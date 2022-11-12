Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salad or Bust @ Ivywild

5 Reviews

1604 S Cascade Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Charcuterie
Hummus Plate (🌱 option)
Apple Walnut Seasonal

Salad

Antipasto

Antipasto

$16.00

romaine, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, with red wine vinaigrette

Chef

Chef

$16.50

Romaine, egg, turkey, bacon, cheddar jack, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons

Mediterranean (🌱 cheese option)

Mediterranean (🌱 cheese option)

$15.50

romaine, spinach, artichoke hearts, quinoa, tomatoes, Greek olives, bell peppers, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, with Greek dressing *Make it vegan with FYH provolone *Additional protein options: chicken, salmon, bacon

Spinach

Spinach

$16.00

spinach, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, pickled onions, beets, quinoa, berries, seed blend, with red wine vinaigrette

Taco

Taco

$16.00

romaine, cheddar jack, black beans and corn salsa, bell peppers, red onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, black olives, corn chips, salsa and ranch dressing *Additional protein options: chicken, salmon, bacon

Veggie (🌱 option)

Veggie (🌱 option)

$16.50

Heritage lettuce blend, spinach, quinoa, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, beets, cucumbers, bell peppers, dilly beans, Greek olives, with choice of cheese / dressing * Make it vegan no naan *Additional protein options: chicken, salmon

Garden Side

Garden Side

$8.00

Romaine, heritage lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar blend, red onion, bell peppers

Large Garden

Large Garden

$13.50

Romaine, heritage lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar blend, red onion, bell peppers

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$15.50

Yellowfin Tuna, heritage lettuce, quinoa, cucumber, pineapple, onion, avocado mash, Sriracha Mayo drizzle

Apple Walnut Seasonal

$8.00+

Heritage Lettuce, Spinach, Apples, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Seed Blend, Laughing Lab Maple Pumpkin Dressing

Caprese Salad

$7.00

Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella balls, basil pesto and a balsamic glaze served on heritage lettuce.

Sack Lunch Hoagies

Teacher's Pet

Teacher's Pet

$10.50

chicken, bacon, provolone, red onion, bell pepper, jalapenos cucumber, greek dressing

A/V Club

A/V Club

$10.00

turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado mash, bell peppers, provolone, mayonnaise

Lunch Box

Lunch Box

$9.50

pepperoni, salami, provolone, lettuce, pepperoncini peppers, black olives, red wine vinaigrette

Hippy Love (🌱 option)

Hippy Love (🌱 option)

$10.50

hummus, provolone, artichoke hearts, red onion, bell pepper, romaine, cucumber, black olive, greek dressing *Make it vegan with FYH provolone

Lil' Turkey

$7.50

For the kiddos! ½ hoagie, turkey, provolone, romaine, mayo, choice of banana or chips

Pastrami Hoagie

Pastrami Hoagie

$10.50

Spark Smoked Pastrami, Red Rocket Whole Grain Mustard, Provolone, Lettuce, Red Onion, And Pickle on a Denver Crunch Roll

Not Salad

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$19.50

salami, pepperoni, calabrese, variety of cheese, artichoke hearts, pickled vegetables, fruit, dolmades, greek olives, naan

Hummus Plate (🌱 option)

Hummus Plate (🌱 option)

$10.00

seasoned hummus, carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, corn chips and naan *Make it vegan-no naan

Dolmades 🌱

Dolmades 🌱

$6.00

rice in grape leaves with lemon and mint

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$9.50
Frito Pie (🌱 option)

Frito Pie (🌱 option)

$7.50

Just like you get at the game but a little tastier! Fritos, chili, cheddar, romaine, red onion, jalapeno *Make it vegan with FYH shredded cheddar

Acai Bowl

Old School 🌱

Old School 🌱

$10.50

Acai, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, honey, granola, chia seeds

PB&J 🌱

PB&J 🌱

$10.50

Acai, strawberries, blueberries, granola, peanut butter and agave drizzle, chia seeds

Spring Break 🌱

Spring Break 🌱

$10.50

Acai, pineapple, blueberries, bananas, honey, granola, coconut, chia seeds

Sides

bag o' chips (🌱 option)

bag o' chips (🌱 option)

$3.00
big ol' pickle 🌱

big ol' pickle 🌱

$3.00
black beans and corn 🌱

black beans and corn 🌱

$5.00
side naan

side naan

$2.00
pickled veggies 🌱

pickled veggies 🌱

$4.00
Corn Chips 🌱

Corn Chips 🌱

$3.00
Cookie

Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Giardinera

$1.00

Sweet Treats

Cookie

Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Special

Red pepper hummus, turkey, feta, artichoke hearts, cucumbers, bell peppers, dilly beans, and Greek dressing in a flour tortilla rolled up 'pinwheel' style.
Greek Roll-up

Greek Roll-up

$12.00

Roasted red pepper hummus, bell peppers, cucumber, turkey, feta, and dilly beans all rolled up in a large flour tortilla and served 'pinwheel' style with a side of our spicy Greek dressing.

Drinks

Fizzy Tea

$3.50

Bai

$3.50

Perrier

$2.50

Smoothies

Gym Class 🌱

Gym Class 🌱

$9.00

spinach, blueberry, pomegranate, apple

Ginger Berry 🌱

Ginger Berry 🌱

$9.00

strawberry, blueberry, pomegranate, raspberry, apple, ginger

Summer Vacation 🌱

Summer Vacation 🌱

$9.00

mango, pineapple, banana, apple, coconut

Fresh Fare

Dilly Beans and Carrots jar

Dilly Beans and Carrots jar

$8.50
Dry Greek Seasoning

Dry Greek Seasoning

$4.50

A packet of our signature Greek Dressing spices. Used to make dressing, bread dip or spicy veggie dip. Each packet can make all three recipes once!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Salad or Bust started as Colorado's first and only mobile walk-thru salad bar. It was built on a short school bus and has been all over the state. Although the bus has been retired, Salad or Bust is thrilled to serve you here at Ivywild School. #STAYFRESH

Location

1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Directions

