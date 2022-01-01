A map showing the location of Salad Slayer 1595 MN-36View gallery

Salad Slayer 1595 MN-36

1595 MN-36

Roseville, MN 55113

SLAYER SPECIALS

Thai stick

$14.00

crispy chicken, mango, red pepper, carrot, cucumber, scallion, napa cabbage, spinach, roasted cashew, sesame seeds, sesame ginger dressing (dairy free).

Strawberry Fields

$13.00

strawberry, blueberry, lemon cous cous, arugula, spinach, roasted chicken, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, raspberry vinaigrette

Sota Sweety

$11.00

spinach, cranberry, tomato, bacon, sweet potato, feta, hemp seeds, house vinaigrette (gluten free)

Low rider

$12.50

avocado, corn, jalapeno, radish, edamame, quinoa, cheddar, onion, cilantro, romaine, cumin lime dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)

Crispy Chicken Caesar

$14.75

Crispy chicken shaved brussels, romaine, tomato, olive, crouton, egg, parmesan, tangy Caesar dressing

Indian summer

mix green, smoked blue cheese, candied pecans, roasted turkey, apple, fennel, radish, blue cheese vinaigrette (gluten free)

Tony Jr

$13.00

cucumber, tomato, mozzarella, banana pepper, olive, sweet pepper, romaine, salami, balsamic dressing (gluten free)

BYO Salad

BYO Salad. Choose your greens/grains, cheese, proteins, toppings and dressing.

BEVERAGES

Liquid death water

$2.50

Liquid death sparkling water

$2.50

Gold peak unsweetened tea

$3.75

Healthy Root apple lemon ginger cold pressed juice

$7.50

Healthy Root pineapple spinach kale cold pressed juice

$7.50

Vita coco cold pressed coconut water

$4.00

Kevita Ginger kombucha

$5.00

Kevita peach pineapple kombucha

$5.00

OTHER THINGS

DUTCHESS COOKIE

$3.00

WOOKIE COOKIE

$3.00

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE COOKE

$3.00

TOMATO SOUP

$8.00

SOUP OF THE MOMENT

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
