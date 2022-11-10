- Home
- /
- Glastonbury
- /
- Saladbar Glastonbury
Saladbar Glastonbury
No reviews yet
2858 Main St
Glastonbury, CT 06033
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Seasonal - Build Me Up Butternut
Build Me Up Butternut Wrap
*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* baby kale - quinoa - scallion - roasted brussels sprouts - roasted butternut squash - pumpkin seeds - dried cranberries recommended dressing - maple honey mustard
Build Me Up Butternut Salad
*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* baby kale - quinoa - scallion - roasted brussels sprouts - roasted butternut squash - pumpkin seeds - dried cranberries recommended dressing - maple honey mustard
Seasonal - Elote Mexican Street Corn
Elote Wrap
*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* romaine - mixed peppers - roasted corn - roasted garlic - cotija cheese - mojito lime sauce - tajin seasoning recommended dressing - avocado ranch
Elote Salad
*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* romaine - roasted corn - mixed peppers - roasted garlic - cotija cheese - mojito lime sauce - tajin seasoning recommended dressing - avocado ranch
Seasonal - Loaded Potato
Loaded Potato Wrap
*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* romaine - tomato - scallion - broccoli - cheddar jack cheese - crispy potato - hardwood smoked bacon recommended dressing - buttermilk ranch
Loaded Potato Salad
*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* romaine - tomato - scallion - broccoli - cheddar jack cheese - crispy potato - hardwood smoked bacon recommended dressing - buttermilk ranch
Create Your Own
Kale Caesar
Greek
Tex Mex Taco
Tex Mex Wrap
romaine - tomato - mixed peppers - red onion - jalapeno - sweet corn - black beans - cheddar jack cheese - tortilla strips recommended dressing - avocado ranch dressing
Tex Mex Salad
romaine - tomato - mixed peppers - red onion - jalapeno - sweet corn - black beans - cheddar jack cheese - tortilla strips recommended dressing - avocado ranch dressing
California Cobb
Cobb Wrap
romaine - tomato - scallion - kalamata olives -hard boiled egg - smashed hass avocado - hardwood smoked bacon recommended dressing - ranch dressing
Cobb Salad
romaine - tomato - scallion - kalamata olives -hard boiled egg - smashed hass avocado - hardwood smoked bacon recommended dressing - ranch dressing