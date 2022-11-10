Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saladbar Glastonbury





2858 Main St

Glastonbury, CT 06033

Order Again

Create Your Own Salad
Tex Mex Salad
Create Your Own Wrap

Seasonal - Build Me Up Butternut

*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* baby kale - quinoa - scallion - roasted brussels sprouts - roasted butternut squash - pumpkin seeds - dried cranberries

Build Me Up Butternut Wrap

$8.50

*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* baby kale - quinoa - scallion - roasted brussels sprouts - roasted butternut squash - pumpkin seeds - dried cranberries recommended dressing - maple honey mustard

Build Me Up Butternut Salad

Build Me Up Butternut Salad

*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* baby kale - quinoa - scallion - roasted brussels sprouts - roasted butternut squash - pumpkin seeds - dried cranberries recommended dressing - maple honey mustard

Seasonal - Elote Mexican Street Corn

Elote Wrap

$8.00

*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* romaine - mixed peppers - roasted corn - roasted garlic - cotija cheese - mojito lime sauce - tajin seasoning recommended dressing - avocado ranch

Elote Salad

Elote Salad

$8.00+

*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* romaine - roasted corn - mixed peppers - roasted garlic - cotija cheese - mojito lime sauce - tajin seasoning recommended dressing - avocado ranch

Seasonal - Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato Wrap

$10.00

*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* romaine - tomato - scallion - broccoli - cheddar jack cheese - crispy potato - hardwood smoked bacon recommended dressing - buttermilk ranch

Loaded Potato Salad

Loaded Potato Salad

$10.00+

*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* romaine - tomato - scallion - broccoli - cheddar jack cheese - crispy potato - hardwood smoked bacon recommended dressing - buttermilk ranch

Create Your Own

Choose from any of our ingredients to create a salad just the way you want it!

Create Your Own Wrap

$7.00

Choose from any of our ingredients to create a wrap just the way you want it!

Create Your Own Salad

Create Your Own Salad

$7.00+

Choose from any of our ingredients to create a salad just the way you want it!

Kale Caesar

romaine - baby kale - shaved parmesan cheese - croutons

Kale Caesar Wrap

$7.00

romaine - baby kale - shaved parmesan cheese - homemade croutons recommended dressing - classic caesar dressing

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$7.00+

romaine - baby kale - shaved parmesan cheese - homemade croutons recommended dressing - classic caesar dressing

Greek

romaine - tomato - red onion - kalamata olives - pepperoncini - feta cheese

Greek Wrap

$7.50

romaine - tomato - red onion - kalamata olives - pepperoncini - feta cheese recommended dressing - cucumber tzatziki dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.50+

romaine - tomato - red onion - kalamata olives - pepperoncini - feta cheese recommended dressing - cucumber tzatziki dressing

Tex Mex Taco

romaine - tomato - mixed peppers - red onion - jalapeno - sweet corn - black beans - cheddar jack cheese - tortilla strips

Tex Mex Wrap

$8.00

romaine - tomato - mixed peppers - red onion - jalapeno - sweet corn - black beans - cheddar jack cheese - tortilla strips recommended dressing - avocado ranch dressing

Tex Mex Salad

Tex Mex Salad

$8.00+

romaine - tomato - mixed peppers - red onion - jalapeno - sweet corn - black beans - cheddar jack cheese - tortilla strips recommended dressing - avocado ranch dressing

California Cobb

romaine - tomato - scallion - kalamata olives -hard boiled egg - hass avocado - hardwood smoked bacon

Cobb Wrap

$10.50

romaine - tomato - scallion - kalamata olives -hard boiled egg - smashed hass avocado - hardwood smoked bacon recommended dressing - ranch dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.50+

romaine - tomato - scallion - kalamata olives -hard boiled egg - smashed hass avocado - hardwood smoked bacon recommended dressing - ranch dressing

Nihon

mixed greens - cucumber - carrots - edamame - half hass avocado - wonton strips

Nihon Wrap

$9.00

mixed greens - cucumber - carrots - edamame - half hass avocado - wonton strips recommended dressing - asian sesame dressing

Nihon Salad

Nihon Salad

$9.00+

mixed greens - cucumber - carrots - edamame - half hass avocado - wonton strips recommended dressing - asian sesame dressing

Chef

romaine - tomato - cucumber - red onion - hard boiled egg - cheddar jack cheese - hardwood smoked bacon - chef mix

Chef Wrap

$11.50

romaine - tomato - cucumber - red onion - hard boiled egg - cheddar jack cheese - hardwood smoked bacon - chef mix recommended dressing - golden italian dressing