnish. Spicy.
Deep fried tofu skin stuffed with ground pork, shrimp, and crab meat,
Soft salad rolls, rice vermicelli, mango, cucumber, mint, carrot, green leaves and basil leaves. Served with peanut-tamarind dipping sauce
Grilled prawns on skewers with grilled asparagus and tamarind sauce topped with fried shallot.
Prince Edward Island mussels, onion,bell pepper, Thai basil leaves and spicy Thai herbs in coconut chili jam broth.
Crispy batter fried soft shell carb, shredded mango, mix green vegetables, cashew nut, cherry tomatoes and chili lime dressing.
SOUP
Shrimp and lemongrass broth, bunashimeji mushrooms, cilantro and evaporated milk. Gluten free. Spicy.
Chicken bunashimeji mushroom and scallions in a coconut galangal broth. Gluten free.
Napa cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, tofu skin, cilantro and scallion in clear broth. Vegetarian.
SALAD
Mixed green vegetables, bean sprouts, cucumber, fried tofu, cherry tomatoes, peanut dressing or mung bean sauce topped with crispy shallots. Gluten free. Vegetarian.
Shredded papaya, string beans, tomatoes and peanuts with Thai chili lime dressing and crispy pork rinds. Gluten free. Medium spicy.
Spicy Thai chicken salad. Minced chicken, chili powder, roasted rice powder red onion, mints and scallions with Thai chili-lime dressing. Gluten free. Medium spicy.
Grill prawns, shredded mango, coconut flakes, cashew nut, red onion, scallions and cilantro with Thai chili-lime dressing. Gluten free. Spicy.
Grill Salmon, shredded mango, coconut flakes, cashew nut, red onion, scallions and cilantro with Thai chili-lime dressing. Gluten free. Spicy.
Batter Fried Banana Blossom, Minced Chicken,Peanut , Onions,Scallions ,Cilantro ,Chili jam and Coconut Milk with Thai lime dressing Topped with Crispy Fried Shallot.
Spicy Deep -fried Slice Duck, Cashew Nut, Pineapple, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Scallions, Cilantro with Chilli-jam-lime Vinaigrette.
SAUTEED
Medium spicy basil, Thai chili, string beans, onion, long chili and basil leaves.
Medium spicy ginger. Shredded ginger, onion, long chili, scallions and shiitake mushrooms.
Garlic. Minced garlic, onion, scallions and assorted vegetables.
Peanut sauce. Sauteed batter fried meat with peanut sauce and steamed baby bok choy.
Medium spicy pineapple, jicama, cashew nut, dried pepper, scallions and chili jam.
Medium spicy eggplant, Thai chili, onion, long chili and basil leaves.
CURRY
Spicy bamboo shoots, Eggplant, string beans, long chili and basil with coconut milk. Spicy.
Spicy string beans, Eggplant, heart of palms, long chili and basil with coconut milk. Spicy.
Potatoes, onion, peanut and lotus seeds with coconut milk. Spicy.
Spicy sweet potatoes, kaffir lime leaves and string beans with coconut milk. Spicy.
NOODLE
Rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, red onion, bean curd, egg and peanuts.
Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
Medium spicy broad noodles, chili, onion, long chili,tomatoes, egg and basil leaves.
Medium spicy northern style curry noodle soup. Egg noodles, onion, bean sprouts and pickled mustard greens in red coconut broth.
Egg noodle, BBQ roast pork, crispy pork belly, crab meat, bok choy and beansprouts.
Crab vermicelli. Crab meat, glass noodles, onion, scallions, Chinese celery and egg.
FRIED RICE
Chinese broccoli, onion, scallions, tomatoes and fried egg mixed with rice.
Pineapple, onion, scallions, cashew nuts and fried egg mixed with rice.
Chili, onion, long chili, basil leaves and fried egg mixed with rice. Medium spicy.
Crab meat, scallions and fried egg mixed with rice.
OVER RICE
Minced chicken, chili, long chili, string bean and Thai basil topped with fried egg. Medium spicy.
Pork, minced garlic and black pepper topped with fried egg.
Roasted BBQ pork. Crispy pork belly, Chinese sausage, hard-boiled egg and cilantro with thick seasoned gravy.
Braised pork belly in 5 spiced broth, Chinese broccoli, pickles mustard greens and hard-boiled egg.
Medium spicy, crispy pork belly, chili, Thai basil leaves topped with fried egg.
Medium Spicy. Stir Fried Spicy Red Chili Curry with Crispy Pork Belly, String Bean, Chili, Kaffir Leaves and Thai Herbs Topped with Fried Egg
Pan fried quarter duck breast, Chinese broccoli and pickled ginger.
SUMMER SP ENTREES
Crispy batter fried soft shell crab, onion, scallions, Asian celery, long hot pepper, eggs in a curry powder sauce.
Prawns and Scallops, Steamed Asparagus, Bok Choy with Sweet and Spicy Tamarind Sauce.
Spicy Braised tender short rib, string bean and sweet potatoes in Panang curry sauce.
Crispy half de-boned duck breast, curry, paste, lychee nuts, pineapple, hot pepper, coconut meat, onion, tomatoes and basil leaves.
Grilled marinated pork chop with grilled asparagus, bok choy. Served with sticky rice and jeaw sauce.
SUM RUB THAI ENTREES
Medium Spicy Slow cooked beef with potatoes, onions, peanut, lotus seeds served with Thai roti. Spicy.
Grilled marinated cornish hen, steamed mixed vegetables served with black coconut sticky rice and spicy tamarind sauce.
Rice noodles, prawns, bean sprouts, red onion, cilantro leaves, string beans, peanuts, bean curd and egg net.
Grilled Salmon, bok choy, asparagus, and bunashimeji mushroom severed with tamarind sauce topped with fried shallots
Crispy Duck breast, Fried Eggplant with Tamarind sauce.
Crispy Duck Breast, Steamed Asparagus and Bok Choy with Sweet and Spicy Tamarind Sauce.
Grilled branzino with Thai herbs. Fillet of branzino wrapped in banana leaf served with sweet and spicy caramelized palm sugar chili sauce topped with herbs, cashew nut and black coconut sticky rice.
Deep fried whole Branzino with sweet chili sauce served with jasmine white rice
Pan roasted Chilean Sea Bass, Bunashimeji mushroom, Asparagus served with Coconut Bisque.
DESSERT
COCONUT PUDDING
Raspberry, passion fruit, lemon.
Banana wrapped in sweet sticky rice served with coconut ice cream.
Fried banana served with coconut ice-cream.
With Tahitian vanilla ice cream.
SIDE ORDER
CATERING
N/A BEVERAGES
SOFT DRINK
TOGO DRINK
COCKTAILS
WINE
WINE BY GLASS
WINE BY BOTTLE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
307 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10023