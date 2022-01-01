Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Salad House Millburn

review star

No reviews yet

343 Millburn Avenue

Millburn, NJ 07043

Soups & Starters

Chicken Pastina Soup

Chicken Pastina Soup

$3.50Out of stock

FreeBird Chicken | Acini Pasta | Carrots

Kale & Bean Soup

Kale & Bean Soup

$4.00

Kale | Canellini Beans | Carrots

Veggie Chili

Veggie Chili

$4.00

Chick Peas | Black Beans | Cannellini Beans

Buffalo Poppers

Buffalo Poppers

$9.50

Crispy Wontons | Grilled Buffalo Chicken | Pepper Jack Cheese Suggested Dressing: Bleu Cheese or Ranch

Cauliflower Bites

Cauliflower Bites

$9.50

Breaded Cauliflower | Thai Chili | Sesame Seeds

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

Crispy Brussels sprouts | Mike's Hot Honey | Lemon Pepper

Falafel Bites

Falafel Bites

$8.00

6 Falafel w/ choice of dipping sauce

Fries

Fries

$4.00
Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$7.00

Hummus | Celery | Carrots | Pita

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.00

Whole Wheat Tortilla | Cheddar | Pico De Gallo

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Vegan Nuggets

Vegan Nuggets

$9.00

8 Impossible Nuggets w/ choice of dipping sauce

Signature Salads & Create Your Own

Create your own or try one of The Salad House Signature Salads! The options are endless!
Create Your Own Salad

Create Your Own Salad

$7.99

Craft Your Own Salad

Apple Waldy

Apple Waldy

$11.50

Romaine | Granny Smith Apples | Cranberries | Walnuts | Bleu Cheese Crumbles | Grilled Chicken Suggested Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette

Backyard BBQ

Backyard BBQ

$12.00

Romaine | Black Beans | Corn | Crispy Onions | Cheddar Cheese | BBQ Chicken Suggested Dressing: Ranch

Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$15.00

Romaine | Spinach | Angus Steak | Red Onions | Avocado | Tomatoes | Croutons Suggested Dressing: Bleu Cheese

Buffalo Jack

Buffalo Jack

$11.50

Romaine | Tomatoes | Pepper Jack | Croutons | Breaded Buffalo Chicken Suggested Dressing: Bleu Cheese

Cauli-Power

Cauli-Power

$10.50

Spinach | Roasted Cauliflower | Cabbage | Edamame | Quinoa | Craisins | Carrots Suggested Dressing: Carrot Miso Ginger

Eat Cobb

Eat Cobb

$12.50

Baby Greens | Applewood Bacon | Tomatoes | Egg | Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado | Grilled Chicken Suggested Dressing: Ranch

Fiesta Chx

Fiesta Chx

$12.50

Romaine | Blackened Chicken | Tomatoes | Black Beans | Corn | Cheddar Cheese | Avocado Suggested Dressing: Lil Kick Chipotle

Fit & Fueled

Fit & Fueled

$12.00

Romaine | Quinoa | Tomatoes | Carrots | Red Onions | Cucumbers | Feta | Grilled Chicken Suggested Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette

Greek Out

Greek Out

$10.50

Baby Greens | Black Olives | Crispy Chick Peas | Pickled Onions | Feta | Tomato | Cucumbers Suggested Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette

Open Sesame

Open Sesame

$11.50

Romaine | Grilled Chicken | Carrots | Edamame | Almonds | Cabbage | Wonton Strips | Suggested Dressing: Asian Sesame

Reel Love

Reel Love

$15.00

Arugula | Baby Greens | Grilled Ahi Tuna | Cucumber | Edamame | Carrots | Apples | Crispy Wontons Suggested Dressing: Thai Chili

Stay Classy Caesar

Stay Classy Caesar

$8.50

Romaine | Shaved Parmesan | Croutons Suggested Dressing: Caesar

Oh My Gourd!

Oh My Gourd!

$11.00Out of stock

Arugula | Baby Kale | Quinoa | Candied Pecans | Roasted Butternut Squash | Goat Cheese Suggested Dressing: Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Grain Bowls

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$12.50

Brown Rice | Pico De Gallo | Blackened Chicken | Corn | Black Beans | Jalapeños | Cheddar Suggested Dressing: Avocado Poblano

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$12.50

Arugula | Brown Rice | Craisins | Red Onions | Roasted Butternut Squash | Brussels Sprouts | Crispy Chick Peas | Chick Peas | Almonds Suggested Dressing: Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$12.50

Quinoa | Cucumbers | Chick Peas | Red Onions | Tomatoes | Black Olives | Peppers | Pickled Onions | Pepperoncinis | Grilled Shrimp Suggested Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette

Thai Rice Bowl

Thai Rice Bowl

$12.50

Romaine | Brown Rice | Cucumbers | Red Onions | Pickled Onions | Edamame | Carrots | Cilantro | Sweet Chili Tofu Suggested Dressing: Thai Chili

Teriyaki Bowl

Teriyaki Bowl

$12.50

Brown Rice | Sautéed Spinach | Teriyaki Glazed Shrimp | Broccoli | Carrots | Onions | Celery | Peppers

Signature Sandwiches & Wraps

Create Your Own Wrap

Create Your Own Wrap

$7.99
Buffalo Chx

Buffalo Chx

$10.50

Lettuce | Pepper Jack | Breaded Buffalo Chicken | Bleu Cheese

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$9.50

Romaine | Parmesan | Grilled Chicken | Caesar

Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$11.50

Lettuce | Breaded Shrimp | Avocado | Chipotle Aioli

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$10.50

Lettuce | Falafel | Cucumbers | Pickled Onion | Tomatoes | Hummus

Caprese Chx

Caprese Chx

$10.50

Baby Greens | Roasted Pepper | Fresh Mozzarella | Grilled Chicken | Balsamic Vinaigrette

Southwestern

Southwestern

$10.50

Blackened Chicken | Avocado | Fiesta Salsa | Chipotle Aioli

Sweet Heat

Sweet Heat

$11.00

Breaded Chicken | Pepper Jack | Onions | Tomatoes | Chipotle Aioli | Mike's Hot Honey

Crispy Mutha Clucka

Crispy Mutha Clucka

$11.00

Lettuce | Crispy Onions | Applewood Bacon | Cheddar | Breaded Chicken | BBQ | Ranch

Crunch Thai'm

Crunch Thai'm

$11.50

Romaine | Breaded Shrimp | Red Onion | Pickled Onion | Cucumbers | Carrots | Cilantro | Thai Chili

Impossible Wrap

Impossible Wrap

$11.50

Impossible Burger | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Ketchup

Steak Out (NEW!!)

Steak Out (NEW!!)

$12.00

Blackened Steak | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Pickled Onions | Tzatziki

Kids

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.00
Chicken Fingers & Fries

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00
Kid's Caesar

Kid's Caesar

$5.00

Romaine | Parmesan | Croutons Suggested Dressing: Caesar

Vegan Nuggets & Fries

Vegan Nuggets & Fries

$8.00

5 Impossible Nuggets | French Fries

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.00

Whole Wheat Tortilla | Cheddar | Pico De Gallo

Sweets & Snacks

Deep River Chips

Deep River Chips

$1.88
Honduran Chocolate Brownie

Honduran Chocolate Brownie

$3.00
Marshmallow Bar

Marshmallow Bar

$2.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

Acai Smoothie

$8.50

Acai | Strawberry | Banana | Blueberry| Coconut Milk

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$8.50

Strawberry | Mango | Banana | Coconut Milk

Very Berry Smoothie

Very Berry Smoothie

$8.50

Strawberry | Blueberry | Banana | Coconut Milk

Green Giant Smoothie

Green Giant Smoothie

$8.50

Pineapple | Spinach | Kale | Banana | Coconut Milk

Pink Mango Smoothie

Pink Mango Smoothie

$8.50

Dragonfruit | Mango | Banana | Coconut Milk

Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

$8.50

Chocolate Protein | Peanut Butter | Banana | Cocoa | Coconut Milk

PB&J Smoothie

PB&J Smoothie

$8.50

Strawberry | Peanut Butter | Banana | Coconut Milk

Bottled Beverages

20oz Bottled Soda

$2.39

Bottled Water/Seltzer

Pure Leaf Iced Teas

Rise Cold Brew 7oz

Rise Cold Brew 7oz

$4.00
Boylan Sodas

Boylan Sodas

$2.79
Honest Teas

Honest Teas

$2.79
Seltzer 16oz

Seltzer 16oz

$2.00

Catering Packages

Group Packages Starting at 10 People All Packages Come with Utensils Packages are priced per person with a minimum of 10 people. Set the quantity below to the number of people in your party. Your order will be cancelled and we will reach out to you if you do not meet the 10 person minimum.

Package A ($15 per person)

$15.00

Assorted Wrap Platter and Choice of Two Salads. Priced per person with a minimum of 10 people. Set the quantity below to the number of people in your party.

Package B ($20 per person)

$20.00

Assorted Wrap Platter, Choice of Two Salads, Choice of Standard Protein Platter. Priced per person with a minimum of 10 people. Set the quantity below to the number of people in your party.

Package C ($25 per person)

$25.00

Assorted Wrap Platter, Choice of Two Salads, Choice of Deluxe Protein Platter, Fruit Platter. Priced per person with a minimum of 10 people. Set the quantity below to the number of people in your party.

Individual Boxed Lunch

*minimum of 10* half a wrap | side salad | drink | chips or dessert

Individual Boxed Lunch

$15.00

half a wrap | side salad | drink | bag of chips *minimum of 10*

Salads (serves 5-10)

Fiesta Chx

Fiesta Chx

$45.00

Romaine | Blackened Chicken | Tomatoes | Black Beans | Corn | Cheddar Cheese | Avocado Suggested Dressing: Lil Kick Chipotle

Apple Waldy

Apple Waldy

$45.00

Romaine | Granny Smith Apples | Cranberries | Walnuts | Bleu Cheese Crumbles | Grilled Chicken Suggested Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette

Stay Classy Caesar

Stay Classy Caesar

$35.00

Romaine | Shaved Parmesan | Croutons Suggested Dressing: Caesar

Eat Cobb

Eat Cobb

$50.00

Baby Greens | Applewood Bacon | Tomatoes | Egg | Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado | Grilled Chicken Suggested Dressing: Ranch

Cauli-Power

Cauli-Power

$45.00

Spinach | Roasted Cauliflower | Cabbage | Edamame | Quinoa | Craisins | Carrots Suggested Dressing: Carrot Miso Ginger

Open Sesame

Open Sesame

$45.00

Romaine | Grilled Chicken | Carrots | Edamame | Almonds | Cabbage | Wonton Strips | Suggested Dressing: Asian Sesame

Reel Love

Reel Love

$65.00

Arugula | Baby Greens | Grilled Ahi Tuna | Cucumber | Edamame | Carrots | Apples | Crispy Wontons Suggested Dressing: Thai Chili

Buffalo Jack

Buffalo Jack

$45.00

Romaine | Tomatoes | Pepper Jack | Croutons | Breaded Buffalo Chicken Suggested Dressing: Bleu Cheese

Fit & Fueled

Fit & Fueled

$45.00

Romaine | Quinoa | Tomatoes | Carrots | Red Onions | Cucumbers | Feta | Grilled Chicken Suggested Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette

Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$70.00

Romaine | Spinach | Angus Steak | Red Onions | Avocado | Tomatoes | Croutons Suggested Dressing: Bleu Cheese

Greek Out

Greek Out

$35.00

Baby Greens | Black Olives | Crispy Chick Peas | Pickled Onions | Feta | Tomato | Cucumbers Suggested Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette

House Salad

$35.00

Mixed Greens | Carrots | Cucumbers | Onions | Tomato | Champagne Vinaigrette

Grain Bowls (serves 5-10)

Burrito Bowl

$50.00

Brown Rice | Pico De Gallo | Blackened Chicken | Corn | Black Beans | Jalapeños | Cheddar Suggested Dressing: Avocado Poblano

Harvest Bowl

$50.00

Arugula | Brown Rice | Craisins | Red Onions | Roasted Butternut Squash | Brussels Sprouts | Crispy Chick Peas | Chick Peas | Almonds Suggested Dressing: Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Bowl

$50.00

Quinoa | Cucumbers | Chick Peas | Red Onions | Tomatoes | Black Olives | Peppers | Pickled Onions | Pepperoncinis | Grilled Shrimp Suggested Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette

Thai Rice Bowl

$50.00

Romaine | Brown Rice | Cucumbers | Red Onions | Pickled Onions | Edamame | Carrots | Cilantro | Sweet Chili Tofu Suggested Dressing: Thai Chili

Teriyaki Bowl

$50.00

Brown Rice | Sautéed Spinach | Teriyaki Glazed Shrimp | Broccoli | Carrots | Onions | Celery | Peppers

Wrap Platters

Priced per person with a minimum of 5 people. Set quantity below to the number of people in your party.

Assorted Wraps ($10 Per Person)

$10.00

Minimum of 5 people. Set the quantity below to the number of people in your party.

Shareables

Hummus Platter

$35.00

Hummus with carrots, celery, and pita bread. Serves 5-10 people.

Buffalo Poppers

$45.00

Crispy wontons stuffed w/ grilled buffalo chicken & pepperjack w/ a side of bleu cheese or chosen dipping sauce. Serves 5-10.

Cauliflower Bites

$50.00

Breaded cauliflower tossed in a Thai chili sauce. Serves 5-10.

Falafel Bites

$35.00

Falafel served with tzatziki or your choice of dipping sauce. Serves 5-10.

Fruit Platter

$45.00

Honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, and seasonal berries. Serves 5-10 people.

Kids

Vegan Nuggets & Fries

$35.00

8 Impossible Nuggets w/ choice of dipping sauce. Serves 5-10

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$35.00

Serves 5-10

Quesadillas & Fries

$35.00

Whole Wheat Tortilla | Cheddar | Pico De Gallo | Fries. Serves 5-10

Chips & Sweets

Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Marshmallow Bar

$2.75

Sea Salt Chips

$1.88

Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.88

Zesty Jalapeño Chips

$1.88

Mesquite BBQ Chips

$1.88

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$1.88

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:15 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Salad House - a fast casual restaurant specializing in freshly-prepared customized and signature salad creations handmade-to-order from quality, wholesome, delicious ingredients, offering the perfect health-conscious choice for your time-starved day. We like to think of ourselves as “Health-conscious Comfort Food.”

Website

Location

343 Millburn Avenue, Millburn, NJ 07043

Directions

Gallery
Salad House image
Salad House image
Salad House image
Salad House image

