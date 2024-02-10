Salad Bar-a-Go-Go Central Florida
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Salad Bar-a-Go-Go Food Truck has 3 built in salad bars with over 60 ingredient options, from multiple toppings, to cheeses, proteins, and dressings, all for you to craft your own custom salad. We also serve wraps, soups, grilled chicken club ciabatta sandwiches, grilled cheese sandwiches, and more.
Location
730 Old Country Rd S E, Palm Bay, FL 32909
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spiro's Taverna - Melbourne
No Reviews
225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172 Melbourne, FL 32904
View restaurant
Station 49 - Palm Bay - 4720 Dixie Highway NE
No Reviews
4720 Dixie Highway NE Palm Bay, FL 32905
View restaurant