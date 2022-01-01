  • Home
Salaam Seafood Inc. 503 East Broadway Street

No reviews yet

503 East Broadway Street

Griffin, GA 30224

Order Again

Lite Eating

1 PIECE SNACK

$4.79

1PC Whiting, Fries & 1 Hushpuppy

2 PIECE SNACK

$6.99

2PC Whiting, Fries & 1 Hushpuppy

5 PIECE SHRIMP SNACK

$6.10

5 Handbreaded Butterfly Shrimp, Fries & 1 Hushpuppy

5 PIECE BUFFALO WINGS

$6.99

5 Wings, Fries & Bleu Cheese or Homemade Ranch

3 PIECE WING SNACK

$7.50

3 Handbreaded Whole Wings, Fries & 1 Roll

Sandwich Only

BREAM SANDWICH (Seasonal)

$11.00

2 Handbreaded Bream On Honeywheat Bread With Mustard

CROAKER SANDWICH

$5.79

1 Whole Croaker On Honeywheat Bread With Mustard

FILET CATFISH SANDWICH

$8.99

2 Handbreaded Filet Catfish On Honeywheat Bread With Mustard

FLOUNDER SANDWICH

$5.99

2 Handbreaded Flounder Filets On Honeywheat Bread With Mustard

MULLET SANDWICH (Seasonal)

$10.29

1 Whole Mullet On Honeywheat Bread With Mustard

PERCH SANDWICH

$5.99

2 Handbreaded Perch Filets On Honeywheat Bread With Mustard

RED SNAPPER SANDWICH

$7.79

2 Handbreaded Red Snapper Filets On Honeywheat Bread With Mustard

TROUT SANDWICH

$6.99

2 Handbreaded Rainbow Trout Filets On Honeywheat Bread With Mustard

WHOLE CATFISH SANDWICH

$8.99

2 Handbreaded Whole Catfish On Honeywheat Bread With Mustard

WHITING FISH SANDWICH

$3.99

Handbreaded Whiting Filets On Honeywheat Bread With Ketchup & Mustard

TILAPIA FISH SANDWICH

$5.55

2 Handbreaded Tilapia Filets On Honeywheat Bread With Mustard

WHITING DELUXE SANDWICH

$4.75

Handbreaded Whiting Filets On Honeywheat Bread With Ketchup Mustard Lettuce Tomatoe & Tarter Sauce

WHITING SUPREME SANDWICH

$5.25

Handbreaded Whiting Filets On Honeywheat Bread With Ketchup Mustard Lettuce Tomatoe Tarter Sauce & Cheese

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.25

Signature Items

SALAAM'S ORIGINAL FISH SALAD

$7.25

Handmade Garden Salad (Iceberg Lettuce Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Red Onion) Served With Our House Dressing. Topped With Our Handcut & Breaded Whiting Nuggets

SALAAM ORIG FISH NUGGETS

$5.79

Handcut and Hand Battered Whiting Filets. Served With Our House Dressing

CHICKEN SALAD

$7.25

Handmade Garden Salad (Iceberg Lettuce Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Red Onion) Served With Our House Dressing. Topped With Fried Filet Chicken Cut In Strips

Sides & Desserts

FIESTA POPPERS (2)

$1.10

Jalapeno Peppers Spicy Chipotle Cream Cheese Wrapped In Crunchy Breadcrumb

HUSHPUPPIES (1)

$0.60

Homemade Hushpuppies.

JALAPENO PEPPERS

$0.35

SMALL COLESLAW

$1.99

Homemade Coleslaw. Finely Grated With Carrots and Sweetened With Real Sugar Cane.

LARGE COLESLAW

$3.99

SMALL FRY

$1.99

Crinkled Cut Fries

LARGE FRY

$2.99

Crinkled Cut Fries

SMALL CORN SALAD (Seasonal)

$1.99

Shoepeg & Sweet Yellow Corn With Diced Tomatoes Scallions Red Onion Mixed With Our Signature Ranch Dressing. Served Cold.

LARGE CORN SALAD (Seasonal)

$3.99

SMALL GARDEN SALAD

$2.99

Handmade Garden Salad (Iceberg Lettuce Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Red Onion) Served With Your Choice Of Dressing.

LARGE GARDEN SALAD

$4.99

SMALL OKRA

$1.99

Okra Wrapped With Crunchy Breadcrumb

SMALL FRIED MUSHROOM

$1.99

SMALL POTATOE SALAD

$1.99

LARGE ONION RINGS

$2.99

Handcut Vidalia Onions Dipped In Our From Scratch Batter. Fried Golden Brown

LARGE SEASONED FRIES

$2.99

KEYLIME CAKE

$2.99

RED VELVET CAKE

$2.99

STRAWBERRY CAKE

$2.99

LEMON POUND CAKE

$2.99

POUND CAKE

$2.99

GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE

$2.99

CARROT CAKE

$2.99

BEAN PIE

$2.99

If You Like Sweet Potatoe Pie Surely You Love Bean Pie! A Sweet Custard Made With Navy Beans, Vanilla, Cinnamon. Try it with Vanilla Ice Cream or Whipped Cream!

A' La Carte

BREAM (1PC)

CHICKEN BREAST

$2.99

CHICKEN TENDER (1PC)

$1.00

CROAKER

$3.59

FILET CATFISH

$4.29

WHOLE CATFISH

$3.99

FLOUNDER

$2.69

MULLET

PERCH

$2.45

RAINBOW TROUT

$2.99

RED SNAPPER

$2.99

SHRIMP (1PC)

$0.99

TILAPIA

$2.50

WHITING

$2.99

WHITING PEARL (2 AN ORDER)

$1.50

Whiting Filet Handcut & Dipped In Our From Scratch Batter. Fried to Perfection!

WHOLE WING

$1.99

EXTRA DRESS

$0.50

Beverages

16oz BOTTLES (COKE & PEPSI PRODUCTS)

$1.50

SWEET TEA

Homemade Sweet Tea

LEMONADE

Homemade Lemonade

FRUIT PUNCH

Homemade Fruit Punch

UNSWEET TEA

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

Sand Combos

FISH SAND COMBO

$7.50

Handbreaded Whiting Filets On Honeywheat Bread With Ketchup & Mustard

DELUXE FISH SANDWICH COMBO

$7.99

Handbreaded Whiting Filets On Honeywheat Bread With Ketchup Mustard Lettuce Tomatoe & Tarter Sauce

SUPREME COMBO

$8.49

Handbreaded Whiting Filets On Honeywheat Bread With Ketchup Mustard Lettuce Tomatoe Tarter Sauce & Cheese

TILAPIA SANDWICH COMBO

$8.99

2 Handbreaded Tilapia Filets On Honeywheat Bread With Mustard Lettuce & Tomato

Dinner Meals

2 PC WHITING DIN

$8.99

3 PC WHITING DIN

$10.25

WING SNACK

$7.50

1 Bone-In Breast & 2 Whole Wings

4 PC WHOLE WING DIN

$11.99

4 Fried Whole Wings

BREAM DIN

2 Fried Bream

CROAKER

$8.99

1 Whole Fried Croaker

FILET CATFISH DIN

$14.99

2 Fried Filet Catfish

FLOUNDER DIN

$9.25

2 Fried Flounder Filets

TILAPIA

$9.69

2 Fried Tilapia Filets

MULLET

$13.99

1 Whole Fried Mullet

PERCH

$8.99

2 Fried Perch Filets

PEARL

$9.15

6 Whiting Pearls

TROUT

$10.25

2 Fried Rainbox Trout Filets

RED SNAPPER

$12.29

2 Fried Red Snapper Filets

SHRIMP

$12.29

10 Butterflied, Handbreaded Tiger Shrimp

WHOLE CATFISH

$15.99

2 Fried Whole Catfish

FISH NUGGET

$9.25

Whiting Nuggets (11-12PC)

Chicken Dinners

10 PC HOT WING COMBO

$12.99

10 Wings, Small Fry, Large Beverage, Celery & Bleu Cheese or Homemade Ranch

20 PC HOT WING COMBO

$17.99

20 Wings, Small Fry, Large Beverage, Celery & Bleu Cheese or Homemade Ranch

CHICKEN DINNER

$12.79

WING DINNER

$11.99

5 PC HOT WING

$6.99

Combination Platters

COMBO #1

$11.99

Whiting Fish Sandwich, 5 Wings, Small Fry & Large Beverage

COMBO #2

$2.69

1 PC Whiting & Hushpuppy

COMBO #3

$10.99

Whiting Fish Sandwich, 5 Wings & Large Beverage

COMBO PLATTER

$14.59

1 PC Whiting, 1 PC Trout, 2 Pearls, 3 Shrimp, Fries, Coleslow & 2 Hushpuppies

FISH N' SHRIMP COMBO (No Fish Substitutes)

$8.29

1 PC Whiting or Tilapia, 3 Shrimp, 1 Small Side, 1 Hushpuppy & Medium Beverage

FISH NUGGET COMBO

$8.50

Fish Nuggets, 1 Large Fry & Large Beverage

PARADISE PLATTER

$17.25

1 PC Whiting, 1 PC Tila[pia, 1 PC Filet Catfish, 4 Shrimp, Fries, Coleslaw & 2 Hushpuppies

Kid's Choice (Ages 12 & Under)

Kid's Choice

CHICKEN TENDER MEAL

$6.30

3 Tenders, Fries, 1 Roll & Medium Beverage

KID'S FISH MEAL

$6.30

4 Whiting Fish Strips, Fries, 1 Hushpuppy & Medium Beverage

Family Packs

10 PC WHITING

$26.99

10 PC TILAPIA

$28.99

10 PC FILET CATFISH

$44.99

10 PC WHOLE CATFISH

$44.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Original Fish Salad! A Seafood Lover's Paradise...

Location

503 East Broadway Street, Griffin, GA 30224

Directions

Gallery
Salaam Seafood Inc. image
Salaam Seafood Inc. image
Salaam Seafood Inc. image

