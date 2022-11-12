Salad or Bust @ Ivywild
5 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Salad or Bust started as Colorado's first and only mobile walk-thru salad bar. It was built on a short school bus and has been all over the state. Although the bus has been retired, Salad or Bust is thrilled to serve you here at Ivywild School. #STAYFRESH
1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
