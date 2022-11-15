Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salad KraZe

review star

No reviews yet

690 Avon Belden Rd.

Avon Lake, OH 44012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheezy BLT
Large Design Your Own
Autumn Crunch

Signature Salads

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$7.15+

Romaine, Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$7.25+

Albacore Tuna Salad, Red Onion and Dried Cranberries Over Iceberg. Choose a Dressing at No Extra Charge.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.80+

Romaine, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Croutons, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini Peppers & Greek Vinaigrette Dressing

Asian

Asian

$7.25+

Romaine & Iceberg, Teriyaki Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Chinese Noodles and Asian Sesame Dressing

Nacho

Nacho

$8.50+

Iceberg, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Tortilla Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Taco Sauce or House Santa Fe Dressing

Autumn Crunch

Autumn Crunch

$8.50+

Romaine, Apples, Pecans, Bacon, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese and Apple Vinaigrette Dressing

Pecan Dijon

Pecan Dijon

$8.50+

Romaine, Chicken, Pecans, Tomato, Carrots, Avocado, Mozzarella Cheese and Honey Mustard Dressing

Cobb

Cobb

$7.40+

Romaine, Bacon, Egg, Turkey, Avocado and Blue Cheese Dressing

Santa Fe

Santa Fe

$7.55+

Romaine, Chicken, Mushroom, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese and Santa Fe Dressing

Spinach & Caesar Pasta

Spinach & Caesar Pasta

$7.25+

Spinach & Rotini Pasta, Bacon, Egg, Mushroom, Croutons and Caesar Dressing

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.35+

Chicken Salad, Red Grapes, Carrots and Red Onion over Iceberg (Choose a Dressing)

The Garden of Eaten

$8.40+

Spring Mix & Romaine, Red Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Pears, Pistachios, Feta Cheese and Apple Gorgonzola

Cheezy BLT

Cheezy BLT

$7.70+

Rotini Pasta & Iceberg, Bacon, Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese and Santa Fe Dressing

Alaskan Salmon

Alaskan Salmon

$8.50+

Spinach, Wild Alaskan Salmon, Tomato, Carrots, Red Onion, Sunflower Kernels, Feta Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Shrimp Salad

$7.35+

Iceberg lettuce, Shrimp, Mandarin Oranges, Wanton Strips, Sunflower Seeds, and Asian Sesame Ginger Dressing

Baja

Baja

$8.50+

Iceberg, Black Beans, Corn, Tomato, BBQ Chicken, Fried Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Dressing

Summer Salad

$7.35+Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Pecans, and Popyseed Dressing

The Big Salad

$12.50

Small Design Your Own

$6.25

Large Design Your Own

$7.50

Soup & Salad Combo

Salad & Soup Combo Meal

$7.90

Your choice of 1/2 signature salad with a cup of soup.

Signature Subs

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$6.95

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Iceberg and Italian Dressing

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$6.95

Turkey, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Iceberg and Mayo

Club Sub

$6.95

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Iceberg and Mayo

ABLT Sub

ABLT Sub

$6.95

Apple, Bacon, Iceberg, Tomato and Mayo

Roast Beef Sub

$6.95

Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Iceberg Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch

Tuna Sub

$6.95

Albacore Tuna Salad, Red Onion, Tomato and Iceberg

Signature Wraps

NEW! Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wrap

$7.80

ABLT Wrap

$7.80

Apple, Bacon, Iceberg, Tomato and Apple Vinaigrette Dressing

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$7.80

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Green Pepper, Red Onion and Cheddar Cheese

Caesar Wrap

$7.80

Chicken, Egg, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Romaine and Caesar Dressing

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$7.80

Chicken, Tomato, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar Cheese, Romaine, House Ranch and Hot Sauce

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$7.80

Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Spring Mix and House Ranch

Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.80

Chicken Salad, Red Grapes, Carrots, Iceberg and Red Onion

Club Wrap

Club Wrap

$7.80

Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Romaine and Thousand Island Dressing

Five Alarm Wrap

Five Alarm Wrap

$7.80

Pepperoni, Capicola, Jalapeno Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato and House Chipotle Ranch

Gyro Wrap

$7.80

Gyro Meat, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber Sauce and Iceberg

Hummus Wrap

$7.80

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Spinach (Make it a Vegan…Remove the Feta)

Italian Wrap

Italian Wrap

$7.80

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Iceberg and Italian Dressing

BBQ Pulled Chicken Wrap

$7.80

Pulled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Fried Onions and Mozzarella Cheese

Roast Beef Wrap

$7.80

Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Iceberg Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch

Signature Salad Wrap

$7.80

Any of Our Signature Salads in a Wrap!

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.80

Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Iceberg and House Ranch Dressing

Taco Wrap

$7.80

Taco Beef, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Iceberg, Sour Cream and Taco Sauce

Tuna Wrap

$7.80

Albacore Tuna Salad, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries and Romaine

Vegan Wrap

$7.80

Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Artichoke, Romaine and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Veggie Pizza Wrap

$7.80

Broccoli, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, and Our Cream Cheese Spread

Ham Salad Wrap

$7.80

Romaine Lettuce, Ham Salad, and Grapes

Signature Smoothies

Bananaberry KraZe

$5.50+

Banana, Strawberries, Pineapple, Strawberry Yogurt, Apple Juice, and Ice

Blackberry Bliss

$5.50+

Blackberries, Banana, Pineapple, Strawberry Yogurt, Apple Juice, and Ice

Mango Paradise

$5.50+

Mango, Orange Sherbet, Peaches, Pineapple, Orange Juice, and Ice

Peachberry KraZe

$5.50+

Peaches, Strawberries, Strawberry Yogurt, Cranberry Juice, and Ice

Krazeberry

$5.50+

Blueberries, Strawberries, Strawberry Yogurt, Cranberry Juice, and Ice

Cherryberry KraZe (Dairy Free)

$5.50+

Cherries, Strawberries, Blueberries, Cranberry Juice, and Ice

Peanut Butter KraZe

$5.50+

Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberries, Strawberry Yogurt, Apple Juice, and Ice

Kids Wraps

Turkey & Cheese

$4.65

Ham & Cheese

$4.65

Salami & Cheese

$4.65

PB & J

$4.65

Tuna

$4.65

Kids Salads

Kids Salad

$4.65

Single Bottle Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.35
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.35
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.35
Sprite

Sprite

$2.35
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.35
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.35
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.35
Gold Peak Green Tea

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.35
Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry Pomegranate

Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry Pomegranate

$2.35
Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$2.35
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.35

Single Bag of Chips

Classic Lays

Classic Lays

$1.00
Original Oven Baked Lays

Original Oven Baked Lays

$1.00
BBQ Lays

BBQ Lays

$1.00Out of stock
Original Sun Chips

Original Sun Chips

$1.00
Garden Salsa Sun Chips

Garden Salsa Sun Chips

$1.00
Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips

Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please take a moment to look over our extensive menu. We aren’t your run-of-the-mill salad shop! I guarantee that you will find a Salad, Sub, Wrap, Smoothie or bowl of freshly made Soup to suit you. Our portions are large and our ingredients are FRESH!

Location

690 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012

Directions

Gallery
Salad KraZe image
Banner pic
Salad KraZe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Melissa
orange star4.4 • 627
32950 Walker Rd Avon Lake, OH 44012
View restaurantnext
Avient Employee Cafe - Breakfast 730am/930am Lunch 1100am/1230pm
orange starNo Reviews
33587 Walker Road Avon Lake, OH 44012
View restaurantnext
Rico's Tacos & Tequila
orange star3.5 • 17
33493 Lake Rd Avon Lake, OH 44012
View restaurantnext
St. Joseph Parish & School
orange starNo Reviews
32929 Lake Rd Avon Lake, OH 44012
View restaurantnext
Gitta's Table & Wine Shop
orange star5.0 • 22
32457 Lake Rd Avon Lake, OH 44012
View restaurantnext
Two Bucks - Avon
orange starNo Reviews
36931 DETROIT ROAD Avon, OH 44011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Avon Lake

Cafe Melissa
orange star4.4 • 627
32950 Walker Rd Avon Lake, OH 44012
View restaurantnext
Gitta's Table & Wine Shop
orange star5.0 • 22
32457 Lake Rd Avon Lake, OH 44012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Avon Lake
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
North Olmsted
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Elyria
review star
No reviews yet
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Strongsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Oberlin
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston